Mojo's Food Music Soul - Belleview
4496 Southeast 100th Place
Belleview, FL 34420
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Hot Mess$12.99
Seasoned waffle fries, white queso cheese, Cuban roast pork, bacon and BBQ sauce
- Pulled Pork Nachos$12.99
Tortilla chips, Cuban roast pork and Monterey Jack blend. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and BBQ sauce. Served with side of sour cream and salsa. (May substitute black beans for pork)
- Buffalo Shrimp$11.69
Breaded fried shrimp tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and house-made ranch or bleu cheese.
- Carolina Skins$12.99
Potato skins, Cuban roast pork and bacon, topped with BBQ sauce and Monterey Jack blend. Served with side of sour cream.
- Fried Pickles$8.59
Cajun fried dill chips. Served with house-made Cajun ranch.
- Spinach Dip$8.79
Served with tortilla chips.
- Gringo Queso Dip$8.79
Served with tortilla chips. Add side of salsa for $1.99.
- Chips & Salsa$5.99
Add side of white queso for $3.19.
- Chili$7.99
Chili served with shredded cheese and saltine crackers. Onions available upon request.
- Chili Con Queso$8.99
White queso cheese mixed with our seasonal chili. Served with tortilla chips.
- Chili Cheese Fries$10.99
Seasoned waffle fries, white queso cheese, and chili.
Sandwiches & Wraps
- Braised Beef Dip$15.29
Braised beef and Swiss cheese on pressed Cuban bread. Served with side of consommé for dipping.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.59
Fried or grilled chicken tossed in choice of sauce, with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cheese.
- Southern Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Fried or grilled chicken tossed in choice of sauce with lettuce, tomato, pickle and Monterey Jack blend on a brioche bun. Served with house-made Cajun ranch.
- The Ricky$12.59
Cuban roast pork, grilled onions and Swiss cheese on pressed Cuban bread. Served with side of Mojo
- Crazy Cuban$12.99
Cuban roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on pressed Cuban bread. Served with side of Mojo.
- The Memphis Pork$12.59
Pulled pork, coleslaw and signature BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.
Top Hits
- Vaca Frita$16.99
Seared braised beef and grilled onions served with red beans and rice and sweet plantains. Add 5 blackened shrimp for $4.99.
- Beef Empanadas$11.99
Two Cuban beef empanadas, served with black beans and rice, sweet plantains, sour cream and salsa.
- Jammin Jambalaya$14.99
Beef sausage, chicken, rice, onions and peppers in a Creole broth, served with garlic bread. Add 5 blackened shrimp for $4.99.
- The Pepin$15.69
Mojo Cuban roast pork with sautéed onions, served with black beans and rice and sweet plantains.
- The Chicken Pepin$15.49
Mojo Chicken with sautéed onions, served with black beans and rice and sweet plantains.
- Bourbon Street Bowl$15.69
Blackened chicken in a citrus-infused bourbon glaze, served over rice with mixed vegetables and onion straws.