ima - Midtown

review star

No reviews yet

4870 Cass Ave

Detroit, MI 48201

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Tori Ramen
Shrimp & Scallion Dumplings
Fried CHICKEN Bites

To Share

Steamed Edamame

Steamed Edamame

$6.00

edamame • chilis • lemon • sesame oil • sea salt

House Pickle Plate

House Pickle Plate

$6.00

white kimchi • classic kimchi • shiitake • garlic scape • radish

Shrimp & Scallion Dumplings

Shrimp & Scallion Dumplings

$10.00

house made! • chili-black vinegar sauce • lemon Contains: Gluten , Shellfish, Soy. CANNOT be removed.

Spicy Tuna + Taro Chips *

Spicy Tuna + Taro Chips *

$15.00

house spicy tuna • crispy taro • cucumber, daikon radish • scallion • lemon gluten-free

Fried Japanese Yam

Fried Japanese Yam

$8.00

olive oil poached & flash fried • spiced pepitas • vegan Szechuan XO sauce • scallion Sauce Contains: Gluten and Soy, CANNOT be removed.

Togarashi Fried TOFU Bites

Togarashi Fried TOFU Bites

$10.00

crispy tofu cutlet • house pickles • furikake kewpie • lemon Contains: Soy cannot be removed.

Fried CHICKEN Bites

Fried CHICKEN Bites

$10.00

karaage fried chicken thigh • house pickles • furikake kewpie • lemon Contains: Soy, Cannot be removed.

Glazed Broccolini

Glazed Broccolini

$9.00

Sweet & tangy black garlic sauce • crispy garlic • sesame seeds vegan Sauce Contains: Gluten and Soy CANNOT be removed.

Rice Bowls

All rice bowls served with steamed sushi rice & house furikake seasoning, scallion & pickled ginger. Brown rice upon request
Golden Curry

Golden Curry

$15.00

silky curry sauce • root veggies • ginger pickle. Sauce Contains: Gluten, CANNOT be removed.

Boombap

Boombap

$15.00

fried egg • shiitake • slaw • cucumber • pepito chili sauce

Teriyaki Smoked Salmon

Teriyaki Smoked Salmon

$17.00

salmon fillet • salmon roe • cucumber • napa slaw • shiso • house teriyaki sauce • nori

Unagi-Don

Unagi-Don

$18.00

bbq glazed eel • pickled cucumber • avocado • slaw • micro shiso

Spicy Tuna Don

Spicy Tuna Don

$17.00

ground ahi tuna • masago • kewpie • cucumber • slaw • yuzu ponzu

Crispy CHICKEN Don

Crispy CHICKEN Don

$15.00

karaage crispy chicken thigh • house pickles • napa slaw • furikake kewpie sauce • lemon • chili threads • nori

Crispy TOFU Don

Crispy TOFU Don

$15.00

karaage crispy tofu cutlet • house pickles • napa slaw • furikake kewpie sauce • lemon • chili threads • nori

Yaki Udon

Pan-Fried - No Broth. All yaki udon bowls garnished with crispy garlic & shallots, chili threads, market greens, scallion & lemon
Yaki Butter Udon

Yaki Butter Udon

$15.00

pan-fried udon • beech mushroom • crispy garlic • sesame-butter sauce

Spicy Szechuan Yaki Udon

Spicy Szechuan Yaki Udon

$15.00

pan-fried udon • vegan XO sauce • baby corn • black mushroom • fresh herbs

Curry Yaki Udon

Curry Yaki Udon

$15.00

pan-fried udon • silky curry sauce • bean sprouts • cauliflower • celery • pickled ginger • pickled red fresno pepper

Teri-Yaki Udon

Teri-Yaki Udon

$15.00

pan-fried udon • ginger teriyaki sauce • baby corn • shitake mushroom • pickled red fresno pepper • black sesame

Chilled Sesame Udon

$13.00Out of stock

Udon Soup

Forest Udon

Forest Udon

$15.00

Porcini mushroom-dashi broth, roasted tofu, beech & woodear mushroom, rosemary, garlic oil

Miso Udon

Miso Udon

$16.00

Miso-dashi broth, roasted tofu, soft egg, smoked trumpet mushrooms, garlic oil

Curry Broth Udon

Curry Broth Udon

$16.00

Silky Curry Broth, soft egg, pickled ginger, garlic oil

Spicy Pork Udon

Spicy Pork Udon

$15.00

Toasted Chili Bone Broth, smoked pork loin, soft egg, garlic oil, chili thread. Broth Contains: Dairy CANNOT be removed.

Pho

Rice Noodle Soup. All pho bowls include: crispy garlic & shallots, house chili oil and napa cabbage
Vegan Pho

Vegan Pho

$15.00

vegan pho broth • rice noodles • roasted tofu • bean sprout • white onion • Thai basil • jalapeno • lime

Chicken Pho

Chicken Pho

$15.00

vegan pho broth • rice noodles • sesame chicken • schmaltz • bean sprout • white onion • Thai basil • jalapeno • lime

Beef Pho

Beef Pho

$16.00

Vegan pho broth, rice noodles, ginger bbq beef, bean sprout, white onion, Thai basil, jalapeno, lime, schmaltz

Shrimp Pho

Shrimp Pho

$16.00

Vegan pho broth, rice noodles, chili shrimp, bean sprout, white onion, Thai basil, jalapeno, lime, citrus butter

Ramen

All ramen noodles include: menma, wakame, scallion, nori, crispy garlic & chili threads. Udon noodles available by request
Forest Ramen

Forest Ramen

$16.00

porcini mushroom & veggie broth • roasted tofu • beech mushroom • rosemary • sesame garlic oil

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$16.00

miso veggie broth • soft egg • roasted tofu • smoked trumpet mushrooms • sesame garlic oil

SHOYU Ramen

SHOYU Ramen

$16.00

roasted chicken-shoyu broth • soft egg • buttered baby corn • sesame garlic oil. Broth Contains: Dairy, CANNOT be removed.

Tori Paitan Ramen

Tori Paitan Ramen

$16.00

rich chicken bone broth • soft egg • red shiso • sesame garlic oil. Broth Contains: Dairy CANNOT be removed.

Spicy Tori Ramen

Spicy Tori Ramen

$16.00

spicy chicken bone broth • soft egg • sesame garlic oil • house chili oil. Broth Contains: Dairy CANNOT be removed.

Spicy Seafood Ramen

Spicy Seafood Ramen

$19.00

spicy kimchi broth • soft egg • scallop • shrimp • clams • crawfish • kimchi • baby corn • szechuan chili oil • citrus butter. Broth Contains: Dairy, CANNOT be removed.

Sweets

Blueberries & Cream

Blueberries & Cream

$5.00

fresh nectarines • vanilla-tofu custard • malt crisp • mint

Chocolate Pocky

$4.00

Strawberry Pocky

$4.00

For The Kids

Buttered Udon Noodles & Market Veggies

Buttered Udon Noodles & Market Veggies

$5.00
Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.00
Steamed Rice & Market Veggies

Steamed Rice & Market Veggies

$5.00

Add Ons

Avocado

$3.00

Baby Corn

$2.00

Jalapeño

$1.00

Bean Sprouts

$1.00Out of stock

Bok Choy

$2.00

White Onion

$1.00

Wakame

$2.00

Side Pickled Shitake

$1.00

Smoked Trumpet Mushrooms

$3.00

Side of Ginger

$1.00

Market Greens

$3.00

Side of Broccoli

$4.00

Extra Broth

$5.00

Extra Noodles

$4.00

Side White Rice

$2.00

Side Brown Rice

$2.00

Side Scallion

$0.50

Soft Egg

$2.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Fried Hard Egg

$2.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Eel sauce

$1.00

Side Chili Sauce

$1.00

Side Chili Oil

$1.00

Heat Sauce

$1.00

Side Crispy Garlic

Kimchi

$3.00

XO Sauce

$2.00

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Pepito Sauce

$1.00

Furikake Mayo

$1.00

Root Veggies

$4.00

Napa Slaw

$1.00

Side Kewpie Slaw

$2.00

Salmon Roe

$3.00

Side Bbq Eel

$7.00

Crawfish

$3.00

Side Chicken

$4.00

Contains: Sesame, CANNOT be removed.

Side Ginger Beef

$4.00

Contains: Gluten, CANNOT be removed.

Side Tofu

$3.00

Side Smoked Pork Loin

$4.00

Side Pork Belly

$6.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$8.00

Side Shrimp

$5.00

Side Spicy Ahi Tuna

$10.00

Seafood Medley

$10.00

Quart Broth

$10.00

Bag Of Chips

$2.00Out of stock

Utensils

In order to reduce waste, there is now a small fee for utensils. Please order the amount needed.

Chopsticks

$0.25

Plastic Silverware

$0.25

Sake

Joto One Cup

$10.00

Chika Cup

$10.00

Panda Cup

$12.00

Tozai Snow Maiden

$9.00

Yuzubay Yuzu Sake

$30.00

Joto "The Green One"

$24.00

Hakutsuru Excellent

$30.00

Kikusui Junmai Gingo

$19.00

Suigei Tokubetsu Drunken Whale

$55.00

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

$20.00Out of stock

Dassai 39

$49.00

Easy Cup Sake

$10.00Out of stock

Tozai Night Swim

$9.00Out of stock

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori

$20.00Out of stock

Koiku 54

$35.00Out of stock

Beer

Lake Brothers Lager

$5.00Out of stock

North Pier Old Shuck

$6.00

Shacksbury Rose'

$6.00

Stillwater “Extra Dry”

$7.00

Upland Tale Of Two Tarts

$6.00

Tacklebox

$6.00

Shorts Locals Light

$5.00

Wellbeing Liquid Rain N/A

$6.00Out of stock

Untitled Art Seltzer Blackberry Agave

$6.00

Untitled Art Seltzer Blood Orange Pom

$6.00

Untitled Art Seltzer Strawberry Kiwi

$6.00

Untitled Art Seltzer Apricot Kumquat

$6.00

Shacksbury Ginger Yuzu

$6.00

Wine

Acrobat Pinot Noir Can

$15.00Out of stock

Underwood Pinot Gris Can

$15.00

Plum Wine

$4.00

Underwood Rose Can

$15.00

Pink Wine Can

$7.00

Cocktails

Mercury

$12.00

Roku Gin / Miso Peach Jam / Lemon / Tonic / Mint

Luna

$12.00

Tuxedo Mask

$12.00

Altos Blanco Tequila / Combier / Calamansi / Hibiscus / Lime

Jupiter

$12.00

Venus

$12.00

Plantation 3-Star Rum / Orange / Tonic / Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

Golden Feather

$12.00

Mars

$12.00

Guardian Of Love

$12.00

Sailor Moon

$12.00

Mini Moon

$12.00

Dark Kingdom

$12.00

Star Maker

$30.00

Sangria

$30.00

Ima Calamansi Rum Punch Can

$7.00Out of stock

Ima Peach Press Can

$7.00

Retail

T Shirt

$15.00

Food

Kimchi Pint

$10.00

Togarashi

$5.00

Chaoko Coconut

$2.00

S&B Curry Powder

$20.00

Sesame Oil Jug

$20.00

N/A Beverages

16oz Chilled Green Tea

$4.00

Hibiscus Punch

$4.00

Strawberry Kiwi Lemonade

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

BOSS Black Iced Coffee

$4.00

Dark Matter Can

$6.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Milk Drink

$3.00

AHA Mango Black Tea

$3.00

AHA Watermelon Lime

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Sac Sac

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Ramune

$4.00

Rishi Botanical Black Lemon

$6.00

Rishi Botanical Grapefruit Quince

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Coco Rico

$3.00Out of stock

Strawberry Jarritos Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4870 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

Directions

