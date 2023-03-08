Main picView gallery

I Love Nick's

4590 Washington Street Roslindale, 02131

Roslindale, MA 02131

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Small Cheese Pizza
Fish & Chips Dinner
Steak & Cheese Sub

Pizza & Calzones

Build Your Own Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$10.50

Large Cheese Pizza

$17.50

Calzones

Small Cheese Calzone

$10.50

Large Cheese Calzone

$17.50

Gourmet Pizza & Calzone

BBQ Chicken

Small BBQ Chicken

$15.50

Large BBQ Chicken

$21.95

Buffalo Chicken

Small Buffalo Chicken

$15.50

Large Buffalo Chicken

$21.95

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

Small Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$15.95

Large Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$22.95

Crispy Chicken

Small Crispy Chicken

$15.00

Large Crispy Chicken

$20.95

Great Greek

Small Great Greek

$15.95

Large Great Greek

$22.95

Greek

Small Greek

$15.95

Large Greek

$22.95

Grilled Chicken

Small Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Large Grilled Chicken

$20.95

Hawaiian

Small Hawaiian

$12.95

Large Hawaiian

$19.50

Meat Lovers

Small Meat Lovers

$15.95

Large Meat Lovers

$22.95

Mediterranean

Small Mediterranean

$15.95

Large Mediterranean

$22.95

Nick's Signature

Small Nick's Signature

$15.95

Large Nick's Signature

$22.95

Popeye's

Small Popeye's

$12.95

Large Popeye's

$19.50

Special

Small Special

$15.95

Large Special

$22.95

Steak

Small Steak

$15.00

Large Steak

$20.95

Steak Bomb

Small Steak Bomb

$15.95

Large Steak Bomb

$22.95

Veggie Deluxe

Small Veggie Deluxe

$15.95

Large Veggie Deluxe

$22.95

Veggie

Small Veggie

$13.95

Large Veggie

$20.95

Subs & Wraps

Hot Subs *

Steak & Cheese Sub

$9.35

Steak Bomb Sub

$11.35

Steak Tips Sub

$12.00

Cheeseburger Sub

$9.35

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$9.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$11.35

Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.25

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$10.25

Greek Style Chicken

$10.50

Fish Sub

$11.00

Meatball Parm Sub

$9.35

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.35

Pastrami Sub

$10.25

Gyro

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Gyro

$10.50

Cold Subs *

Italian Sub

$9.35

Turkey Breast Sub

$10.25

Genoa Salami Sub

$9.35

American Sub

$9.35

Tuna Sub

$9.75

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.35

BLT Sub

$9.35

Veggie Sub

$9.35

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.95

Greek Salad

$11.95

Caesar's Salad

$10.95

Antipasto Salad

$13.00

Chef's Salad

$13.00

Tuna Salad

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Garden Salad

$14.95

Grilled Chicken w/Feta Salad

$15.95

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.25

Steak Tips Salad

$18.95

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.95

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.95

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$5.95

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$6.50

Fish Sandwich

$7.50

BBQ Cheeseburger

$6.50

Double Cheeseburger

$7.75

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.50

Sandwich Plates

Cheeseburger Plate

$10.95

Double Cheeseburger Plate

$12.75

Chicken Cutlet Plate

$11.50

Fish Sandwich Plate

$12.50

Dinners

Chicken Wing Dinner

$16.95

Chicken Finger Dinner

$16.95

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$17.95

Steak Tip Dinner

$18.95

Fish & Chips Dinner

$18.95

Gyro Dinner

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Gyro Dinner

$17.50

Pasta

Pasta with Sauce

$10.85

Pasta with Chicken Cutlet

$14.85

Pasta with Meatballs

$13.75

Pasta with Eggplant

$13.75

Pasta with Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$16.85

Wings

7 Wings

$10.50

12 Wings

$18.00

20 Wings

$30.00

7 Buffalo Wings

$11.50

12 Buffalo Wings

$19.00

20 Buffalo Wings

$31.00

7 BBQ Wings

$11.50

12 BBQ Wings

$19.00

20 BBQ Wings

$31.00

Fingers

5 Fingers

$8.95

8 Fingers

$14.00

5 Buffalo Fingers

$9.95

8 Buffalo Fingers

$15.00

5 BBQ Fingers

$9.95

8 BBQ Fingers

$15.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Spicy Curly Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.50

Beverage Menu

12oz Cans

Pepsi 12oz Can

$1.25

Diet Pepsi 12oz Can

$1.25

Schweppes Ginger Ale 12oz Can

$1.25

Sierra Mist 12oz Can

$1.25

Crush Orange Soda 12oz Can

$1.25

Crush Grape Soda 12oz Can

$1.25

Mug Root Beer 12oz Can

$1.25

Mountain Dew 12oz Can

$1.25

Brisk Iced Tea 12oz Can

$1.25

20oz Bottles

Bottle Water

$2.00

Pepsi 20oz Bottle

$2.20

Diet Pepsi 20oz Bottle

$2.20

Scheppes GIngerale 20oz Bottle

$2.20

Sierra Mist 20oz Bottle

$2.20

Crush Orange Soda 20oz Bottle

$2.20

Crush Grape Soda 20oz Bottle

$2.20

Mug Root Beer 20oz Bottle

$2.20

Dole Lemonade 20oz Bottle

$2.20

Powerade 20oz Bottle

$2.20

Snapple Tea 20oz Bottle

$2.50

Snapple Juice 20oz Bottle

$2.50

2 Liter Bottles

Pepsi 2lt Bottle

$3.50

Diet Pepsi 2lt Bottle

$3.50

Schweppes 2lt Bottle

$3.50

Sierra Mist 2lt Bottle

$3.50

Crush Orange Soda 2lt Bottle

$3.50

Crush Grape Soda 2lt Bottle

$3.50

Crush Pineapple Soda 2lt Bottle

$3.50

Hawaiian Punch 2lt Bottle

$3.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4590 Washington Street Roslindale, 02131, Roslindale, MA 02131

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

