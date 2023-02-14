Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Gastropubs
Bars & Lounges

Immersion Brewing

447 Reviews

$$

550 SW Industrial Way

Suite 185

Bend, OR 97702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Immersion Burger
Smoked Oregonian
Southwest Cobb

Food

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Corn chips made daily, served with a side of house-made mild red salsa.

1/2 Nacho

$10.00

Half size portion of our house fried tortilla chips, queso, pico de gallo and habanero cream with meat or black beans.

Nachos

$17.00

House fried tortilla chips, queso, pico de gallo and habanero cream with meat or black beans.

Pub Wings

$18.00

Twelve chicken wings fried golden brown and tossed in your choice of sauce; classic BBQ, house buffalo, or fu-dawg (spicy teriyaki). Served with carrots & celery; blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Queso

$10.00

Zesty house-made cheese blend topped with chorizo, pico de gallo and crispy jalapeños. Served with house-made tortilla chips.

Salads

Raw Foods Carry Risks

Immersion Caesar

$14.00

Chopped Romaine, shredded parmesan, tomatoes, red onion, house croutons, served with housemade Caesar dressing.

Small Caesar

$9.00

Thai Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Sauteed shrimp with a Thai hoisen cilantro sauce, served on mixed greens, shredded cabbage, cucumbers, pickled onions. Sesame vinaigrette, topped with crunchy wontons.

Southwest Cobb

$18.00

Spring green mix topped with southwest grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomato, bacon, black beans, corn, white cheddar, and avocado. Served with avocado ranch dressing.

Large Mixed Greens

$10.00

Spring green mix, tomato, cucumber, onion, carrot, croutons and your choice of dressing

Small Mixed Greens

$7.00

Spring green mix, tomato, cucumber, onion, carrot, croutons and your choice of dressing

Entrees

Cheese Burger

$15.00

Simple and Classic. 8oz wagyu chuck patty, white cheddar, on a brioche bun. Served with French Fries

Pub House Burger

$18.00

8oz Wagyu and chuck blend patty, bacon slices, beer pub cheese, crispy onions, burger sauce, on a brioche bun. Served with fries.

Immersion Burger

$18.00

8oz wagyu chuck patty, white cheddar, arugula, tomato, grilled onions, burger sauce, between a brioche bun. Served with French Fries

The Spice is Right Burger

$19.00

8oz Wagyu and chuck blend patty, jalapeño bacon jam, pepper jack cheese, queso, crispy jalapeños, roasted jalapeño aioli, on a brioche bun. Served with fries.

Pub Fish

$18.00

Golden fried beer battered Dutch Harbor Alaskan cod served with thin-cut fries, house-made tartar and cabbage slaw

BBQ Pulled Pork

$16.00

House made pulled pork, white cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, coleslaw, roasted jalapeno aioli, whiskey BBQ sauce, on a ciabatta bun

Beer Battered Fish Tacos

$16.00

Flour tortillas with house beer-battered cod, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese & roasted jalapeno aioli. Served with chips and salsa

Buffalo Sandwich

$17.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Crispy fried chicken tenders, tossed in house-made buffalo, blue cheese dressing, on top of romaine on a buttered hoagie. Served with fries.

Smoked Oregonian

$18.00

Smoked chicken breast, arugula, tomato, bacon, avocado, pepper jack and roasted garlic aioli on a herb ciabatta bun

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Crispy breaded chicken breast

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Elbow noodles tossed in our rich and creamy cheese sauce

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Kids Pizza

$7.00

flat bread topped with pepperoni and cheese.

Dessert

Lava Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Beermisu

$8.00

Apple Crisp

$8.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Crispy, golden and delicious.

Tater tots

$5.00

Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Beer

Aard: Brown Ale

32oz - Aard: Brown Ale

$10.00

ABV: 5.2% IBU 22 A truly classic American Brown

64oz - Aard: Brown Ale

$14.00

Axii: Amber Ale

32oz - Axii: Amber Ale

$10.00

ABV 5% IBU 28 A rich amber colorSweet, lightly-toasted malts as well as a medium bitterness to create a perfectly balanced beer.

64oz - Axii: Amber Ale

$14.00

Bachy Blast: Baja Mt. Dew Seltzer

32oz - Bach-e Blast: Baja Mt. Dew Seltzer

$10.00

ABV 5 The brewers made an unholy combination of Mt. Dew Baja Blast and hard seltzer. Enjoy some caffeine and alcohol after a day on Mt. Bachelor.

64oz - Bach-e Blast: Baja Mt. Dew Seltzer

$14.00

Big Henny and the Boys: Imperial Helles

32oz - Big Henny and the Boys: Imperial Helles

$10.00

ABV 7.5% IBU 30 A style known traditionally as a Maibock, this imperial helles is very light in color, slightly sweet, bready, and features floral, fruity, and spicy notes from hersbruker hops. Made with our friends at Van Henion brewing, it’s sure to be reminiscent of a malt liquor, although much fancier. Pinkies out!

64oz - Big Henny and the Boys: Imperial Helles

$14.00

Dummerberg: Octoberfest Lager

32oz - Dummerburg: Octoberfest Lager

$10.00

ABV 5.1% IBU 24 A light and flavorful lager with a smooth bready malt profile featuring slight toast and a clean finish. A classic taste and the perfect cold weather beer. Prost!

64oz - Dummerburg: Octoberfest Lager

$14.00

First Snow: Barreled Imperial Stout

32oz - First Snow: Barrel Aged Imperial Stout

32oz - First Snow: Barrel Aged Imperial Stout

$14.00

Barrel Aged Imperial Stout, ABV 11.2%, IBU 80 Bundle up and enjoy something to warm you from the inside too. This big, robust, yet silky imperial stout has aged for 10 months in Stranahan whiskey barrels.

Look Alive: Coffee Stout

32oz - Look Alive: Coffee Stout

$11.00

ABV 8.5% IBU 35 A thick bodied stout, filled with chocolate, caramel, and toffee notes. The addition of a natural Ethiopian coffee from Back Porch also adds Jammy Fruit and Graham Cracker notes. collaboration brew with Las Vegas based Beer Zombies Brewing.

64oz -Look Alive: Coffee Stout

$16.00

Luppolo: Italian Pils

32oz - Luppolo: Italian Pils

$10.00

Luppolo Italian pilsner abv 5.3% IBU 28 Hopped with European noble hops. This beer has notes of lemon, orange, mandarin, and a noble grassiness. Naturally filtered and carbonated.

64oz - Luppolo: Italian Pils

$14.00

Neature: West Coast IPA

32oz - Neature

$9.00

ABV 5.7% IBU 31. A prominent caramel malt character that is balanced with bright citrus and piney hops.

64oz -Neature

$13.00

32oz - Neature: West Coast IPA

$10.00

ABV 7.3 IBU 61 A classic West Coast IPA. Dry bodied, Citrus forward, and golden straw colored featuring Mosaic, Amarillo, and Citra hops

64oz - Neature: West Coast IPA

$14.00

Old Bend: American Lager

32oz - Old Bend

$10.00

ABV 4.5% IBU 11 A true lawn mower beer, this is a dry, slightly fruity, clean, and crisp American light lager.

64oz - Old Bend

$14.00
6pk, 16oz Cans - Old Bend: American Lager

6pk, 16oz Cans - Old Bend: American Lager

$13.40

Teva Boys: Honey Lager

4pk, 16oz Cans - Teva Boys

4pk, 16oz Cans - Teva Boys

$14.60

ABV: 7.2% IBU: 11. A deceptively light and crisp mead/beer hybrid. Made with Brazilian wildflower honey and Oregon sourced blackberry and peach puree. Made with our friends at Castellum Cellars based out of San Diego CA.

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local Craft Beer, Comfort Food, Independent

Website

Location

550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend, OR 97702

Directions

Gallery
Immersion Brewing image
Immersion Brewing image
Immersion Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

River Pig
orange starNo Reviews
555 NW Arizona Ave, Unit 40 Bend, OR 97703
View restaurantnext
The Point Pub and Grill of Bend
orange starNo Reviews
744 NW Bond Bend, OR 97703
View restaurantnext
Noi Thai Cuisine - Bend
orange star4.4 • 3,101
550 NW Franklin Ave Bend, OR 97703
View restaurantnext
Bos Taurus
orange star4.7 • 534
163 NW Minnesota Ave Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Deschutes Brewery Public House - 1044 NW Bond St.
orange starNo Reviews
1044 NW Bond St. Bend, OR 97703
View restaurantnext
10 Barrel Brewing Bend West
orange starNo Reviews
1135 Northwest Galveston Avenue BEND, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bend

Brickhouse Steakhouse - Bend (new)
orange star4.7 • 1,660
5 NW Minnesota Ave Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Cascade Lakes Brewpub - 1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100
orange star4.2 • 1,000
1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen
orange star4.4 • 751
550 SW Industrial Way, Ste 102 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Pacific Pizza & Brew
orange star4.3 • 707
340 SW Century Drive Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Monkless Belgian Ales - The Brasserie
orange star4.7 • 695
803 SW Industrial Way Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Life & Time Free Range Fast Food West #1 - Life & Time West
orange star4.2 • 570
320 SW Century Dr Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bend
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Government Camp
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston