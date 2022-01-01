Restaurant header imageView gallery

In Fine Fettle

115 Reviews

$$

961 Jewett ave

Staten island, NY 10314

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Acai Bowl
Build Your Own Salad with Protein
Plain Pizza

Acai Bowls

Oatmeal

$9.00

Build Your Own Acai Bowl

$11.00

Build Your Own Salad/Rice bowl

Build Your Own Rice Bowl No Protein

$11.00

Build Your Own Rice Bowl with Protein

$11.00

Build Your Own Salad No Protein

$11.00

Build Your Own Salad with Protein

$11.00

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Basil Pesto Pizza

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Burrata Pizza

$20.00

Caesar Salad Pie

$15.00

Impossible Meatball Pizza

$20.00

Plain Pizza

$12.00

Poblano Pizza

$18.00

Vegan Plain Pizza

$14.00

Veggie Red Pizza

$17.00

Veggie White Pizza

$17.00

CBR Pizza

$16.00

Vodka Pizza

$14.00

Chefs Special

Cauliflower Quesadilla Poblano Style

$12.00

Loaded Tuna Salad Bowl

$12.50

Whole Wheat Pablano Quesadilla

$10.50

Power Plates

Grilled Chicken Power Plate

$9.00

Impossible Meatballs Power Plate

$10.00

Salmon Power Plate

$10.00

Shrimp Power Plate

$10.00

Steak Power Plate

$10.00

Tofu Power Plate

$9.00

Tuna Salad Power Plate

$9.00

Rice Bowls

Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$10.00

Poblano Rice Bowl

$11.50

Buffalo Rice Bowl

$11.50

Impossible Pesto Rice Bowl

$15.00

Veggie Rice Bowl

$13.00

Salads

House Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.00

Poblano Salad

$12.00

Burrata Caprese Salad

$15.00

Orange Goddess Salad

$11.00

Fall Into Spring Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Quinoa Farro Grain Salad

$12.00

Salarito Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Teriyaki Salarito Wrap

$11.00

Hummus Wrap

$13.50Out of stock

Impossible Salarito Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Poblano Steak Salarito Wrap

$15.50

Shrimp N' Bacon Wrap

$14.00

Tuna Salad Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Sides

Avocado on Cauliflower Toast

$10.00

Fruit Salad

$6.00

Honey Roasted Sweet Potato

$6.00

House Salad side

$6.00

Hummus

$8.00

Marinated Grain Salad

$6.00

Pint of guacamole

$9.00

Roasted Garlic, Broccoli & Zucchini

$6.00

Street Corn Bites

$5.00+

Watermelon Feta Salad

$6.00

Chicken soup

$5.00

Veggie Soup

$5.00

Chicken

$5.00

Steak

$6.00

Salmon

$6.00

Steak

$6.00

Impossible

$6.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Tofu

$5.00

Stuffed Chicken Entree

Buffalo Stuffed Chicken

$14.00

Poblano Fajita Stuffed Chicken

$14.00

Stuffed Chicken Burrata Vodka

$15.00

Stuffed Chicken with Broccoli & Cheddar

$14.00

Stuffed Chicken with Spinach & Artichoke

$14.00

Stuffed Chicken with Mixed Olives

$14.00

Beverages

24oz Smart Water

$2.50

24oz Poland Spring

$1.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Starbucks Frappe Coffee

$2.50Out of stock

Starbucks Doubleshot

$3.50Out of stock

Manhattan Special

$2.50

Snapple

$2.00

Vitamin Water

$2.00Out of stock

Canada Dry

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Dunkin Coffee

$4.00Out of stock

40 Oz water

$4.50

20 oz water

$2.50

Juices

Anti-Inflammatory Juice

$7.00+

Detox Juice

$7.00+

Green Lemonade Juice

$7.00+

Hangover Helper Juice

$7.00+

Island Breeze Juice

$7.00+

Blood Builder Juice

$7.00+

Rejuvenation Juice

$7.00+

Summer Mojito Juice

$7.00+

Vitamin Blast Juice

$7.00+

Morning Rise Juice

$7.00+

Panacea Juice

$7.00+

Smoothies

Avocado Smoothie

$7.00+

Bonanza Smoothie

$7.00+

Green Apple Detox Smoothie

$7.00+

Green Machine Smoothie

$7.00+

P.B Blueberry Smoothie

$7.00+

P.B. Cup Smoothie

$7.00+

Tropical Smoothie

$7.00+

Ultimate Acai Smoothie

$7.00+

Build Your Own Juice/Smoothie

16 0z (Copy)

$7.00

24 0z (Copy)

$9.00

Shots

IFF shot (apple lemon ginger)

$3.50

Ginger lemon honey

$3.50

Pineapple tumeric

$3.50

Ginger kale spinach

$3.50

Ginger

$3.50

Tumeric

$3.50

Proteins

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACE AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE

Chicken

$40.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Steak

$70.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Shrimp

$50.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Salmon

$50.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Loaded Tuna

$50.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Tuna salad

$40.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Cauliflower Steak

$40.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Impossible Meatballs

$55.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Salads

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACE AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE

House Salad

$30.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Greek Salad

$35.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Classic Caesar Salad

$30.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Poblano Salad

$35.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Burrata Caprese Salad

$40.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Orange Goddess Salad

$35.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Fall Into Spring Salad

$35.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Cobb Salad

$40.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Quinoa Farro Grain Salad

$35.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Fruit Salad

$45.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Watermelon Feta Salad

$35.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Rice Bowls

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Teriyaki Rice

$25.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Poblano Rice

$35.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Veggie Rice

$30.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Buffalo Rice

$30.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Impossible Pesto Rice

$50.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Stuffed Chicken Entree

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Burrata Vodka

$80.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Broccoli & Cheddar

$80.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Buffalo

$80.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Spinach & Artichoke

$80.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Poblano Fajita

$80.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Sides

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Honey Roasted Sweet Potato

$30.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Roasted Garlic, Broccoli & Zucchini

$30.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Street Corn Bites

$30.00+

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE.

Dressings

Blue Cheese (calories 140)

$5.00

Caesar (calories 140)

$5.00

Russian (calories 110)

$5.00

Oil & Vinegar (calories 122)

$5.00

Golden Italian (calories 100)

$5.00

Ranch (calories 140)

$5.00

Creamy Italian (calories 100)

$5.00

Balsamic Glaze (calories 40)

$5.00

Poblano Avocado (calories 120)

$5.00

Parmesan Peppercorn (calories 150)

$5.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette (calories 60)

$5.00

Honey Mustard (calories 150)

$5.00

Apple Vinaigrette (calories 120)

$5.00

Cilantro Vinaigrette (calories 40)

$5.00

Blood Orange Vinaigrette (calories 90)

$5.00

Feta Vinaigrette (calories 100)

$5.00

Lemon and oil (calories 20)

$5.00

Teriyaki (calories 160)

$5.00

Buffalo sauce (calories 40)

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

961 Jewett ave, Staten island, NY 10314

Directions

