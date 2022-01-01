Restaurant header imageView gallery

Impressed Coffee - Washington

No reviews yet

1390 SR 57 South

Washington, IN 47501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Frappe / Fusion

Coffee Fusion

$3.25+

Creme Fusion

$3.25+

Lotus Energy Fusion

$4.25+

Espresso Beverages

Mocha

$3.25+

Macchiato

$3.25+

Latte

$2.85+

Americano

$2.25+

Flat White

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$2.85+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$3.55+

Eggnogg Latte

$3.55+

Peppermint Mocha

$3.55+

Salted Caramel Mocha

$3.55+

Dulce de Leche

$3.55+

Coffee

Bold

$1.65+

Mild

$1.65+

Iced Coffee

$1.85+

2%

$2.25+

Nonfat

$2.25+

Smoothies

Strawberry

$3.30+

Mango

$3.30+

Banana

$3.30+

Peach

$3.30+

Pina Colada

$3.30+

Lotus Energy

Original Lotus

$2.00+

Blue Lotus

$2.00+

Pink Lotus

$2.00+

Purple Lotus

$2.00+

Green Lotus

$2.00+

Orange Lotus

$2.00+

Tea / Lemonade

Hot Tea

$1.50+

Iced Tea

$1.50+

Chai Tea Latte

$3.25+

Green Tea Latte

$3.25+

Lemonade

$1.25+

Water

Soft Drinks

Small

$1.25

Medium

$1.50

Large

$1.75

Hot Chocolate / Steamers

Hot Chocolate

$2.65+

White Hot Chocolate

$2.65+

Milk Steamers

$2.65+

Bottled Drink

Bottled Coke

$1.85

Bottled Coke Zero

$1.85

Bottled Water

$1.50

Monster Energy

$3.00

Italian Sodas

With Cream

$1.45+

Without Cream

$1.45+

Specialty Espresso

Solo Espresso

$1.75

Doppio Espresso

$2.25

Triple Espresso

$2.75

Quad Espresso

$3.25

John Wayne / Undertow

$3.25

Espresso Macchiato

$2.85+

Milk

2%

$2.00+

Nonfat

$2.00+

Whole

$2.00+

Extra Shot

Extra Shot

$0.50

Refreshers

Strawberry Acai

$2.50+

Watermelon Cucumber Mint

$2.50+

"Pink Drink"

$2.80+

Traveler

Coffee

$13.95

Coffee Traveler + Flavored Syrup

$16.50

Hot Chocolate

$23.95

Mocha/White Mocha

$28.95

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$3.95

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$3.95

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$3.95

LUNCH SANDWICHES

Smoked Ham & Cheese

$6.25

Oven-Roasted Turkey Club

$6.75

Three-Cheese Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Tomato, Pesto & Cheese

$5.75

PASTRIES

Muffins

$2.50

Scones

$2.25

Cookies

$2.50

Brownie

$2.95

Loaf Cake

$2.85

Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake

$2.50

Bagel

$1.00

Chips

Sea Salt

$1.50

BBQ

$1.50

Salt & Vinegar

$1.50

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

8oz Bag

$7.95

Parfaits

Strawberry

$3.50

Banana

$3.50

Blueberry

$3.50

Impressed Glass Cup

Impressed Glass Cup

$9.99

Impressed Plastic Tumbler

Charcoal

$11.99

Red

$11.99

Green

$11.99

Blue

$11.99

Cups Sleeves By Lauren Osmon

Cup Sleeves

$7.00

Zelda T-Shirt

Small - Extra Large

$18.00

2XL

$20.00

Weller CBD Bites

Original

$4.00

Dark Chocolate

$4.00

Caramel

$4.00

Pothead Raglan Tee

Small - XL

$18.00

XXL

$20.00

Type

Signature Espresso Blend

$12.95

Highlander Grog

$13.95

Jamaican Me Crazy

$13.95

Sumatra

$12.95

House Blend (Mild)

$12.95

Snickerdoodle

$13.95

Caramel

$13.95

Vanilla

$13.95

Mrs. O'leary's Blend

$13.95

Flavored Whole Bean

$13.95

Pumpkin Spice SALE

$8.00

Caramel Apple Spice 🍎

Caramel Apple Spice 🍎

$3.55+
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Locally owned and operated coffee shop serving the finest coffee, tea and specialty beverages around.

Location

1390 SR 57 South, Washington, IN 47501

Directions

