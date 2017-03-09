A map showing the location of In Fine Fettle Jefferson BlvdView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Salad

In Fine Fettle Jefferson Blvd

22 Reviews

$$

20 Jefferson blvd

Staten island, NY 10312

Popular Items

Cauliflower Quesadilla Poblano Style
Steak Power Plate
Build Your Own Rice Bowl with Protein

Beverages

24oz Smart Water

$2.50Out of stock

24oz Poland Spring

$1.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Starbucks Frappe Coffee

$2.50Out of stock

Starbucks Doubleshot

$3.50Out of stock

Manhattan Special

$2.50

Snapple

$2.00

Vitamin Water

$2.00Out of stock

Canada Dry

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00Out of stock

Dunkin Coffee

$4.00Out of stock

40 Oz water

$4.50

20 oz water

$2.50

Juices

Anti-Inflammatory Juice

$7.00+

Blood Builder Juice

$7.00+

Bloody Mary Juice

$7.00+

Detox Juice

$7.00+

Green Lemonade Juice

$7.00+

Hangover Helper Juice

$7.00+

Island Breeze Juice

$7.00+

Morning Rise Juice

$7.00+

Rejuvenation Juice

$7.00+

Summer Mojito Juice

$7.00+

Vitamin Blast Juice

$7.00+

Panacea Juice

$7.00+Out of stock

Smoothies

Avocado Smoothie

$7.00+Out of stock

Bonanza Smoothie

$7.00+Out of stock

Green Apple Detox Smoothie

$7.00+Out of stock

Green Machine Smoothie

$7.00+Out of stock

P.B Blueberry Smoothie

$7.00+Out of stock

P.B. Cup Smoothie

$7.00+

Tropical Smoothie

$7.00+Out of stock

Ultimate Acai Smoothie

$7.00+Out of stock

Build Your Own Juice/Smoothie

16 0z (Copy)

$7.00

24 0z (Copy)

$9.00

Shots

IFF shot (apple lemon ginger)

$3.50

Ginger lemon honey

$3.50

Pineapple tumeric

$3.50

Ginger kale spinach

$3.50

Ginger

$3.50

Tumeric

$3.50

Acai Bowls

Oatmeal

$8.00

Build Your Own Acai Bowl

$10.00

Build Your Own Salad/Rice bowl

Build Your Own Rice Bowl No Protein

$10.00

Build Your Own Rice Bowl with Protein

$10.00

Build Your Own Salad No Protein

$10.00

Build Your Own Salad with Protein

$10.00

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Basil Pesto Pizza

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.50

Burrata Pizza

$20.00

Caesar Salad Pie

$14.00

CBR Pizza

$16.00

Impossible Meatball Pizza

$18.50

Plain Pizza

$11.00

Poblano Pizza

$16.50

Vegan Plain Pizza

$14.00

Veggie Red Pizza

$16.00

Veggie White Pizza

$16.00

Vodka Pizza

$12.00

Chefs Special

Cauliflower Quesadilla Poblano Style

$11.00

Loaded Tuna Salad Bowl

$12.50Out of stock

Power Plates

Grilled Chicken Power Plate

$8.00

Impossible Meatballs Power Plate

$10.00

Salmon Power Plate

$10.00

Shrimp Power Plate

$9.00

Steak Power Plate

$10.00

Tofu Power Plate

$8.00

Tuna Salad Power Plate

$8.00

Rice Bowls

Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$9.00

Poblano Rice Bowl

$10.50

Veggie Rice Bowl

$13.00

Buffalo Rice Bowl

$11.50

Impossible Pesto Rice Bowl

$14.00

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.00

Poblano Salad

$10.50

Burrata Caprese Salad

$14.00

Orange Goddess Salad

$11.00

Fall Into Spring Salad

$11.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Quinoa Farro Grain Salad

$11.00

Salarito Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Teriyaki Salarito Wrap

$11.00

Hummus Wrap

$13.50

Impossible Salarito Wrap

$13.00

Poblano Steak Salarito Wrap

$14.50

Shrimp N' Bacon Wrap

$12.00

Tuna Salad Wrap

$12.00

Sides

Avocado on Cauliflower Toast

$10.00

Fruit Salad

$6.00

Honey Roasted Sweet Potato

$4.00

House Salad

$5.00

Hummus

$8.00

Marinated Grain Salad

$6.00

Pint of guacamole

$7.00Out of stock

Roasted Garlic, Broccoli & Zucchini

$6.00

Street Corn Bites

$5.00+

Watermelon Feta Salad

$5.00

Veggie Soup

$5.50

Stuffed Chicken Entree

Buffalo Stuffed Chicken

$12.00

Poblano Fajita Stuffed Chicken

$12.00

Stuffed Chicken Burrata Vodka

$14.00

Stuffed Chicken with Broccoli & Cheddar

$13.00

Stuffed Chicken with Spinach & Artichoke

$13.00

Proteins

ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED AT A MINIMUM OF 1 DAY IN ADVANCE

Chicken

$40.00+

Steak

$70.00+

Shrimp

$50.00+

Salmon

$50.00+

Loaded Tuna

$50.00+

Tuna salad

$40.00+

Cauliflower Steak

$40.00+

Impossible Meatballs

$55.00+

Salads

House Salad

$30.00+

Greek Salad

$35.00+

Classic Caesar Salad

$30.00+

Poblano Salad

$35.00+

Burrata Caprese Salad

$40.00+

Orange Goddess Salad

$35.00+

Fall Into Spring Salad

$35.00+

Cobb Salad

$40.00+

Quinoa Farro Grain Salad

$35.00+

Fruit Salad

$45.00+

Watermelon Feta Salad

$35.00+

Rice Bowls

Teriyaki Rice

$25.00+

Poblano Rice

$35.00+

Veggie Rice

$30.00+

Buffalo Rice

$30.00+

Impossible Pesto Rice

$50.00+

Stuffed Chicken Entree

Burrata Vodka

$80.00+

Broccoli & Cheddar

$80.00+

Buffalo

$80.00+

Spinach & Artichoke

$80.00+

Poblano Fajita

$80.00+

Sides

Honey Roasted Sweet Potato

$30.00+

Roasted Garlic, Broccoli & Zucchini

$30.00+

Street Corn Bites

$30.00+

Dressings

Blue Cheese (calories 140)

$5.00

Caesar (calories 140)

$5.00

Russian (calories 110)

$5.00

Oil & Vinegar (calories 122)

$5.00

Golden Italian (calories 100)

$5.00

Ranch (calories 140)

$5.00

Creamy Italian (calories 100)

$5.00

Balsamic Glaze (calories 40)

$5.00

Poblano Avocado (calories 120)

$5.00

Parmesan Peppercorn (calories 150)

$5.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette (calories 60)

$5.00

Honey Mustard (calories 150)

$5.00

Apple Vinaigrette (calories 120)

$5.00

Cilantro Vinaigrette (calories 40)

$5.00

Blood Orange Vinaigrette (calories 90)

$5.00

Feta Vinaigrette (calories 100)

$5.00

Lemon and oil (calories 20)

$5.00

Teriyaki (calories 160)

$5.00

Buffalo sauce (calories 40)

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20 Jefferson blvd, Staten island, NY 10312

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

