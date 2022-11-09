- Home
Imagine Burgers & Brew
304 N Jefferson St
Converse, IN 46919
Pre-Game Apps
Fried Pickles
fried crispy, served with house spicy ranch
Truffle Fries
house cut fries, truffle oil, fresh parmesean
Buffalo Bites
buffalo chicken dip, panko breaded, fried and served with ranch and carrots
Falafel App
fried chickpea fritters served with house tzatziki
Guacamole
avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro and lime, made fresh to order, served with crispy bun chips
Trifecta
Can't decide? Choose any three apps
Lettuce Begin
House Salad
lettuce blend, cucumber, tomato, carrots, cheese, house croutons
Caesar Salad
chopped romaine, house croutons, parmesean
Black Bean Fiesta Salad
romaine, crushed black bean crumbles, avocado, red onion, tomato, cheddar-jack cheese, jalepenos, fried tortilla strips. cilantro lime vinaigrette or spicy ranch dresing recommended.
Spinach & Strawberry Salad
spinach, red onion, feta, straberry, avocado, walnuts, balsalmic vinaigrette
Side Hustle
House Fries
Cajun Fries
Truffle Fries Side
Sweet Potato Fries
House Cut Chips
Truffle Chips
Marinated Cucumber Salad
Mac & Cheese
Side Salad
Soup
Cream based soup with sliced potatoes, premium Italian sausage and spinach.
Chips And Qeso
Queso Cup
Chips And Queso
The Main Event
American Classic Burger
Double burger, white cheddar, bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, mayo, ketchup.
PB&J Burger
Double, classic American cheese, creamy peanut butter, bacon jam, red onion
The Sweet Heat
DMT Burger
Double, white American cheese, piled high with truffle-buttered mushrooms
Triple Double Burger
Triple burger, double cheese, grilled onions, triple double sauce.
Crushed Bean Burger
House double black bean patty, shredded lettuce, pico, candied jalapeños, creamed avocado, pepper-jack cheese, fried chips
Converse Hot Chicken
Hand-breaded chicken breast, fried, tossed in house buffalo sauce, lettuce, onion, shredded carrot, ranch. (Can also be served grilled or blackened)
Crispy Fish Sandwich
Panko Crusted Cod, lettuce, tomato, House Tartar
Brunch Burger
Imagine Your Own Burger
Young Dreamers
Specials
Soup - Bowl
Our current soup special is a housemade vegan Irish stew made with potatoes, carrots, turnips, celery, lentils and rosemary in a red wine and vegetable stock base
Salad Special
Half Special Salad
The Octoberfest
Grilled Cheese And Soup
Brunch Burger
Poutine
Punkin Bars
Scallops
Merchandise
7 pm Valentine's Dinner Ticket
Your purchase includes a 4-course meal. Each course will be paired with your choice of our preselected wine or craft beer, and will include a floral arrangement you can take home. Menu Course 1: House Salad with our Creamy Italian dressing Course 2: House Wild Mushroom Soup made with Oyster Cremini Course 3: Surf & Turf- 6 ounce filet paired with Parmesan Risotto, topped with Jumbo Bourbon Shrimp & Asparagus Course 4: Chocolate Brownie topped with a swirl of Salted Caramel
Graffiti T-Shirt
Imagine T-Shirt
Mug - Tipsy Table Mug Club
Staff Shirt
Eveybody's Somebody Tshirt
Carry Out Alcohol
3 FLOYDS GUMBALL HEAD DRAFT
An american wheat ale brewed with white wheat and dry hopped with hand selected hops from the Yakima Valley. Bright and refreshing with a lemony finish 5.6% ABV
ANGRY ORCHARD HARD CIDER CAN
A bright, crisp apple flavor brings a perfect balance of sweetness and bright acidity from culinary apples and dryness of traditional cider making apples. 5.0% ABV
CIGAR CITY FLORIDA MAN CAN
Unpredictable varieties of hops used in nearly criminal volumes combine to create a bold, citrusy Double India Pale Ale. 8.5% ABV
CIGAR CITY JAI ALAI DRAFT
A bold, citrusy and balanced India Pale Ale that involves six different hop varietals used generously. Notes of orange peel, clementine and light caramel. 7.5% ABV
COORS LIGHT BOTTLE
An American style light lager beer. Light calorie with a light body, clean malt notes and low bitterness. 4.2% ABV
CORONA EXTRA BOTTLE
A light and crisp pale Mexican lager with sweet notes and a bit of hoppy skunkiness on the palate.
DOGFISH HEAD 60 MINS IPA DRAFT
Brewed using a boatload of intense Northwest hops and continuously boiled for 60 minutes, adding 60 hop additions creating a bold and timeless flavor. Pungent, citrusy, grassy hop flavor without being crushingly bitter. 6% ABV
DOS EQUIS AMBAR ESPECIAL BOTTLE
A classic Vienna style lager with a full body and smooth finish. Amber color and subtle hints of roasted malts. 4.0% ABV
FARMERS DAUGHTER WHEAT ALE DRAFT
FOUNTAIN SQUARE WORKING MANS PILSNER DRAFT
MICHELOB AMBERBOCK BOTTLE
MILLER LITE Bottle
QUAFF ON 6' BLONDE DRAFT
A light, golden malt with a hint of hops makes this a crisp, refreshing beer. ABV 4.5%
QUAFF ON 6' STRAWBERRY BLONDE DRAFT
Real strawberry infused into the six foot blonde ale. Crisp and refreshing with a pleasant touch of fruit. 4.5% ABV
QUAFF ON BUSTED KNUCKLE PORTER DRAFT
A porter with rich, complex flavor and balanced, roasted flavor with a medium mouthfeel. ABV 7.2%
RHINEGEIST TRUTH IPA DRAFT
SUN KING CREAM ALE CAN
SUN KING WEE MAC DRAFT
YUENGLING BLACK & TAN BOTTLE
YUENGLING TRADITIONAL LAGER BOTTLE
FIRESIDE VODKA MIXED DRINK
Muddled rosemary mixed with fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, maple syrup, vodka finished off with a pinch of course salt.
LUMBERJACK BOURBON MIXED DRINK
A unique bourbon cocktail made with Woodford Reserve bourbon, maple syrup, fresh squeezed lemon juice, bitters and an egg white substitute.
VODKA & CRANBERRY MIXED DRINK
A Classic mix of vodka and cranberry juice.
NORTHSIDE GIN
A cherry lemonade cocktail made with premium cherry syrup, fresh mint, lemon juice, triple sec and gin.
Easy Peach
Liquid Mj
Yuengling To Go
Long Island
Bloody Mary
The Johnny
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Imagine Burgers & Brew is a from-scratch restaurant and bar, specializing in burgers, brews, and more! Serving high-quality, locally sourced food with top-notch service, we're dedicated to the vitality of our local community. Perfectly located in historic downtown Converse, Indiana.
304 N Jefferson St, Converse, IN 46919