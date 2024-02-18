Morgan Territory BEES BETTER honey wheat

$7.00

16 oz. can. Abv 5.2%. Bee's better have my honey is our interpretation of an American wheat. To spice it up we added substantial amounts of local honey and seasonal citrus. Half of the malt bill is American white wheat for the cloudy appearance and light bready flavors. Experimental hop 06297 (orange/berry) provides synergy with the fruit addition light-bodied with elevated carbonation.