Bars & Lounges
Sushi & Japanese
Imoto Restaurant Dallas, TX
1,025 Reviews
$$
2400 Victory Park Lane
Dallas, TX 75219
Popular Items
Starters
Blistered Shishito Peppers
$12.00Out of stock
Charcoal Grilled Chicken Thigh Satay
$17.00
Charcoal Grilled Texas Wagyu Zabuton Satay
$18.00
Edamame
$9.00
Hot Bowl Fried Rice
$18.00
Little Sister's Korean Fried Chicken
$19.00
Lobster Shooters
$18.00Out of stock
Smoked Soy Glazed Chicken Spring Rolls
$14.00Out of stock
Tomato Lemongrass "Egg Drop" Soup
$9.00
Amuse Bouche
$4.00
Add Spring Roll
$6.00Out of stock
Add Shooter
$3.00
Chili Lobster Tempura
$28.00Out of stock
A5 Miyazaki Hot Stone
$80.00
Texas Wagyu Hot Stone
$30.00
Dragon Style Elotes
$9.00
Imoto Salad
$9.00
Steamed rice
$5.00
calamari
$16.00
Fried oysters
$20.00
Specialty Sashimi
A5 Tataki
$40.00
Aji Tataki
$24.00
American Wagyu Beef Tataki
$18.00
Amuse Bouche Sushi
$4.00Out of stock
Cherry Salmon Jalapeno
$28.00Out of stock
Steamed Baby Abalone With Caviar
$45.00Out of stock
Black Dragon Crispy Rice
$20.00
Chili Hamachi
$18.00
Oh Toro Miso
$34.00Out of stock
Yellowfin Tuna Poke Bowl
$17.00
Fresh Octo Salt Rock
$27.00Out of stock
Hotaru Ika Special
$18.00Out of stock
Imoto Kinmedai
$27.00Out of stock
Imoto Tai
$18.00Out of stock
Imoto Yellowtail
$18.00
Kinmedai Yuzu Honey
$27.00Out of stock
Fried Sawagani
$15.00Out of stock
Little Sister Salmon
$18.00Out of stock
Scallop Carpaccio
$22.00Out of stock
Live Soft Shell App
$28.00Out of stock
Seared Tairagai
$27.00Out of stock
Monk Fish Liver / Ankimo
$12.00
Cascumpec Point Oysters
$4.75Out of stock
Salmon Miso
$18.00
Sashimi Salad
$23.00Out of stock
Sashimi Tacos
$5.00Out of stock
Seaweed Salad
$6.00
Steamed Blood Clams
$15.00Out of stock
Striped Jack Finger Lime
$26.00Out of stock
Tai Gan En
$20.00Out of stock
Tai Yuzu Honey
$18.00Out of stock
Tuna Tataki
$18.00
Tuna Tower
$28.00
Shinsyu Salmon Jalapeno
$28.00Out of stock
Ume Snap
$18.00Out of stock
Uni Tacos
$17.00Out of stock
Sauce
$1.00
Sushi Sashimi
A5 Wagyu
$40.00
Aji - Horse Mackerel
American Wagyu
Anago - Sea Eel
Chilean Winter Truffle
$15.00
Blue Fin Tuna
Out of stock
Blue Fin Tuna Tasting
Out of stock
Botan Ebi - Sweet Shrimp
Chef Choice / Omakase
Out of stock
Cherry Salmon - Sakuramasu
Out of stock
Chu Toro - Blue Fin Medium
Out of stock
Ebi - Shrimp
King Crab
Out of stock
Fresh Wasabi
$5.00
Hairy Crab
Iwashi - Sardine
Platinum Osetra Caviar
$15.00Out of stock
Hotate - Scallop
Out of stock
Hotaru Ika - Firefly Squid
Out of stock
Ika - Squid
Ikura - Salmon Roe
Kamasu - Barracuda
Out of stock
Kasugodai - Baby Snapper
Out of stock
Kinmedai - Golden Eye Snapper
Out of stock
Kohada - Shad
Out of stock
Live Scallop
Out of stock
Masago - Smelt Roe
Nama Tako - Fresh Octopus
Out of stock
Oh Toro - Blue Fin Fatty
Oyster Shooter
$15.00Out of stock
Passmore Trout Caviar
$7.00Out of stock
Japanese Sea Bass _ Suzuki
Quail Egg shooter
$4.00
Rice Balls
$7.00
Saba - Mackerel
Out of stock
Sake Toro, Hamachi Toro Truffle
$24.00
Salmon
Shinanoyuki Masu / Snow Trout
Out of stock
Shinsyu Salmon
Out of stock
Sayori - Needle Fish
Out of stock
Smoked Salmon
Snow Crab
Sujiko / Fresh Salmon Eggs
Out of stock
Sushi Rice
$5.00
Tai - Japanese Snapper
Out of stock
Tako - Octopus
Out of stock
Tamago - Japanese Sweet Egg
Tobiko - Flying Fish Roe
Tuna
Tyee King Salmon
Out of stock
Unagi - Fresh Water Eel
Uni - Sea Urchin
Out of stock
Yellowtail
Sauce
$1.00
Quail Egg
$2.00
Rolls
Avocado Roll
$11.00
Baked Snow Crab Roll
$22.00
Big Sister Roll
$20.00
California Roll
$16.00
Chef Special Roll
$18.00
Crissy Roll
$14.00
Crunchy Tuna Roll
$20.00
Cucumber Roll
$8.00
Duke Roll
$19.00
Eel Avocado Roll
$19.00
Hakujin Roll
$19.00
Hand Roll
$4.50+
Imoto Roll
$20.00
King Crab Truffle Roll
$45.00Out of stock
Live Soft Shell Crab Roll
$28.00
Lobster Roll
$28.00Out of stock
Mango Snow Crab Roll
$22.00
Negi Hama Roll
$12.00
Negi Toro Roll
$18.00
Panda Empress Roll
$20.00
Rainbow Roll
$19.00
Salmon Avocado Roll
$15.00
Salmon Skin Roll
$16.00
Scallop Roll
$16.00Out of stock
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$15.00
Snow Crab Tempura Roll
$23.00
Sophia Wagyu Roll
$21.00Out of stock
Spicy Toro Roll
$18.00Out of stock
Spicy Tuna Roll
$15.00
Spider Roll
$17.00
Tempura Eel Roll
$22.00
Tuna Roll
$12.00
Veggie Roll
$11.00
Victory Roll
$18.00
White Lotus Roll
$19.00Out of stock
Sauce
$1.00
Dim Sum
Land & Sea
Thai Pepper Dusted Salmon
$32.00
Wood Grilled Korean Spare Ribs
$24.00
Glass Noodle
$25.00Out of stock
Miso Cod
$28.00Out of stock
Wagyu Tartar
$18.00Out of stock
Charred Octopus
$15.00Out of stock
1 Pc Shrimp Tempura
$4.00
Scallop special
$36.00Out of stock
Grilled Oysters
$4.75Out of stock
lamb tbone
$48.00Out of stock
Fried Shrimp
$25.00Out of stock
Seared duck special
$28.00Out of stock
Vegetables
Steaks
Cabernet by BTL
BTL Arrowood Cab
$59.00
BTL Caravan Cab
$145.00
BTL Caymus Cab
$240.00Out of stock
BTL Caymus Cabernet 1 Liter
$240.00
BTL DAOU Cab
$60.00
BTL Faust Cab
$99.00
BTL Hall Cab
$90.00
BTL Jarvis Estate Reserve 2012
$550.00
BTL Lyeth Cab
$44.00
BTL Mettler Cab
$85.00
BTL Mt Veeder Cab
$140.00
BTL Red Mare Cab
$64.00
BTL Silver Oak Cab
$210.00
BTL Stressed Vines Alexander Valley Cab
$90.00
BTL Trefethen Cab
$96.00
BTL Yardstick Cab
$85.00
BTL Trinchero Cab
$80.00
BTL Amici Cab
$82.00
BTL Miner Emily Cab
$92.00
BTL FEATURE
$65.00
Rioja Crianza
$65.00
Champagne by BTL
BTL Dom
$550.00Out of stock
BTL GH Mumm Brut
$99.00
BTL Louis Roederer Cristal Brut
$600.00
BTL Perrier Jouet
$150.00
BTL Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label
$120.00
BTL Torresella Prosecco
$39.00
BTL Turbullent Rose
$57.00Out of stock
BTL Besserat Brut
$67.00
BTL Besserat Rose
$83.00
BTL Serol “Turbulent” Sparking Rose
$57.00
BTL Bertrand Brut
$57.00
Chardonnay by BTL
Eclectic Reds by BTL
Other Whites by BTL
Pinot Noir by BTL
Rose by BTL
Sauv Blanc by BTL
Sake by Bottle
BTL Akashi Tai Genshu 720
$144.00
BTL Akashi Tai Genshu 300
$76.00
BTL Dreamy Clouds 720ml
$74.00
BTL Heaven & Earth
$93.00
BTL Heavensake
$250.00
BTL Kanbara Bride of the Fox
$83.00
BTL Wild flower
$50.00
BTL Kirin-Zan Mt. Kirin
$119.00
BTL Kiuchi Plum
$56.00
BTL Kiuchi Yuzu
$42.00
BTL Little Lily
$65.00
BTL Masumi Karachi Ki-Ippan Junmai
$95.00
BTL Misty Bay 300 ml
$35.00
BTL Misty Bay 720
$91.00
BTL Momo Kawa
$49.00
BTL Rhythmic Bubbles
$48.00
BTL Wakatake Demon Slayer
$111.00
Geikkekan Hot Sake
$21.00
BTL Soto
$44.00
BTL Izumihyokan Ousetsu
$87.00
BTL Izumihyokan Ginsetsu
$83.00
BTL Izumihyokan Kosetsu
$61.00
BTL Uka Sparkling 300ml
$36.00
Btl mirror of truth
$63.00
Kariho Devils Masl
$85.00
Attributes and Amenities
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2400 Victory Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75219
Gallery
