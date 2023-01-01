Main picView gallery

Impellizzeris Pizza Bardstown Rd 1381 Bardstown Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1381 Bardstown Rd

Louisville, KY 40204

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Original Crust Cheese
14" Original Crust Cheese
Cheese Bread

Appetizers

Breadstix

$7.99

Cheese Bread

$9.99

Beer Cheese And Pretzels

$7.99

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.99

Mama’s Baked Meatballs

$9.99

Burrata Bruschetta

$9.99

Grass Fed Beef Meatballs

$10.99

Jumbo Wings

$8.99+

Boneless Wings

$7.99+

Gluten Free Cheesebread

$10.99

Cheesestix

$9.99

Build Your Own Pizza

Select your own crust, sauce, and toppings.

10" Original Crust Cheese

$10.99

-Hearty crust with two layers of house ground mozzarella cheese and toppings. -6 slices, Feeds (1-2)

12" Original Crust Cheese

$13.99

-Hearty crust with two layers of house ground mozzarella cheese and toppings. -8 slices, Feeds (2-3)

14" Original Crust Cheese

$15.99

-Hearty crust with two layers of house ground mozzarella cheese and toppings. -8 slices, Feeds (3-4)

16" Original Crust Cheese

$18.99

-Hearty crust with two layers of house ground mozzarella cheese and toppings. -16 "party cut" pieces. -Feeds (4-6)

14" Thin Crust Cheese

$11.99

Our take on NY style thin crust. Less sauce, cheese, and toppings than our Original Style pizza. 8 slices. Feeds 2.

16" Thin Crust Cheese

$13.99

Our take on NY style thin crust. Less sauce, cheese, and toppings than our Original Style pizza. 8 slices. Feeds 3-4.

12" Gluten Free Cheese

$10.99

Udi's Brand pizza crust (tapioca flour). It's a very tasty alternative to wheat flour! 8 slices. Feeds 1-2.

SDD 8x10

$16.99
MDD 10x14

MDD 10x14

$19.99

Three layers of cheese and toppings baked in a deep dish pan. (8 pieces)

LARGE Deep Dish

$22.99

Deluxe

Homemade Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions & green peppers.

10" Deluxe

$19.99

12" Deluxe

$25.99

14" Deluxe

$28.99

16" Deluxe

$32.99

Sampler

Homemade Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black & green olives.

12" Sampler

$27.99

14" Sampler

$32.99

16" Sampler

$37.99

Meats

House made meatballs and ground italian sausage. Fresh sliced ham, pepperoni, and bacon crumbles.

10" Meats

$21.99

12" Meats

$29.99

14" Meats

$36.99

16" Meats

$43.99

Veggie

Spinach, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers, green peppers, banana peppers, roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives, & green olives.

10" Veggie

$16.99

12" Veggie

$20.99

14" Veggie

$24.99

16" Veggie

$28.99

Four Cheese

Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & parmesan cheeses

10" Four Cheese

$16.99

12" Four Cheese

$20.99

14" Four Cheese

$23.99

16" Four Cheese

$28.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Ranch sauce topped with mozzarella, house baked chicken & crumbled bacon.

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.99

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.99

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.99

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$28.99

Margherita

Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil, Roma tomatoes, parmesan & fresh mozzarella cheeses, cracked pepper & fresh basil.

14" Margherita Thin

$16.49

16" Margherita Thin

$20.99

Bianco

Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil, light mozzarella, oven roasted tomatoes, spinach, kalamata olives, roasted garlic & herbed ricotta cheese

14" Bianco Thin

$16.49

16" Bianco Thin

$20.99

Spicy Pepperoni

14" Thin Spicy Pepperoni

$16.49

16" Thin Spicy Pepperoni

$20.99

Hickory BBQ

14" Thin Hickory BBQ

$16.49

16" Thin Hickory BBQ

$20.99

Pastas

Spaghetti Marinara

$7.99

Spaghetti Pomarola

$8.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.99

Spaghetti & Sausage

$9.99

Spaghetti w/ MB & Sausage

$10.99

Baked Manicotti

$10.99

Mama’s Lasagna

$12.99

Baked Penne Alfredo

$10.99

Baked Pasta Florentine

$11.99

Salads

Side Salad

$3.99

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Family House Salad

$11.99

Spinach Salad

$6.99

Antipasto Salad

$8.99

Side Caesar

$4.99

Dinner Caesar

$6.99

Family Caesar

$12.99

Greek Salad

$6.99

Sub

Italian Sub

$9.99

Meatball Sub

$9.99

Chicken Parmesan

$9.99

Balsamic Chicken

$9.99

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti & Marinara

$3.99

Kids Spaghetti & Butter

$3.49

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$4.99

Kids Soda

$1.99

Kids Breadstick

$1.49

Kids Baked Penne Alfredo

$4.99

Sides

Hot Sauce

$0.40

Pepperoncinis

$0.75

Banana Peppers

$0.75

Side Marinara

$0.75

Jalapenos

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Side Meatball

$2.99

Anchovies

$3.00

Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Pasta Stick

$2.99

Ranch

$0.40

Side Of Beer Cheese

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1381 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204

Main pic

