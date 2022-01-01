Imua Hawaiian Restaurant 800 Main Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery

800 Main Street

Lewiston, ID 83501

Popular Items

Shoyu Chicken
Loco Moco
Imua Mix Plate- 2 item

Entrees

Kalua Pork Plate

$15.00

Slow roasted, Hawaiian style pulled pork. Served on a bed of cabbage. Topped with green onions

Teriyaki Beef

$18.00

Thinly sliced teriyaki flank steak. Served on a bed of cabbage. Topped with green onions & sesame seeds.

Shoyu Chicken

$14.00

Chicken thighs marinated in soy, ginger & sesame.Served on a bed of cabbage. Topped with green onions & sesame seeds.

Breaded Teriyaki Beef

$18.00

Thinly sliced teriyaki flank steak, breaded and fried. Served on a bed of cabbage. Topped with green onions & sesame seeds.

Loco Moco

$16.00

8 oz. beef patty on a bed of rice. Topped with 2 fried eggs, mushroom gravy, fried onions & green onions

Imua Mix Plate- 2 item

$18.00

Your choice of kalua pork, grilled teriyaki beef, shoyu chicken, or (for an extra $2) grilled shrimp. Served on a bed of cabbage, topped with green onions & sesame seeds.

Imua Mix Plate- 3 item

$19.00

Your choice of kalua pork, grilled teriyaki beef, shoyu chicken, or (for an extra $2) grilled shrimp. Served on a bed of cabbage, topped with green onions & sesame seeds.

Chicken Katsu

$15.00

Panko breaded chicken thighs served on a bed of cabbage. Served with tonkatsu sauce, topped with green onions.

Butter Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

A generous portion of shrimp, sauteed in butter, garlic & white wine. Served on a bed of cabbage with wasabi cocktail. Topped with green onions, sesame seeds & smoked paprika.

Sandwiches & More

Teri Burger

$13.00

8 oz. teriyaki glazed beef patty topped with shredded cabbage and miso aioli o a toasted sesame bun.

Kalua Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Slow roasted, Hawaiian style pulled pork, muenster cheese, arugula, & pineapple salsa on a toasted sesame bun.

Coconut Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Honey turkey, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato & lime-infused coconut. Served on whole wheat bread.

Mahi Sandwich

$14.00

Panko crusted Mahi on a pioneer roll with Asian slaw, tomato & dill caper aioli.

Da Kine Dog

$8.00

All beef Kosher dog on a toasted bun.

Poke Bowl

$14.00

Fresh Ahi tuna, served with a bowl of steamed rice.

Green Salad with Papaya Seed Dressing

$8.00

Mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes topped with chow mein noodles.

Veggie Dog

$9.00

Keiki Menu

Mini Kalua Pork

$9.00

Mini Teriyaki Beef

$9.00

Your choice of kalua pork, grilled teriyaki beef, or shoyu chicken on a bed of cabbage.Served with rice and potato/mac salad.

Mini Shoyu Chicken

$9.00

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

PB & J Sandwich

$6.00

Snacks & Sides

Volcano Fries

$9.00

Shoestring fries tossed in garlic and toped off with miso ailoi and furikake.

Maui Onion Kettle Chips

$2.00

Spam Musubi

$3.00

Fried spam, steamed rice wrapped in nori.

Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Lomi Salmon

$2.00

Smoked salmon, diced tomato, yellow & green onion, Hawaiian sea salt.

Steamed White Rice

$2.00

Small Sauce

$0.25

Large Sauce

$0.50

Plain Fries

$7.00

Keto-Friendly

Keto Kalua Pork

$15.00

Keto Butter Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

Keto Poke

$14.00

Keto Green Salad

$8.00

Keto Turkey Wrap

$11.00

N/A Beverages

Small Drink

$1.75

Medium Drink

$2.25

Hawaiian Sun Juice

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.00

Hawaiian Soda

$3.00

Shave Ice

Shave Ice

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Hawaiian style cuisine located in Newberry Square.

800 Main Street, Lewiston, ID 83501

