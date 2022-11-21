In Good Company 415 Main StreetRockland, ME 04841

Restaurant info

A Rockland Gem Since 2004 In Good Company is known for its extensive wine list designed for food pairings, well-crafted cocktails, daily menus that focus on locally-sourced, fresh ingredients, and a comfortable casual atmosphere. Set in a renovated former bank, chef-owner Melody Wolfertz ‘s daily offerings feature light tappas such as Pistachio Dukka served with Crusty Bread & Unio EVO to Sweet ‘n Spicy Peppadews with Seal Cove Goat Cheese. Full entrees include IGC’s signature Blue Cheese Butter Crusted Beef Tenderloin with Mashers and Red Wine Demi. If you have any room left, decadent yet sublime desserts such as Creme Brûlée and Chocolate Fudge Cake with Whipped Cream are daily features.