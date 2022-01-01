Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Sushi & Japanese

Imoto Restaurant Dallas, TX

1,025 Reviews

$$

2400 Victory Park Lane

Dallas, TX 75219

Popular Items

Yellowtail
Edamame
Spicy Tuna Roll

Starters

Blistered Shishito Peppers

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$12.00Out of stock

Charcoal Grilled Chicken Thigh Satay

$17.00
Charcoal Grilled Texas Wagyu Zabuton Satay

Charcoal Grilled Texas Wagyu Zabuton Satay

$18.00
Edamame

Edamame

$9.00
Hot Bowl Fried Rice

Hot Bowl Fried Rice

$18.00
Little Sister's Korean Fried Chicken

Little Sister's Korean Fried Chicken

$19.00
Lobster Shooters

Lobster Shooters

$18.00Out of stock
Smoked Soy Glazed Chicken Spring Rolls

Smoked Soy Glazed Chicken Spring Rolls

$14.00Out of stock
Tomato Lemongrass "Egg Drop" Soup

Tomato Lemongrass "Egg Drop" Soup

$9.00

Amuse Bouche

$4.00

Add Spring Roll

$6.00Out of stock

Add Shooter

$3.00

Chili Lobster Tempura

$28.00Out of stock

A5 Miyazaki Hot Stone

$80.00

Texas Wagyu Hot Stone

$30.00

Dragon Style Elotes

$9.00

Imoto Salad

$9.00

Steamed rice

$5.00

calamari

$16.00

Fried oysters

$20.00

Specialty Sashimi

A5 Tataki

$40.00

Aji Tataki

$24.00

American Wagyu Beef Tataki

$18.00

Amuse Bouche Sushi

$4.00Out of stock
Cherry Salmon Jalapeno

Cherry Salmon Jalapeno

$28.00Out of stock

Steamed Baby Abalone With Caviar

$45.00Out of stock

Black Dragon Crispy Rice

$20.00
Chili Hamachi

Chili Hamachi

$18.00

Oh Toro Miso

$34.00Out of stock

Yellowfin Tuna Poke Bowl

$17.00

Fresh Octo Salt Rock

$27.00Out of stock

Hotaru Ika Special

$18.00Out of stock

Imoto Kinmedai

$27.00Out of stock

Imoto Tai

$18.00Out of stock
Imoto Yellowtail

Imoto Yellowtail

$18.00

Kinmedai Yuzu Honey

$27.00Out of stock

Fried Sawagani

$15.00Out of stock
Little Sister Salmon

Little Sister Salmon

$18.00Out of stock
Scallop Carpaccio

Scallop Carpaccio

$22.00Out of stock

Live Soft Shell App

$28.00Out of stock

Seared Tairagai

$27.00Out of stock

Monk Fish Liver / Ankimo

$12.00

Cascumpec Point Oysters

$4.75Out of stock
Salmon Miso

Salmon Miso

$18.00
Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$23.00Out of stock

Sashimi Tacos

$5.00Out of stock

Seaweed Salad

$6.00
Steamed Blood Clams

Steamed Blood Clams

$15.00Out of stock

Striped Jack Finger Lime

$26.00Out of stock

Tai Gan En

$20.00Out of stock

Tai Yuzu Honey

$18.00Out of stock
Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$18.00

Tuna Tower

$28.00

Shinsyu Salmon Jalapeno

$28.00Out of stock

Ume Snap

$18.00Out of stock

Uni Tacos

$17.00Out of stock

Sauce

$1.00

Sushi Sashimi

A5 Wagyu

$40.00

Aji - Horse Mackerel

American Wagyu

Anago - Sea Eel

Chilean Winter Truffle

$15.00

Blue Fin Tuna

Out of stock

Blue Fin Tuna Tasting

Out of stock

Botan Ebi - Sweet Shrimp

Chef Choice / Omakase

Out of stock

Cherry Salmon - Sakuramasu

Out of stock

Chu Toro - Blue Fin Medium

Out of stock

Ebi - Shrimp

King Crab

Out of stock

Fresh Wasabi

$5.00

Hairy Crab

Iwashi - Sardine

Platinum Osetra Caviar

$15.00Out of stock

Hotate - Scallop

Out of stock

Hotaru Ika - Firefly Squid

Out of stock

Ika - Squid

Ikura - Salmon Roe

Kamasu - Barracuda

Out of stock

Kasugodai - Baby Snapper

Out of stock

Kinmedai - Golden Eye Snapper

Out of stock

Kohada - Shad

Out of stock

Live Scallop

Out of stock

Masago - Smelt Roe

Nama Tako - Fresh Octopus

Out of stock

Oh Toro - Blue Fin Fatty

Oyster Shooter

$15.00Out of stock

Passmore Trout Caviar

$7.00Out of stock

Japanese Sea Bass _ Suzuki

Quail Egg shooter

$4.00

Rice Balls

$7.00

Saba - Mackerel

Out of stock

Sake Toro, Hamachi Toro Truffle

$24.00

Salmon

Shinanoyuki Masu / Snow Trout

Out of stock

Shinsyu Salmon

Out of stock

Sayori - Needle Fish

Out of stock

Smoked Salmon

Snow Crab

Sujiko / Fresh Salmon Eggs

Out of stock

Sushi Rice

$5.00

Tai - Japanese Snapper

Out of stock

Tako - Octopus

Out of stock

Tamago - Japanese Sweet Egg

Tobiko - Flying Fish Roe

Tuna

Tyee King Salmon

Out of stock

Unagi - Fresh Water Eel

Uni - Sea Urchin

Out of stock

Yellowtail

Sauce

$1.00

Quail Egg

$2.00

Rolls

Avocado Roll

$11.00

Baked Snow Crab Roll

$22.00
Big Sister Roll

Big Sister Roll

$20.00
California Roll

California Roll

$16.00

Chef Special Roll

$18.00

Crissy Roll

$14.00
Crunchy Tuna Roll

Crunchy Tuna Roll

$20.00

Cucumber Roll

$8.00
Duke Roll

Duke Roll

$19.00
Eel Avocado Roll

Eel Avocado Roll

$19.00

Hakujin Roll

$19.00

Hand Roll

$4.50+
Imoto Roll

Imoto Roll

$20.00

King Crab Truffle Roll

$45.00Out of stock

Live Soft Shell Crab Roll

$28.00

Lobster Roll

$28.00Out of stock

Mango Snow Crab Roll

$22.00
Negi Hama Roll

Negi Hama Roll

$12.00

Negi Toro Roll

$18.00

Panda Empress Roll

$20.00
Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$19.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$15.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$16.00

Scallop Roll

$16.00Out of stock
Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$15.00

Snow Crab Tempura Roll

$23.00
Sophia Wagyu Roll

Sophia Wagyu Roll

$21.00Out of stock

Spicy Toro Roll

$18.00Out of stock
Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$15.00

Spider Roll

$17.00

Tempura Eel Roll

$22.00

Tuna Roll

$12.00

Veggie Roll

$11.00
Victory Roll

Victory Roll

$18.00
White Lotus Roll

White Lotus Roll

$19.00Out of stock

Sauce

$1.00

Dim Sum

Dim Sum Sampler

$21.00
Green Curry Pork Dumplings

Green Curry Pork Dumplings

$16.00
Imoto Steam Buns

Imoto Steam Buns

$16.00
Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$16.00
Potstickers

Potstickers

$19.00

Extra Bun

$4.00

Extra Dumpling

$3.75

Extra Potsticker

$3.00

Extra Shumai

$3.00

Duck Buns

$16.00Out of stock

Land & Sea

Thai Pepper Dusted Salmon

$32.00
Wood Grilled Korean Spare Ribs

Wood Grilled Korean Spare Ribs

$24.00

Glass Noodle

$25.00Out of stock

Miso Cod

$28.00Out of stock

Wagyu Tartar

$18.00Out of stock

Charred Octopus

$15.00Out of stock

1 Pc Shrimp Tempura

$4.00

Scallop special

$36.00Out of stock

Grilled Oysters

$4.75Out of stock

lamb tbone

$48.00Out of stock

Fried Shrimp

$25.00Out of stock

Seared duck special

$28.00Out of stock

Vegetables

Crispy "Sticky Pig" Brussels Sprouts

Crispy "Sticky Pig" Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Garlic Seared Caulilini

$10.00

Medley of Mushroom & Sweet Peppers

$15.00
Pan Roasted Mushrooms & Cauliflower

Pan Roasted Mushrooms & Cauliflower

$18.00

Sautéed Broccolini

$10.00Out of stock

Tempura Vegetables

$14.00

Keith Double Brussel Hustle

$15.00

Steaks

Certified Angus Delmonico

$72.00

Certified Angus Spinalis

$40.00

Japanese Wagyu Zabuton

$44.00

Snake River Farms Wagyu Kansas City Strip

$75.00

USDA Prime Tenderloin Filet

$55.00

add two scallops

$18.00Out of stock

Cabernet by BTL

BTL Arrowood Cab

$59.00

BTL Caravan Cab

$145.00

BTL Caymus Cab

$240.00Out of stock

BTL Caymus Cabernet 1 Liter

$240.00

BTL DAOU Cab

$60.00

BTL Faust Cab

$99.00

BTL Hall Cab

$90.00

BTL Jarvis Estate Reserve 2012

$550.00

BTL Lyeth Cab

$44.00

BTL Mettler Cab

$85.00

BTL Mt Veeder Cab

$140.00

BTL Red Mare Cab

$64.00

BTL Silver Oak Cab

$210.00

BTL Stressed Vines Alexander Valley Cab

$90.00

BTL Trefethen Cab

$96.00

BTL Yardstick Cab

$85.00

BTL Trinchero Cab

$80.00

BTL Amici Cab

$82.00

BTL Miner Emily Cab

$92.00

BTL FEATURE

$65.00

Rioja Crianza

$65.00

Champagne by BTL

BTL Dom

$550.00Out of stock

BTL GH Mumm Brut

$99.00

BTL Louis Roederer Cristal Brut

$600.00

BTL Perrier Jouet

$150.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

$120.00

BTL Torresella Prosecco

$39.00

BTL Turbullent Rose

$57.00Out of stock

BTL Besserat Brut

$67.00

BTL Besserat Rose

$83.00

BTL Serol “Turbulent” Sparking Rose

$57.00

BTL Bertrand Brut

$57.00

Chardonnay by BTL

BTL Albert Bichot Chablis

$76.00

BTL Far Niente

$200.00

BTL Kistler

$170.00

BTL Louis Latour

$90.00

BTL Mer Soleil Reserve

$39.00

BTL Ramey Chardonnay

$80.00

BTL Rombauer

$120.00

BTL Jordan Chardonnay

$88.00

BTL Plumpjack Reserve Chard

$80.00

Eclectic Reds by BTL

BTL Caparzo Brunello

$125.00

BTL Frog's Leap Merlot

$130.00

BTL Maal Biutiful Malbec

$53.00

BTL Pessemist

$51.00

BTL Prisoner

$99.00

Other Whites by BTL

BTL Cabert Pinot Grigio

$41.00

BTL Jermann PG

$85.00

Pinot Noir by BTL

BTL Pinot Project

$44.00

BTL Belle Glos PN

$81.00

BTL Benton Lane PN

$56.00

BTL Crossbarn PN

$67.00

BTL Flowers PN

$100.00

BTL Goldeneye PN

$110.00

BTL Walt Blue Jay Pn

$85.00

BTL Penner Ash PN

$120.00

BTL Raen Royal St Robert

$160.00

BTL Pinot Project

$44.00

Rose by BTL

BTL Miraval Studio

$39.00

BTL Rose Gold

$51.00

Sauv Blanc by BTL

BTL Delaporte Silex Sancerre

$85.00

BTL Hall Sauv Blanc

$66.00

BTL Mohua NZ Sauv Blanc

$45.00

BTL Mondavi Fume

$47.00

BTL Patient Cottat

$73.00

BTL ST Supery SB

$65.00

BTL Peter Michael “L’ Apres Midi” sb

$145.00

BTL Louis Labour 1er Cru

$90.00

Large Format

Caparzo Brunello 3 Liter

$450.00

Duckhorn 3 Palms Merlot 3 Liter

$875.00

Sake by Bottle

BTL Akashi Tai Genshu 720

$144.00

BTL Akashi Tai Genshu 300

$76.00

BTL Dreamy Clouds 720ml

$74.00

BTL Heaven & Earth

$93.00

BTL Heavensake

$250.00

BTL Kanbara Bride of the Fox

$83.00

BTL Wild flower

$50.00

BTL Kirin-Zan Mt. Kirin

$119.00

BTL Kiuchi Plum

$56.00

BTL Kiuchi Yuzu

$42.00

BTL Little Lily

$65.00

BTL Masumi Karachi Ki-Ippan Junmai

$95.00

BTL Misty Bay 300 ml

$35.00

BTL Misty Bay 720

$91.00

BTL Momo Kawa

$49.00

BTL Rhythmic Bubbles

$48.00

BTL Wakatake Demon Slayer

$111.00

Geikkekan Hot Sake

$21.00

BTL Soto

$44.00

BTL Izumihyokan Ousetsu

$87.00

BTL Izumihyokan Ginsetsu

$83.00

BTL Izumihyokan Kosetsu

$61.00

BTL Uka Sparkling 300ml

$36.00

Btl mirror of truth

$63.00

Kariho Devils Masl

$85.00

Dessert

Lemon Poppyseed Pound Cake

Lemon Poppyseed Pound Cake

$10.00

Tri Scoop

$10.00
Wontons

Wontons

$10.00

Dbl chocolate bar

$12.00Out of stock

Well vodka

timberline vodka

$8.00

well bourbon

jim beam

$8.00

well tequila

well bitonga tequila

$8.00

well gin

well big gin

$8.00

house red

pinot project

$8.00

house white

mohua

$8.00

house sake

heaven and earth

$8.00

DJ rental

DJ fee

$500.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2400 Victory Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75219

Directions

Gallery
Imoto Restaurant image
Imoto Restaurant image
Imoto Restaurant image

Map
