Main picView gallery

Dopo il Ponte

review star

No reviews yet

2402 Montauk Highway

Bridgehampton, NY 11932

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

"Il ponte" is an Italian restaurant that brings innovative and exciting cooking to Bridgehampton. Delicious, exceptionally well-prepared food served in settings that are simultaneously elegant, comfortable and unpretentious. Weather you dine on our beautiful patio, elegant dining room or always "happening" bar, you'll enjoy our delicious crafted cocktail, wide selection of wines, oysters and caviar, wood-fired pizza and much more.

Location

2402 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton, NY 11932

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hampton Coffee Company
orange starNo Reviews
272 Main Road Aquebogue, NY 11932
View restaurantnext
Elaia Esiatorio
orange starNo Reviews
95 School Street Bridgehampton, NY 11932
View restaurantnext
Amin and Judy - Bakery + Pizza Takeout
orange star4.3 • 53
1970 Montauk Hwy Bridgehampton, NY 11932
View restaurantnext
Old Stove Pub
orange star3.4 • 27
3516 Montauk Hwy Sagaponack, NY 11962
View restaurantnext
Hampton Coffee Company
orange starNo Reviews
869 Montauk Highway Water Mill, NY 11976
View restaurantnext
Tutto il Giorno Sag Harbor
orange star4.4 • 385
16 Main St Sag Harbor, NY 11963
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bridgehampton

Amin and Judy - Bakery + Pizza Takeout
orange star4.3 • 53
1970 Montauk Hwy Bridgehampton, NY 11932
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bridgehampton
Sag Harbor
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
East Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Amagansett
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Southampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Shelter Island Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Greenport
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Westhampton Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Montauk
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Riverhead
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston