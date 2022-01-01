ima - Midtown

- Home
4870 Cass Ave
Detroit, MI 48201
To Share
Steamed Edamame
edamame • chilis • lemon • sesame oil • sea salt
House Pickle Plate
white kimchi • classic kimchi • shiitake • garlic scape • radish
Shrimp & Scallion Dumplings
house made! • chili-black vinegar sauce • lemon Contains: Gluten , Shellfish, Soy. CANNOT be removed.
Spicy Tuna + Taro Chips *
house spicy tuna • crispy taro • cucumber, daikon radish • scallion • lemon gluten-free
Fried Japanese Yam
olive oil poached & flash fried • spiced pepitas • vegan Szechuan XO sauce • scallion Sauce Contains: Gluten and Soy, CANNOT be removed.
Togarashi Fried TOFU Bites
crispy tofu cutlet • house pickles • furikake kewpie • lemon Contains: Soy cannot be removed.
Fried CHICKEN Bites
karaage fried chicken thigh • house pickles • furikake kewpie • lemon Contains: Soy, Cannot be removed.
Glazed Broccolini
Sweet & tangy black garlic sauce • crispy garlic • sesame seeds vegan Sauce Contains: Gluten and Soy CANNOT be removed.
Rice Bowls
Golden Curry
silky curry sauce • root veggies • ginger pickle. Sauce Contains: Gluten, CANNOT be removed.
Boombap
fried egg • shiitake • slaw • cucumber • pepito chili sauce
Teriyaki Smoked Salmon
salmon fillet • salmon roe • cucumber • napa slaw • shiso • house teriyaki sauce • nori
Unagi-Don
bbq glazed eel • pickled cucumber • avocado • slaw • micro shiso
Spicy Tuna Don
ground ahi tuna • masago • kewpie • cucumber • slaw • yuzu ponzu
Crispy CHICKEN Don
karaage crispy chicken thigh • house pickles • napa slaw • furikake kewpie sauce • lemon • chili threads • nori
Crispy TOFU Don
karaage crispy tofu cutlet • house pickles • napa slaw • furikake kewpie sauce • lemon • chili threads • nori
Yaki Udon
Yaki Butter Udon
pan-fried udon • beech mushroom • crispy garlic • sesame-butter sauce
Spicy Szechuan Yaki Udon
pan-fried udon • vegan XO sauce • baby corn • black mushroom • fresh herbs
Curry Yaki Udon
pan-fried udon • silky curry sauce • bean sprouts • cauliflower • celery • pickled ginger • pickled red fresno pepper
Teri-Yaki Udon
pan-fried udon • ginger teriyaki sauce • baby corn • shitake mushroom • pickled red fresno pepper • black sesame
Chilled Sesame Udon
Udon Soup
Forest Udon
Porcini mushroom-dashi broth, roasted tofu, beech & woodear mushroom, rosemary, garlic oil
Miso Udon
Miso-dashi broth, roasted tofu, soft egg, smoked trumpet mushrooms, garlic oil
Curry Broth Udon
Silky Curry Broth, soft egg, pickled ginger, garlic oil
Spicy Pork Udon
Toasted Chili Bone Broth, smoked pork loin, soft egg, garlic oil, chili thread. Broth Contains: Dairy CANNOT be removed.
Pho
Vegan Pho
vegan pho broth • rice noodles • roasted tofu • bean sprout • white onion • Thai basil • jalapeno • lime
Chicken Pho
vegan pho broth • rice noodles • sesame chicken • schmaltz • bean sprout • white onion • Thai basil • jalapeno • lime
Beef Pho
Vegan pho broth, rice noodles, ginger bbq beef, bean sprout, white onion, Thai basil, jalapeno, lime, schmaltz
Shrimp Pho
Vegan pho broth, rice noodles, chili shrimp, bean sprout, white onion, Thai basil, jalapeno, lime, citrus butter
Ramen
Forest Ramen
porcini mushroom & veggie broth • roasted tofu • beech mushroom • rosemary • sesame garlic oil
Miso Ramen
miso veggie broth • soft egg • roasted tofu • smoked trumpet mushrooms • sesame garlic oil
SHOYU Ramen
roasted chicken-shoyu broth • soft egg • buttered baby corn • sesame garlic oil. Broth Contains: Dairy, CANNOT be removed.
Tori Paitan Ramen
rich chicken bone broth • soft egg • red shiso • sesame garlic oil. Broth Contains: Dairy CANNOT be removed.
Spicy Tori Ramen
spicy chicken bone broth • soft egg • sesame garlic oil • house chili oil. Broth Contains: Dairy CANNOT be removed.
Spicy Seafood Ramen
spicy kimchi broth • soft egg • scallop • shrimp • clams • crawfish • kimchi • baby corn • szechuan chili oil • citrus butter. Broth Contains: Dairy, CANNOT be removed.
Sweets
For The Kids
Add Ons
Avocado
Baby Corn
Jalapeño
Bean Sprouts
Bok Choy
White Onion
Wakame
Side Pickled Shitake
Smoked Trumpet Mushrooms
Side of Ginger
Market Greens
Side of Broccoli
Extra Broth
Extra Noodles
Side White Rice
Side Brown Rice
Side Scallion
Soft Egg
Fried Egg
Fried Hard Egg
Teriyaki Sauce
Eel sauce
Side Chili Sauce
Side Chili Oil
Heat Sauce
Side Crispy Garlic
Kimchi
XO Sauce
Ponzu Sauce
Pepito Sauce
Furikake Mayo
Root Veggies
Napa Slaw
Side Kewpie Slaw
Salmon Roe
Side Bbq Eel
Crawfish
Side Chicken
Contains: Sesame, CANNOT be removed.
Side Ginger Beef
Contains: Gluten, CANNOT be removed.
Side Tofu
Side Smoked Pork Loin
Side Pork Belly
Side Smoked Salmon
Side Shrimp
Side Spicy Ahi Tuna
Seafood Medley
Quart Broth
Bag Of Chips
Utensils
Sake
Joto One Cup
Chika Cup
Panda Cup
Tozai Snow Maiden
Yuzubay Yuzu Sake
Joto "The Green One"
Hakutsuru Excellent
Kikusui Junmai Gingo
Suigei Tokubetsu Drunken Whale
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori
Dassai 39
Easy Cup Sake
Tozai Night Swim
Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori
Koiku 54
Beer
Lake Brothers Lager
North Pier Old Shuck
Shacksbury Rose'
Stillwater “Extra Dry”
Upland Tale Of Two Tarts
Tacklebox
Shorts Locals Light
Wellbeing Liquid Rain N/A
Untitled Art Seltzer Blackberry Agave
Untitled Art Seltzer Blood Orange Pom
Untitled Art Seltzer Strawberry Kiwi
Untitled Art Seltzer Apricot Kumquat
Shacksbury Ginger Yuzu
Wine
Cocktails
Mercury
Roku Gin / Miso Peach Jam / Lemon / Tonic / Mint
Luna
Tuxedo Mask
Altos Blanco Tequila / Combier / Calamansi / Hibiscus / Lime
Jupiter
Venus
Plantation 3-Star Rum / Orange / Tonic / Nitro Cold Brew Coffee
Golden Feather
Mars
Guardian Of Love
Sailor Moon
Mini Moon
Dark Kingdom
Star Maker
Sangria
Ima Calamansi Rum Punch Can
Ima Peach Press Can
N/A Beverages
16oz Chilled Green Tea
Hibiscus Punch
Strawberry Kiwi Lemonade
Mexican Coke
BOSS Black Iced Coffee
Dark Matter Can
Nitro Cold Brew
Bottled Water
Milk Drink
AHA Mango Black Tea
AHA Watermelon Lime
Ginger Beer
Sac Sac
Pellegrino
Ramune
Rishi Botanical Black Lemon
Rishi Botanical Grapefruit Quince
Sparkling Water
Coco Rico
Strawberry Jarritos Soda
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
4870 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48201