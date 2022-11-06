Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Sushi & Japanese

Imperial 46 Restaurant

1570 US Highway 46

Woodland Park, NJ 07424

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Egg Roll -春捲
Chicken w Broccoli -介蘭雞
Chicken Wings-雞翅

House Special

1/2 Chicken - 半雞

$7.75
Chicken Wings-雞翅

Chicken Wings-雞翅

$7.75

Hot Wings -水牛.

$7.75

Garlic Wings -魚香雞翅

$7.75

Boneless Chicken -無骨雞

$7.75

Battered Fried Shrimp. -炸下

$8.00

Soup

Egg Drop Soup -旦湯

$5.08+

Chicken Noodle Soup -幾面湯

$5.08+

Chicken Rice Soup -幾反湯

$5.08+

Wonton Soup -雲湯

$5.08+

Hot & Sour Soup -酸辣湯

$5.08+

Wonton Egg Drop Mixed -雲旦湯

$5.08+

Veg Soup w Tofu -豆付湯

$5.62+

Subgum Wonton Soup -什錦雲湯

$5.62+

Chicken Corn Soup -玉米湯

$11.00

Chinese Seafood Soup -海鮮湯

$13.00

Seafood Corn Soup -海鮮玉米湯

$13.50

House Special Soup -本樓湯

$13.50

Plain Broth -清湯

$4.55+

Appetizers

Vegetable Egg Roll -菜捲

$3.25
Pork Egg Roll -春捲

Pork Egg Roll -春捲

$3.25

Shrimp Egg Roll -下卷

$3.25

Cheese Roll -芝士卷

$3.25

Spring Roll -上海卷

$3.50

Shrimp Toast -下吐司

$5.75
Fried Wonton -炸雲吞

Fried Wonton -炸雲吞

$6.25
Crab Rangoon -蟹角

Crab Rangoon -蟹角

$6.25

Hot Wings -水牛

$7.75

Garlic Wings -魚杳翅

$7.75

Cold Sesame Noodles -涼麵

$6.25

Wonton w Szechuan Paste -四 川雲吞

$6.25

Beef Sticks -牛串

$6.75

Chicken on Sticks -几串

$6.75

Steamed Dumplings -水餃

$9.00

Fried Dumplings -鍋貼

$9.00

Steamed Vegetable Dumplings -菜餃

$9.00

Fried Vegetable Dumplings -菜貼

$9.00

Battered Fried Shrimp -炸下

$8.56+

Boneless Ribs -無骨排

$9.63+
BBQ Ribs -排骨

BBQ Ribs -排骨

$10.17+

Pu Pu Platter -普普盤

$17.00

French Fries -薯條

$6.15+

Boneless Chicken -無骨雞

$7.75

Sliced Roast Pork -叉燒片

$9.63+

Noodles and Rice

Veg Chow Fun -菜河粉

$9.00
Pork Chow Fun -叉燒河粉

Pork Chow Fun -叉燒河粉

$9.50

Chicken Chow Fun -雞河粉

$9.50

Shrimp Chow Fun -蝦河粉

$10.00

Beef Chow Fun -牛河粉

$10.00

House Special Chow Fun -本樓河粉

$11.00

Veg Mei Fun -菜米粉

$8.03+

Pork Mei Fun -叉燒米粉

$8.56+

Chicken Mei Fun -雞米粉

$8.56+

Shrimp Mei Fun -蝦米粉

$9.10+

Beef Mei Fun -牛米粉

$9.10+

House Special Mei Fun -本樓米粉

$9.63+
Singapore Mei Fun -新加坡米粉

Singapore Mei Fun -新加坡米粉

$9.63+

Plain Lo Mein -淨撈麵

$6.42+

Vegetable Lo Mein -菜撈麵

$7.49+
Pork Lo Mein -叉燒撈麵

Pork Lo Mein -叉燒撈麵

$8.56+

Chicken Lo Mein -雞撈麵

$8.56+
Shrimp Lo Mein -蝦撈麵

Shrimp Lo Mein -蝦撈麵

$9.10+
Beef Lo Mein -牛撈麵

Beef Lo Mein -牛撈麵

$9.10+

House Special Lo Mein -本樓撈麵

$9.63+

Yellow Fried Rice -黑飯

$5.89+

Onion Fried Rice -洋蔥炒飯

$5.89+

Veg Fried Rice -菜炒飯

$6.15+

Pork Fried Rice -叉燒炒飯

$6.96+

Chicken Fried Rice -雞炒飯

$6.96+

Shrimp Fried Rice -蝦炒飯

$8.03+

Beef Fried Rice -牛炒飯

$8.03+
House Special Fried Rice -本樓炒飯

House Special Fried Rice -本樓炒飯

$8.56+

White Rice -白飯.

$2.00+

Brown Rice -黃飯.

$4.00+

Pork

Pork w Mixed Veg -什菜叉燒

$6.96+

Pork w Mushrooms -蘑菇叉燒

$6.96+

Pork w Broccoli -介蘭叉燒

$6.96+

Pork w Snow Peas -雪豆叉燒

$7.76+

Pork w String Beans -四季豆肉蕬

$13.00

Pork with Scallions -蔥爆肉

$13.50

Pork w Asparagus -蘆筍肉

$15.25

Beef

Pepper Steak w Onion -青椒牛

$8.25+

Beef w Pepper & Tomato -茄椒牛

$8.25+

Beef w Mixed Veg -什菜牛

$8.25+

Beef w Mushrooms -蘑菇牛

$8.25+

Beef w Snow Peas -雪豆牛

$8.25+
Beef w Broccoli -介蘭牛

Beef w Broccoli -介蘭牛

$8.25+

Beef w String Bean -四季豆牛

$13.25

Beef w Eggplant -茄子牛

$13.25

Beef w Bean Sprouts -豆芽牛

$8.25+

Beef in Oyster Sauce -蠔油牛

$8.25+

Curry Beef -咖哩牛

$8.25+

Beef w Tofu -豆腐牛

$8.25+

Steak Kew -土的牛

$17.00

Beef w Scallions -蔥爆牛

$13.50

Beef w Asparagus -蘆筍牛

$15.25

Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken -甜酸雞

Sweet & Sour Chicken -甜酸雞

$7.76+

Chicken w Black Bean Sauce -豆豉雞

$7.76+

Curry Chicken -咖哩雞

$7.76+

Chicken w Bean Sprouts -豆芽雞

$7.76+

Chicken w Snow Peas -雪豆雞

$8.83+
Chicken w Broccoli -介蘭雞

Chicken w Broccoli -介蘭雞

$8.83+

Chicken w Mixed Veg -什菜雞

$8.83+

Chicken w Pepper & Tomato -茄椒雞

$8.83+

Chicken w Mushrooms -蘑菇雞

$8.83+

Moo Goo Gai Pan -蘑菇雞片

$8.83+

Chicken w String Bean -四季豆雞

$13.50

Chicken w Eggplant -茄子雞

$13.50

Lemon Chicken -檸檬雞

$14.00

Fried Boneless Chicken w Veg -無骨雞菜

$15.00

Chicken w Asparagus -蘆筍雞

$15.25

Steamed Sliced Chicken -煮雞片

$10.00

Seafood

Sweet & Sour Shrimp -甜酸蝦

$9.10+

Lobster Sauce -淨龍糊

$6.15+
Shrimp w Bean Sprouts -豆芽蝦

Shrimp w Bean Sprouts -豆芽蝦

$8.03+

Shrimp w Lobster Sauce -蝦龍糊

$9.63+

Shrimp w Black Bean Sauce -豆豉蝦

$9.63+

Shrimp w Mixed Veg -什菜蝦

$9.63+

Shrimp w Pepper and Tomato -茄椒蝦

$9.63+

Curry Shrimp -咖哩蝦

$9.63+

Shrimp w Snow Peas -雪豆蝦

$9.63+

Shrimp w Broccoli -介蘭蝦

$9.63+

Scallop w Broccoli -介蘭干貝

$9.63+

Shrimp w Mushrooms -蘑菇蝦

$9.63+

Shrimp w String Beans -四季豆蝦

$15.00

Shrimp w Eggplant -茄子蝦

$15.00

Lemon Shrimp -檸檬蝦

$15.00

Butterfly Shrimp with Bacon -蝴蝶蝦

$16.00

Seafood Combination -海鮮大會

$20.00

Steamed Baby Shrimp -水煮小蝦

$13.00

Steamed Jumbo Shrimp -水煮大蝦

$13.00

Vegetables

Plain Bean Sprouts -淨芽菜

$7.49+

Plain String Beans -淨四季豆

$6.69+

Plain Broccoli -淨介蘭

$6.69+

Plain Snow Peas -淨雪豆

$6.69+

Vegetable Delight -素什錦

$6.69+

Tofu Szechuan Style -四川豆腐

$11.00

Eggplant in Garlic Sauce -魚香茄子

$11.00
Fried Tofu w Mixed Veg -炸豆腐什菜

Fried Tofu w Mixed Veg -炸豆腐什菜

$11.50

Steamed Soft Tofu -熟豆腐

$8.25
Steamed Triple Green Delight -水煮翡翠三樣

Steamed Triple Green Delight -水煮翡翠三樣

$11.00

Plain Asparagus -淨蘆筍

$13.00

Egg Foo Young

Veg Egg Foo Young -才蓉蛋

$9.25

Pork Egg Foo Young -叉燒蓉蛋

$10.25

Chicken Egg Foo Young -雞蓉蛋

$10.25

Shrimp Egg Foo Young -蝦蓉蛋

$12.00

Beef Egg Foo Young -牛蓉蛋

$12.00

Chop Suey / Pan Fried Noodles

Veg Chop Suey -才炒麵

$6.96+

Pork Chop Suey -叉燒炒麵

$7.49+
Chicken Chop Suey -雞炒麵

Chicken Chop Suey -雞炒麵

$7.49+

Shrimp Chop Suey -蝦炒麵

$8.56+

Beef Chop Suey -牛炒麵

$8.56+

House Spec Chop Suey -本樓炒麵

$15.00

Roast Pork Pan Fried Noodles -叉燒兩面黃

$17.00

Chicken Pan Fried Noodles -雞兩面黃

$17.00

Shrimp Pan Fried Noodles -蝦兩面黃

$18.00

Beef Pan Fried Noodles -牛兩面黃

$18.00

House Pan Fried Noodles -本樓兩面黃

$20.00

Seafood Pan Fried Noodles -海鮮兩面黃

$21.00

Chef's Specialties

Harvest Chicken & Shrimp -雙丁

$14.50

Ginger Chicken -老子雞

$15.50

Coral Shrimp -珊瑚蝦

$16.00

Coral Scallops -珊瑚干貝

$16.00

Chicken Hunan -湖南雞

$14.50

Beef Hunan -湖南牛

$14.50

Kung Po Chicken -宮保雞

$14.50

Kung Po Beef -宮保牛

$14.50

Scallop Hunan -湖南干貝

$16.00

Shrimp Hunan -湖南蝦

$16.00
Kung Po Shrimp -宮保蝦

Kung Po Shrimp -宮保蝦

$16.00

Kung Po Scallop -宮保扇貝

$16.00

Hot & Spicy Beef -干燒牛

$14.50

Triple Crown -大三元

$18.00

Chicken w Walnuts -核桃雞

$15.50

Shrimp w Walnuts -核桃蝦

$16.00

Shrimp w Cashews -腰果蝦

$16.00

Scallop w Cashews -腰果干貝

$16.00

Chicken w Cashews -腰果雞

$15.00

Chicken w Pine Nuts -松子雞

$18.00

Orange Chicken -陳皮雞

$15.50

Orange Shrimp -陳皮蝦

$16.00

Orange Beef -陳皮牛

$16.00

Szechuan Shrimp -四川蝦

$16.00

Hot & Spicy Shrimp -干燒蝦

$16.00

Hot & Spicy Scallops -干燒干貝

$16.00

Hot & Spicy Pork -干燒肉

$14.50

Hot & Spicy Chicken -干燒雞

$14.50

Sesame Shrimp -芝麻蝦

$16.00

Sesame Beef -芝麻牛

$16.00
Sesame Chicken -芝麻雞

Sesame Chicken -芝麻雞

$15.50
General Tsao's Chicken -左宗雞

General Tsao's Chicken -左宗雞

$15.50

General Tsao's Shrimp -左宗蝦

$16.00

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce -魚香蝦

$15.50

Scallops in Garlic Sauce -魚香干貝

$15.50
Chicken in Garlic Sauce -魚香雞

Chicken in Garlic Sauce -魚香雞

$14.50

Beef in Garlic Sauce -魚香牛

$14.50

Pork in Garlic Sauce -魚香肉

$14.50
Happy Family -全家福

Happy Family -全家福

$18.00

Fire Cracker Chicken -脆雞

$15.50

Fire Cracker Beef -脆牛

$15.50

Fire Cracker Tofu -脆豆腐

$15.50

Moo Shu Shrimp -木須蝦

$15.00

Moo Shu Beef -木須牛

$15.00
Moo Shu Chicken -木須雞

Moo Shu Chicken -木須雞

$14.50

Moo Shu Pork -木須肉

$14.50

Moo Shu Vegetable -木須菜

$14.50

Chicken w Peking Sauce -京醬雞絲

$14.50

Beef w Peking Sauce -京醬牛肉絲

$14.50

Combo Plates

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Chicken Chop Suey Combo -C雞炒麵
$11.50

$11.50

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Pork Chop Suey Combo -C叉燒炒麵
$11.50

$11.50

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Shrimp Chop Suey Combo -C蝦炒麵
$12.00

$12.00

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Beef Chop Suey Combo -C牛炒麵
$12.00

$12.00

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Pork Egg Foo Young Combo -C叉燒蓉蛋
$12.00

$12.00

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Chicken Egg Foo Young Combo -C雞蓉蛋
$12.00

$12.00

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Beef Egg Foo Young Combo -C牛蓉蛋
$12.50

$12.50

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Shrimp Egg Foo Young Combo -C蝦蓉蛋
$12.50

$12.50

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Pepper Steak w Onion Combo -C青椒牛
$13.00

$13.00

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Pepper Chicken w Onions Combo -C青椒雞
$13.00

$13.00

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Pork w Mixed Veg Combo -C什菜叉燒
$13.00

$13.00

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Chicken w Mixed Veg Combo -C什菜雞
$13.00

$13.00

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Shrimp w Mixed Veg Combo -C什菜蝦
$13.50

$13.50

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Beef w Mixed Veg Combo -C什菜牛
$13.50

$13.50

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Sweet & Sour Shrimp Combo -C甜酸蝦
$13.50

$13.50

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Sweet & Sour Chicken Combo -C甜酸雞
$13.00

$13.00

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Chicken w Broccoli Combo -C介蘭雞
$13.00

$13.00

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Beef w Broccoli Combo -C介蘭牛
$13.00

$13.00

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Shrimp w Broccoli Combo -C介蘭蝦
$13.50

$13.50

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

General Tsao's Chicken Combo -C左宗雞
$13.00

$13.00

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

General Tsao's Shrimp Combo -C左宗蝦
$13.50

$13.50

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Sesame Chicken Combo -C芝麻雞
$13.00

$13.00

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Sesame Beef Combo -C芝麻牛
$13.50

$13.50

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Orange Chicken Combo -C陳 皮雞
$13.00

$13.00

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Orange Beef Combo -C陳皮牛
$13.50

$13.50

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Orange Shrimp Combo -C陳皮蝦
$13.50

$13.50

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Ginger Chicken Combo -C老子雞
$13.00

$13.00

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

BBQ Ribs Combo -C排骨
$14.00

$14.00

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Boneless Ribs Combo -C無骨排
$14.00

$14.00

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce Combo -C蝦龍糊
$14.00

$14.00

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Veg Lo Mein Combo -C菜撈麵
$12.50

$12.50

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Chicken Lo Mein Combo -C雞撈麵
$12.50

$12.50

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Pork Lo Mein Combo -C叉燒撈麵
$12.50

$12.50

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Beef Lo Mein Combo -C牛撈麵
$13.00

$13.00

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Shrimp Lo Mein Combo -C蝦撈麵
$13.00

$13.00

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Moo Goo Gai Pan Combo -C蘑菇雞片
$13.00

$13.00

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Plain Broccoli Combo -C淨介蘭
$12.50

$12.50

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Hunan Chicken Combo -C湖南雞
$13.00

$13.00

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Hunan Beef Combo -C湖南牛
$13.00

$13.00

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Chicken w String Bean Combo -C四季豆雞
$13.00

$13.00

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Shrimp w String Beans Combo -C四季豆蝦
$13.00

$13.00

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Beef w String Bean Combo -C四季豆牛
$13.00

$13.00

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Chicken in Garlic Sauce Combo -C魚香雞
$13.00

$13.00

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce Combo -C魚香蝦
$13.00

$13.00

Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

Japanese Starters

Miso Soup

$4.25

Clear Soup

$4.25

Green Salad

$4.25
Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$9.00

Ika Salad

$8.50
Kani Salad

Kani Salad

$8.50
Hiyashi Wakame

Hiyashi Wakame

$7.50
Sushi Appetizer

Sushi Appetizer

$11.00

Sashimi Appetizer

$12.50

Pepper Salmon

$11.00

Tuna Tataki

$12.00

Pleasure Island

$12.00
Edamame

Edamame

$7.25

Age Tofu

$7.00
Beef Negimaki Appetizer

Beef Negimaki Appetizer

$10.00
Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.50
Shumai

Shumai

$7.50

S & B

$8.50

Vegetable Tempura App

$8.50
Shrimp Tempura App

Shrimp Tempura App

$9.50
Yakitori

Yakitori

$7.00

Surume Ika

$11.50

Soft Shell Crab Tempura

$10.50

Unagi Kabayaki

$11.50

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Breaded and fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce.

Makimono

Alaska Roll

$8.50

Smoked salmon, avocado and cucumber wrapped inside out w. rice, sesame seed & tobiko

California Roll

$7.00

Crab stick, avocado and cucumber wrapped inside out w. rice, sesame seed & tobiko

Christmas Roll

$8.50

Tuna and avocado wrapped inside out w. rice, sesame seed & tobiko

Mt Fuji Roll

$9.00

Crunchy spicy salmon wrapped inside out w. rice & wasabi tobiko ​

Shrimp & Asparagus Roll

$8.50

Cooked shrimp and asparagus wrapped inside out w. rice & sesame seed ​

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.50

Deep-fried shrimp, cucumber and avocado wrapped inside out w. rice & sesame seed. Served with eel sauce.

Chicken Tempura Roll

$8.50

Deep-fried chicken, cucumber and avocado wrapped inside out w. rice & sesame seed. Served with eel sauce.

Spider Roll

$10.50

Deep-fried crispy soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado wrapped inside out w. rice & tobiko. Served with eel sauce.

Lobster Tempura Roll

$16.00

Deep-fried crispy lobster, avocado and cucumber wrapped inside out w. rice & tobiko. Served with eel sauce.

New Years Roll

$16.00

Steamed lobster and avocado wrapped inside out w. rice & tobiko ​

Eel Roll

$8.50

Baked eel and cucumber wrapped inside out w. rice & sesame seed. Served with eel sauce.

Spicy Chicken Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Steamed chicken, cucumber w. spicy mayo wrapped inside out w. rice & sesame seed

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

Tuna mixed w. spicy mayo, tempura flakes, tobiko, and scallion wrapped inside out w. rice & sesame seed ​

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.50

Salmon mixed w. spicy mayo, tempura flakes, tobiko, and scallion wrapped inside out w. rice & sesame seed ​

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.50

Yellowtail mixed w. spicy mayo, tempura flakes, tobiko, and scallion wrapped inside out w. rice & sesame seed ​

Tuna Roll

$7.50

Tuna wrapped in rice w. seaweed outside

Salmon Roll

$7.50

Salmon wrapped in rice w. seaweed outside

Yellowtail Roll

$7.50

Yellowtail wrapped in rice w. seaweed outside

San Fransico Roll

$9.50

Chopped scallop, crab stick, cucumber and spicy mayonnaise wrapped inside out w. rice & sesame seeds

Spicy Crunchy White Fish Roll

$8.50

Cooked white fish, spicy mayo, scallion, tobiko and tempura flakes wrapped inside out w. rice & sesame seed

Philadelphia Roll

$8.50

Smoked salmon, cream cheese wrapped inside out w. rice & tobiko ​

AAC Roll Roll

$7.00

Asparagus, avocado, and cucumber with rice and sesame seeds

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.00

Asparagus Roll

$7.00

Crab Roll

$7.50

Spicy Crab Roll

$8.00

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$8.00

Futo Maki Roll

$9.00

Vegetable Roll

$7.75

Summer Roll

$10.00

Boston Roll

$8.00

Cooked Shrimp Roll

$7.50

Grilled Chicken & Asparagus Roll

$9.50

Special Rolls

West Paterson Roll

$13.50

Shrimp, crab stick, tempura flakes wrapped inside out w. rice & spicy, crunchy salmon on top. Served with eel sauce.

Matsu Roll

$11.50

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura and avocado wrapped inside out w. rice & tobiko. Served with eel sauce.

Rainbow Roll

$14.50

Crab stick, avocado and cucumber wrapped inside out w. rice & assorted raw fish on top

Crazy Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna wrapped inside out w. rice, topped w. tuna & avocado

Jersey Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna wrapped inside out w. rice, baked eel & avocado on top with eel sauce.

Special Dragon Roll

$15.00

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber wrapped inside out w. rice, baked eel on top with eel sauce.

Samurai Roll

$14.50

Shrimp tempura and asparagus wrapped inside out w. rice, fresh salmon and spicy mayo & eel sauce on top

Dragon Roll

$14.00

Baked eel and cucumber wrapped inside out w. rice, thinly sliced avocado on top w. tobiko and eel sauce

Imperial Roll

$14.50

Spicy crunchy tuna wrapped inside out w. rice, red and white tuna on top served w. sweet miso sauce

Ninja Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura wrapped inside out w. rice, baked eel & avocado on top with eel sauce.

Oyako Roll

$11.00

Fresh salmon, salmon caviar and avocado wrapped inside out w. rice & tobiko

Spicy Tuna California Roll

$13.50

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber wrapped inside out w. rice, spicy crunchy tuna on top with spicy mayo.

Tuna Rainbow Roll

$14.50

Yellowtail, scallion wrapped inside out w. rice & sliced tuna on top

Sumo Roll

$14.50

Baked eel and avocado wrapped inside out w. rice, spicy crunchy salmon on top with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Ichiban Roll

$14.50

Yellowtail and tuna wrapped inside out w. rice, sliced avocado on top

Panko Crust Tuna Roll

$17.00

Fresh tuna wrapped in spring mix and seaweed, then lightly fried. Served w. sweet chili, eel, & cilantro sauce

Queen Roll

$16.00

Spicy crab, tempura flakes, seaweed salad & mango inside. Topped with tuna, striped bass, salmon, avocado, tobiko, spicy mayo & eel sauce.

Paradise Roll

$17.50

Eel, avocado, crab meat inside & shrimp tempura on top with cilantro sauce, sweet chilly sauce, eel sauce, and tobiko.

White Christmas Roll

$16.50

Yellowtail, crab stick, cucumber & cilantro inside. Topped w. white tuna and red chili sauce

Woodland Park Roll

$16.50

Shrimp Tempura, lobster salad, tobiko & cream cheese inside wrapped with soybean paper.

Spicy Girl Roll

$16.50

Crunchy spicy crab and avocado inside. Crunchy spicy tuna, tuna, wasabi tobiko and red tobiko on top with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Spicy Lover Roll

$15.50

Spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail inside with spicy tuna and avocado on top.

Low Carb Rolls

Beautiful Roll

$15.00

Crunchy spicy tuna, eel and avocado wrapped w. soybean paper

Sakura Roll

$16.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crab stick, asparagus and tobiko wrapped in soybean paper

Green River Roll

$14.00

Thin slices of avocado rolled w. spicy tuna and tobiko served w. ponzu sauce

Essex Roll

$17.00

Steamed lobster w. spicy mayo, white tuna, tuna, avocado, tempura flake and tobiko wrapped in soy bean paper.

Lobster Delight

$16.00

Steamed lobster, avocado, cucumber, mango, spring mix, spicy mayo, wrapped w. soy bean paper w. chef’s special sauce.

Teriyaki Dinners

Beef Teriyaki Dinner

$25.00

Beef Negimaki Dinner

$23.00

Chicken Teriyaki Dinner

$21.00

Salmon Teriyaki Dinner

$25.00

Scallop Teriyaki Dinner

$25.00

Shrimp Teriyaki Dinner

$25.00

Seafood Combo Teriyaki Dinner

$39.00

Seafood Kabob

$29.00

Tofu Teriyaki Dinner

$20.00

Bento Box

Bento Box A

Bento Box A

$29.00
Bento Box B

Bento Box B

$29.00
Bento Box C

Bento Box C

$25.00

Sushi & Sashimi a la carte

Tuna

Tuna

$4.50
Salmon

Salmon

$4.00

Mackerel

$3.50

Surf Clam

$4.00

White Tuna

$4.00

Striped Bass

$4.00

Flying Fish Roe

$4.00

Jumbo Sweet Shrimp

$7.00

Spanish Mackerel

$4.00

Crab Stick

$3.50

Egg Omelet

$3.00

Octopus

$4.00
Shrimp

Shrimp

$4.00

Fluke

$4.00

Squid

$3.50

Eel

$4.50

Scallop

$4.50
Yellowtail

Yellowtail

$4.50

Sea Urchin

$10.00

Spicy Tuna

$4.50

Salmon Roe

$4.50

Smoked Salmon

$4.00

Omakase House Special

Chirashi

$25.00

Tuna Sashimi Dinner

$29.00

Tuna Sushi Dinner

$29.00

Sashimi Deluxe

$32.00

Sashimi Regular

$30.00

Sushi Deluxe

$29.00

Sushi Regular

$28.00

California Dinner

$20.00

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$32.00

Triple Delight Sashimi

$29.00

Sashimi for Two

$75.00

Sushi & Sashimi for Two

$60.00

Sushi for Two

$50.00

Tempura Dinners

Chicken Tempura Dinner

$21.00

Shrimp Tempura Dinner

$25.00

Vegetable Tempura Dinner

$20.00

Chicken Katsu Dinner

$21.00

Seafood Tempura Dinner

$27.00

Nabemono

Sauteed Yaki Udon Dinner

$20.00

Sauteed Yaki Soba Dinner

$20.00

Nabeyaki Udon Dinner

$20.00

Una Jyu

$22.00

20 oz

Pepsi -汽水

Pepsi -汽水

$2.50
Diet Pepsi -汽水

Diet Pepsi -汽水

$2.50
Sierra Mist -汽水

Sierra Mist -汽水

$2.50
Orange Soda -汽水

Orange Soda -汽水

$2.50
Ginger Ale -汽水

Ginger Ale -汽水

$2.50
Lemonade -汽水

Lemonade -汽水

$2.50
Spring Water -汽水

Spring Water -汽水

$2.50
Iced Tea -汽水

Iced Tea -汽水

$2.50
Root Beer -汽水

Root Beer -汽水

$2.50

2 Liter

2 ltr Pepsi -汽水

2 ltr Pepsi -汽水

$4.05
2 ltr Diet Pepsi -汽水

2 ltr Diet Pepsi -汽水

$4.05
2 ltr Sierra Mist -汽水

2 ltr Sierra Mist -汽水

$4.05

Other

Snapple Peach -汽水

Snapple Peach -汽水

$2.75
Snapple Lemon -汽水

Snapple Lemon -汽水

$2.75
Snapple Raspberry -汽水

Snapple Raspberry -汽水

$2.75

Homemade Iced Tea -汽水

$2.75
Hata Ramune-Japanese Soda -汽水

Hata Ramune-Japanese Soda -汽水

$4.25

Mochi Ice Cream

Mango Mochi

$3.25

Red Bean Mochi

$3.25

Green Tea Mochi

$3.25

Cakes

Mango, passion fruit and raspberry sorbetto, all covered in white chocolate and drizzled with chocolate.
Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Chocolate mousse on a sponge cake base with a heart of creamy chocolate, topped with chocolate flakes.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Coffee and zabaione cream on a layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso, dusted with cocoa powder.

Bear Gelato

Bear Gelato

$8.00

Chocolate gelato decorated bear with chocolate ears and face.

Exotic Bomba

Exotic Bomba

$8.00

Mango, passion fruit and raspberry sorbetto, all covered in white chocolate and drizzled with chocolate

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Hibachi : Sushi : Chinese Cuisine

