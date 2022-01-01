Restaurant header imageView gallery

Impudent Oyster

review star

No reviews yet

15 Chatham Bars Ave

Chatham, MA 02633

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.75

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Roy Rogers

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Soda Cran

$3.25

Acqua Panna

$6.00

Tonic Water

$2.75

Small Saratoga

$4.00

Med San Pellegrino

$6.00

Lg San Pellegrino

$10.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Desserts

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.00

Blueberry Crumb Pie

$12.00

N/A Root Beer Float

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Kids Menu. (Lunch)

Kids Pasta

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$14.00

Cheeseburger with French Fries

Kids Fish N Chips

$14.00

Retail

Wine Glass

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

15 Chatham Bars Ave, Chatham, MA 02633

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Shark - Chatham Orpheum - 637 Main Street, Chatham
orange starNo Reviews
637 Main Street Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext
Chatham Filling Station
orange star4.0 • 261
75 Old Harbor Rd Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext
Red Nun Chatham
orange star4.2 • 514
746 Main St Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext
The Bagel Shop - Chatham
orange star3.9 • 60
400 Main St Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext
Chatham Pier Fish Market
orange star4.5 • 225
45 Barcliff Avenue Extension Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext
Pates Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,376
1260 Main St Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chatham

Pates Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,376
1260 Main St Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext
Mom & Pops Burgers - Chatham, MA
orange star4.4 • 736
1603 Main Street Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext
Red Nun Chatham
orange star4.2 • 514
746 Main St Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext
Chatham Filling Station
orange star4.0 • 261
75 Old Harbor Rd Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext
Chatham Pier Fish Market
orange star4.5 • 225
45 Barcliff Avenue Extension Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chatham
Harwich Port
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Orleans
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Dennis Port
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
South Dennis
review star
No reviews yet
South Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Dennis
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Hyannis
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Wellfleet
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston