Main picView gallery

Impellizzeri's Pizza Etown 14 Public SquareSuite 101

review star

No reviews yet

14 Public SquareSuite 101

Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

APPS

Appetizers

Breadstix

$7.99

Cheese Bread

$9.99

Beer Cheese And Pretzels

$7.99

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.99

Mama’s Baked Meatballs

$9.99

Burrata Bruschetta

$9.99

Grass Fed Beef Meatballs

$10.99

Jumbo Wings

$8.99+

Boneless Wings

$7.99+

Gluten Free Cheesebread

$10.99

Cheesestix

$9.99

Room Fee

$150.00

Room Fee

$250.00

Buffet

$15.00

BYO PIZZA

Build Your Own Pizza

Select your own crust, sauce, and toppings.

10" Original Crust Cheese

$10.99

-Hearty crust with two layers of house ground mozzarella cheese and toppings. -6 slices, Feeds (1-2)

12" Original Crust Cheese

$13.99

-Hearty crust with two layers of house ground mozzarella cheese and toppings. -8 slices, Feeds (2-3)

14" Original Crust Cheese

$15.99

-Hearty crust with two layers of house ground mozzarella cheese and toppings. -8 slices, Feeds (3-4)

16" Original Crust Cheese

$18.99

-Hearty crust with two layers of house ground mozzarella cheese and toppings. -16 "party cut" pieces. -Feeds (4-6)

14" Thin Crust Cheese

$11.99

Our take on NY style thin crust. Less sauce, cheese, and toppings than our Original Style pizza. 8 slices. Feeds 2.

16" Thin Crust Cheese

$13.99

Our take on NY style thin crust. Less sauce, cheese, and toppings than our Original Style pizza. 8 slices. Feeds 3-4.

12" Gluten Free Cheese

$10.99

Udi's Brand pizza crust (tapioca flour). It's a very tasty alternative to wheat flour! 8 slices. Feeds 1-2.

SDD 8x10

$16.99
MDD 10x14

MDD 10x14

$19.99

Three layers of cheese and toppings baked in a deep dish pan. (8 pieces)

LARGE Deep Dish

$22.99

OG SPECIALTY PIZZAS

Deluxe

Homemade Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions & green peppers.

10" Deluxe

$19.99

12" Deluxe

$25.99

14" Deluxe

$28.99

16" Deluxe

$32.99

Sampler

Homemade Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black & green olives.

12" Sampler

$27.99

14" Sampler

$32.99

16" Sampler

$37.99

Meats

House made meatballs and ground italian sausage. Fresh sliced ham, pepperoni, and bacon crumbles.

10" Meats

$21.99

12" Meats

$29.99

14" Meats

$36.99

16" Meats

$43.99

Veggie

Spinach, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers, green peppers, banana peppers, roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives, & green olives.

10" Veggie

$16.99

12" Veggie

$20.99

14" Veggie

$24.99

16" Veggie

$28.99

Four Cheese

Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & parmesan cheeses

10" Four Cheese

$16.99

12" Four Cheese

$20.99

14" Four Cheese

$23.99

16" Four Cheese

$28.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Ranch sauce topped with mozzarella, house baked chicken & crumbled bacon.

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.99

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.99

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.99

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$28.99

THIN SPECIALTY PIZZAS

Margherita

Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil, Roma tomatoes, parmesan & fresh mozzarella cheeses, cracked pepper & fresh basil.

14" Margherita Thin

$16.49

16" Margherita Thin

$20.99

Bianco

Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil, light mozzarella, oven roasted tomatoes, spinach, kalamata olives, roasted garlic & herbed ricotta cheese

14" Bianco Thin

$16.49

16" Bianco Thin

$20.99

Spicy Pepperoni

14" Thin Spicy Pepperoni

$16.49

16" Thin Spicy Pepperoni

$20.99

Hickory BBQ

14" Thin Hickory BBQ

$16.49

16" Thin Hickory BBQ

$20.99

PASTAS

Spaghetti Marinara

$7.99

Spaghetti Pomarola

$8.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.99

Spaghetti & Sausage

$9.99

Spaghetti w/ MB & Sausage

$10.99

Baked Manicotti

$10.99

Mama’s Lasagna

$12.99

Baked Penne Alfredo

$10.99

Baked Pasta Florentine

$11.99

Veggie Lasagna

$14.99

SALADS

Side Salad

$3.99

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Family House Salad

$11.99

Spinach Salad

$6.99

Antipasto Salad

$8.99

Side Caesar

$4.99

Dinner Caesar

$6.99

Family Caesar

$12.99

Greek Salad

$6.99

SUBS

Sub

Italian Sub

$9.99

Meatball Sub

$9.99

Chicken Parmesan

$9.99

Balsamic Chicken

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.99

KIDS

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti & Marinara

$3.99

Kids Spaghetti & Butter

$3.49

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$4.99

Kids Soda

$1.99

Kids Breadstick

$1.49

Kids Baked Penne Alfredo

$4.99

SIDES

Hot Sauce

$0.40

Pepperoncinis

$0.75

Banana Peppers

$0.75

Side Marinara

$0.75

Jalapenos

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Side Meatball

$2.99

Anchovies

$3.00

Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Pasta Stick

$2.99

Ranch

$0.40

Side Of Beer Cheese

$2.50

Chips

$3.00

Italian

$0.40

Blue Cheese

$0.40

Garlic Bread

$4.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

SPECIALS

Slice & Side Salad

$6.99

Slice & Breadsticks

$6.99

Slice & Caesar

$7.99

Lunch Special

$10.99

Lunch Bev

Lunch Miller Lite

$3.00

Lunch Coors Lt

$3.00

Salad & Breadstick

$6.99

Lunch Bev

Sweet Tea

Unswt Tea

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

Mt. Dew

Diet Mt. Dew

Sierra Mist

Dr. Pepper

Lemonade

No Bev

DESSERT

Desserts

Brownie

$5.99

Bday Brownie

LADIES NIGHT

Apps

$5 Cheesebread

$5.00

$5 Meatballs

$5.00

$5 Breadstick

$5.00

$5 Mushrooms

$5.00

Martinis

$5 Filthy

$5.00

$5 Choco

$5.00

$5 Straight

$5.00

$5 Caramel Apple

$5.00

$5 Peach POM

$5.00

$5 Lemon Drop

$5.00

$5 Black Widow

$5.00

BLOODY MARY BAR

Vodkas

Bloody Well

$7.00

Bloody-Titos

$8.50

Bloody-Wheatly

$8.00

Bloody-JC Hot Pepper

$7.50

Bloody-JC Reg

$7.50

Bloody-Stoli

$1.00

Bloody-Grey Goose

$9.00

Add-ons

Beer Float

$1.00

Candied Beer Bacon

$2.00

Caprese Skewers

$2.00

Celery

$0.50

Cucumber

$0.50

Dill

$0.50

Feta stuffed Olives

$0.50

Fresh Basil

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.50

Pearl Onions

$0.50

Pepperoncini

$0.50

Pepperoni

$0.50

Provolone

$0.50

Smoked Bacon Salt Rimmer

$0.50

Spicy Dill

$0.50

Sweet Peppers

$0.50

Mix

Ky Bloody

Stout

SPECIALTY PIES

Brunch Pies

The Western

$18.99

Ham & Egger

$18.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14 Public SquareSuite 101, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Fish House & Grill - Elizabethtown - 532 W. Dixie Ave. - Elizabethtown, KY 42701 - 270-506-3849
orange star4.2 • 453
532 W Dixie Ave Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurantnext
The Wicked Eyed Woman - Historic Downtown Elizabethtown
orange star4.1 • 1,014
133 W Dixie Ave Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurantnext
J.R. Neighbors
orange starNo Reviews
75 Public Square Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurantnext
Tequila House -
orange starNo Reviews
1509 north dixie highway Ste 105 (Lincoln Center) Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurantnext
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen - Elizabethtown
orange starNo Reviews
1709 N DIXIE AVE STE 105 ELIZABETHTOWN, KY 42701
View restaurantnext
Mark's Feed Store - Elizabethtown
orange starNo Reviews
4021 North Dixie Highway Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Elizabethtown

The Wicked Eyed Woman - Historic Downtown Elizabethtown
orange star4.1 • 1,014
133 W Dixie Ave Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurantnext
The Fish House & Grill - Elizabethtown - 532 W. Dixie Ave. - Elizabethtown, KY 42701 - 270-506-3849
orange star4.2 • 453
532 W Dixie Ave Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurantnext
Sam's Gyros
orange star4.4 • 79
1704 N Dixie Hwy Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Elizabethtown
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Bardstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston