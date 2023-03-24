  • Home
Imperial Diner - Catering 63 West Merrick Road

No reviews yet

63 West Merrick Road

Freeport, NY 11520

Popular Items

Jumbo Party Wings
Chicken Fingers
Mozzarella Sticks


Breakfast

Imperial Signature Breakfast Package

$180.00+

15 per person (min. 12 people) (Served with maple syrup and butter) 1 piece of Challah French Toast cut in 1/2 1 Belgian Waffle cut in 1/2 2 Eggs scrambled 2 Strips of Smoked Applewood Bacon 1 Breakfast Sausage (turkey or pork)

Imperial Pancakes

$36.00

12 Pancakes

Home Fries

$45.00

Serves 10-12.

Box Coffee

$24.00

100% Arabica Coffee - Original Blend (96 oz)

Appetizers

Chicken Fingers

$26.00

1 dozen

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$27.00

1 dozen

Mozzarella Sticks

$16.00

1 dozen

Jumbo Party Wings

$17.00

Buffalo or Sticky Asian (1 dozen)

Sandwich Platters

Panini Platter

$54.00+

27 per dozen (min. 2 dozen), Pick any 4 Panini

Salads

Medium Greek Salad

$72.00

Serves 10-12. Imported Feta Cheese, Olives, Stuffed Grape Leaves, Tomatoes, Romaine, Green Peppers, Cucumber, Red Onions

Large Greek Salad

$144.00

Serves 20-24. Imported Feta Cheese, Olives, Stuffed Grape Leaves, Tomatoes, Romaine, Green Peppers, Cucumber, Red Onions

Medium Caesar Salad

$65.00

Serves 10-12. Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$130.00

Serves 20-24. Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing

Medium House Salad

$60.00

Serves 10-12. Romaine, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Carrots, Red Onion

Large House Salad

$120.00

Serves 20-24. Romaine, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Carrots, Red Onion

Entrees

By the dozen (min. 1 dozen) Serves 10-12

Chicken Marsala

$48.00

One dozen 3 oz. medallions. Sautéed Egg Battered Chicken Breast, Fresh Mushrooms, Marsala Wine Sauce

Chicken Francaise

$48.00

One dozen 3 oz. medallions. Sautéed Egg Battered Chicken Breast, White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$48.00

One dozen 4 oz. medallions. Crispy Fried Chicken Breast, Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella Cheese

Stuffed Sole

$90.00

One dozen 4 oz. pieces. Lump Crab, Herb-Infused Lemon Butter White Wine Sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

$30.00

One dozen Eggplant Fried Golden Brown, Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella Cheese

Greek Chicken Shish Kebab

$50.00

One dozen 6 oz. Skewers.

Medium Penne alla Vodka

$50.00

Serves 6-10. Prosciutto, Pancetta, Tomatoes, Cream

Large Penne alla Vodka

$100.00

Serves 10-16. Prosciutto, Pancetta, Tomatoes, Cream

Medium Penne alla Vodka with Chicken

$75.00

Serves 6-10. Prosciutto, Pancetta, Tomatoes, Cream

Large Penne alla Vodka with Chicken

$150.00

Serves 10-16. Prosciutto, Pancetta, Tomatoes, Cream

Medium Penne alla Vodka with Shrimp

$85.00

Serves 6-10. Prosciutto, Pancetta, Tomatoes, Cream

Large Penne alla Vodka with Shrimp

$170.00

Serves 10-16. Prosciutto, Pancetta, Tomatoes, Cream

Medium Farfalle Pasta with Chicken & Broccoli

$65.00

Serves 6-10. Sauteed Chicken, Broccoli, Garlic and Oil

Large Farfalle Pasta with Chicken & Broccoli

$130.00

Serves 10-16. Sauteed Chicken, Broccoli, Garlic and Oil

Homemade Salads & Sides

By the Quart

Tuna Salad

$20.00

One Quart Tuna Salad

Chicken Salad

$19.00

One Quart Chicken Salad

Guacamole

$22.00

One Quart Guacamole

Pico de Gallo

$16.00

One Quart Pico de Gallo

Potato Salad

$12.00

One Quart Potato Salad

Cole Slaw

$12.00

One Quart Cole Slaw

Macaroni Salad

$12.00

One Quart Macaroni Salad

Sides

Serves 10-12

Sauteed Broccoli

$45.00

Serves 10-12.

Mixed Vegetables

$45.00

Serves 10-12.

Mashed Potatoes

$40.00

Serves 10-12.

Mac & Cheese

$60.00

Serves 10-12.

Home Fries

$45.00

Serves 10-12.

Basmati Vegetable Confetti Rice

$45.00

Serves 10-12. Basmati Rice with Carrots, Celery, Onions

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

When our parents opened Imperial Diner in 1972, it was a small place dedicated to serving fresh, delicious food at a reasonable price. Now, fifty years later, we have grown a bit but still have the same goal at heart. With our full-service craft bar, gelato station, and breezy outdoor patio for warm weather dining, we specialize in providing an elevated dining experience punctuated by professional service, warm hospitality, and a genuine sense of community. Our convenient Curbside Pickup is for those days when you are too busy to cook but still need a nutritious and tasty meal to bring home to your family. Visit us online at imperialdiner.com or call us at 516-868-0303, and place your order (we also deliver via Uber Eats). Whether you’re coming for a delicious breakfast (served all day), watching the game in our bar room, or indulging in one of our gourmet dinner selections, you will enjoy the highest quality – served with a smile.

Location

63 West Merrick Road, Freeport, NY 11520

Directions

