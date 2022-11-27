Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Inaka Ramen 120 5th Ave SW

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

$$

120 5th Ave SW

Olympia, WA 98501

Popular Items

BYO Ramen
Tonkotsu
Hakata Style

Build Your Own

Choose from Ramen, Tsukemen or Donburi (rice) style Then pick 1 of / Soup > Base > Noodle > Major Protein > Lesser Protein > Veggie > Add-ons
BYO Ramen

BYO Ramen

$15.00

Pick 1 of / Soup > Base > Noodle > Major Protein > Lesser Protein > Veggie > Add-ons

BYO Tsukemen

BYO Tsukemen

$15.00

Pick 1 of / Soup > Base > Noodle > Major Protein > Lesser Protein > Veggie > Add-ons

BYO Donburi

$15.00

Pick 1 of / Soup > Base > Noodle > Major Protein > Lesser Protein > Veggie > Add-ons

BYO Template

BYO ramen template based off various Japanese regions or popular selections.
Traditional Style

Traditional Style

$15.00

A balance of umami and fresh ingredients. Only thing you have to decide is which noodle to pair this one with.

Niboshi Style

Niboshi Style

$15.00

This is full of umami and salty goodness; a favorite for those love a taste from the sea.

Hakata Style

Hakata Style

$15.00

Rich broth, spicy, garlicky, and a good contrast of a variety of textures. This style is probably the most popular Tonkotsu variety in East Asia.

Kumamoto Style

Kumamoto Style

$15.00

If you can't decide whether you are a chicken or pork purist, or having difficulty choosing between shoyu or shio base, choose Kumamoto style. You won't be disappointed.

Hokkaido Style

Hokkaido Style

$15.00

Hokkaido ramen is known for their hearty taste of miso. Please select ANY broth choice aside from Aromatic. A good protein pairing would mirror the broth selected.

Ramen

Shio

$12.50

Aromatic Broth, Shio base, Chashu, Menma, Broccolini / Please "Build Your Own" if more than 1 Mod desired

Shoyu

Shoyu

$12.50

Aromatic Broth, Shoyu base, Chashu, Menma, Broccolini / Sub Chashu out for vegan / Please "Build Your Own" if more than 1 Mod desired

Tonkotsu

Tonkotsu

$15.00

Tonkotsu Broth, Shoyu base, Chashu, Menma, Sprouts, Egg / Please "Build Your Own" if more than 1 Mod desired.

Chicken Paitan

Chicken Paitan

$15.00

Paitan Broth, Shio base, Chicken, Shitake, Broccolini / Please "Build Your Own" if more than 1 Mod desired

Vegan Miso

Vegan Miso

$13.50

Aromatic Broth, Miso base, Woodears, Corn, Sprouts / Please "Build Your Own" if more than 1 Mod desired

Side Dish

Buta Nankotsu

Buta Nankotsu

$7.00Out of stock

Pig ears, fried. Spicy. (Limited Quantity)

Chashu Don

$6.50

Bits of tenderloins and bellies over rice.

Kushiyaki

Kushiyaki

$7.00

Freshly ground chicken and pork on a skewers. Slightly sweet and spicy.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$7.50

Mixed greens, Sesame Dressing, Choice of Chicken Confit or sub chicken out for Vegan Option

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$7.00Out of stock

Chicken drumettes and mid sections. Slightly spicy and sweet.

Chicken Karaage

$8.00

Fried Chicken Thigh, spicy & garlicky

Calamari

$9.50Out of stock

Battered squid, fried.

Shrimp Croquette

$9.00

Shrimp Croquette, hand made. Now 30% bigger than before!

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$6.50

Fried Tofu

Pork Gyoza

$6.50

Poached Pork Gyoza

Chicken Gyoza

$7.00Out of stock

Chicken thigh meat and tender mixed with shitake and spinach. Hand-made. Limited quantity.

Veggie Gyoza

$7.00

Hand-made, limited quantity Glass Noodle, Napa Cabbage, Tofu, Woodear Mushroom, and Kelp. Hand Made (Limited Quantity)

Vegetable Croquette

Vegetable Croquette

$7.00

Hand made vegetable croquettes deep fired then drizzled with house katsu sauce. Limited Quantity

Tempura Veg

$9.00

Tempura Fried Assorted Vegetable

Edamame

Edamame

$6.50

Poached Soy Beans

LTO

Limited Time Offering Items (Limited)
Garlic Beef Ramen

Garlic Beef Ramen

$17.00Out of stock

Beef ramen with creamy bone broth and rib meat. Choose your soup base. Garlicky and garnished with cilantro and scallions. 50% sodium than our other ramen choices to showcase the rich flavor of the broth.

Black Cod Tempura

Black Cod Tempura

$9.00

2 piece black cod strips, tempura fried.

Blk Cod Kasuzuke

$8.50

Black cod marinated in house miso and sake mix, broiled.

A la Carte

Side Broth

$3.00

Please pick a broth type and a soup base.

Side Noodle

$2.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Major Protein

$3.00

Lesser Protein

$2.00

Veggie

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A ramen concept that focus on customization and authentic cooking process.

Website

Location

120 5th Ave SW, Olympia, WA 98501

Directions

Gallery
Inaka Ramen image
Inaka Ramen image
Inaka Ramen image
Inaka Ramen image

