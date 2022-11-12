Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

impulse juice co.

review star

No reviews yet

1428 W 32nd St

Minneapolis, MN 55408

Order Again

Popular Items

greenleaf
classic açai bowl
viridian

100% organic cold-pressed juice

greenleaf

greenleaf

$12.00

kale. cucumber. spinach. apple. ginger. lemon

dandy lion

dandy lion

$12.00

dandelion greens. burdock. cucumber. pear. parsley. orange. grapefruit

puddlejumper

puddlejumper

$12.00

bok choy. fennel. spinach. pineapple. orange. mint

goodhue

goodhue

$12.00

chard. kale. celery. cucumber. spinach. parsley. lemon

sunseeker

sunseeker

$12.00

apple. ginger. lemon

rootside

rootside

$12.00Out of stock

beet. carrot. chard. turmeric. orange. ginger

wishingwell

wishingwell

$12.00Out of stock

carrot. apple. lemon

zenith

zenith

$12.00

red cabbage. bok choy. kale. parsley cucumber. celery. chard. spinach

royal lemonade

royal lemonade

$9.00

maqui. apple. ginger. lemon. alkaline water

solely celery

solely celery

$9.00Out of stock

celery

gt shot

gt shot

$5.00

ginger. turmeric. black pepper. cayenne. lemon. vegan honee. alkaline h20

bulletproof shot

bulletproof shot

$3.00

strong cold brew. mct oil. reishi

cocobombe

cocobombe

$14.00Out of stock

coconut meat + coconut water, blended

cold brew coffee

cold brew coffee

$5.00

equal exchange coffee

alkaline h20 pH 9.5

alkaline h20 pH 9.5

$3.00

organic smoothies

viridian

viridian

$12.00

house nut butter. kale+spinach. spirulina. strawberry. banana. coconut milk

rose glow

rose glow

$12.00

strawberry. dates. rose water. pink salt. banana. coconut milk

celadon

celadon

$12.00

kale+spinach. ashwagandha. mangosteen. spirulina. apple juice. coconut milk. banana

umber

umber

$12.00

cacao. house nut butter. dates. banana. coconut milk - optional cold brew coffee add-in

arylide

arylide

$12.00

pineapple. banana. apple juice. peppermint. reishi

ladyslipper

ladyslipper

$12.00

aronia. açai. blueberry. maqui. apple juice. banana

azure

azure

$12.00

apple juice. maca. dates. banana. blue spirulina. house nut butter. alkaline water

corallina

corallina

$12.00

pineapple. mango. peach. dates. strawberry chia jam. coconut milk. coconut yogurt

red headed dragon

red headed dragon

$12.00

dragonfruit. ginger juice. aronia berry. pineapple. strawberry chia jam. coconut milk

organic açai & superfruit bowls (16oz)

classic açai bowl

classic açai bowl

$12.00

açai + banana + customized blend-ins and toppings

aronia antioxidant bowl

aronia antioxidant bowl

$12.00

aronia berry + blueberry + apple juice + coconut yogurt + maqui

moonstone

moonstone

$12.00

mango + pineapple + banana + blue spirulina

clover

clover

$12.00

matcha + peppermint + coconut milk + banana + pineapple

snack attack!

snack attack!

$14.00

classic açai base topped with house nut butter, strawberry chia jam, house granola, cacao drizzle, goji berries

cozy comfort bowl

cozy comfort bowl

$14.00

classic açai base topped with apples, cinnamon, granola, house nut butter, craisins, maple syrup

up to impulse!

up to impulse!

$14.50

feeling indecisive or impulsive? let an impulse employee decide the toppings for your bowl! we will be using classic açai as the base but then it's all surprises based on what we have available. no refunds. no complainin' *may feature items not listed on our menu *we will for sure still accommodate any allergies, just give us a heads up

mini classic açai bowl (8oz)

mini classic açai bowl

mini classic açai bowl

$6.50

açai + banana + customized blend-ins and toppings

organic cashew mylk

classic cashew mylk

classic cashew mylk

$13.00+

cashews. dates. maple syrup. alkaline H20. pink salt

blue

blue

$13.00+

cashews. dates. maple syrup. alkaline H20. pink salt. blue spirulina

golden

golden

$13.00+

cashews. dates. maple syrup. alkaline H20. pink salt. turmeric. ginger

chai

chai

$13.00+

cashews. dates. maple syrup. alkaline H20. pink salt. chai spice

matcha

matcha

$13.00+

cashews. dates. maple syrup. alkaline H20. pink salt. matcha

dreamsicle

dreamsicle

$13.00+

cashews. dates. maple syrup. alkaline H20. pink salt. orange juice. vanilla

spicy cacao

spicy cacao

$13.00+

cashews. dates. maple syrup. alkaline H20. pink salt. cayenne. cacao. cinnamon. vanilla

salted caramel apple

salted caramel apple

$13.00+

cashews. dates. maple syrup. alkaline H20. pink salt. apple juice. vegan honee

peppermint cacao

peppermint cacao

$13.00+

cashews. dates. maple syrup. alkaline H20. pink salt. peppermint oil. cacao

cereal bowl

cereal bowl

$13.00+

cashews. dates. maple syrup. alkaline H20. pink salt. cinnamon

pumpkin spice

pumpkin spice

$13.00+

basic af

cold brew coffee + cashew mylk

cold brew coffee + cashew mylk

$9.00

½ & ½ classic cashew mylk + cold brew coffee

food

vegan caesar

vegan caesar

$14.00Out of stock

kale. red cabbage. cucumber. cashew parmesan. vegan caesar dressing w/capers

walnut taco salad

walnut taco salad

$9.50Out of stock

walnut taco meat, cilantro cashew dressing, avocado on romaine optional hot sauce

cool ranch kale chips

cool ranch kale chips

$6.00Out of stock

kale. cashews. nutritional yeast. apple cider vinegar. garlic. onion. dill. black pepper. cayenne. salt

snack bar

snack bar

$6.00

almonds. almond butter. pumpkin seeds. coconut nectar. coconut oil. hempseed. sesame seed. flax. vanilla. pink salt. oats. cayenne. cinnamon. sunflower seeds

lemon matcha

lemon matcha

$5.00Out of stock

cashews. dates. coconut. matcha. lemon. pistachio. maple. pink salt

juice pulp dog treat

juice pulp dog treat

$0.50

made from our goodhue juice pulp + sunflower seeds and flax

carrot ginger soup

carrot ginger soup

$5.00

retail

impulse t-shirt

impulse t-shirt

$16.00
impulse hoodie

impulse hoodie

$35.00
nifty holographic sticker

nifty holographic sticker

$2.00
stainless steel straw

stainless steel straw

$1.50
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
100% organic + vegan cold pressed juices, smoothies, bowls

1428 W 32nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55408

impulse juice co. image
impulse juice co. image

