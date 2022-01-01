Imperial Wok
33825 Aurora Road
Solon, OH 44139
Appetizers OO
(1/2) Crab Rangoon
Diced crabmeat mixed with cream cheese, onions and spices, folded into a wonton wrapper and deep fried.
(1/2) Goldfingers
Batter fried tender strips of white meat chicken served hot and crispy.
Appetizer For 1
BBQ Ribs (1/2 Order)
BBQ Ribs (12)
Tender char-grilled spareribs.
Cant. F Shrimp (5)
Jumbo shrimp batter fried until golden and crispy.
Chicken Wings (6)
Specially marinated chicken wings.
Crab Rangoon (8)
Diced crabmeat mixed with cream cheese, onions and spices, folded into a wonton wrapper and deep fried.
Egg Roll (1)
Pork, shrimp and shredded vegetables in a crispy wrapper. *Contains peanut butter*
Fried Wonton
Goldfingers (8)
Batter fried tender strips of white meat chicken served hot and crispy.
Jade Chicken (Chicken Lettuce Wrap)
Minced chicken and vegetables stir-fried with a special sauce, served with cool lettuce cups.
Potstickers (6)
Chinese dumplings stuffed with a pork and vegetable filling.
Pu Pu Platter For 1
Pu Pu Platter For 2
A special combination platter with two egg rolls, two teriyaki beef, two Cantonese fried shrimp, six barbecued spareribs and four goldfingers.
Pu Pu Platter For 3
Shrimp Spring Roll
A light crisp shell wrapped with cabbage, carrots and vermicelli.
Teriyaki Beef (4)
Tender marinated steak on a stick.
Vegetable Spring Roll
A light crisp shell wrapped with cabbage, carrots and vermicelli.
Soups OO
Wonton Soup C/O
Pork-filled wonton noodles in a seasoned broth.
Egg Drop Soup C/O
A thick and creamy egg flower soup garnished with fresh green onions.
Egg Drop Wonton C/O
Wonton and Egg Drop combination
Hot and Sour Soup C/O
Country Vegetable Soup for Two
Fresh cuts of vegetables and tofu in a seasoned broth.
Subgum Wonton Soup for Two
Jumbo shrimp, tender white meat chicken, sliced roast pork, fresh vegetables and fried crispy wontons in a seasoned broth.
Chicken Noodle Soup C/O
Chicken Rice Soup C/O
Miso Soup C/O
Wonton Broth C/O
Shrimp Chips (bag)
Chef's Specialties OO
Black Pepper Chicken
Stir fried chicken with green beans, red and green peppers, green and white onions in a black pepper sauce.
Chow Sam Pan
Roast pork, chicken and beef sautéed with zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, bok choy, water chestnuts and carrots.
Crispy Duck
A lightly seasoned half duck of tender meat surrounded by a golden brown crisp skin.
Dragon and Phoenix
Shrimp and chicken blended with fresh broccoli, pea pods, carrots, baby corn, mushrooms and water chestnuts in a light wine sauce.
Happy Family
Jumbo shrimp, scallops, chicken and beef, stir-fried with broccoli, baby corn, mushrooms, water chestnuts and carrots in a wonderfully seasoned sauce and served on a sizzling hot plate.
House Special Steak
A 12-ounce USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked to your liking, served with assorted fresh vegetables and prepared in a special sauce, served on a sizzling hot plate.
Mixed Nut Kunbow
Chicken and large shrimp combined with zucchini, mushrooms, peas, carrots, peanuts and cashews in a mildly spicy sauce.
Orange Roughy w/ Pineapple Sauce
Orange roughy lightly breaded quick-fried in the wok with onions, peppers and pineapple in deliciously sweet and tangy sauce.
Orange Roughy with Asparagus
Pan Seared Salmon with Black Bean Sauce
Our legendary pan fried salmon served with asparagus, green and white onions in a creamy garlic sauce.
Pan Seared Salmon with Creamy Garlic Sauce
Our legendary pan fried salmon served with asparagus, green and white onions in a creamy garlic sauce.
Phoenix Nest
A beautiful presentation of shrimp and chicken stir-fried with bok choy, broccoli, pea pods, water chestnuts, mushrooms, baby corn and carrots in a dark sauce and served in a crispy basket.
Sesame Beef
Subgum Chow Wonton
Roast Pork, Chicken and Shrimp sautéed with zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms and water chestnuts in a brown sauce. Topped with crunchy fried wontons.
Triple Delight
A beautiful combination of shrimp, scallops and chicken prepared in a spicy sauce with bok choy, broccoli, pea pods, water chestnuts, mushrooms, baby corn and carrots.
Ribs w/ Black Bean Sauce
Roast pork, chicken and beef sautéed with zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, bok choy, water chestnuts and carrots.
Seafood OO
Bang Bang Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp quick-fried with sweet glaze, topped with walnuts and garnished with steamed broccoli.
Black Pepper Salmon
Pan seared salmon with black pepper sauce, served with green beans and green and white onions.
Broccoli Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp stir-fried with broccoli, pea pods, mushrooms and water chestnuts in a brown sauce.
Butterfly Shrimp
Pan fried jumbo shrimp wrapped with bacon and served atop sautéed onions in a sweet pungent sauce, then garnished with crushed almonds and scallions.
Cashew Shrimp
Large shrimp and cashew nuts stir-fried in a spicy Szechwan sauce with mushrooms, baby corn, peas, carrots and water chestnuts.
Curry Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with broccoli, sliced onions, peas and carrots in a spicy curry sauce.
Empress Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp quick-fried with sweet glaze, topped with walnuts and garnished with steamed broccoli.
Fire Cracker Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp quick-fried with sweet glaze, topped with walnuts and garnished with steamed broccoli.
General Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp quick-fried with sweet glaze, topped with walnuts and garnished with steamed broccoli.
Hong Sue Har Kew
Jumbo shrimp stir-fried with bok choy, mushrooms, water chestnuts, broccoli and pea pods in a light sauce.
Hunan Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp stir-fried with broccoli, water chestnuts, pea pods, carrots, mushrooms and baby corn in a spicy hot sauce.
Kun Bow Shrimp
Shrimp and peanuts stir-fried with peppers, water chestnuts and mushrooms in a spicy, dark sauce.
Orange Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp quick-fried with sweet glaze, topped with walnuts and garnished with steamed broccoli.
Pineapple Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp quick-fried with sweet glaze, topped with walnuts and garnished with steamed broccoli.
Seafood Wor Bar
Jumbo shrimp and tender scallops stir-fried with fresh broccoli, pea pods, baby corn, mushrooms, carrots and water chestnuts in a lightly seasoned sauce.
Shrimp with Chinese Vegetables
Jumbo shrimp stir-fried with bok choy, mushrooms, water chestnuts, broccoli and pea pods in a light sauce.
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
Large shrimp stir-fried in a slightly thickened white seafood sauce with egg, scallions and minced pork.
Shrimp with Pea Pods
Large shrimp stir-fried with fresh pea pods, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and onions in a delicately seasoned sauce.
Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp batter fried until crispy and served in a sweet and sour sauce.
Szechwan Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp stir-fried with pea pods, carrots, peppers, water chestnuts, mushrooms and baby corn in a spicy hot sauce.
Szechwan Shrimp w/ Asparagus
Jumbo shrimp stir-fried with pea pods, carrots, peppers, water chestnuts, mushrooms and baby corn in a spicy hot sauce.
Walnut Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp quick-fried with sweet glaze, topped with walnuts and garnished with steamed broccoli.
Wonderful Shrimp and Scallops
Jumbo shrimp and tender scallops stir-fried with fresh broccoli, pea pods, baby corn, mushrooms, carrots and water chestnuts in a lightly seasoned sauce.
Poultry OO
Bang Bang Chicken
White meat chicken quick fried until crispy and combined with mushrooms, peppers and baby corn in a tangy and spicy sauce, garnished with broccoli.
Boneless Chicken
Batter fried chicken sautéed with pea pods, peppers, onions, baby corn and carrots in a dark sweet sauce, topped with sesame seeds.
Broccoli Chicken
Tender slices of white meat chicken stir-fried with fresh broccoli in a dark, tangy sauce and combined with pea pods, mushrooms and water chestnuts.
Chicken Almond Ding
Chicken Cashew
Diced white meat chicken stir-fried with crunchy cashew nuts, mushrooms, baby corn, peas, carrots and water chestnuts in a spicy Szechwan sauce.
Chicken with Peapods
Sliced white meat chicken stir-fried with a mixture of bok choy, water chestnuts, mushrooms, pea pods and broccoli.
Curry Chicken
Sliced white meat chicken sautéed with broccoli, sliced onions, peas and carrots in a spicy curry sauce.
Empress Chicken
Strips of white meat chicken batter fried and combined with broccoli, pea pods, mushrooms, carrots and baby corn in a spicy, pungent sauce.
Firecracker Chicken
White meat chicken quick fried until crispy and combined with mushrooms, peppers and baby corn in a tangy and spicy sauce, garnished with broccoli.
Garlic Chicken
White meat chicken quick fried until crispy and combined with mushrooms, peppers and baby corn in a tangy and spicy sauce, garnished with broccoli.
General Tao's Chicken
White meat chicken quick fried until crispy and combined with mushrooms, peppers and baby corn in a tangy and spicy sauce, garnished with broccoli.
Hong Sue Gai Kew
Batter fried chicken sautéed with pea pods, peppers, onions, baby corn and carrots in a dark sweet sauce, topped with sesame seeds.
Hunan Chicken
Sliced white meat chicken stir-fried with broccoli, carrots, baby corn, pea pods, mushrooms and water chestnuts in a dark, spicy sauce.
Imperial Chicken
Tender slices of white meat chicken stir-fried with fresh broccoli in a dark, tangy sauce and combined with pea pods, mushrooms and water chestnuts.
Kun Bow Chicken
Diced white meat chicken stir-fried with fresh peppers, mushrooms, water chestnuts and peanuts in a dark, spicy Szechwan sauce.
Lemon Chicken
Batter fried chicken breast sliced and served on a bed of lettuce in a thick, sweet, tangy lemon sauce.
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Sliced white meat chicken stir-fried with a mixture of bok choy, water chestnuts, mushrooms, pea pods and broccoli.
Orange Chicken
White meat chicken quick fried until crispy and then stir-fried in a thick, spicy sauce with a hint of orange flavoring and garnished with fresh broccoli.
Pepper Chicken
Pineapple Chicken
White meat chicken lightly breaded quick-fried in the wok with onions, peppers and pineapple in deliciously sweet and tangy sauce.
Sesame Chicken
Batter fried chicken sautéed with pea pods, peppers, onions, baby corn and carrots in a dark sweet sauce, topped with sesame seeds.
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Tender chunks of golden batter fried white meat chicken served in a sweet and sour sauce.
Szechwan Ch with Eggplant
Chicken stir-fried with eggplant, pea pods, mushrooms and baby corn in a Szechwan sauce.
Szechwan Chicken
Sliced white meat chicken sautéed with pea pods, baby corn, fresh peppers, carrots, mushrooms and water chestnuts in a spicy Szechwan sauce.
Szechwan Chicken w/ Asparagus
Chicken stir-fried with eggplant, pea pods, mushrooms and baby corn in a Szechwan sauce.
Szechwan Chicken with Green Beans
Sliced white meat chicken sautéed with pea pods, baby corn, fresh peppers, carrots, mushrooms and water chestnuts in a spicy Szechwan sauce.
Walnut Chicken
Wonderful Chicken
White meat chicken skillfully blended with fresh broccoli, pea pods, baby corn, mushrooms, carrots and water chestnuts in a lightly seasoned Chinese sauce.
Wor Sue Gai
Batter fried chicken breast sliced and served on a bed of lettuce in a thick, brown gravy, garnished with crushed almonds and scallions.
Beef OO
Beef with Broccoli
Tender pieces of beef and fresh broccoli stir-fried with pea pods, mushrooms and water chestnuts in a tangy, dark Chinese sauce.
Beef with Chinese Vegetables
Sliced beef stir-fried with bok choy, water chestnuts, broccoli, pea pods and mushrooms.
Beef with Pea Pods
Sliced tender pieces of beef sautéed with fresh snow pea pods and water chestnuts in a dark, well-seasoned Chinese sauce.
Curry Beef
Beef sautéed with broccoli, sliced onions, peas and carrots in a spicy curry sauce.
Hunan Beef
Sliced beef sautéed with fresh broccoli combined with baby corn, pea pods, carrots, water chestnuts and mushrooms in a dark, spicy sauce.
Kun Bow Beef
Sliced beef stir-fried with fresh diced peppers, mushrooms and water chestnuts with crunchy peanuts in a dark, spicy Szechwan sauce.
Mongolian Beef
Sliced pieces of tender beef stir-fried with fresh scallions and mushrooms in a well-seasoned, spicy sauce.
Orange Beef
Tender beef quick fried until crispy and then stir-fried in a thick, spicy sauce with a hint of orange flavoring and garnished with fresh broccoli.
Pepper Steak
A mixture of sliced beef combined with fresh green peppers and onions in a black bean sauce.
Sesame Beef
Szechwan Beef
Sliced beef sautéed with fresh broccoli combined with baby corn, pea pods, carrots, water chestnuts and mushrooms in a dark, spicy sauce.
Pork & Vegetables OO
Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables
Sliced roast pork stir-fried with bok choy, water chestnuts, mushrooms, broccoli and pea pods.
Sweet and Sour Pork
Batter fried pieces of pork served in a sweet and sour sauce.
Szechwan Pork
Sliced fresh pork sautéed with pea pods, baby corn, fresh peppers, carrots, mushrooms and water chestnuts in a spicy Szechwan sauce.
Twice Cooked Pork
Sliced pork sautéed with fresh green peppers, cabbage and mushrooms in a tangy Szechwan sauce.
Homestyle Tofu
Fresh tofu deep fried, then sautéed with vegetables in a spicy, brown sauce.
Imperial Tofu
Deep-fried tofu with zucchini, black mushrooms, carrots, pea pods, and cloud ears.
Ma Bow Tofu
Diced tofu sauteed with mushrooms, scallions and minced pork in a spicy garlic sauce.
Szechwan Eggplant
Stir-fried eggplant, bell peppers, mushrooms and pea pods in a spicy Szechwan sauce.
Szechwan Strings Beans
Stir-fried string beans in a spicy garlic sauce.
Szechwan Vegetables
Fresh vegetables sautéed with a spicy Szechwan sauce.
Vegetable Deluxe
An assortment of sautéed vegetables.
Buddahist Delight
An assortment of sautéed vegetables.
Noodles, Rice & More OO
Chow Mein (Pint)
Fresh bean sprouts, bok choy, water chestnuts, celery and onions in a light sauce. Chow Mein with Crunchy Noodles, Chop Suey with Steamed Rice.
Chow Mein (Quart)
Fresh bean sprouts, bok choy, water chestnuts, celery and onions in a light sauce. Chow Mein with Crunchy Noodles, Chop Suey with Steamed Rice.
Chop Suey (Pint)
Fresh bean sprouts, bok choy, water chestnuts, celery and onions in a light sauce. Chow Mein with Crunchy Noodles, Chop Suey with Steamed Rice.
Chop Suey (Quart)
Fresh bean sprouts, bok choy, water chestnuts, celery and onions in a light sauce. Chow Mein with Crunchy Noodles, Chop Suey with Steamed Rice.
Creamy Garlic Noodles
Cantonese Egg Foo Young C/O
Egg Foo Young C/O
Fried Rice (Pint)
Fried Rice (Quart)
Hong Kong Style Ho Fun C/O
House Special Lo Mein
Hunan Noodles CO
Imperial Ho Fun C/O
Lo Mein C/O
Mu Shu C/O
Pad Thai C/O
Pan Fried Noodles
Singapore Noodles
Rice noodels stir-fried with shrimp, roast pork, bean sprouts, peppers, onions, egg and curry.
Subgum Chow Mein (Pint)
Diced celery, peas, carrots, mushrooms, water chestnuts and bok choy, topped with almonds.
Subgum Chow Mein (Quart)
Diced celery, peas, carrots, mushrooms, water chestnuts and bok choy, topped with almonds.
Subgum Chop Suey (Pint)
Diced celery, peas, carrots, mushrooms, water chestnuts and bok choy, topped with almonds.
Subgum Chop Suey (Quart)
Yang Chow Fried Rice
Dinner Combination Plates OO
BBQ Rib Combination
Beef Lo Mein Combination
Beef with Chinese Vegetables Combination
Beef with Pea Pods Combination
Broccoli Beef Combination
Tender pieces of beef and fresh broccoli stir-fried with pea pods, mushrooms and water chestnuts in a tangy, dark Chinese sauce.
Broccoli Chicken Combination
Broccoli Shrimp Combination
Tender pieces of beef and fresh broccoli stir-fried with pea pods, mushrooms and water chestnuts in a tangy, dark Chinese sauce.
Cashew Beef Combination
Cashew Chicken Combination
Cashew Shrimp Combination
Chicken Lo Mein Combination
Chicken w/ Peapods Combination
Chop Suey Combination C/O
Chow Mein Combination C/O
Egg Foo Young Combination C/O
Served with Wonton or Hot & Sour Soup and Ice Cream. (You may substitute Pork Egg Foo Young for Egg Roll.)
Empress Chicken Combination
Garlic Chicken Combination
General Tao's Chicken Combination
Hunan Beef Combination
Hunan Chicken Combination
Hunan Shrimp Combination
Kun Bow Beef Combination
Kun Bow Chicken Combination
Kun Bow Shrimp Combination
Lemon Chicken Combination
Moo Goo Gai Pan Combination
Orange Chicken Combination
Pepper Steak Combination
Pineapple Chicken Combination
Roast Pk with Chinese Vegetable Combination
Roast Pork Lo Mein Combination
Sesame Chicken Combination
Shrimp Lo Mein Combination
Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce Combination
Shrimp with Chinese Vegetables Combination
Subgum Chop Suey Combination C/O
Subgum Chow Mein Combination C/O
Sweet and Sour Chicken Combination
Sweet and Sour Pork Combination
Served with Wonton or Hot & Sour Soup and Ice Cream. (You may substitute Pork Egg Foo Young for Egg Roll.)
Sweet and Sour Shrimp Combination
Szechwan Beef Combination
Szechwan Chicken Combination
Szechwan Chicken w/ Asparagus Combination
Szechwan Chicken w/ G.Beans Combination
Szechwan Pork Combination
Szechwan Shrimp Combination
Vegetable Lo Mein Combination
Wor Sue Gai Combination
Family Dinner OO
Family Dinner for (1)
Family Dinner for (2)
Family Dinner for (3)
Family Dinner for (4)
Family Dinner for (5)
Family Dinner for (6)
Family Dinner for (7)
Family Dinner for (8)
Family Dinner for (9)
Family Dinner for (10)
Family Dinner for (11)
Family Dinner for (12)
American Dishes OO
33825 Aurora Road, Solon, OH 44139