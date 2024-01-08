Impact Sports Club 6575 Woodhaven Blvd
The juice bar at Impact Sports Club is a vibrant hub of wellness. Indulge in a variety of offerings, from protein-packed shakes to refreshing fresh juices and smoothies. Boost your immunity with specially crafted shots. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or simply seeking a healthy treat, our diverse menu caters to all tastes, promoting a nutritious and delicious lifestyle.
6575 Woodhaven Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374
