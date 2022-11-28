Restaurant header imageView gallery

I.M. Coffee

42 Reviews

$

1105 N Market St

Wilmington, DE 19801

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich w/ Options
Sweet Latte
Cold Brewed Coffee

HOT COFFEE & BEVERAGE

Coffee 12

$2.00

Locally Sourced (Open Seas Roasters) - Fresh Roasted, Ground & Brewed

Coffee 16

$2.25

Locally Sourced (Open Seas Roasters) - Fresh Roasted, Ground & Brewed

Coffee 20

$2.50

Locally Sourced (Open Seas Roasters) - Fresh Roasted, Ground & Brewed

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso married with hot water to make an excellent cup of coffee

CCM. X Or C

$4.50

Double shot of espresso laced w/ chai and poured over frothed oat milk. (add chocolate or caramel free)

Cafe Latte

$3.50+

Double shot of espresso w/ steamed, textured milk.

Sweet Latte

$4.00+

Double shot of espresso and flavor w/ steamed, textured milk

Espresso

$3.00

Our Purposefully Pulled Double Shot of Espresso! (1.5 oz)

Macchiato

$3.50

Double shot of espresso with a touch of frothed milk (1:1 ratio total 3 oz)

Cappuccino

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with steamed textured milk (1:3 ratio 6 oz)

Red Eye

$3.00+

Cup of Coffee with a fresh pulled double shot of espresso on top. You need this!

Hot Tea

$3.00+

One of our Dammann French sourced tea's with hot water and choice of lemon / honey

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Bullet Proof Coffee

$4.50+

Hot Coffee w/ Kerrygold Butter & MCT Oil lightly frothed in blender.

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Our chai concentrate with your choice of steamed textured milk

Police Coffee

$1.00

COLD COFFEE & BEVERAGE

Cold Brew Red Eye (w/ dbl espresso)

$4.50+

Cold brewed Iced coffee with an added double shot of espresso

Cold Brewed Coffee

$3.50+

Cold steeped for 18 hours and poured over ice. WOW!

Hand Brew Iced Tea

$3.00

One of our tea's steeped in hot water then poured over ice.

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Espresso married with cold water poured over ice.

Iced CCM XorC

$4.50

Double shot of espresso laced with chai concentrate and poured over cold foamed oat milk. Add Chocolate or Caramel free!

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Double shot of espresso with steamed textured milk

Iced Sweet Latte

$4.50+

Double shot of espresso with flavor and steamed textured milk

Iced Espresso

$3.00

Purposefully pulled double shot of espresso poured over ice.

Iced Macchiato

$3.50

Double shot of espresso poured over cold foamed milk (8 oz)

Iced Cappuccino

$4.00

Double shot of espresso poured over cold foamed milk!

Shakerato

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with a touch of cream and 1 sugar in the raw shaken vigorously. Cold Cold Cold!

Iced Chai Latte

$3.75+

Frappe

$5.75

Fresh pulled double shot of espresso w/ flavor & milk blended frozen

Smoothies

STRAWBERRY PUREE - KEFIR YOGURT - WHEY PROTEIN - FRESH SPINACH ICE BLENDED SMOOTH!

Milk Smoothie

$3.50

Whole Milk or Oat Milk or Almond Milk Iced Blended w/ Smoothie Boost Add-Ins

Organic Puree Fruit Smoothie

$5.75

Organic Fruit Puree w/ No Added Sugars

Green BUZZ

$8.00

STRAWBERRY PUREE - KEFIR YOGURT - WHEY PROTEIN - FRESH SPINACH - ICE BLENDED SMOOTH

I. M. BUZZ

$8.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO - WHOLE BANANA - CACAO - MEXICAN CHOCOLATE - PEANUT BUTTER POWDER - WHEY PROTEIN POWDER (AMAZING)

Whole BUZZ

$7.50

DOUBLE ESPRESSO - ALMOND MILK - CRUSHED ALMONDS - WHOLE BANANA - ORGANIC SPINACH ICE BLENDED SMOOTH!

I. M. Breakfast

The Kaiser

$5.00

Two Egg Omelette w/ Cooper Sharp American Cheese on a Toasted Kaiser Roll

Veg Out

$6.00

Two Eggs, Peppers & Onions, Cooper Sharp American Cheese on Butter Wheat Toast

Egg Sandwich w/ Options

$3.00

Egg Bowl

Two or Three Egg Omelette w/ Your Choice of Toppings

Oatmeal

$3.00

All American

$5.75

Fried Egg, Bacon, Cooper Sharp American Cheese on Buttered White Toast

Bagel w/ Toppings

$1.50

Avocado Toast 2 pc

$7.00

Fresh Avocado mashed with tomato, onion, lime juice, salt & Pepper spread on toast

Avocado Toast 1 pc

$4.00

Fresh Avocado mashed with tomato, onion, lime juice, salt & Pepper spread on toast

The Burrito

$6.25

Two Eggs w/ Sausage, Pepper Jack Cheese and Sriracha Aioli Wrapped in a White Tortilla.

King Burrito

$7.95

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$9.25

Classic Lox sandwich, lightly smoked salmon with cream cheese, tomato, onion and capers on your choice of bagel!

Sandwiches & Paninis

Caprese Panini

$8.00

BASIL PESTO SPREAD W/ MOZZARELLA CHEESE & TOMATO PANINI GRILLED ON SOURDOUGH (add chicken $2.00)

Grilled Cheese w/ Options

$5.50

Cooper Sharp American with White Cheddar Panini Grilled on Sourdough

Veggie Stinger PANINI

$7.00

Tomato, onion, cucumber, pickle, banana pepper, sweet pepper w/ cheddar Cheese & Sriracha Aioli Panini Grilled on Sourdough

Ham Swiss Stinger Panini

$8.50

Our Signature Grilled Panini w/ Ham, Swiss, Sriracha Aioli, Tomato, Pickle Panini Grilled on Sourdough.

I.M. Club Panini

$9.50

Tuna Melt

$8.00

Tuna Salad, Swiss & Tomato Panini Grilled on Sourdough

Tuna Salad on Croissant

$7.50

Tuna Salad, Avocado Cilantro Dressing & Tomato Served on a Croissant

BLT

$7.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Toasted Wheat Bread

Turkey Cheddar Stinger Panini

$8.50

Our Signature Grilled Panini w/ Turkey, Cheddar, Sriracha Aioli, Tomato, Pickle Panini Grilled on Sourdough.

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Panini

$9.00

House Made Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad w/ Cheddar & Tomato Panini Grilled on Sourdough. WOW!

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad on Croissant

$8.00

House Made Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad w/ Citrus Vinaigrette & Tomato Served on a Croissant

Chip Kettle

$1.25

Salads, Wraps & Hummus

House Salad

$7.00

Mix Greens, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Cranberries, Walnuts w/ Choice of Dressing,

Small Salad

$3.95

Small Salad w/ mixed greens, tomato, cucumber & onion with choice dressing

BLT Wrap

$8.50

Kickin Chicken Salad

$9.50

Mix Greens, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Chicken, Shredded Cheddar w/ Spicy Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.

Tuna Salad, Salad

$8.00

Mix Greens, Fresh Tuna Salad, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber w/

Spicy Turkey Wrap

$8.00

Mix Greens, Roast Turkey, Tomato, Onion, Sriracha Aioli Wrapped in your Choice Tortilla.

Avocado Bacon Ranch Salad

$9.50

Mix Greens, Fresh Avocado, Chopped Bacon, Tomato, Cucumber & Onion w/ Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Tuna Salad on Croissant

$7.50

Tuna Salad, Avocado Cilantro Dressing & Tomato Served on a Croissant

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$9.00

Mix Greens, House Cranberry Walnut chicken Salad & Tomato served w/ Honey Dijon Dressing

Wicked Turkey Wrap

$9.25

Wheat Tortilla w/ Organic Hummus, Fresh Avocado, Mix Greens, Tomato, Cucumber

House Special

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

White Tortilla w/ melted cheddar, white chicken sautéed in our signature buffalo sauce. (side of ranch or blue cheese or spicy ranch

Grab & Go Drinks

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Soda

$1.50

Sparkling Seltzer Flavor

$1.75

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.50

Water

$2.00

OJ

$1.75

Kombucha

$5.00

Grab & Go Food

Muffin

$2.50

Muffin Grilled

$3.25

Day Bar

$3.00

Banana

$0.50

Cookie

$2.00

Chip Kettle

$1.25

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Walnut Brownie

$1.80

Iced Lemon Loaf

$2.95

Cheese Danish

$2.95

1 Tray (8 Items Or Less)

$4.00

2 Trays (Less than 16 Items)

$8.00

3 Trays (Less than 24 Items)

$12.00

4 Trays (Less than 32 Items)

$16.00

Travel Mugs

12 Oz Retail Mug

$20.00

18 Oz Retail Mug

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Location

1105 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801

Directions

