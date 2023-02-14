Immersion Brewing

32oz - Big Henny and the Boys: Imperial Helles

$10.00

ABV 7.5% IBU 30 A style known traditionally as a Maibock, this imperial helles is very light in color, slightly sweet, bready, and features floral, fruity, and spicy notes from hersbruker hops. Made with our friends at Van Henion brewing, it’s sure to be reminiscent of a malt liquor, although much fancier. Pinkies out!