La Cheve Bakery and Brews
222 Reviews
$$
376 SOSCOL AVE
Napa, CA 94559
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food/Comida
Appetizers/Aperitivos
- Chips + Salsa$5.00
House made gluten free chips with a side of green and red salsa!
- Guacamole & Chips$8.50
Super fresh! With our house made blue corn tortilla chips!
- Esquite$7.50
Roasted corn off the cob with crema, cotija cheese, lemon & Chile.
- Papas Con Chile Y Limon$6.00
House-made potato chips with a side of lemon and Chile!
- Pepinos Con Chile Y Limon$6.00
Fresh cucumbers topped with Chile salt and a side of lemon!
- Ceviche (Appetizer)$14.50
Citrus cured Sea-bass, onion, tomato, cilantro topped with avocado and chili powder with a side of house-made chips (GF!)
Sides
- Side of 1 Flour Tortilla$3.00
- Side of 2 biscuits$4.00
- Side of 3 Corn tortillas$3.00
Corn tortillas
- Side of Asada$6.50
- Side Of Avocado$3.00
- Side Of Bacon$4.50
- Side of Beans$4.00
- Side of Bolillo$6.50
Straight from Momma Juana's Bakery.
- Side of chicken$6.00
- Side Of Chile Verde$8.50
- Side of Chips$3.50
- Side of Chorizo$6.00
- Side Of Cinnamon Toast$3.50
Straight from Momma Juana's Bakery.
- Side of English Muffin$3.00
Straight from Momma Juana's Bakery.
- Side Of Fruit$5.00
- Side of Guacamole$5.00
- Side of Ham$5.00
- Side Of Potatoes$4.00
Rancho Potatoes
- Side of Rice$4.00
- Side of Salad$4.50
- Side Of Walnut Wheat Bread$3.50
- TWO Eggs$6.00
To style!
To Go Bulk items!
Drinks/Bebidas
Aguas, Jugos y Refrescos (Non-alcoholic)
Coffee Drinks/Bebidas con Cafe
- Americano$5.00
- Capuccino$6.00
- Cafe con Leche$5.25
- Cafe de Olla$5.00
Citrus Mexican coffee, naturally sweetened.
- ICED Cafe de Olla$5.00
- Coffee$4.00+
- Cortado$5.00
- El Latte Classico$6.00
- Hot Chocolate$5.25
Momma Juana's chocolate mix -Make it Vegan by swapping to oatmilk
- Juarez Mocha$6.00
- La Lochita$5.25
Our Horchata contains milk Fam (cannot be made Vegan).
- La Mama Chole$5.25
- Single Espresso Shot$2.00
- Double Shot Espresso$4.00
- Aguas Frescas Alteradas$5.50+
Aguas frescas w/ a shot of espresso!
Beer/Cheves
- A Michelada$8.50+
- Alameda Tell me when to Mango Wheat$7.50
- Alameda SOP 'N GO Sour Ale$7.00
- Alameda Island Haze Hazy IPA$7.50
- Del Cielo Morena Mia Dark Lager$7.50
- Del Cielo Coqueta Blonde Ale$7.00
16 oz can. Abv 5.0% Coqueta is a classic American Blonde Ale with an earthy flavor, golden color, medium-light body, floral notes and slightly sweet finish.
- Del Cielo Guava Dreams sour$7.50
- Del Cielo Morena Mia$7.50
- Del Cielo Vato Loco Light Lager$7.50
- DRAFT-Ghost Town Nightmare Juice hazy IPA$4.50+
- DRAFT- Original Pattern Simcoe Sabotage DIPA$4.50+
- DRAFT- King Cong Destino West Coast IPA$4.50+
- DRAFT- La Cheve American Dream MEXICAN LAGER$3.00+
- CAN La Cheve American Dream Lager$6.50
- DRAFT-Del Cielo Mango + Gooseberry sour$5.00+
- DRAFT- Belching Beaver Peanut Butter Stout$4.50+
- DRAFT- Laughing Monk Coffee Blonde Ale$4.50+
- King Cong La Xingona DIPA$8.25
- King Cong Mexicali Amber Lager$7.00
- Laughing Monk Playa Tamarindo Sour$7.50
- Laughing Monk Sister Strata WC IPA$7.50
- Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat$5.50Out of stock
- Morgan Territory BEES BETTER honey wheat$7.00
16 oz. can. Abv 5.2%. Bee's better have my honey is our interpretation of an American wheat. To spice it up we added substantial amounts of local honey and seasonal citrus. Half of the malt bill is American white wheat for the cloudy appearance and light bready flavors. Experimental hop 06297 (orange/berry) provides synergy with the fruit addition light-bodied with elevated carbonation.
- Morgan Territory Glourious-er Gose$7.00
- New Glory Gummy Worm hazy IPA$7.50
- Old Caz Chismosa LAGER$7.00
16 oz. can. ABV 5.8% Juntate con tus compas y tus seres queridos y disfruta de esta Lager Ambar Mexicana con sus sabores caramelizado de Malta, y el duo lupulo dinamico de Cascada y Hallertau! Tiempo para Chismear!
- Pizza Port Finding Paradise Wc Ipa$7.50
- Seismic WC IPA$7.50
- Societe X Alvarado Just the Two of us wcIPA$7.50
- Sonoma El Valiente Pilsner$7.00
16 oz. can. ABV 5.2%. Mexican Pilsners come from German immigrants migrating to Mexico in the 1900s. This beer is a celebration of that heritage. El Valiente is flavorful and refreshing. Perfecto pare las fiestas con nuestra gente Valiente! Salud!
- Cubeta de Cheve$20.00
- Pitcher$20.00+
- Torre de Cheve$38.00
- Caguamita de Cheve$12.12
- NEW GROWLER$35.00
64 oz, re-usable glass growler with our logo Fam! Abv 4.2% An ode to Momma Juana & El Cheque. Traditonal light and refreshing brew with lime + blood orange undertones. Salud Familia!
- LA CHEVE CROWLER$13.00
- To Go Miche$14.00
32 oz. crowler of La Cheve "American Dream" Mexican Lager + In-house Miche Mix
- THREE ToGo Crowlers$28.00
Cocteles/Cocktails
- Dos Jollas Beermosa$10.00
Light draft beer + Fresh squeezed OJ + Champagne!
- Shooters de paleta Mexicanas$12.50+
Have you ever had a Mexican Paleta de Sandia con Chile? Well, this is it. Pero con tequila, en un shot con ChaChaSweets!
- El Berto Palmero Perreando$14.50
Housemade Jamaica, Lemonade and a shot of tequila!
- La Chancla$14.50
Housemade Jamaica & a shot of tequila!
- Uncle Wigs$14.50
Fresh squeezed OJ, tamarind syrup, tajin & a shot of tequila!
- La Lochita Bailando$14.50
1/2 Horchata, 1/2 Coffee with Rum!
- Cafe de Olla Loco$14.50
Our House Cafe de Olla with a shot of Tequila!
- Horchata Zapateado$14.50
Fresh Horchata and a shot of Rum!
- Pajarete NDA2$14.50
Steamed milk, house chocolate powder and a shot of tequila! Ni de Aqui, ni de alla!
- La Mama Chole Feliz$14.50
1/2 Coffee, 1/2 Hot Chocolate and a shot of tequila!
- SHOTS$11.00+
- La Llorona Margarita$14.50
Our classic black margarita with florescent florecitas.
- La Monarca Paloma$14.50
Fresh grapefruit, Tequila and a splash of squirt!
- Martini De La Olla$14.50
Cafe de Olla, spices & Vodka... con una conchita a un lado.
- A La Antigua$14.50
Mexican Whiskey, Walnut Bitters
- Bloody Maria$14.50
- La Trending Rola$14.50+
- Puerquito Martini$14.50
Ciders/Sidra
Hard Kombucha
Hard Seltzer
Mead
Wine
- MIMOSA$8.50+
- Bottle of Champagne + Juice Carafe$36.00+
- Bottle of Champagne$36.00
- Champagne Glass$8.00
- Extra Carafe$3.00+
- 2014 Farm Worker Red Blend, Maldonado$14.00+
Housed for 18 months in oak, and fashioned using grapes that were expertly farmed by the Maldonados, the majority of the 2013 blend is Cabernet Sauvignon and was enhanced by Merlot, Syrah and Zinfandel.
- 2015 Seven Brothers Pinot Noir, Robledo Winery$14.00+
Lightly colored black cherry with hints of everyone's most desirable ruby. It's Burgundian in style, earthy with subtle hints of bright cranberry on the nose. The bold taste is exquisite with a glimpse of cinnamon, light tannins and a slightly peppered palate.
- 2018 MaCo Cabernet Sav.$75.00
- 2018 Sauvignon Blanc, Rios Wine Co.$12.00+
A classic style Sauvignon Blanc, perfectly balanced with aromas of orange blossom, ripe pear, grapefruit and wet slate. This stunning wine offers up a rush of flavors, kumquat, gooseberry, and juicy nectarine that linger delicately. The finish gives way to a uniquely crisp but lush finish.
- 2019 Fatima, Brut Rose Pimentel$12.00+
- 2020 Rosé, Surcos$12.00+
A beautiful pale salmon color with aromas of wild strawberries and cream hint of pink grapefruit follow in the background. The strawberry and cream flavors follow through onto the pallet. Long fresh finish, perfect for a California summer day.
- CORKAGE FEE$15.00
- 1/2 Btl Fresnet Juillet Champagne$45.00Out of stock
- 2021 ANAYA Albarino$12.00+
To-Go Beer 4-packs
- 4-Pack American Dream Lager$15.00
- 8-Pack American Dream Lager$28.00
- 4-Pack Light Cheve Mix$18.00
- 4-pack El Valiente$18.00
- 4-Pack La Chismosa$18.00
- 4-Pack La Xingona$18.00
- 4-pack Make Your Own$18.00
- 4-Pack La Morena$18.00Out of stock
- 4-Pack Dark beer Mix$18.00
- 4-Pack Hazy IPA Pack$18.00
- 4-Pack IPA Mix$18.00
- 4-Pack Sour Pack$18.00
- 4-Pack West Coast IPA Pack$18.00
Bakery/Panaderia
- Almond Raspberry Tart$9.50
- Bear Claws$5.00+Out of stock
- Morning Bun w/ Cajeta$4.25Out of stock
- Boozy$4.50+
Random delicious delicacies will be made with a wide range of boozy options... liqueurs galore!
- Bomba$5.00Out of stock
- Conchas$1.25+
- Cookies$2.00+
- CROISSANTS$4.00+
- CRONUTS$5.00+
- Cupcake$1.75+Out of stock
- Danish$3.50+
- DOG COOKIE$5.50
- Flan$5.50+
- Fresas con Crema Shortcake$4.50Out of stock
- Gluten Free$1.50+Out of stock
For our Gluten Free Familia!
- Loaf Of Cinnamon Bread$30.00
- ManteConchas$4.50Out of stock
- Pan Dulce$3.00+
- Rolls$3.50+
- VEGAN$1.50+
- Cake-age Fee$10.00
Kids/Nin@s
Breakfast/Desayuno
Lunch/Lonche
Merchandise/Mercancia
Adult Burgundy Hoodie
Kids Brown "Powered by Conchitas" Shirt
Black "Sunday Funday" Shirts
Brown Powered by Conchas Tee
Cream Maria Shirts
Dark Grey Long Sleeve Concha
Black Abuelita Saying Shirts
Blue Long Sleeve Shirt
Blue Loteria Cheve Shirt
Black "La Cheve" Crop Top
Black YR 3 Shirts
Monopoly Board Game
Anniversary Signed Posters
Earrings
Stickers
Logo Popsocket
FILLS
Pin
Patch
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
La Cheve Bakery & Brews is at the heart of Napa Valley. La Cheve provides deliciously handcrafted beer, pastries, tacos, authentic Mexican breakfast, tortas...and so much more — AND personalized concha cake orders for those memorable occasions.
376 SOSCOL AVE, Napa, CA 94559