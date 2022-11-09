Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Imagine Burgers & Brew

review star

No reviews yet

304 N Jefferson St

Converse, IN 46919

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

American Classic Burger
PB&J Burger
Imagine Your Own Burger

Pre-Game Apps

Fried Pickles

$12.00

fried crispy, served with house spicy ranch

Truffle Fries

$10.00

house cut fries, truffle oil, fresh parmesean

Buffalo Bites

$13.00

buffalo chicken dip, panko breaded, fried and served with ranch and carrots

Falafel App

$8.00Out of stock

fried chickpea fritters served with house tzatziki

Guacamole

$9.00Out of stock

avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro and lime, made fresh to order, served with crispy bun chips

Trifecta

$16.00

Can't decide? Choose any three apps

Lettuce Begin

House Salad

$9.00

lettuce blend, cucumber, tomato, carrots, cheese, house croutons

Caesar Salad

$9.00

chopped romaine, house croutons, parmesean

Black Bean Fiesta Salad

$9.00

romaine, crushed black bean crumbles, avocado, red onion, tomato, cheddar-jack cheese, jalepenos, fried tortilla strips. cilantro lime vinaigrette or spicy ranch dresing recommended.

Spinach & Strawberry Salad

$9.00

spinach, red onion, feta, straberry, avocado, walnuts, balsalmic vinaigrette

Side Hustle

House Fries

$4.00

Cajun Fries

$4.00

Truffle Fries Side

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

House Cut Chips

$4.00

Truffle Chips

$6.00

Marinated Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Soup

$4.00Out of stock

Cream based soup with sliced potatoes, premium Italian sausage and spinach.

Chips And Qeso

$4.50Out of stock

Queso Cup

$3.00Out of stock

Chips And Queso

$5.00Out of stock

The Main Event

American Classic Burger

$14.00

Double burger, white cheddar, bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, mayo, ketchup.

PB&J Burger

$13.00

Double, classic American cheese, creamy peanut butter, bacon jam, red onion

The Sweet Heat

$14.00

DMT Burger

$14.00

Double, white American cheese, piled high with truffle-buttered mushrooms

Triple Double Burger

$15.00

Triple burger, double cheese, grilled onions, triple double sauce.

Crushed Bean Burger

$13.00

House double black bean patty, shredded lettuce, pico, candied jalapeños, creamed avocado, pepper-jack cheese, fried chips

Converse Hot Chicken

$15.00

Hand-breaded chicken breast, fried, tossed in house buffalo sauce, lettuce, onion, shredded carrot, ranch. (Can also be served grilled or blackened)

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Panko Crusted Cod, lettuce, tomato, House Tartar

Brunch Burger

$13.00

Imagine Your Own Burger

$8.00

Young Dreamers

Chicken Tenders

$7.00Out of stock

crispy, hand breaded to order

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

made to order with a velvety cheese sauce

Quesadilla

$5.00

cheddar jack cheese, tortilla

Single Cheeseburger

$7.00

single patty, cheese, any standard toppings

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

LUNCH adult

$2.50

LUNCH child

$1.00

Bunny Juice

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00Out of stock

Specials

Soup - Bowl

$7.00Out of stock

Our current soup special is a housemade vegan Irish stew made with potatoes, carrots, turnips, celery, lentils and rosemary in a red wine and vegetable stock base

Salad Special

$9.00

Half Special Salad

$4.50

The Octoberfest

$15.00

Grilled Cheese And Soup

$9.00

Brunch Burger

$13.00

Poutine

$9.00Out of stock

Punkin Bars

$5.00

Scallops

$15.00

Merchandise

7 pm Valentine's Dinner Ticket

7 pm Valentine's Dinner Ticket

$85.00

Your purchase includes a 4-course meal. Each course will be paired with your choice of our preselected wine or craft beer, and will include a floral arrangement you can take home. Menu Course 1: House Salad with our Creamy Italian dressing Course 2: House Wild Mushroom Soup made with Oyster Cremini Course 3: Surf & Turf- 6 ounce filet paired with Parmesan Risotto, topped with Jumbo Bourbon Shrimp & Asparagus Course 4: Chocolate Brownie topped with a swirl of Salted Caramel

Graffiti T-Shirt

$24.00

Imagine T-Shirt

$21.00

Mug - Tipsy Table Mug Club

$50.00

Staff Shirt

$18.00

Eveybody's Somebody Tshirt

$20.00

Carry Out Alcohol

3 FLOYDS GUMBALL HEAD DRAFT

$7.00

An american wheat ale brewed with white wheat and dry hopped with hand selected hops from the Yakima Valley. Bright and refreshing with a lemony finish 5.6% ABV

ANGRY ORCHARD HARD CIDER CAN

$3.50

A bright, crisp apple flavor brings a perfect balance of sweetness and bright acidity from culinary apples and dryness of traditional cider making apples. 5.0% ABV

CIGAR CITY FLORIDA MAN CAN

$4.50

Unpredictable varieties of hops used in nearly criminal volumes combine to create a bold, citrusy Double India Pale Ale. 8.5% ABV

CIGAR CITY JAI ALAI DRAFT

$7.00

A bold, citrusy and balanced India Pale Ale that involves six different hop varietals used generously. Notes of orange peel, clementine and light caramel. 7.5% ABV

COORS LIGHT BOTTLE

$3.50

An American style light lager beer. Light calorie with a light body, clean malt notes and low bitterness. 4.2% ABV

CORONA EXTRA BOTTLE

$3.50

A light and crisp pale Mexican lager with sweet notes and a bit of hoppy skunkiness on the palate.

DOGFISH HEAD 60 MINS IPA DRAFT

$7.00

Brewed using a boatload of intense Northwest hops and continuously boiled for 60 minutes, adding 60 hop additions creating a bold and timeless flavor. Pungent, citrusy, grassy hop flavor without being crushingly bitter. 6% ABV

DOS EQUIS AMBAR ESPECIAL BOTTLE

$4.50

A classic Vienna style lager with a full body and smooth finish. Amber color and subtle hints of roasted malts. 4.0% ABV

FARMERS DAUGHTER WHEAT ALE DRAFT

$7.00Out of stock

FOUNTAIN SQUARE WORKING MANS PILSNER DRAFT

$7.00Out of stock

MICHELOB AMBERBOCK BOTTLE

$3.50

MILLER LITE Bottle

$4.50

QUAFF ON 6' BLONDE DRAFT

$7.00

A light, golden malt with a hint of hops makes this a crisp, refreshing beer. ABV 4.5%

QUAFF ON 6' STRAWBERRY BLONDE DRAFT

$7.00

Real strawberry infused into the six foot blonde ale. Crisp and refreshing with a pleasant touch of fruit. 4.5% ABV

QUAFF ON BUSTED KNUCKLE PORTER DRAFT

$7.00Out of stock

A porter with rich, complex flavor and balanced, roasted flavor with a medium mouthfeel. ABV 7.2%

RHINEGEIST TRUTH IPA DRAFT

$7.00Out of stock

SUN KING CREAM ALE CAN

$4.50

SUN KING WEE MAC DRAFT

$7.00Out of stock

YUENGLING BLACK & TAN BOTTLE

$4.50

YUENGLING TRADITIONAL LAGER BOTTLE

$3.50

FIRESIDE VODKA MIXED DRINK

$10.00

Muddled rosemary mixed with fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, maple syrup, vodka finished off with a pinch of course salt.

LUMBERJACK BOURBON MIXED DRINK

$11.00

A unique bourbon cocktail made with Woodford Reserve bourbon, maple syrup, fresh squeezed lemon juice, bitters and an egg white substitute.

VODKA & CRANBERRY MIXED DRINK

$9.00

A Classic mix of vodka and cranberry juice.

NORTHSIDE GIN

$7.00

A cherry lemonade cocktail made with premium cherry syrup, fresh mint, lemon juice, triple sec and gin.

Easy Peach

Liquid Mj

$8.00

Yuengling To Go

$4.50

Long Island

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

The Johnny

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Imagine Burgers & Brew is a from-scratch restaurant and bar, specializing in burgers, brews, and more! Serving high-quality, locally sourced food with top-notch service, we're dedicated to the vitality of our local community. Perfectly located in historic downtown Converse, Indiana.

Location

304 N Jefferson St, Converse, IN 46919

Directions

Gallery
Imagine Burgers image
Imagine Burgers image
Imagine Burgers image

Similar restaurants in your area

Prodigy Bar & Grill Kokomo Indiana - Kokomo Markland Mall
orange starNo Reviews
1355 South Reed Rd. Kokomo, IN 46902
View restaurantnext
Leroy's Place
orange star5.0 • 87
1537 S A St Elwood, IN 46036
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Converse
Marion
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Kokomo
review star
No reviews yet
Fairmount
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Anderson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Muncie
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Noblesville
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston