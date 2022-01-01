Restaurant header imageView gallery

In A Pickle Restaurant

1,084 Reviews

$

265 Moody Street

Waltham, MA 02453

Order Again

Shirts

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$15.00

Long Sleeve Shirts

$22.00

IAP Mugs

Without Gift Card

$10.00

With Gift Card

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
We're located on Moody Street in Waltham, MA featured on many of the best featured food shows out there - DDD, The Travel Channel, Food Channel and others! Our traditional American style breakfasts and uniquely styled sandwich selection have been the backbone of our success. With a commitment to our community and the focus on total guest satisfaction we have been able to provide not only a great food product, but a great overall experience as well. We strive every day to meet and exceed our guests expectations. We know and understand that without our guests there is no 'Us'. It is very important to us that every guest receives the best experience they possibly can while in our restaurant.

265 Moody Street, Waltham, MA 02453

