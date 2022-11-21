  • Home
  • /
  • Rockland
  • /
  • In Good Company - 415 Main StreetRockland, ME 04841
Restaurant header imageView gallery

In Good Company 415 Main StreetRockland, ME 04841

review star

No reviews yet

415 Main StreetRockland, ME 04841

Rockland, ME 04841

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Nibbles

Olives

$6.00

Warm Marinated Olives

Almonds

$8.00

Marcona Almonds

Oil Sampler

$7.00

Crusty Bread, Three Oils

Dukka

$7.00

Pistachio Dukka, EVO, Warm Bread

Plugra

$7.00

Plugra, Parmesan, and Warm Bread

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

Check for the Daily Option

Radishes

$7.00

With Sea Salt and Butter

Pesto

$6.00

Check for the Daily Option

Tap

$6.00

Check for the Daily Option

Garlic

$5.00

Pepperdews

$7.00

With Seal Cove Goat Cheese

Ch Peppers

$8.00Out of stock

With Prosciutto and Provolone

Chz Char

$21.00

Two Cheese, Two Charcuterie with Accompaniments

Chz Board

$21.00

Pate

$15.00

With Accompaniments

Boucheron

$14.00

Weisswurst App

$14.00

Dates

$14.00

Side Bread

$3.00

Side Veg

$3.00

Side Mashed

$3.00

Child Pasta

$12.00

Chld Pasta w Cheese

$12.00

Salad and Soup

Soup

$10.00

Greens

$10.00

With Pecan Dukka, Lemon, and EVO

Special Salad

$16.00

Plates

Beef Tenderloin

$34.00

With Blue Cheese Butter, Mashers, Demi

Pork Chop

$34.00

Lamb

$33.00

Scallop

$32.00

Salmon

$33.00

Halibut

$34.00Out of stock

Gnocchi

$30.00Out of stock

Risotto

$31.00

Dessert

Fudge Cake

$9.00

Panna Cotta

$11.00

Cranberry Cake

$8.00

Wine By The Glass

Cab

$16.00

Malbec

$11.00

Barbera

$12.00

Cotes Du Rhone

$14.00

Pinot Noir

$17.00

Syrah

$9.00

Zin

$15.00

Petite Sirah

$12.00

Rosso

$10.00

Chardonnay

$16.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Chenin Blanc

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Bianco

$12.00

Riesling

$9.00

Albarinio

$15.00

Grunner

$10.00

Rose

$9.00

Prosecco

$12.00

Sparkling Rose

$14.00

Fumé

$16.00

Red By The Bottle

*Carol Shelton Wild Things OV Zinfandel Bottle

$60.00

Pets Petite Sirah

$48.00

Planet Pinot Noir

$68.00

Giapoza Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

Grady Petite Sirah

$30.00

Clementine Carter Grenache

$70.00

Vinum

$28.00

Land of Saints Pinot Noir

$44.00

Effort Pinot Noir

$40.00

Talisman Gunsalus Pinot Noir

$80.00

Ridge Zin Blend

$75.00

Weather Pinot Noir

$40.00

*Alexander Valley Vineyards Cabernet

$48.00

Silenas Winery Tyros Cabernet

$50.00

Chappellet Mountain Cuvee Red

$60.00

John Anthony The Farm Cabernet

$75.00

Trefethen Cabernet Sauvignon

$100.00

Shafer TD-9 Proprietary Red

$110.00

Inglenook Rutherford

$120.00

Rafael et Fils Cabernet Sauvignon

$120.00

Duckhorn Paraduxx Red

$88.00

McPrice Myers High on the Hog Red

$34.00

One Stone Cab

$30.00

Insider Cabernet

$34.00

Justin Justification

$110.00

P Green Dollar Bills Only Pinot Noir

$35.00

Kate Arnold Pinot Noir

$35.00

Patricia Green Cellars OV Pinot Noir Lias Vineyard

$68.00

Day Pinot Noir 2017 Johan Vineyards

$70.00

Maison lEnvoy Two Messengers Pinot Noir

$50.00

Zena Crown Vineyard Conifer Pinot Noir

$120.00

Roaming Dog Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

Alki Merlot

$34.00

K Vintners Motor City Kitty Syrah

$65.00

Vista Alba Corte,C Bottle

$44.00

Shineas Estate The Verdict

$64.00

Almarada Malbec

$30.00

Amalaya Malbec

$26.00

Santa Emma Merlot

$20.00

Penley Estate Cab

$32.00

Some Young Punks Passion has Red Lips Cabernet Shiraz

$45.00

The Chocolate Block

$60.00

Villa Della Rosa Barbera

$48.00

Colle Massari Reserva Montecucco

$42.00Out of stock

Cieck Canavese Rosso

$30.00

Giovanni Rosso Nebbiolo

$43.00

Damilano Marghe

$45.00

Castello di Neive Barbaresco

$82.00

Pecchenino San Barolo DOCG

$98.00

Renato Ratti Rocche dellÕAnnunziata Barolo DOCG

$175.00

Bertani Valpolicella Ripasso

$52.00Out of stock

Tomasso Bussola Amarone DOC Classico

$90.00

*Il Borro Borrigiano Valdarno di Sopra DOC

$26.00

Altesino Rosso IGT

$38.00

Castellare Di Castellina Chianti

$55.00

Grattamacco Bolgheri Rosso DOC

$60.00Out of stock

I Sodi di S.Niccolo Sangiovese

$145.00

Perticaia Rosso Sang

$30.00

Amarosso Il Trullo IGT

$26.00Out of stock

Librandi Val Di Neto Gravello Rosso

$50.00

Cantele Amativo

$80.00

Planeta Cerasuolo

$35.00

Tasca Lamuri Nero dAvola

$28.00

Argiolas Costera Cannonau

$32.00

Saint Cosme Cotes Du Rhone

$56.00

Penya Red Cotes Catalanes

$24.00

Domaine de Fontsainte

$30.00

Domaine Serre Bessin Cru

$44.00

Domaine M Boutin Rasteau

$40.00

Chateau de Montmirail Vaq

$48.00Out of stock

Domaine la Font de Notre Dame Gigondas

$52.00

Mayard Domaine du Pere Pape Chateauneuf du Pape

$85.00

Jean-Luc Colombo La Louvee Cornas

$170.00

*Lambert Chinon

$34.00

Domaine Foretal Moulin a Vent AC

$32.00Out of stock

Keep it Chillin Gamay

$30.00

Domaine La Luolle Givry Les Plants

$52.00

Moissnet Bonnard Bourgogne

$54.00

Petitot Savigny-Les-Beaune Les Pimentiers

$70.00

Paul Pillot Santenay AC 2019, Burgundy

$102.00

Joseph Voillot Volnay AC

$106.00Out of stock

Chateau La Grave AC Cahor

$33.00

Chateau Toutigeac Bordeaux

$24.00Out of stock

Chateau Landat Cab Sav, Mer, Petite Verdot, Medoc

$48.00

Cantenac La Devine du Clos Cantenac Saint Emilion Grand Cru

$54.00

Chateau Lassegue Saint Emilion Grand Cru

$95.00

Descendientes de J. Palacios Petalos

$40.00Out of stock

Care Tinto Sobre Las Garnacha Syrah

$30.00

Borsao Tres Pico

$37.00

Vizar Prestigio

$44.00

Ego Bodegas Marionette Syrah

$24.00

Alvaro Palacios Camins del Priorat

$40.00Out of stock

Vall Llach Embruix Priorat

$50.00

Rivallana Rioja Crianza

$32.00

Escalada do Sil Valdeorras

$60.00

Altitudes ixSir Cab

$30.00

Prats Syminton Prazo De Roriz

$32.00

White By The Bottle

Effort Chardonnay

$64.00

Cellar Door Riesling Bottle

$36.00

Andis Painted Fields Cuvee Blanc

$28.00

*Carol Shelton Wild Thing Viognier

$38.00

Hoopes Chardonnay

$54.00

The Prisoner Chardonnay

$70.00

Pride Mt Vineyards Chardonnay

$75.00

Matchbook The Arsonist Chardonnay

$44.00

Vina Robles Viognier

$28.00

Ravines Gewuztraminer

$36.00

Ryan Patrick Naked Chardonnay

$27.00

Storm Point Chenin Blanc Bottle

$40.00

Ant Moore

$48.00

Ranga Ranga Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

Spy Valley Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

Rustenberg Stellenbosh Chard

$38.00

Licia Albarino

$45.00

Tegernseerhof Riesling Federspiel

$40.00

Prost Riesling

$27.00

J De Villebois Pouilly- Fume

$64.00

Chateau La Rame Bordeaux Blanc

$32.00

Francois Chidaine Touraine

$32.00

Pierre Duret Quincy

$36.00

Henri Bourgeois Les Barones Sancerre

$50.00

Talmard Macon-Uchizy AC 2020

$32.00

Domaine Gilles Noblet Macon Fuisse

$40.00

Cornin Pouilly-Fuisse

$68.00

Andre Bonhomme Vire Clesse AC

$46.00

Tramin Pinot Grigio Alto Adige DOC 2020 Bottle

$40.00

Morganite Bianco

$48.00

Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio Dolomiti

$32.00

San Leonardo Vette Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

Elena Walch Gewurztraminer

$30.00

Riff Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Sella Mosca La Cala Vermentino

$22.00

Rosé By The Bottle

Vera

$36.00

Altudes ixSir

$30.00

Morgante

$32.00

Clementine Carter Grenache

$60.00

Peyrassol Les Commandeurs Cotes

$40.00Out of stock

Dom Les l'Olivette Bandol

$45.00

Champagne By The Bottle

Lacrima Baccus Brut Reserva Cave

$24.00

Scagliola Moscato dAsti DOCG

$30.00

Nicolas Feuillatte

$90.00

Gran Moraine Yamhill Carlton Brut Rosé

$90.00

Andre Jacquart

$1.05

Port, Sherry & Madeira

Tio Pepe

$10.00

"Alfonso" Sherry

$12.00

Marquez De Poley

$14.00

Gonzalez Solera

$15.00

Tinta Negra

$9.00

Broadbent 5yr

$10.00

Broadbent 10

$14.00

Baltimore Rainwater

$16.00

Savannah Verdeho

$17.00

Jefferson Special Reserve

$18.00

Barbeito 1999

$55.00

Oliveira 1971

$50.00

Kopke White Port

$10.00

Neiport White

$10.00

Viera De Sousa

$18.00

Hardys Whisker Tawny

$10.00

Smith Woodhouse Tawny

$15.00

Warres Otima 95

$18.00

Warres 2008 LBV

$14.00

Warres Otima 20

$20.00

Broadbent Auction Reserve

$12.00

Beer

Allagash

$8.00

Foundation

$9.00

Rising Tide

$8.00

NU Brewery

$7.00

Tumbledown

$7.00

Foulmouth

$7.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Medusa Laser Cat

$7.00

Clown Shoes

$9.00

Moat Mtn

$6.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

Athletics N/A

$6.00

Lindeman's

$9.00

Kasteel

$8.00

Boreale IPA

$8.00

Bluebird Bitter

$9.00

Weisbier

$8.00

Bangor Beer

$9.00

Kolsch

$7.00

Old Rasputin

$9.00

Cider

Cornish

$12.00

UFF

$9.00

Honey Maker

$9.00

Shakesbury Rose

$7.00

Eden Peak Bloom

$7.00

JK Scrumpy

$6.00

Original Sin Pineapple

$4.00

Shakesbury Rose

$7.00

Blueberry Cidah

$9.00

Signature Cocktails

Amaro Sour

$13.00

Rockland Cosmo

$13.00

Dark 'N Stormier

$12.00

The Empress

$13.00

The Enigma

$12.00

Maple Old Fashion

$13.00

Ancho Reyes Margarita

$14.00

Melody's Negroni

$16.00

Spiced Paloma Mezcal

$15.00

Blood Orange Sazerac

$14.00

Toronto Michtners

$13.00

Winter In Good Company

$12.00

Cocktail Special!

$13.00

Hot Buttered Rum

$10.00

Egg Nog

$10.00

Botanicals, Sherry, Madeira, Port

Lillet Blanc

$8.00

Lillet Red

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Dolin Vermouth de Chambry blanc

$6.00

Dolin Vermouth de Chambry dry

$6.00

Dolin Vermouth de Chambry red

$6.00

Wild Sardinia Vermouth, Italy

$10.00

Aged 10 yr. Perfect balance between sweetness and acidity

Cocchi-Americano Bianco

$8.00

Cocchi-Americano

$8.00

Cocchi-Americano Rosa

$8.00

Cocchi Vermouth di Torino

$8.00

Cocchi Dopo Teatro Amaro

$16.00

Violet Byrrh Grand Quinquina

$8.00

Cardamaro Amaro

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Montenegro Amaro

$9.00

Tio Pepe

$10.00

Emilio Lustau

$11.00

Gonzales Byass "Alfonso" 3

$12.00

Marques de Poley

$14.00

Gonzales Byass Solera

$15.00

Broadbent 5 year

$10.00

Broadbent Malmsey

$14.00

Baltmore Rainwater

$16.00

Savannah Verdelho

$17.00

Jefferson Special

$18.00

Barbeito

$16.00

Oliveira

$50.00

Kopke

$10.00

Nieport

$10.00

Viera de Sousa

$18.00

Hardy's Whisker Blake

$10.00

Smith Woodhouse

$15.00

Warres 2002

$14.00

Warres Optima '95

$18.00

Warres Optima '20

$20.00

Ferreira Dona Antonia

$15.00

Broadbent Auction Reserve

$12.00

Vodka

Batson Clock Farm

$10.00

Cold River

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One Grapefruit Rose

$9.00

Russian Standard

$9.00Out of stock

Titos

$9.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$9.00

Back River

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

The Botanist

$15.00

Empress 1908

$14.00

Rum

Bacardi Light

$8.00

Mount Gay Blk Barrel

$11.00

Goslings

$8.00

Tequila

Sauza Hornitos

$9.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$9.00

Del Maguey Mezcal

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Chamucos Anjeo

$15.00

Whiskey

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Michters Rye

$11.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Batson Langsford

$10.00

Old Rip Van Winkle 10

$30.00

William L Weller

$27.00

George T Stagg

$30.00

Scotch & Bourbon

Crown Royal

$10.00

Bushmill

$9.00

Jamesons

$10.00

Dewars

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Glenlivet 18

$28.00

Laphroaig 10

$17.00

Macallan 12

$17.00

Macallan Fine Oak 15

$26.00

Oban 14

$20.00

Balvenie Db Wood

$18.00

Liqueurs & Cordials

Irish Coffee

$14.00

"Blueberry Tea"

$14.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Chartreuse, Green

$11.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$16.00

Baileys Irish

$9.00

Sambuca Romana

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Ancho Reyes Chile

$9.00

Ancho Reyes Verde

$9.00

St Germaine

$9.00

Bitter Truth Falernum

$9.00

Solerno Blood Orange

$9.00

Pierre Ferand Dry Curacoa

$9.00

Pernod

$9.00

Luxardo

$9.00

Brennivini Aquavit

$11.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$16.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$15.00

Scagliola Moscato

$30.00

Mas Amiel 10 Yr

$12.00

Sibona Grappa

$9.00

Sibona Liquore Camomilla

$11.00

Iichiko Saiten Shochu

$11.00

Brennivin Aquavit

$9.00

Water / Other Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.00

Atlantic Old Soaker Blueberry Soda

$5.00

Atlantic Old Soaker Root Beer

$5.00

Maine Root MexiCola

$5.00

Maine Root Ginger Brew

$5.00

Spindrift Grapefruit

$5.00

Spindrift Orange Mango

$5.00

Spindrift Pineapple

$5.00

Spindrift Lemon

$5.00

Q-Tonic

$5.00

Q-Club

$5.00

Q-Ginger

$5.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$5.00

Saratoga Still Spring Water

$5.00

Duche de Longueville Sparkling Cider 750 ml

$14.00

Coffee / Tea /Warmers

Select Specialty Teas Pot

$4.00

Small Press

$5.00

Large Press

$7.00

Mocktails / Zero Alcohol Offerings

Root Wild Blueberry Kombucha Fizz

$9.00

Passionfruit Mint Mocktail

$9.00

Cherry 75

$7.00

Seedlip & Soda

$9.00

Glass Rock Grace Ruby Botanical Elixir

$10.00

Bottle Rock Grace Ruby Botanical Elixir

$40.00

Ritual Tequila Alt. Margarita

$12.00

Monday Whiskey & Mexicola

$12.00

Wilfred Bittersweet & Club Soda

$11.00

Three Spirits Nightcap Sombrero

$12.00

Citrus + Tonic

$10.00

Rock Grace Glass

$10.00

Shirley Temple

$7.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Rockland Gem Since 2004 In Good Company is known for its extensive wine list designed for food pairings, well-crafted cocktails, daily menus that focus on locally-sourced, fresh ingredients, and a comfortable casual atmosphere. Set in a renovated former bank, chef-owner Melody Wolfertz ‘s daily offerings feature light tappas such as Pistachio Dukka served with Crusty Bread & Unio EVO to Sweet ‘n Spicy Peppadews with Seal Cove Goat Cheese. Full entrees include IGC’s signature Blue Cheese Butter Crusted Beef Tenderloin with Mashers and Red Wine Demi. If you have any room left, decadent yet sublime desserts such as Creme Brûlée and Chocolate Fudge Cake with Whipped Cream are daily features.

Location

415 Main StreetRockland, ME 04841, Rockland, ME 04841

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

ADAS KITCHEN
orange star4.3 • 515
449 Main St Rockland, ME 04841
View restaurantnext
CAFE MIRANDA - presents PIZZA ON THE STREET Fundraiser for the KNOX COUNTY GLEANERS
orange star4.4 • 1,246
15 Oak Street Rockland, ME 04841
View restaurantnext
American Flatbread - Rockport
orange starNo Reviews
399 Commercial Street Rockport, ME 04856
View restaurantnext
PORTS OF ITALY - ROCKPORT - 141 Commercial Street (Rte.1) - Rockport Maine 04856 - 207-236-1011 - portsofitaly.com
orange starNo Reviews
141 Commercial Street Rockport, ME 04856
View restaurantnext
PORTS PIZZERIA - ROCKPORT
orange starNo Reviews
139 Commercial Street Rockport, ME 04538
View restaurantnext
Fresh & Co
orange star4.0 • 204
1 Bayview Landing Camden, ME 04843
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rockland

CAFE MIRANDA - presents PIZZA ON THE STREET Fundraiser for the KNOX COUNTY GLEANERS
orange star4.4 • 1,246
15 Oak Street Rockland, ME 04841
View restaurantnext
ADAS KITCHEN
orange star4.3 • 515
449 Main St Rockland, ME 04841
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rockland
Bath
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Bangor
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston