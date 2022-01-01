Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ina Mae Tavern

1415 N. Wood St.

Chicago, IL 60622

Order Again

Popular Items

Green Goddess
Cajun Fries
Mixed Fried Chicken

SNACKS

Boudin Balls

$14.00

3pc Spoken Cafe boudin, Tabasco aioli, pickled cayenne peppers

Nola Hot Sausage Sliders

$13.00

2pc pork sliders with cheddar cheese, Vidalia onions, creole mustard, brioche bun

Deviled Eggs

$9.00Out of stock

3pc chilled & filled with creamy egg yolk filling, garnished with a dill pickled chip, chives and dusted with paprika

Crispy Cauliflower

$11.00

Cauliflower florets seasoned in a cornmeal batter, deep fried until golden with Ina's voodoo & ranch sauces

Cheddar Crab Dip

$15.50

Cheesy crab dip with New Orleans Zapp's kettle chips

Chilled Gulf Shrimp

$16.00

remoulade, iceberg lettuce, preserved lemons, saltine crackers and drizzled with Chef's house hot sauce

Hushpuppies

$9.00

Served with Ina's honey pimento butter

Kale And Artichoke Dip

$15.50

CHEF JUP'S SOUPS

Gumbo Ya-Ya

$12.00

Just like Maw Maw makes it! Shrimp, chicken, crawfish, Andouille sausage, rice and potato salad

Mirliton + Shrimp Bisque

$10.00Out of stock

Gulf shrimp, Mirliton (chayote), trinity, garlic, cream, potato, crispy okra and chili oil

Short Rib Yakamein

$10.00

"Older Sober" Rich beef broth, beef short rib, spaghettini, soft boiled egg, scallions, hot sauce and garlic

Corn Bisque

$10.00Out of stock

VEGETABLES & SALADS

Blackened Cauliflower

$13.00

Cauliflower florets sautéed and blackened with tarragon, garlic, lemon and layered on a bed of cayenne aioli

Cajun Cobb Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, boiled egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, cucumber, croutons, Tasso ham and blackened ranch dressing

Crispy Okra Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Tomato, pickled peppers, Scallions, Sassafrass, carrots, crushed cashews, and a citrus vinaigrette

Green Goddess

$14.00

Mixed greens, kale, charred broccoli, roasted celery, cucumber, avocado, hemp seeds, and jalapeño lime vinaigrette

Pan Fried Green Beans

$14.00

Tasso ham, garlic, thyme, mushrooms, Satsuma chili oil

CHAR-GRILLED OYSTERS

Classic Oysters

$21.00

Creole butter, breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese. (6pc)

BISCUITS

1PC Biscuit

$3.50

3PC Biscuit

$8.50

Half Dozen

$15.00Out of stock

Dozen

$28.00Out of stock

INA'S FRESH CATCH

Po Man's Seafood Tower

$57.00

Crispy potatoes tossed in cayenne aioli, hushpuppies, fried catfish, fried oysters, fried crawfish & fried shrimp. Serves 2-3 ppl *No substitutions pleas

Fried Shrimp Plate

$17.00

Deep fried shrimp served with a slice of French bread, cajun fries, cocktail & tartar sauces.

Fried Catfish Plate

$17.00

Deep fried catfish served with a slice of French bread, cajun fries, cocktail & tartar sauces.

Fried Oyster Plate

$18.00

Deep fried oysters served with a slice of French bread, cajun fries, cocktail & tartar sauces.

Fried Crawfish Plate

$18.00

Deep fried crawfish served with a slice of French bread, cajun fries, cocktail & tartar sauces.

Blackened Shrimp plate

$17.00

Gulf shrimp sautéed until blackened served with a slice of French bread, cajun fries, cocktail & tartar sauces.

Blackened Salmon

$26.00

Salmon filet served with a slice of French bread, cajun fries, cocktail & tartar sauces.

Louisiana Redfish

$28.00

JUP'S CHICKEN COOP

Mixed Fried Chicken

$15.50

3pc fried chicken; mixed with dark & white. Served with a buttermilk drop biscuit

Fried Chicken Tenders

$15.00

4pc fried tenders served with a buttermilk drop biscuit

Boneless Thighs

$15.00

3pc fried boneless chicken thighs served with a buttermilk drop biscuit

Chicken Wings

$15.50

6pc Crispy Chicken Wings served with a buttermilk drop biscuit

Big Chicken Dinner

$50.00

8pc fried chicken served with 2 sides & 4 buttermilk drop biscuits

Whole Blackened Chicken

$52.00Out of stock

served with 2 side and 4 biscuits

Half Blackened Chicken

$25.00Out of stock

served with 1 side & 2 biscuits

LAGNIAPPE (SIDES)

Bayou Potatoes

$8.00

Tossed in Cayenne Aioli.

Cajun Fries

$5.50

tossed in cajun seasoning

Collard Greens w/Ham Hocks

$7.00

Corn Maque Choux

$6.50

fresh summer corn sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions and cajun seasoning

Crab Mac

$12.00

spaghetti with crab cheese sauce

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

5 cheese mac & cheese

Potato Salad

$5.50

potatoes, mustard, mayo, relish, egg

Red Beans & Rice

$8.00

red kidney beans slow cooked with Andouille sausage & ham hock with rice

Side Chips

$3.00

Side of French Bread

$2.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Simple Salad

$5.00

Whipped Potatoes w/Gravy

$7.00

whipped potatoes topped with Chef's chicken gravy

Zaps Chips

$3.50

NOLA PO BOYS

All Po Boys are served on French bread and dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and hot sauce; served with fries

Alligator Sausage Po Boy

$17.00

Blackened Shrimp Po Boy

$17.50

Copi Po Boy

$15.00Out of stock

Fried Catfish. Po boy

$17.50

Fried Cauliflower Po Boy

$15.00

Fried Crawfish Po Boy

$19.00

Fried Oyster Po Boy

$19.00

Fried Shrimp Po Boy

$17.50

Nashville Fried Chicken Po Boy

$16.50

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, avocado, mayo, hot sauce and Nashville sauce

Nola BBQ Shrimp Po Boy

$18.50

Nola Hot Sausage Po Boy

$16.50Out of stock

SWEETS

Beignets

$9.00

Warm beignets topped with powder sugar

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Seasonal

Beignet Sundae

$14.00

Warm beignets served with ice cream, butterscotch sauce & crushed pralines

Double scoop off ice cream

$2.50Out of stock

Brunch

Grand Slam

$19.00

Nola Breakfast served with Grits, Seasonal Fruit, Buttermilk drop biscuit. Your choice of meat & eggs. Meat; Gator sausage, Andouille sausage or bacon.

Chicken & Pancakes

$16.50

2 Buttermilk Pancakes with crushed Pralines & vanilla custard, topped with whipped sweet butter and 3 golden fried chicken wings. Drizzled with hot honey

Shrimp & Grits

$16.50

Sautéed shrimp served on a bed of stone ground grits & our house made Nola sauce.

Biscuits and Gravy

$16.00

Buttermilk Biscuit smothered in Ina's Andouille Gravy.

SIDE GRITS

$7.00

SCRAMBLED EGG

$3.00

HARD FRIED EGG

$2.00

SIDE BACON

$6.00

2 PANCAKES

$7.00

Gator Sausage

$6.00

Andouille Sausage

$6.00

Over Med Egg

$2.00

Bowl of Fruit

$5.00

SNACKS

Blackened Cauliflower

$13.00

Chargrilled Oysters 6pc

$21.00

Cheddar Crab Dip

$15.50

Sea Salt & Cayenne Spiced Tortilla Chips

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Crispy Cauliflower

$11.00

Voodoo Buffalo Sauce, Buttermilk Ranch

Gumbo

$12.00

Hushpuppies

$9.00

Pimento Honey Butter

NOLA Hot Sausage Sliders

$13.00

Cheddar, Grilled Onions, Creole Mustard

Red Beans & Rice

$8.00

Kale Artichoke Dip

$15.50

PO BOYS

Po'boys are dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo & hot sauce. Served with fries.

Blackened Shrimp Po’boy

$16.50

Fried Catfish Po’boy

$16.50

Fried Cauliflower Po Boy

$15.00

Fried Oyster Po’boy

$18.00

Fried Shrimp Po’boy

$16.50

Nashville Fried Chicken

$15.50

Nashville Hot Sauce

NOLA Hot Sausage Po’boy

$15.50

JUP'S CHICKEN COOP

Big Chicken Dinner

Big Chicken Dinner

$50.00

8pc Fried Chicken drizzled with Hot Honey. Served with Collard Greens, 5 Cheese Mac, and Buttermilk Drop Biscuits. Serves 3-4 people

Fried Chicken Tenders

$15.00

4pc Tenders drizzled with hot honey and served with a Buttermilk Drop Biscuit.

Fried Chicken Wings ( 6pc )

$15.50

Wings drizzled with hot honey and served with aButtermilk Drop Biscuit.

Mixed Fried Chicken

Mixed Fried Chicken

$15.50

3pc Fried Chicken drizzled with hot honey and served with a Buttermilk Drop Biscuit

INA'S FRESH CATCH

Fried Catfish Plate

$17.00

Fried Oyster Plate

$18.00

Fried Shrimp Plate

$18.00

Po Man's Seafood Tower

$57.00

LAGNIAPPE (SIDES)

5 Cheese Mac

$8.00

Bayou Potatoes

$6.00

Cajun fries

$5.00

Collard Greens

$7.00

fruit Bowl

$5.00

Potato Salad

$7.00

Side House Chips

$2.00

Zapp's chips

$3.00

Side Grits

$4.00

Side of Andouille Gravy

$5.00

Side of rice

$2.00

Toasted French Bread

$2.00

BISCUITS

1 PC BISCUIT

$3.50

3PC BISCUIT

$8.50

HALF DOZEN BISCUIT

$15.00

DOZEN BISCUITS

$28.00

SWEETS

Beignets

$9.00

Mini Shooters

Bacardi Shooter

$4.00Out of stock

Hennesy Shooter

$6.00

1800 Shooter

$4.00Out of stock

Jim Beam Shooters

$4.00

Titos Shooter

$6.00Out of stock

Rum Haven coconut rum

$5.00

Stoli Vodka

$5.00Out of stock

To-Go Cocktails

Hurri- Can

$10.00+

Ina Mae Punch

$12.00

Saturday Spritz

$10.00Out of stock

Bloody Mix

$20.00

Bottle Sangria

$10.00

Half Gallon Mojito

$75.00Out of stock

Half Gallon Pina

$75.00Out of stock

Pass & Stationed

Chilled Gulf Shrimp Tray

$48.00

Deviled Eggs (12)

$36.00

Pimento Cheese & Shrimp Remoulade Tray

$79.00

Muffuletta Board

$68.00

Hushpuppies (12)

$35.00

Cheddar Crab Dip Tray

$79.00

Nola Sausage Sliders (12)

$56.00

Crispy Cauliflower Tray

$50.00

Boudin Balls (12)

$56.00

Chicken tenders (24)

$45.00

Char-Grilled Oysters (12)

$42.00

Fried Shrimp (24)

$44.00

Biscuits (12)

$36.00

Beignets (12)

$36.00

Fried Oyster Tray

$96.00

A La Carte

Po Man's Seafood tower

$170.00

Po' Boy Platter

$65.00

Nola Experience

Per Person (2 sides x 2 proteins)

$55.00

Per Person (3 sides x 3 proteins)

$75.00

Fish Fry Social

Per Person

$44.00

Ina Mae's Cajun Shrimp Boil

Shrimp Boil Per Person

$39.00

Dinner

Peri Peri Shrimp

$16.00

Curry Digaag Qumbe

$24.00

Lobster Deconstructed Gumbo

$34.00

Umm Ali

$14.00

Brunch

Millet Porridge

$14.00

Fried Plantains

$12.00

Cornbread Pancakes

$14.00

Banga Shrimp & Grits

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

A Tribute to New Orleans by Chef Brian Jupiter.

Website

Location

1415 N. Wood St., Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

Gallery
Ina Mae Tavern image
Ina Mae Tavern image

