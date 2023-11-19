Ilovecspot 1701 bebee rd. Kyle tx 78640
1701 Bebee Road
Kyle, TX 78640
Food
Quesadillas
- Birria Quesadilla$13.00
4 big slices of birria and melted cheese on a crispy 14" tortilla
- Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas$13.00
4 big slices of chicken, melted cheese, buffalo sauce, ranch and c sauce on a crispy 14' tortilla
- Philly Cheese Steak Quesadilla$13.00
4 big slices with steak, grilled onions and bellpeppers, melted cheese and c sauce on a crispy 14' tortilla
- Quesadilla$13.00
4 big slices of melted cheese, with your choice of protein on a crispy 14' tortilla
crunchwraps
- Birria crunchwrap$14.00
Birria, melted cheese, cabbage, tostadas, rice, beans, o/c, c sauce, queso in a crispy 14' tortilla
- crunchwrap$14.00
your choice of protean, melted cheese, cabbage, tostadas, rice, beans, o/c, c sauce, queso in a crispy 14' tortilla
- buffalo crunchwrap$14.00
chicken, melted cheese, cabbage, tostadas, rice, beans, buffalo sauce, ranch, c sauce, queso in a crispy 14' tortilla
- philly crunchwrap$14.00
steak, melted cheese, cabbage, tostadas, rice, beans, onions and bell peppers, c sauce, queso in a crispy 14' tortilla
Burritos
- Birria Burrito$14.00
Birria, rice, beans, o/c, queso, c sauce, fries, melted cheese in a crispy 14' burrito
- Dove Burrito$14.00
Birria, fries, o/c, queso, c sauce, melted cheese in a crispy 14' burrito wrapped in caramelized melted cheese
- Hot Cheeto Burrito$14.00
choice of protein, hot cheetos, queso, o/c, c sauce, melted cheese in a crispy 14' burrito
- Garcia Burrito$14.00
grilled stuffed jalapenos with choice of protein, rice, beans, o/c, queso, c sauce, melted cheese in a crispy 14" burrito
- Buffalo Burrito$14.00
chicken, rice, beans, fries, queso, buffalo sauce, ranch, c sauce, in a crispy 14" burrito
- Philly Burrito$14.00
steak, rice, beans, fries, queso, grilled onions and bell peppers, c sauce in a crispy 14" burrito
- Chimi De Gorda$14.00
choice of protein, melted cheese, beans, o/c, c sauce fried to the perfect crispiness smothered with queso and topped with o/c, jalapenos, and c sauce
- Burrito$14.00
choice of protein, rice, beans, o/c, queso, c sauce, fries, melted cheese in a crispy 14' burrito
Plates
- Birria Plate$16.00
3 crispy cheesy birria tacos on a bed of cabbage with a side of rice, beans o/c, limes and a cup of consume
- Birria Quesadilla Plate$16.00
4 big slices of a 14" crispy tortillas filled with birria and melted cheese on a bed of cabbage with a side of rice, beans, o/c, limes and a cup of consume
- Birria Torta Plate$16.00
toasted bun with caramelized melted cheese filled with birria, o/c and c sauce with a side of rice, beans, limes and a cup of consume
- Birria Flauta Plate$16.00
3 crispy flautas filled with birria and melted cheese on a bed of cabbage with a side of rice, beans, o/c, limes and a cup of consume
- Birria Enchilada Plate$16.00
3 enchiladas with birria and melted cheese stuffed in a corn tortilla smothered in queso drizzled with c sauce and topped with o/c and jalapenos with a side of rice and beans
- Chalupa Plate$16.00
2 crispy flat tortillas topped with beans, cheese, cabbage, o/c, c sauce, your choice of protein with a side of rice, beans and limes
- Taco Plate$16.00
3 tacos with your choice of protein and tortilla, topped with o/c with a side of rice , beans, limes
- Santiago Plate$16.00
3 tacos with melted cheese between 2 crisp corn tortillas folded in half stuffed with your choice of meat and o/c with a side of rice, beans and lime its best described as a quesadilla taco!
- Gringo Plate$16.00
3 tacos with melted cheese on a crisp corn tortilla with your choice of protein topped with o/c and a rice of rice, beans and limes
- Garcia Plate$16.00
3 stuffed jalapeno poppers on a crisp corn tortilla with melted cheese and your choice of protein topped with o/c and a side of rice, beans, and limes
Combos
- Birria Taco Combo$16.00
3 crispy cheesy birria tacos on a bed of cabbage with a side of chips and queso, o/c, limes and a cup of consume with your choice of beverage
- Birria Quesadilla Combo$16.00
4 big slices of a 14" crispy tortillas filled with birria and melted cheese on a bed of cabbage with a side of chips and queso, o/c, limes and a cup of consume and your choice of a beverage
- Birria Flauta Combo$16.00
3 crispy flautas filled with birria and melted cheese on a bed of cabbage with a side of chips and queso, o/c, limes and a cup of consume and your choice of beverage
- Birria Torta Combo$16.00
toasted bun with caramelized melted cheese filled with birria, o/c and c sauce with a side of chips and queso, limes and a cup of consume and your choice of beverage
- Birria Enchilada Combo$16.00
3 enchiladas with birria and melted cheese stuffed in a corn tortilla smothered in queso drizzled with c sauce and topped with o/c and jalapenos with a side of chips and queso and your choice of beverage
- Taco Combo$16.00
3 tacos with your choice of protein and tortilla, topped with o/c with a side of chips and queso, limes and your choice of beverage
- Santiago Combo$16.00
3 tacos with melted cheese between 2 crisp corn tortillas folded in half stuffed with your choice of meat and o/c with a side of chips and queso and lime and your choice of a beverage its best described as a quesadilla taco!
- Gringo Combo$16.00
3 tacos with melted cheese on a crisp corn tortilla with your choice of protein topped with o/c and a rice of chips and queso and limes and your choice of a beverage
- Garcia Combo$16.00
3 stuffed jalapeno poppers on a crisp corn tortilla with melted cheese and your choice of protein topped with o/c and a side of chips and queso, and limes and your choice of a beverage
Nachos
- Birria Nachos$13.00
- Buffalo Nachos$13.00
bed of chips topped with chicken, queso, jalapenos, c sauce, ranch and buffalo sauce
- Philly Nachos$13.00
bed of chips topped with steak, queso, onion and bell peppers, jalapenos and c sauce
- Hot Cheeto Nachos$13.00
bed of hot Cheetos topped with your choice of protein, queso, o/c, jalapenos and c sauce
Fries
- Birria Papa Locas$13.00
bed of fries topped with birria, queso, beans, o/c, jalapenos and c sauce
- Buffalo Fries$13.00
bed of fries topped with chicken, queso, jalapenos, c sauce, buffalo sauce and ranch
- Papa Locas$13.00
bed of fries topped with your choice protein, queso, beans, o/c, jalapenos and c sauce
- High Flyer Fries$13.00
bed of fries with steak, queso, grilled onions and bell peppers, jalapenos and c sauc
- Cheese Fries$6.00
bed of fries topped with queso
- Fries$5.00
seasoned fries
Tortas/ Sandwiches'
- Birria Torta$15.00
toasted hoagie roll with melted cheese, birria, o/c, c sauce with a side of seasoned fries
- Buffalo Torta$14.00
toasted hoagie roll with melted cheese, chicken, queso, buffalo sauce, c sauce, ranch, cabbage with a side of seasoned fries
- Philly Cheese Steak$14.00
toasted hoagie roll, steak, grilled onion and bell peppers, queso, c sauce with a side of seasoned fries
- Saint's Chopped Cheese$14.00
toasted hoagie roll with beef, o/c, cabbage, cheese, avocado, c sauce, tomato, hot Cheetos with a side of seasoned fries
- Torta$14.00
toasted hoagie roll with melted cheese, beans, your choice of meat, cabbage, o/c, avocado, c sauce with a side of seasoned fries
- Chicken Tender Sandwhich$14.00
toasted hoagie roll with chicken tenders, cabbage, tomato, cheese, c sauce with a side of seasoned fries
Crave Box's
- Love C Box$45.00
12 tacos filled with melted cheese, birria in a crisp corn tortilla with a side of rice, beans, cabbage, o/c, limes and consume
- C Box$45.00
3 birria tacos, 3 birria flautas, half a birria pizza, and a birria torta with a side of rice, beans cabbage, o/c, limes and consume
- Flauta Box$45.00
18 crispy birria flautas with a side of rice, beans, cabbage, o/c limes and consume
- Birria Pizza$25.00
2 crispy 14" tortillas filled with birria and melted cheese and a side of cabbage, o/c, limes and consume
- Mexican Pizza$25.00
2 14" crispy tortillas topped with your choice of meat, beans, cheese, o/c, cabbage, hot cheetos, and c sauce with consume and limes on the side
- Birria pizza meal$30.00
2 crispy 14" tortillas filled with birria and melted cheese with a side of rice, beans and consume
A La Cart
- Birria Taco$4.00
1 crisp taco filled with melted cheese and birria on a bed of cabbage and a side of o/c, limes and consume
- Hot Cheeto Birria Taco$5.00
1 crisp taco filled with melted cheese, birria, hot cheetos, queso, on a bed of cabbage and a side of o/c limes and consume
- Gringo Taco$4.00
a crisp taco filled with melted cheese your choice of meat o/c with a side of limes
- C Lady Taco$4.00
corn tortilla filled with steak, beans and cheese and a side of limes
- Reggie Taco$3.00
choice of meat on a corn tortilla or flour tortilla with o/c and a side of limes
- Pollita Taco$4.00
corn or flour tortilla filled of chicken beans and cheese and a side of limes
- Motha Cluckin$4.00
corn or flour tortilla with melted cheese, chicken, avocado, c sauce and a side of lime
- El Frijolero$2.00
flour tortilla filled with beans and cheese
- 2 Chalupas$7.00
2 crispy open faced tortillas topped with beans, cheese, your choice of meat, cabbage, o/c, c sauce
- Birria Flautas 3pk$7.00
3 rolled corn tortillas filled with birria and cheese fried to perfection on a bed of cabbage and a side of o/c, limes and consume
- Birria Flautas 6pk$14.00
6 rolled corn tortillas filled with birria and cheese fried to perfection on a bed of cabbage and a side of o/c, limes and consume
- Birria Flautas 12pk$28.00
12 rolled corn tortillas filled with birria and cheese fried to perfection on a bed of cabbage and a side of o/c, limes and consume
- Elote$5.00
roasted corn topped with mayo, parm cheese, cayenne and a lime
- Loaded Elote$6.00
roasted corn topped with your choice of meat, mayo, parm cheese, cayenne, lime
- Birria Ramen$10.00
ramen noodles in a bowl of consume topped with birria o/c, and limes add cheese thank me later!
- Birria Pozole$10.00
hominy in a bowl of consume topped with birria, cabbage, o/c, limes
- Birria Eggroll$4.00
birria and cheese wrapped in a eggroll wrapper fried to perfection on a bed of cabbage with a side of limes o/c and consume
No Meat Menu
- Rabbit Taco$4.00
corn tortilla filled with grilled cabbage, onion, bell peppers, cilantro, avocado, c sauce with a side of lime
- Rabbit Burrito$13.00
toasted 14" burrito with rice, beans, grilled cabbage, bell peppers, onion, cilantro, fries, avocado, c sauce with limes
- Rabbit Bowl$11.00
rice, beans, grilled cabbage, bell pepper, onion, cilantro, avocado, c sauce
- Rabbit Fries$11.00
a bed of fries topped with queso, grilled cabbage, bell peppers, onion, cilantro, avocado and c sauce
- Rabbit Nachos$11.00
a bed of chips topped with queso, grilled cabbage, bell peppers, onion, cilantro, avocado, c sauce
- Rabbit Chalupas (2)$7.00
2 open faced crispy tortillas topped with beans, cheese, grilled cabbage, bell peppers, onion, cilantro, avocado, c sauce and limes
Add On's
- Hot Cheetos$1.00
- Grilled Onions (2oz)$0.50
- Grilled Jalapenos (2oz)$0.50
- Chile Toreado$0.50
grilled whole jalapeno
- Pickled Jalapenos$0.50
- Grilled Onions & Peppers$0.50
- Queso$1.00
- Shredded Cheese$0.50
- Beans (2oz)$0.50
- Rice (2oz)$0.50
- Beans (8oz)$3.00
- Rice (8oz)$3.00
- Avocado$1.00
- Cabbage$0.50
- Tomato$0.50
- C Sauce$1.00
homemade creamy chipotle sauce its so good its on almost ever item her at I Love C Spot!
- Buffalo Sauce$1.00
- Ranch$1.00
Dessert
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Family owned and operated food truck with grandma's recipes and our twist you get the best birria in the city made with love.
1701 Bebee Road, Kyle, TX 78640