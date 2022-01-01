Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Ima – Corktown

2015 Michigan Ave

Detroit, MI 48216

Order Again

Beer

Hamms

$3.00

Modelo

$4.00

Crankin Foamers

$5.00

Party Forward Hazy IPA

$5.00

Freedom of S(peach)

$6.00

Old Shuck

$5.00

Revolution Anti Hero

$5.00

High Noon

$5.00

Montucky Cold Snack

$4.00

Cider

Shacksbury Yuzu

$6.00

Seltzer

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$6.00

Topo Chico Lemon Lime

$6.00

Sake

Hakutsuru Draft

$15.00

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

$15.00

Wine

Easy Wine Rose

$10.00

Easy Wine Red

$10.00

Easy Wine White

$10.00

Sodas

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

La Colombe Coffee

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

NA Beer etc.

Gruvi Golden Lager

$4.00

OH HI Hemp Lemon Ginger

$7.00

Canned and Punch

NP Two off The First

$7.00

House Punch

$8.00

Jameson

$6.00

Altos Tequila

$6.00

Plum Wine Sangria

$8.00

Peach Press

$7.00

Wine

Glass Wine

$12.00

Bottle Wine

$50.00

Food

HH Oysters

$1.50

Oysters

$2.50

Snack Plate

$8.00
