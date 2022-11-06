- Home
- /
- Little Falls
- /
- Chinese
- /
- Imperial 46 Restaurant
Imperial 46 Restaurant
No reviews yet
1570 US Highway 46
Woodland Park, NJ 07424
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
House Special
Soup
Egg Drop Soup -旦湯
Chicken Noodle Soup -幾面湯
Chicken Rice Soup -幾反湯
Wonton Soup -雲湯
Hot & Sour Soup -酸辣湯
Wonton Egg Drop Mixed -雲旦湯
Veg Soup w Tofu -豆付湯
Subgum Wonton Soup -什錦雲湯
Chicken Corn Soup -玉米湯
Chinese Seafood Soup -海鮮湯
Seafood Corn Soup -海鮮玉米湯
House Special Soup -本樓湯
Plain Broth -清湯
Appetizers
Vegetable Egg Roll -菜捲
Pork Egg Roll -春捲
Shrimp Egg Roll -下卷
Cheese Roll -芝士卷
Spring Roll -上海卷
Shrimp Toast -下吐司
Fried Wonton -炸雲吞
Crab Rangoon -蟹角
Hot Wings -水牛
Garlic Wings -魚杳翅
Cold Sesame Noodles -涼麵
Wonton w Szechuan Paste -四 川雲吞
Beef Sticks -牛串
Chicken on Sticks -几串
Steamed Dumplings -水餃
Fried Dumplings -鍋貼
Steamed Vegetable Dumplings -菜餃
Fried Vegetable Dumplings -菜貼
Battered Fried Shrimp -炸下
Boneless Ribs -無骨排
BBQ Ribs -排骨
Pu Pu Platter -普普盤
French Fries -薯條
Boneless Chicken -無骨雞
Sliced Roast Pork -叉燒片
Noodles and Rice
Veg Chow Fun -菜河粉
Pork Chow Fun -叉燒河粉
Chicken Chow Fun -雞河粉
Shrimp Chow Fun -蝦河粉
Beef Chow Fun -牛河粉
House Special Chow Fun -本樓河粉
Veg Mei Fun -菜米粉
Pork Mei Fun -叉燒米粉
Chicken Mei Fun -雞米粉
Shrimp Mei Fun -蝦米粉
Beef Mei Fun -牛米粉
House Special Mei Fun -本樓米粉
Singapore Mei Fun -新加坡米粉
Plain Lo Mein -淨撈麵
Vegetable Lo Mein -菜撈麵
Pork Lo Mein -叉燒撈麵
Chicken Lo Mein -雞撈麵
Shrimp Lo Mein -蝦撈麵
Beef Lo Mein -牛撈麵
House Special Lo Mein -本樓撈麵
Yellow Fried Rice -黑飯
Onion Fried Rice -洋蔥炒飯
Veg Fried Rice -菜炒飯
Pork Fried Rice -叉燒炒飯
Chicken Fried Rice -雞炒飯
Shrimp Fried Rice -蝦炒飯
Beef Fried Rice -牛炒飯
House Special Fried Rice -本樓炒飯
White Rice -白飯.
Brown Rice -黃飯.
Pork
Beef
Pepper Steak w Onion -青椒牛
Beef w Pepper & Tomato -茄椒牛
Beef w Mixed Veg -什菜牛
Beef w Mushrooms -蘑菇牛
Beef w Snow Peas -雪豆牛
Beef w Broccoli -介蘭牛
Beef w String Bean -四季豆牛
Beef w Eggplant -茄子牛
Beef w Bean Sprouts -豆芽牛
Beef in Oyster Sauce -蠔油牛
Curry Beef -咖哩牛
Beef w Tofu -豆腐牛
Steak Kew -土的牛
Beef w Scallions -蔥爆牛
Beef w Asparagus -蘆筍牛
Chicken
Sweet & Sour Chicken -甜酸雞
Chicken w Black Bean Sauce -豆豉雞
Curry Chicken -咖哩雞
Chicken w Bean Sprouts -豆芽雞
Chicken w Snow Peas -雪豆雞
Chicken w Broccoli -介蘭雞
Chicken w Mixed Veg -什菜雞
Chicken w Pepper & Tomato -茄椒雞
Chicken w Mushrooms -蘑菇雞
Moo Goo Gai Pan -蘑菇雞片
Chicken w String Bean -四季豆雞
Chicken w Eggplant -茄子雞
Lemon Chicken -檸檬雞
Fried Boneless Chicken w Veg -無骨雞菜
Chicken w Asparagus -蘆筍雞
Steamed Sliced Chicken -煮雞片
Seafood
Sweet & Sour Shrimp -甜酸蝦
Lobster Sauce -淨龍糊
Shrimp w Bean Sprouts -豆芽蝦
Shrimp w Lobster Sauce -蝦龍糊
Shrimp w Black Bean Sauce -豆豉蝦
Shrimp w Mixed Veg -什菜蝦
Shrimp w Pepper and Tomato -茄椒蝦
Curry Shrimp -咖哩蝦
Shrimp w Snow Peas -雪豆蝦
Shrimp w Broccoli -介蘭蝦
Scallop w Broccoli -介蘭干貝
Shrimp w Mushrooms -蘑菇蝦
Shrimp w String Beans -四季豆蝦
Shrimp w Eggplant -茄子蝦
Lemon Shrimp -檸檬蝦
Butterfly Shrimp with Bacon -蝴蝶蝦
Seafood Combination -海鮮大會
Steamed Baby Shrimp -水煮小蝦
Steamed Jumbo Shrimp -水煮大蝦
Vegetables
Plain Bean Sprouts -淨芽菜
Plain String Beans -淨四季豆
Plain Broccoli -淨介蘭
Plain Snow Peas -淨雪豆
Vegetable Delight -素什錦
Tofu Szechuan Style -四川豆腐
Eggplant in Garlic Sauce -魚香茄子
Fried Tofu w Mixed Veg -炸豆腐什菜
Steamed Soft Tofu -熟豆腐
Steamed Triple Green Delight -水煮翡翠三樣
Plain Asparagus -淨蘆筍
Egg Foo Young
Chop Suey / Pan Fried Noodles
Veg Chop Suey -才炒麵
Pork Chop Suey -叉燒炒麵
Chicken Chop Suey -雞炒麵
Shrimp Chop Suey -蝦炒麵
Beef Chop Suey -牛炒麵
House Spec Chop Suey -本樓炒麵
Roast Pork Pan Fried Noodles -叉燒兩面黃
Chicken Pan Fried Noodles -雞兩面黃
Shrimp Pan Fried Noodles -蝦兩面黃
Beef Pan Fried Noodles -牛兩面黃
House Pan Fried Noodles -本樓兩面黃
Seafood Pan Fried Noodles -海鮮兩面黃
Chef's Specialties
Harvest Chicken & Shrimp -雙丁
Ginger Chicken -老子雞
Coral Shrimp -珊瑚蝦
Coral Scallops -珊瑚干貝
Chicken Hunan -湖南雞
Beef Hunan -湖南牛
Kung Po Chicken -宮保雞
Kung Po Beef -宮保牛
Scallop Hunan -湖南干貝
Shrimp Hunan -湖南蝦
Kung Po Shrimp -宮保蝦
Kung Po Scallop -宮保扇貝
Hot & Spicy Beef -干燒牛
Triple Crown -大三元
Chicken w Walnuts -核桃雞
Shrimp w Walnuts -核桃蝦
Shrimp w Cashews -腰果蝦
Scallop w Cashews -腰果干貝
Chicken w Cashews -腰果雞
Chicken w Pine Nuts -松子雞
Orange Chicken -陳皮雞
Orange Shrimp -陳皮蝦
Orange Beef -陳皮牛
Szechuan Shrimp -四川蝦
Hot & Spicy Shrimp -干燒蝦
Hot & Spicy Scallops -干燒干貝
Hot & Spicy Pork -干燒肉
Hot & Spicy Chicken -干燒雞
Sesame Shrimp -芝麻蝦
Sesame Beef -芝麻牛
Sesame Chicken -芝麻雞
General Tsao's Chicken -左宗雞
General Tsao's Shrimp -左宗蝦
Shrimp in Garlic Sauce -魚香蝦
Scallops in Garlic Sauce -魚香干貝
Chicken in Garlic Sauce -魚香雞
Beef in Garlic Sauce -魚香牛
Pork in Garlic Sauce -魚香肉
Happy Family -全家福
Fire Cracker Chicken -脆雞
Fire Cracker Beef -脆牛
Fire Cracker Tofu -脆豆腐
Moo Shu Shrimp -木須蝦
Moo Shu Beef -木須牛
Moo Shu Chicken -木須雞
Moo Shu Pork -木須肉
Moo Shu Vegetable -木須菜
Chicken w Peking Sauce -京醬雞絲
Beef w Peking Sauce -京醬牛肉絲
Combo Plates
Chicken Chop Suey Combo -C雞炒麵
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Pork Chop Suey Combo -C叉燒炒麵
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Shrimp Chop Suey Combo -C蝦炒麵
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Beef Chop Suey Combo -C牛炒麵
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Pork Egg Foo Young Combo -C叉燒蓉蛋
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Chicken Egg Foo Young Combo -C雞蓉蛋
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Beef Egg Foo Young Combo -C牛蓉蛋
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Shrimp Egg Foo Young Combo -C蝦蓉蛋
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Pepper Steak w Onion Combo -C青椒牛
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Pepper Chicken w Onions Combo -C青椒雞
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Pork w Mixed Veg Combo -C什菜叉燒
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Chicken w Mixed Veg Combo -C什菜雞
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Shrimp w Mixed Veg Combo -C什菜蝦
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Beef w Mixed Veg Combo -C什菜牛
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Sweet & Sour Shrimp Combo -C甜酸蝦
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Sweet & Sour Chicken Combo -C甜酸雞
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Chicken w Broccoli Combo -C介蘭雞
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Beef w Broccoli Combo -C介蘭牛
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Shrimp w Broccoli Combo -C介蘭蝦
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
General Tsao's Chicken Combo -C左宗雞
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
General Tsao's Shrimp Combo -C左宗蝦
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Sesame Chicken Combo -C芝麻雞
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Sesame Beef Combo -C芝麻牛
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Orange Chicken Combo -C陳 皮雞
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Orange Beef Combo -C陳皮牛
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Orange Shrimp Combo -C陳皮蝦
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Ginger Chicken Combo -C老子雞
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
BBQ Ribs Combo -C排骨
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Boneless Ribs Combo -C無骨排
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce Combo -C蝦龍糊
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Veg Lo Mein Combo -C菜撈麵
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Chicken Lo Mein Combo -C雞撈麵
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Pork Lo Mein Combo -C叉燒撈麵
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Beef Lo Mein Combo -C牛撈麵
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Shrimp Lo Mein Combo -C蝦撈麵
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Moo Goo Gai Pan Combo -C蘑菇雞片
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Plain Broccoli Combo -C淨介蘭
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Hunan Chicken Combo -C湖南雞
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Hunan Beef Combo -C湖南牛
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Chicken w String Bean Combo -C四季豆雞
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Shrimp w String Beans Combo -C四季豆蝦
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Beef w String Bean Combo -C四季豆牛
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Chicken in Garlic Sauce Combo -C魚香雞
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Shrimp in Garlic Sauce Combo -C魚香蝦
Come standard with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.
Japanese Starters
Miso Soup
Clear Soup
Green Salad
Avocado Salad
Ika Salad
Kani Salad
Hiyashi Wakame
Sushi Appetizer
Sashimi Appetizer
Pepper Salmon
Tuna Tataki
Pleasure Island
Edamame
Age Tofu
Beef Negimaki Appetizer
Gyoza
Shumai
S & B
Vegetable Tempura App
Shrimp Tempura App
Yakitori
Surume Ika
Soft Shell Crab Tempura
Unagi Kabayaki
Fried Calamari
Breaded and fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce.
Makimono
Alaska Roll
Smoked salmon, avocado and cucumber wrapped inside out w. rice, sesame seed & tobiko
California Roll
Crab stick, avocado and cucumber wrapped inside out w. rice, sesame seed & tobiko
Christmas Roll
Tuna and avocado wrapped inside out w. rice, sesame seed & tobiko
Mt Fuji Roll
Crunchy spicy salmon wrapped inside out w. rice & wasabi tobiko
Shrimp & Asparagus Roll
Cooked shrimp and asparagus wrapped inside out w. rice & sesame seed
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Deep-fried shrimp, cucumber and avocado wrapped inside out w. rice & sesame seed. Served with eel sauce.
Chicken Tempura Roll
Deep-fried chicken, cucumber and avocado wrapped inside out w. rice & sesame seed. Served with eel sauce.
Spider Roll
Deep-fried crispy soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado wrapped inside out w. rice & tobiko. Served with eel sauce.
Lobster Tempura Roll
Deep-fried crispy lobster, avocado and cucumber wrapped inside out w. rice & tobiko. Served with eel sauce.
New Years Roll
Steamed lobster and avocado wrapped inside out w. rice & tobiko
Eel Roll
Baked eel and cucumber wrapped inside out w. rice & sesame seed. Served with eel sauce.
Spicy Chicken Cucumber Roll
Steamed chicken, cucumber w. spicy mayo wrapped inside out w. rice & sesame seed
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna mixed w. spicy mayo, tempura flakes, tobiko, and scallion wrapped inside out w. rice & sesame seed
Spicy Salmon Roll
Salmon mixed w. spicy mayo, tempura flakes, tobiko, and scallion wrapped inside out w. rice & sesame seed
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail mixed w. spicy mayo, tempura flakes, tobiko, and scallion wrapped inside out w. rice & sesame seed
Tuna Roll
Tuna wrapped in rice w. seaweed outside
Salmon Roll
Salmon wrapped in rice w. seaweed outside
Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail wrapped in rice w. seaweed outside
San Fransico Roll
Chopped scallop, crab stick, cucumber and spicy mayonnaise wrapped inside out w. rice & sesame seeds
Spicy Crunchy White Fish Roll
Cooked white fish, spicy mayo, scallion, tobiko and tempura flakes wrapped inside out w. rice & sesame seed
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese wrapped inside out w. rice & tobiko
AAC Roll Roll
Asparagus, avocado, and cucumber with rice and sesame seeds
Cucumber Roll
Avocado Roll
Sweet Potato Roll
Asparagus Roll
Crab Roll
Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Futo Maki Roll
Vegetable Roll
Summer Roll
Boston Roll
Cooked Shrimp Roll
Grilled Chicken & Asparagus Roll
Special Rolls
West Paterson Roll
Shrimp, crab stick, tempura flakes wrapped inside out w. rice & spicy, crunchy salmon on top. Served with eel sauce.
Matsu Roll
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura and avocado wrapped inside out w. rice & tobiko. Served with eel sauce.
Rainbow Roll
Crab stick, avocado and cucumber wrapped inside out w. rice & assorted raw fish on top
Crazy Roll
Spicy tuna wrapped inside out w. rice, topped w. tuna & avocado
Jersey Roll
Spicy tuna wrapped inside out w. rice, baked eel & avocado on top with eel sauce.
Special Dragon Roll
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber wrapped inside out w. rice, baked eel on top with eel sauce.
Samurai Roll
Shrimp tempura and asparagus wrapped inside out w. rice, fresh salmon and spicy mayo & eel sauce on top
Dragon Roll
Baked eel and cucumber wrapped inside out w. rice, thinly sliced avocado on top w. tobiko and eel sauce
Imperial Roll
Spicy crunchy tuna wrapped inside out w. rice, red and white tuna on top served w. sweet miso sauce
Ninja Roll
Shrimp tempura wrapped inside out w. rice, baked eel & avocado on top with eel sauce.
Oyako Roll
Fresh salmon, salmon caviar and avocado wrapped inside out w. rice & tobiko
Spicy Tuna California Roll
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber wrapped inside out w. rice, spicy crunchy tuna on top with spicy mayo.
Tuna Rainbow Roll
Yellowtail, scallion wrapped inside out w. rice & sliced tuna on top
Sumo Roll
Baked eel and avocado wrapped inside out w. rice, spicy crunchy salmon on top with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Ichiban Roll
Yellowtail and tuna wrapped inside out w. rice, sliced avocado on top
Panko Crust Tuna Roll
Fresh tuna wrapped in spring mix and seaweed, then lightly fried. Served w. sweet chili, eel, & cilantro sauce
Queen Roll
Spicy crab, tempura flakes, seaweed salad & mango inside. Topped with tuna, striped bass, salmon, avocado, tobiko, spicy mayo & eel sauce.
Paradise Roll
Eel, avocado, crab meat inside & shrimp tempura on top with cilantro sauce, sweet chilly sauce, eel sauce, and tobiko.
White Christmas Roll
Yellowtail, crab stick, cucumber & cilantro inside. Topped w. white tuna and red chili sauce
Woodland Park Roll
Shrimp Tempura, lobster salad, tobiko & cream cheese inside wrapped with soybean paper.
Spicy Girl Roll
Crunchy spicy crab and avocado inside. Crunchy spicy tuna, tuna, wasabi tobiko and red tobiko on top with eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Spicy Lover Roll
Spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail inside with spicy tuna and avocado on top.
Low Carb Rolls
Beautiful Roll
Crunchy spicy tuna, eel and avocado wrapped w. soybean paper
Sakura Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crab stick, asparagus and tobiko wrapped in soybean paper
Green River Roll
Thin slices of avocado rolled w. spicy tuna and tobiko served w. ponzu sauce
Essex Roll
Steamed lobster w. spicy mayo, white tuna, tuna, avocado, tempura flake and tobiko wrapped in soy bean paper.
Lobster Delight
Steamed lobster, avocado, cucumber, mango, spring mix, spicy mayo, wrapped w. soy bean paper w. chef’s special sauce.
Teriyaki Dinners
Sushi & Sashimi a la carte
Tuna
Salmon
Mackerel
Surf Clam
White Tuna
Striped Bass
Flying Fish Roe
Jumbo Sweet Shrimp
Spanish Mackerel
Crab Stick
Egg Omelet
Octopus
Shrimp
Fluke
Squid
Eel
Scallop
Yellowtail
Sea Urchin
Spicy Tuna
Salmon Roe
Smoked Salmon
Omakase House Special
Tempura Dinners
Nabemono
20 oz
Other
Mochi Ice Cream
Cakes
Chocolate Mousse
Chocolate mousse on a sponge cake base with a heart of creamy chocolate, topped with chocolate flakes.
Tiramisu
Coffee and zabaione cream on a layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso, dusted with cocoa powder.
Bear Gelato
Chocolate gelato decorated bear with chocolate ears and face.
Exotic Bomba
Mango, passion fruit and raspberry sorbetto, all covered in white chocolate and drizzled with chocolate
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Hibachi : Sushi : Chinese Cuisine
1570 US Highway 46, Woodland Park, NJ 07424