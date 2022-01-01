Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Sushi & Japanese
Seafood

Imperial Wok

review star

No reviews yet

33825 Aurora Road

Solon, OH 44139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers OO

(1/2) Crab Rangoon

$5.50

Diced crabmeat mixed with cream cheese, onions and spices, folded into a wonton wrapper and deep fried.

(1/2) Goldfingers

$5.25

Batter fried tender strips of white meat chicken served hot and crispy.

Appetizer For 1

$8.00

BBQ Ribs (1/2 Order)

$6.75

BBQ Ribs (12)

$11.80

Tender char-grilled spareribs.

Cant. F Shrimp (5)

$8.85

Jumbo shrimp batter fried until golden and crispy.

Chicken Wings (6)

$11.25

Specially marinated chicken wings.

Crab Rangoon (8)

$8.25

Diced crabmeat mixed with cream cheese, onions and spices, folded into a wonton wrapper and deep fried.

Egg Roll (1)

$2.75

Pork, shrimp and shredded vegetables in a crispy wrapper. *Contains peanut butter*

Fried Wonton

$8.25

Goldfingers (8)

$9.15

Batter fried tender strips of white meat chicken served hot and crispy.

Jade Chicken (Chicken Lettuce Wrap)

$9.75

Minced chicken and vegetables stir-fried with a special sauce, served with cool lettuce cups.

Potstickers (6)

$8.25

Chinese dumplings stuffed with a pork and vegetable filling.

Pu Pu Platter For 1

$11.00

Pu Pu Platter For 2

$17.30

A special combination platter with two egg rolls, two teriyaki beef, two Cantonese fried shrimp, six barbecued spareribs and four goldfingers.

Pu Pu Platter For 3

$25.95

Shrimp Spring Roll

$2.75

A light crisp shell wrapped with cabbage, carrots and vermicelli.

Teriyaki Beef (4)

$9.75

Tender marinated steak on a stick.

Vegetable Spring Roll

$2.75

A light crisp shell wrapped with cabbage, carrots and vermicelli.

Soups OO

Wonton Soup C/O

$3.95+

Pork-filled wonton noodles in a seasoned broth.

Egg Drop Soup C/O

$4.20+

A thick and creamy egg flower soup garnished with fresh green onions.

Egg Drop Wonton C/O

$4.50+

Wonton and Egg Drop combination

Hot and Sour Soup C/O

$4.50+

Country Vegetable Soup for Two

$8.50

Fresh cuts of vegetables and tofu in a seasoned broth.

Subgum Wonton Soup for Two

$13.45

Jumbo shrimp, tender white meat chicken, sliced roast pork, fresh vegetables and fried crispy wontons in a seasoned broth.

Chicken Noodle Soup C/O

$3.95+

Chicken Rice Soup C/O

$3.95+

Miso Soup C/O

$3.25+

Wonton Broth C/O

$3.50+

Shrimp Chips (bag)

$2.00

Chef's Specialties OO

Black Pepper Chicken

$13.95

Stir fried chicken with green beans, red and green peppers, green and white onions in a black pepper sauce.

Chow Sam Pan

$16.85

Roast pork, chicken and beef sautéed with zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, bok choy, water chestnuts and carrots.

Crispy Duck

$17.95

A lightly seasoned half duck of tender meat surrounded by a golden brown crisp skin.

Dragon and Phoenix

$15.50

Shrimp and chicken blended with fresh broccoli, pea pods, carrots, baby corn, mushrooms and water chestnuts in a light wine sauce.

Happy Family

$17.35

Jumbo shrimp, scallops, chicken and beef, stir-fried with broccoli, baby corn, mushrooms, water chestnuts and carrots in a wonderfully seasoned sauce and served on a sizzling hot plate.

House Special Steak

$24.85

A 12-ounce USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked to your liking, served with assorted fresh vegetables and prepared in a special sauce, served on a sizzling hot plate.

Mixed Nut Kunbow

$16.05

Chicken and large shrimp combined with zucchini, mushrooms, peas, carrots, peanuts and cashews in a mildly spicy sauce.

Orange Roughy w/ Pineapple Sauce

$19.35

Orange roughy lightly breaded quick-fried in the wok with onions, peppers and pineapple in deliciously sweet and tangy sauce.

Orange Roughy with Asparagus

$19.35

Pan Seared Salmon with Black Bean Sauce

$19.35

Our legendary pan fried salmon served with asparagus, green and white onions in a creamy garlic sauce.

Pan Seared Salmon with Creamy Garlic Sauce

$19.35

Our legendary pan fried salmon served with asparagus, green and white onions in a creamy garlic sauce.

Phoenix Nest

$15.00

A beautiful presentation of shrimp and chicken stir-fried with bok choy, broccoli, pea pods, water chestnuts, mushrooms, baby corn and carrots in a dark sauce and served in a crispy basket.

Sesame Beef

$17.75

Subgum Chow Wonton

$17.40

Roast Pork, Chicken and Shrimp sautéed with zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms and water chestnuts in a brown sauce. Topped with crunchy fried wontons.

Triple Delight

$15.95

A beautiful combination of shrimp, scallops and chicken prepared in a spicy sauce with bok choy, broccoli, pea pods, water chestnuts, mushrooms, baby corn and carrots.

Ribs w/ Black Bean Sauce

$24.95

Roast pork, chicken and beef sautéed with zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, bok choy, water chestnuts and carrots.

Seafood OO

Bang Bang Shrimp

$19.35

Jumbo shrimp quick-fried with sweet glaze, topped with walnuts and garnished with steamed broccoli.

Black Pepper Salmon

$19.35

Pan seared salmon with black pepper sauce, served with green beans and green and white onions.

Broccoli Shrimp

$15.35

Jumbo shrimp stir-fried with broccoli, pea pods, mushrooms and water chestnuts in a brown sauce.

Butterfly Shrimp

$15.75

Pan fried jumbo shrimp wrapped with bacon and served atop sautéed onions in a sweet pungent sauce, then garnished with crushed almonds and scallions.

Cashew Shrimp

$14.00

Large shrimp and cashew nuts stir-fried in a spicy Szechwan sauce with mushrooms, baby corn, peas, carrots and water chestnuts.

Curry Shrimp

$15.35

Jumbo shrimp sautéed with broccoli, sliced onions, peas and carrots in a spicy curry sauce.

Empress Shrimp

$15.95

Jumbo shrimp quick-fried with sweet glaze, topped with walnuts and garnished with steamed broccoli.

Fire Cracker Shrimp

$19.35

Jumbo shrimp quick-fried with sweet glaze, topped with walnuts and garnished with steamed broccoli.

General Shrimp

$19.35

Jumbo shrimp quick-fried with sweet glaze, topped with walnuts and garnished with steamed broccoli.

Hong Sue Har Kew

$15.35

Jumbo shrimp stir-fried with bok choy, mushrooms, water chestnuts, broccoli and pea pods in a light sauce.

Hunan Shrimp

$15.35

Jumbo shrimp stir-fried with broccoli, water chestnuts, pea pods, carrots, mushrooms and baby corn in a spicy hot sauce.

Kun Bow Shrimp

$14.40

Shrimp and peanuts stir-fried with peppers, water chestnuts and mushrooms in a spicy, dark sauce.

Orange Shrimp

$19.35

Jumbo shrimp quick-fried with sweet glaze, topped with walnuts and garnished with steamed broccoli.

Pineapple Shrimp

$19.35

Jumbo shrimp quick-fried with sweet glaze, topped with walnuts and garnished with steamed broccoli.

Seafood Wor Bar

$21.00

Jumbo shrimp and tender scallops stir-fried with fresh broccoli, pea pods, baby corn, mushrooms, carrots and water chestnuts in a lightly seasoned sauce.

Shrimp with Chinese Vegetables

$15.35

Jumbo shrimp stir-fried with bok choy, mushrooms, water chestnuts, broccoli and pea pods in a light sauce.

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$15.35

Large shrimp stir-fried in a slightly thickened white seafood sauce with egg, scallions and minced pork.

Shrimp with Pea Pods

$15.75

Large shrimp stir-fried with fresh pea pods, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and onions in a delicately seasoned sauce.

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$12.95

Jumbo shrimp batter fried until crispy and served in a sweet and sour sauce.

Szechwan Shrimp

$15.35

Jumbo shrimp stir-fried with pea pods, carrots, peppers, water chestnuts, mushrooms and baby corn in a spicy hot sauce.

Szechwan Shrimp w/ Asparagus

$15.35

Jumbo shrimp stir-fried with pea pods, carrots, peppers, water chestnuts, mushrooms and baby corn in a spicy hot sauce.

Walnut Shrimp

$19.35

Jumbo shrimp quick-fried with sweet glaze, topped with walnuts and garnished with steamed broccoli.

Wonderful Shrimp and Scallops

$16.45

Jumbo shrimp and tender scallops stir-fried with fresh broccoli, pea pods, baby corn, mushrooms, carrots and water chestnuts in a lightly seasoned sauce.

Poultry OO

Bang Bang Chicken

$13.75

White meat chicken quick fried until crispy and combined with mushrooms, peppers and baby corn in a tangy and spicy sauce, garnished with broccoli.

Boneless Chicken

$13.50

Batter fried chicken sautéed with pea pods, peppers, onions, baby corn and carrots in a dark sweet sauce, topped with sesame seeds.

Broccoli Chicken

$13.25

Tender slices of white meat chicken stir-fried with fresh broccoli in a dark, tangy sauce and combined with pea pods, mushrooms and water chestnuts.

Chicken Almond Ding

$12.75

Chicken Cashew

$13.50

Diced white meat chicken stir-fried with crunchy cashew nuts, mushrooms, baby corn, peas, carrots and water chestnuts in a spicy Szechwan sauce.

Chicken with Peapods

$13.25

Sliced white meat chicken stir-fried with a mixture of bok choy, water chestnuts, mushrooms, pea pods and broccoli.

Curry Chicken

$13.25

Sliced white meat chicken sautéed with broccoli, sliced onions, peas and carrots in a spicy curry sauce.

Empress Chicken

$13.50

Strips of white meat chicken batter fried and combined with broccoli, pea pods, mushrooms, carrots and baby corn in a spicy, pungent sauce.

Firecracker Chicken

$14.25

White meat chicken quick fried until crispy and combined with mushrooms, peppers and baby corn in a tangy and spicy sauce, garnished with broccoli.

Garlic Chicken

$13.75

White meat chicken quick fried until crispy and combined with mushrooms, peppers and baby corn in a tangy and spicy sauce, garnished with broccoli.

General Tao's Chicken

$13.75

White meat chicken quick fried until crispy and combined with mushrooms, peppers and baby corn in a tangy and spicy sauce, garnished with broccoli.

Hong Sue Gai Kew

$13.50

Batter fried chicken sautéed with pea pods, peppers, onions, baby corn and carrots in a dark sweet sauce, topped with sesame seeds.

Hunan Chicken

$13.50

Sliced white meat chicken stir-fried with broccoli, carrots, baby corn, pea pods, mushrooms and water chestnuts in a dark, spicy sauce.

Imperial Chicken

$13.25

Tender slices of white meat chicken stir-fried with fresh broccoli in a dark, tangy sauce and combined with pea pods, mushrooms and water chestnuts.

Kun Bow Chicken

$13.25

Diced white meat chicken stir-fried with fresh peppers, mushrooms, water chestnuts and peanuts in a dark, spicy Szechwan sauce.

Lemon Chicken

$11.50

Batter fried chicken breast sliced and served on a bed of lettuce in a thick, sweet, tangy lemon sauce.

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$13.25

Sliced white meat chicken stir-fried with a mixture of bok choy, water chestnuts, mushrooms, pea pods and broccoli.

Orange Chicken

$14.25

White meat chicken quick fried until crispy and then stir-fried in a thick, spicy sauce with a hint of orange flavoring and garnished with fresh broccoli.

Pepper Chicken

$11.35

Pineapple Chicken

$13.75

White meat chicken lightly breaded quick-fried in the wok with onions, peppers and pineapple in deliciously sweet and tangy sauce.

Sesame Chicken

$13.50

Batter fried chicken sautéed with pea pods, peppers, onions, baby corn and carrots in a dark sweet sauce, topped with sesame seeds.

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$12.25

Tender chunks of golden batter fried white meat chicken served in a sweet and sour sauce.

Szechwan Ch with Eggplant

$14.50

Chicken stir-fried with eggplant, pea pods, mushrooms and baby corn in a Szechwan sauce.

Szechwan Chicken

$13.50

Sliced white meat chicken sautéed with pea pods, baby corn, fresh peppers, carrots, mushrooms and water chestnuts in a spicy Szechwan sauce.

Szechwan Chicken w/ Asparagus

$14.50

Chicken stir-fried with eggplant, pea pods, mushrooms and baby corn in a Szechwan sauce.

Szechwan Chicken with Green Beans

$13.50

Sliced white meat chicken sautéed with pea pods, baby corn, fresh peppers, carrots, mushrooms and water chestnuts in a spicy Szechwan sauce.

Walnut Chicken

$15.50

Wonderful Chicken

$13.75

White meat chicken skillfully blended with fresh broccoli, pea pods, baby corn, mushrooms, carrots and water chestnuts in a lightly seasoned Chinese sauce.

Wor Sue Gai

$11.50

Batter fried chicken breast sliced and served on a bed of lettuce in a thick, brown gravy, garnished with crushed almonds and scallions.

Beef OO

Beef with Broccoli

$14.50

Tender pieces of beef and fresh broccoli stir-fried with pea pods, mushrooms and water chestnuts in a tangy, dark Chinese sauce.

Beef with Chinese Vegetables

$14.50

Sliced beef stir-fried with bok choy, water chestnuts, broccoli, pea pods and mushrooms.

Beef with Pea Pods

$15.00

Sliced tender pieces of beef sautéed with fresh snow pea pods and water chestnuts in a dark, well-seasoned Chinese sauce.

Curry Beef

$15.00

Beef sautéed with broccoli, sliced onions, peas and carrots in a spicy curry sauce.

Hunan Beef

$15.00

Sliced beef sautéed with fresh broccoli combined with baby corn, pea pods, carrots, water chestnuts and mushrooms in a dark, spicy sauce.

Kun Bow Beef

$15.00

Sliced beef stir-fried with fresh diced peppers, mushrooms and water chestnuts with crunchy peanuts in a dark, spicy Szechwan sauce.

Mongolian Beef

$16.05

Sliced pieces of tender beef stir-fried with fresh scallions and mushrooms in a well-seasoned, spicy sauce.

Orange Beef

$17.75

Tender beef quick fried until crispy and then stir-fried in a thick, spicy sauce with a hint of orange flavoring and garnished with fresh broccoli.

Pepper Steak

$15.00

A mixture of sliced beef combined with fresh green peppers and onions in a black bean sauce.

Sesame Beef

$17.75

Szechwan Beef

$15.00

Sliced beef sautéed with fresh broccoli combined with baby corn, pea pods, carrots, water chestnuts and mushrooms in a dark, spicy sauce.

Pork & Vegetables OO

Roast Pork with Chinese Vegetables

$12.50

Sliced roast pork stir-fried with bok choy, water chestnuts, mushrooms, broccoli and pea pods.

Sweet and Sour Pork

$11.50

Batter fried pieces of pork served in a sweet and sour sauce.

Szechwan Pork

$12.50

Sliced fresh pork sautéed with pea pods, baby corn, fresh peppers, carrots, mushrooms and water chestnuts in a spicy Szechwan sauce.

Twice Cooked Pork

$12.50

Sliced pork sautéed with fresh green peppers, cabbage and mushrooms in a tangy Szechwan sauce.

Homestyle Tofu

$10.75

Fresh tofu deep fried, then sautéed with vegetables in a spicy, brown sauce.

Imperial Tofu

$12.00

Deep-fried tofu with zucchini, black mushrooms, carrots, pea pods, and cloud ears.

Ma Bow Tofu

$11.75

Diced tofu sauteed with mushrooms, scallions and minced pork in a spicy garlic sauce.

Szechwan Eggplant

$11.75

Stir-fried eggplant, bell peppers, mushrooms and pea pods in a spicy Szechwan sauce.

Szechwan Strings Beans

$10.50

Stir-fried string beans in a spicy garlic sauce.

Szechwan Vegetables

$10.50

Fresh vegetables sautéed with a spicy Szechwan sauce.

Vegetable Deluxe

$9.75

An assortment of sautéed vegetables.

Buddahist Delight

$14.25

An assortment of sautéed vegetables.

Noodles, Rice & More OO

Diced celery, peas, carrots, mushrooms, water chestnuts and bok choy, topped with almonds.

Chow Mein (Pint)

Fresh bean sprouts, bok choy, water chestnuts, celery and onions in a light sauce. Chow Mein with Crunchy Noodles, Chop Suey with Steamed Rice.

Chow Mein (Quart)

Fresh bean sprouts, bok choy, water chestnuts, celery and onions in a light sauce. Chow Mein with Crunchy Noodles, Chop Suey with Steamed Rice.

Chop Suey (Pint)

Fresh bean sprouts, bok choy, water chestnuts, celery and onions in a light sauce. Chow Mein with Crunchy Noodles, Chop Suey with Steamed Rice.

Chop Suey (Quart)

Fresh bean sprouts, bok choy, water chestnuts, celery and onions in a light sauce. Chow Mein with Crunchy Noodles, Chop Suey with Steamed Rice.

Creamy Garlic Noodles

Cantonese Egg Foo Young C/O

Egg Foo Young C/O

Fried Rice (Pint)

Fried Rice (Quart)

Hong Kong Style Ho Fun C/O

House Special Lo Mein

$15.75

Hunan Noodles CO

Imperial Ho Fun C/O

Lo Mein C/O

Mu Shu C/O

Pad Thai C/O

Pan Fried Noodles

Singapore Noodles

$11.75

Rice noodels stir-fried with shrimp, roast pork, bean sprouts, peppers, onions, egg and curry.

Subgum Chow Mein (Pint)

Diced celery, peas, carrots, mushrooms, water chestnuts and bok choy, topped with almonds.

Subgum Chow Mein (Quart)

Diced celery, peas, carrots, mushrooms, water chestnuts and bok choy, topped with almonds.

Subgum Chop Suey (Pint)

Diced celery, peas, carrots, mushrooms, water chestnuts and bok choy, topped with almonds.

Subgum Chop Suey (Quart)

Yang Chow Fried Rice

$11.75

Dinner Combination Plates OO

Served with Wonton or Hot & Sour Soup and Ice Cream. (You may substitute Pork Egg Foo Young for Egg Roll.)

BBQ Rib Combination

$14.50

Beef Lo Mein Combination

$14.50

Beef with Chinese Vegetables Combination

$15.00

Beef with Pea Pods Combination

$15.00

Broccoli Beef Combination

$14.50

Tender pieces of beef and fresh broccoli stir-fried with pea pods, mushrooms and water chestnuts in a tangy, dark Chinese sauce.

Broccoli Chicken Combination

$14.50

Broccoli Shrimp Combination

$14.50

Tender pieces of beef and fresh broccoli stir-fried with pea pods, mushrooms and water chestnuts in a tangy, dark Chinese sauce.

Cashew Beef Combination

$14.50

Cashew Chicken Combination

$14.50

Cashew Shrimp Combination

$14.50

Chicken Lo Mein Combination

$14.50

Chicken w/ Peapods Combination

$14.50

Chop Suey Combination C/O

Chow Mein Combination C/O

Egg Foo Young Combination C/O

Served with Wonton or Hot & Sour Soup and Ice Cream. (You may substitute Pork Egg Foo Young for Egg Roll.)

Empress Chicken Combination

$14.50

Garlic Chicken Combination

$14.50

General Tao's Chicken Combination

$14.50

Hunan Beef Combination

$14.50

Hunan Chicken Combination

$14.50

Hunan Shrimp Combination

$14.50

Kun Bow Beef Combination

$14.50

Kun Bow Chicken Combination

$14.50

Kun Bow Shrimp Combination

$14.50

Lemon Chicken Combination

$11.95

Moo Goo Gai Pan Combination

$14.50

Orange Chicken Combination

$14.50

Pepper Steak Combination

$14.50

Pineapple Chicken Combination

$14.50

Roast Pk with Chinese Vegetable Combination

$14.50

Roast Pork Lo Mein Combination

$14.50

Sesame Chicken Combination

$14.50

Shrimp Lo Mein Combination

$14.50

Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce Combination

$15.00

Shrimp with Chinese Vegetables Combination

$15.00

Subgum Chop Suey Combination C/O

Subgum Chow Mein Combination C/O

Sweet and Sour Chicken Combination

$14.25

Sweet and Sour Pork Combination

$13.50

Served with Wonton or Hot & Sour Soup and Ice Cream. (You may substitute Pork Egg Foo Young for Egg Roll.)

Sweet and Sour Shrimp Combination

$14.25

Szechwan Beef Combination

$14.50

Szechwan Chicken Combination

$14.50

Szechwan Chicken w/ Asparagus Combination

$14.50

Szechwan Chicken w/ G.Beans Combination

$14.50

Szechwan Pork Combination

$14.50

Szechwan Shrimp Combination

$14.50

Vegetable Lo Mein Combination

$14.50

Wor Sue Gai Combination

$14.25

Family Dinner OO

Family Dinner for (1)

$19.25

Family Dinner for (2)

$38.50

Family Dinner for (3)

$57.75

Family Dinner for (4)

$77.00

Family Dinner for (5)

$96.25

Family Dinner for (6)

$115.50

Family Dinner for (7)

$134.75

Family Dinner for (8)

$154.00

Family Dinner for (9)

$173.25

Family Dinner for (10)

$192.50

Family Dinner for (11)

$211.75

Family Dinner for (12)

$231.00

American Dishes OO

Broiled U. S. Choice Sirloin Steak

$24.85

Hamburger Deluxe

$8.00

Kids Meals OO

Chicken Fingers (4) and Fries

$7.50

Hamburger and Fries (Kid)

$7.00

Beverages OO

Can Coke

$1.25

Can Diet Coke

$1.25

Can Sprite

$1.25

Btl Water

$1.10

Shirley Temple To Go

$2.50

Desserts OO

Almond Cookies (2)

$0.60

Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Fried Cheese Cake

$5.25

(Pint) Ice Cream

$6.50

Reese's Cake

$7.25
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Offering Dine-in, Pickup & Delivery

Website

Location

33825 Aurora Road, Solon, OH 44139

Directions

Gallery
Imperial Wok image
Imperial Wok image
Imperial Wok image
Imperial Wok image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beckham's B & M Bar B Que - 3870 Lee Rd
orange star3.4 • 2,509
3870 Lee Rd Cleveland, OH 44128
View restaurantnext
Domo Yakitori & Sushi
orange star3.0 • 23
3441 Tuttle rd Shaker Heights, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
SASA Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
13120 Shaker Square Cleveland, OH 44120
View restaurantnext
Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,615
623 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44114
View restaurantnext
Zanzibar Downtown
orange star4.0 • 2,840
627 Prospect Ave E Cleveland, OH 44115
View restaurantnext
Sora 天 - 1121 W 10th
orange starNo Reviews
1121 W 10th Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Solon

Jim's Open Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 576
33779 Aurora Rd Solon, OH 44139
View restaurantnext
Yours Truly Solon Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.3 • 446
6141 Kruse Dr Solon, OH 44139
View restaurantnext
Fisher’s American Tavern
orange star4.6 • 383
28020 Miles Rd Solon, OH 44139
View restaurantnext
Pop Culture CLE
orange star4.9 • 88
33549 Solon Rd Solon, OH 44139
View restaurantnext
Heritage Coffee
orange star4.8 • 55
33445 Station Street Solon, OH 44139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Solon
Twinsburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Chagrin Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Northfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston