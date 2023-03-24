Imperial Diner - Catering 63 West Merrick Road

Restaurant info

When our parents opened Imperial Diner in 1972, it was a small place dedicated to serving fresh, delicious food at a reasonable price. Now, fifty years later, we have grown a bit but still have the same goal at heart. With our full-service craft bar, gelato station, and breezy outdoor patio for warm weather dining, we specialize in providing an elevated dining experience punctuated by professional service, warm hospitality, and a genuine sense of community. Our convenient Curbside Pickup is for those days when you are too busy to cook but still need a nutritious and tasty meal to bring home to your family. Visit us online at imperialdiner.com or call us at 516-868-0303, and place your order (we also deliver via Uber Eats). Whether you’re coming for a delicious breakfast (served all day), watching the game in our bar room, or indulging in one of our gourmet dinner selections, you will enjoy the highest quality – served with a smile.