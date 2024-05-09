Imperial River Company 304 Bakeoven Rd
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Offering exceptional food for the active Deschutes River lifestyle. Our dining experience won't cut into your recreation time. Order food your food and we’ll bring it out to you! Enjoy one of our many social spaces, including firepit, riverfront patio, small bar or a quiet booth. Meet some new Deschutes friends. Relax.
Location
304 Bakeoven Rd, Maupin, OR 97037
Gallery
