Inatteso Pizza Bar 28 West Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
28 West Street, New York, NY 10004
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wogies Bar & Grill - FiDi - 44 Trinity Place
No Reviews
44 Trinity Place New York, NY 10006
View restaurant