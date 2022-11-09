Imagine Burgers & Brew

7 pm Valentine's Dinner Ticket

$85.00

Your purchase includes a 4-course meal. Each course will be paired with your choice of our preselected wine or craft beer, and will include a floral arrangement you can take home. Menu Course 1: House Salad with our Creamy Italian dressing Course 2: House Wild Mushroom Soup made with Oyster Cremini Course 3: Surf & Turf- 6 ounce filet paired with Parmesan Risotto, topped with Jumbo Bourbon Shrimp & Asparagus Course 4: Chocolate Brownie topped with a swirl of Salted Caramel