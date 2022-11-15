Immigrant Food imageView gallery

Immigrant Food Union Market

6 Reviews

1309 5th St. NE Space 430

Washington, DC 20002

Order Again

Popular Items

Viet Vibes
Old Saigon
Havana Sandwich

Fusion Snacks

Asian Chicken Wings

Asian Chicken Wings

$16.00

1 lb. of falling-off-the-bone chicken wings with an Asian-BBQ inspired sauce. (Warning: contains peanuts!)

Cauliflower Nuggets

Cauliflower Nuggets

$12.00

Crispy-battered cauliflower florets. Contains peanuts!

Indian Samosas

$14.00

Three of South Asia's fried favorites

Belgian Fries

$9.00

Seasoned + served with homemade aioli sauce

Sweet Churros

Sweet Churros

$8.00

Churros drizzled with Ecuadorian chocolate and Argentinian dulce de leche

Cookies

$5.00Out of stock

Lemon Vanilla Sugar Cookie with Royal Icing

Fusion Sandwiches

Old Saigon

Old Saigon

$16.00

Bahn Mi with a twist! Adobo chicken, Asian slaw, chile garlic mayo and a drizzled Asian dressing on a pretty toasted baguette.

Havana Sandwich

$16.00

Many have called it the "best Cuban sandwich in town"! It's hearty and filled with warm Swiss cheese and three types of tender pork on a toasted French Hoagie. Topped with dijonaise sauce and pineapple pickles.

Falafel Bocadillo

$16.00

Falafel, lemon-tahini sauce, eggplant purée, roasted red pepper, cucumber, tomato, spring mix. VEGETARIAN

Fusion Bowls & Salads

Viet Vibes

$16.00

Adobo spiced chicken on kale, rice noodles, broccoli, peanuts, bean sprouts, jalapeño, mango. Served with a pho vinaigrette.

Mumbai Mariachi

Mumbai Mariachi

$16.00

Spiced-rubbed steak on baby spinach, roasted potatoes, corn, feta cheese, carrots and green onions. Served with a Smokey Mango Chipotle Sauce. Spicy!

Persian Plants and Peas

$16.00

A fusion take on traditional Iranian flavors, in collaboration with Tables Without Borders chef Taraneh Salehi. Warm chicken and split peas on kale and turmeric rice, salad Shirazi (tomatoes and cucumbers), goji berries, mint, with Kalamata olive and walnut dressing, Topped with almonds and crackle rice. Vegetarian option available with red lentil patty!

Add Ons

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Extra Aioli Sauce

$1.00

Seasonal Drinks

Pineapple Matcha

$7.00

Anti-oxidant matcha, pineapple & lemongrass drink

Agua de Jamaica

$7.00

Hibiscus flower-infused water. Latin America's favorite!

Alcoholic Drinks

White Sangria Bottle

$14.00Out of stock

Our ready-to-go signature sangria!

Red Sangria Bottle

$14.00

Polar

$7.00

Lav

$7.00

Cider

$6.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Jarritos Tamarind

$4.00Out of stock

Jarritos Pineapple

$4.00

Btl Water

$3.75

Btl Sparkling Water

$3.75

Coca Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Stickers

3 for $1

$1.00

T-Shirts

United At The Table (S)

$20.00

United At The Table (M)

$20.00

United At The Table (L)

$20.00

United At The Table (XL)

$20.00

Immigrants Make America (S)

$20.00

Immigrants Make America (M)

$20.00

Immigrants Make America (L)

$20.00

Immigrants Make America (XL)

$20.00

Tote Bags

United At The Table (Black)

$15.00

United At The Table (Beige)

$15.00

Immigrant Make America (Black)

$15.00

Immigrant Make America (Beige)

$15.00

Feed the community

Donate 1 Bowl

$15.00

Donate 5 bowls

$75.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1309 5th St. NE Space 430, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

Gallery
Immigrant Food image

