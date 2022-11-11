Restaurant header imageView gallery

Imperial Diner

3,197 Reviews

$$

63 West Merrick Road

Freeport, NY 11520

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
When our mother and father opened up the Imperial Diner in 1972, it was a small place dedicated to serving fresh food at a reasonable price. Now, fifty years later, we've grown a bit but we still have the same goal in heart. With our full service bar and professional wait staff we specialize in providing an upscale dining experience for an affordable price. For your convenience we've just installed a curbside pick up service for those days when you are too busy to cook but still need a hot meal to bring home. Whether you're coming in for a delicious breakfast or one of our gourmet dinner selections, you will always enjoy the highest quality. We hope to see you soon!

63 West Merrick Road, Freeport, NY 11520

