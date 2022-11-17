Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

IMM THAI

review star

No reviews yet

301 Central Ave Suite 6

Clark, NJ 07066

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai (GF) (VG)
Drunken Noodle (GF) (VG)
Thai Spring Rolls (VG)

Appetizers

Thai Spring Rolls (VG)

Thai Spring Rolls (VG)

$7.95

Fried spring Rolls with glass noodles and mixed vegetables served with home-made sweet peach sauce.

Thai Chicken Wings

Thai Chicken Wings

$8.95

With lightly breaded wings tossed in a sweet and sour sauce with a touch of sriracha and soy reduction.

Chicken Sate

Chicken Sate

$8.95

Grilled marinated chicken on a skewer, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

Steam Ravioli

Steam Ravioli

$7.95

Steamed ravioli stuffed with shrimp, fresh crabmeat, and scallions. Served with house dipping sauce.

Ravioli Fritter

Ravioli Fritter

$7.95

Fried ravioli stuffed with shrimp, fresh crabmeat, and herbs. Served with peach sauce.

Tofu Fritter (GF) (VG)

Tofu Fritter (GF) (VG)

$7.50

Fried soft tofu, served with sweet peach sauce and ground peanuts.

Chicken Curry Puff

Chicken Curry Puff

$8.95

Baked puff pastry stuffed with sauté ground chicken, sweet potato, idaho potato, carrots, red onions, curry powder, and thai condiments.

Fried Shrimp & Calamari

Fried Shrimp & Calamari

$9.95

Lightly breaded fried shrimp and calamari, tossed with house thai barbecue sauce.

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$8.50

A mixture of imitation crab, cream cheese, and seasonings wrapped in a wonton wrapper and fried crispy. Served with sweet peach sauce.

Salad

Thai Salad (GF) (VG)

Thai Salad (GF) (VG)

$7.50

With romaine heart lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, bean sprouts, bean curd, and red onions. Served with peanut dressing.

Crispy Duck Salad

Crispy Duck Salad

$9.50

Roasted duck tossed with julienne apples, carrots, mushrooms, red onions, chili paste, lime juice, ground peanuts, and thai condiments.

Grilled Beef Salad

Grilled Beef Salad

$8.95

Tossed with cucumbers, garlic, tomatoes, red onions, celery, chili paste, lime juice, and thai condiments.

Spicy Squid Salad

Spicy Squid Salad

$8.95

Steamed squid rings tossed with lemon grass, garlic, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, lime juice, and thai condiments.

Green Papaya Salad (GF) (VG)

Green Papaya Salad (GF) (VG)

$9.00

Tossed with grilled shrimp, garlic, tomatoes, green beans, carrots, and thai condiments.

Fried Calamari Salad

Fried Calamari Salad

$8.95

Lightly breaded fried calamari with house sweet and sour on top of mixed vegetables.

Waterfall Beef (GF)

Waterfall Beef (GF)

$8.95

Grilled marinated beef tossed with lime juice, toasted rice, mints, red onions, chopped scallions, grape tomatoes, and thai condiments.

Laab (GF)

Laab (GF)

$8.95

Sauté ground chicken mixed with red onions, spring onions, mint leaves, ground dried chili peppers and toasted rice in lime vinaigrette.

Soup

Tom yum (VG)

Tom yum (VG)

$6.50+

Spicy and sour shrimp or chicken soup with lemon grass, red bell peppers, milk and mushrooms.

Tom Ka (VG) (GF)

Tom Ka (VG) (GF)

$6.50+

A combination of coconut milk, lemon grass, galangal, and chicken or shrimp with mushrooms and bell peppers.

Ravioli Soup

Ravioli Soup

$6.50

Stuffed shrimp and fresh crabmeat ravioli with mixed vegetables in a clear broth.

Wild Mushroom Soup

Wild Mushroom Soup

$6.50

Combination of trio mushrooms in a double clarified broth.

Crabmeat Soup

Crabmeat Soup

$7.50

With fresh crab meat, white mushrooms, and butter roux in broth.

Noodles

Pad Thai (GF) (VG)

Pad Thai (GF) (VG)

$13.50+

Sautéed thin rice noodles with eggs, onions, bean curd, bean sprouts, and ground peanuts in a sweet tamarind sauce.

Drunken Noodle (GF) (VG)

Drunken Noodle (GF) (VG)

$13.50+

Sautéed flat rice noodles with mixed vegetables, red bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and thai basil in a chili pepper sauce.

Pad See Ew (GF) (VG)

Pad See Ew (GF) (VG)

$13.50+

Sautéed flat rice noodles with eggs and broccoli in a sweet brown sauce.

Pad Glass Noodle (GF) (VG)

Pad Glass Noodle (GF) (VG)

$13.50+

Sautéed glass noodles with onions, eggs, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and carrots in a sweet brown sauce.

Stir Fried Noodles W/ Green Onion (GF) (VG)

Stir Fried Noodles W/ Green Onion (GF) (VG)

$13.50+

Sautéed flat rice noodles with eggs, scallions, and bean sprouts with house garlic soy sauce and ground peanuts.

Lard Nar (VG)

Lard Nar (VG)

$13.50+

Pan fried noodles with chicken, beef, or shrimp topped with vegetables in a brown gravy sauce.

Curry

Green Curry (GF) (VG)

Green Curry (GF) (VG)

$13.50+

Chicken, beef, or shrimp with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, mixed vegetables, thai eggplant, red bell peppers, and thai basil.

Red Curry (GF) (VG)

Red Curry (GF) (VG)

$13.50+

Chicken, beef, or shrimp with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, mixed vegetables, thai eggplant, red bell peppers, and thai basil.

Penang Curry (GF) ((VG)

Penang Curry (GF) ((VG)

$13.50+

Chicken, beef, or shrimp with coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves, ground peanuts, red bell peppers, onions, stew carrots, and vegetables.

Massaman Curry (GF) (VG)

Massaman Curry (GF) (VG)

$13.50+

Chicken, beef, or shrimp with coconut milk, tomatoes, onions, and potatoes.

Meat & Poultry

Hot Pepper (GF) (VG)

Hot Pepper (GF) (VG)

$13.50+

Sautéed chicken, beef, or shrimp with chili peppers, mushrooms, mixed vegetables, onions, red bell peppers, and thai basil.

Ginger (GF) (VG)

Ginger (GF) (VG)

$13.50+

Sautéed chicken, beef, or shrimp with fresh ginger, mushrooms, onions, red bell peppers, and mixed vegetables.

Cashew Nut Style (GF) (VG)

Cashew Nut Style (GF) (VG)

$13.50+

Stir-fried chicken, beef, or shrimp with cashew nuts, shiitake mushrooms, spring onions, and mixed vegetables in home made hot pepper sauce.

Angel Curry (VG)

Angel Curry (VG)

$13.50+

Sautéed chicken, beef, or shrimp with eggs, yellow onions, red bell peppers, asparagus, and mushrooms with special house garlic soy sauce.

Broccoli Garlic (GF) (VG)

Broccoli Garlic (GF) (VG)

$13.50+

Sautéed chicken, beef, or shrimp with broccoli in soy reduction sauce.

Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice (VG)

Pineapple Fried Rice (VG)

$13.95+

Sautéed thai jasmine rice with chicken, beef, or shrimp, cashew nuts, pineapples, eggs, onions, mushrooms, and mixed vegetables.

Drunken Fried Rice (VG)

Drunken Fried Rice (VG)

$13.50+

Sautéed thai jasmine rice with chicken, beef, or shrimp, fresh thai basil, chili, eggs, onions, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and mixed vegetables.

Chili Paste Fried Rice (VG)

Chili Paste Fried Rice (VG)

$13.50+

Sautéed thai jasmine rice with chicken, beef, or shrimp, chili paste, eggs, scallions, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and mixed vegetables.

Green Curry Fried Rice (GF) (VG)

Green Curry Fried Rice (GF) (VG)

$13.95+

Sautéed thai jasmine rice with chicken, beef, or shrimp, with eggs, white onions, red bell peppers, thai basil leaves, and kaffir line leaves in a green curry paste.

Volcano Fried Rice (VG)

Volcano Fried Rice (VG)

$13.50+

Sautéed thai jasmine rice with chicken, beef, or shrimp, eggs, onions, red bell peppers, carrots, peas, string beans, and corn with a touch of sriracha and house garlic soy sauce.

Fried RIce (GF) (VG)

Fried RIce (GF) (VG)

$13.50+

Sautéed Thai jasmine rice with chicken, beef, or shrimp, mushrooms, onions, eggs, and mixed vegetables with soy reduction sauce.

Chef Specialties

Stir Fried Pad Ped

Stir Fried Pad Ped

$13.95+

Choice of chicken, beef, or jumbo shrimp with chili, green peppercorns, lime leaves, asparagus, wild mushrooms, cumin powder, thai eggplant, and thai basil in hot pepper sauce.

Kra Pow

Kra Pow

$14.95

Sautéed minced chicken with white onions, red bell peppers, string beans, and basil leaves with house garlic oyster sauce.

Chicken Pra Ram

Chicken Pra Ram

$14.95

Fried marinated white meat chicken served with broccoli tops with roasted peanuts and peanut curry sauce.

Bangkok Duck

Bangkok Duck

$23.95

Fried roasted half-duck topped with penang curry, fresh pineapples, stew carrots, onions, red bell peppers, and thai basil.

Basil Duck

Basil Duck

$23.95

Fried roasted half-duck topped with thai basil, chili, garlic, onions, and mixed vegetables.

Ginger Duck

Ginger Duck

$23.95

Fried roasted half-duck topped with ginger, shiitake mushrooms, onions, red bell peppers, and scallions.

Duck Honey (NEW)

Duck Honey (NEW)

$23.95

Fried roasted half duck served with honey ginger sauce

Grilled Salmon W/ Green Coconut Curry

Grilled Salmon W/ Green Coconut Curry

$19.95

With mixed vegetables, thai eggplants, bamboo shoots, red bell peppers, in a green curry sauce.

Speedy Salmon

Speedy Salmon

$19.95

Grilled 7 oz salmon topped with minced shrimp, garlic, and white pepper served with sautéed spinach.

Pan Fried Shrimps

Pan Fried Shrimps

$19.95

With fried trio mushrooms and sautéed spinach in a house garlic sauce.

Goong Pra Ram

Goong Pra Ram

$19.95

Grilled jumbo shrimp served with sautéed spinach and topped with roasted peanuts and peanut curry sauce.

Pattaya Shrimp

Pattaya Shrimp

$19.95

Pan seared jumbo shrimp with thai scampi house curry on a bed of asparagus, string beans, carrots, and corn.

Red Snapper

Red Snapper

$25.50

Fried fillet red snapper topped with sautéed mixed vegetables, trio mushrooms, fresh ginger, and red bell peppers in a brown ginger lime sauce.

Hot Off The Grill

Served with steamed broccoli with sticky rice or brown rice of your choice
Grilled Beef

Grilled Beef

$15.50
Grilled Lemon Grass Chicken

Grilled Lemon Grass Chicken

$14.95
Grilled Jumbo Shrimps

Grilled Jumbo Shrimps

$19.50
Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$19.95

Kids Combo

Served with Thai Spring Roll, choice of Jasmine rice or Fries
Kids Chicken Broccoli

Kids Chicken Broccoli

$11.95
kids Chicken Finger

kids Chicken Finger

$11.95
Kids Grilled Chicken

Kids Grilled Chicken

$11.95
Kids Fried Calamari

Kids Fried Calamari

$11.95

Sides

Steam Broccoli

Steam Broccoli

$5.00
Steam Mixed Vegetables

Steam Mixed Vegetables

$5.00
Steam Noodle

Steam Noodle

$4.00
Edamame

Edamame

$6.00
Thai Chicken Finger

Thai Chicken Finger

$7.00
Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$2.00
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$2.95
Sticky Rice (white)

Sticky Rice (white)

$3.00
French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

Dessert

Sticky Rice w/ Mango

Sticky Rice w/ Mango

$7.95

served with coconut milk sauce.

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$7.50

Drinks

Thai Ice Tea

Thai Ice Tea

$4.00
Thai Ice Tea/no ice

Thai Ice Tea/no ice

$5.00
Thai Ice Coffee

Thai Ice Coffee

$4.00
Soda

Soda

$2.95
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Location

301 Central Ave Suite 6, Clark, NJ 07066

