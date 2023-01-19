  • Home
Inari Asian Bistro 4 Green hill rd. Washington depot, CT 06793

Inari Asian Bistro 4 Green hill rd. Washington depot, CT 06793

No reviews yet

4 Green Hill Road

Washington Depot, CT 06793

Order Again

Appetizers

Edamame

$7.00

Gyoza

$8.00

Salmon Tartare

$12.00

Tuna Tartare

$12.00

Shrimp Shumai

$8.00

Harumaki

$7.00

Hamachi Kama

$15.00

Soup & Salad

Miso Soup

$4.00

Green Salad

$5.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Salmon Mango Avocado Salad

$14.00

Crab Salad

$10.00

Udon

Kake Udon

$18.00

with mild dashi, soy sauce, and mirin broth.

Curry Udon

$22.00

with curry broth and vegetables.

Nabeyaki Udon

$26.00

with clear broth and vegetables.

Bento Box

Salmon Bento

$24.00

Chicken Bento

$19.00

Steak

$26.00

Sushi/Sashimi

Salmon (sushi)

$4.00

Tuna (sushi)

$4.00

Kani Crab (sushi)

$3.00

Yellowtail (sushi)

$4.00

Tobiko (sushi)

$4.00

Shrimp (sushi)

$4.00

Eel (sushi)

$4.00

Tamago (sushi)

$3.00

Ikura (sushi)

$4.00

Salmon (sashimi)

$8.00

Tuna (sashimi)

$8.00

Kani Crab (sashimi)

$6.00

Yellowtail (sashimi)

$8.00

Tobiko (sashimi)

$8.00

Shrimp (sashimi)

$8.00

Eel (sashimi)

$8.00

Tamago (sashimi)

$6.00

Ikura (sashimi)

$8.00

Rolls

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Avocado Roll

$7.00

California Roll

$10.00

Salmon Roll

$10.00

Tuna Roll

$10.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$10.00

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$10.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$10.00

Spicy Shrimp Avocado Roll

$12.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

Sweet Potatoes Roll

$10.00

Tuna Roll w/avocado

$12.00

Tuna Roll w/mango

$12.00

Desserts

Mochi

$6.00

Drinks

Hot Green Tea Pot

$5.00

Soda

$4.00

Japanese Soda

$6.00

S.Pellegrino

$5.00

Extra

Mango

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Location

4 Green Hill Road, Washington Depot, CT 06793

Directions

