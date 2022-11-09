Restaurant header imageView gallery

Inca Social

No reviews yet

2670 Avenir pl Suite I

Vienna, VA 22180

Popular Items

SALTADOS
AJI DE GALLINA
INCA BALLS

SPECIALITY COCKTAILS

ALGARROBINA

$11.61

BRAZILIAN PASSION

$10.55

CHICHA RUM*

$10.55

CHICHA SOUR

$12.66

CHILCANO

$10.00

EL CAMPO

$11.61

INCA KOLADA

$11.61

INCA MARGARITA*

$10.55

INCA SPRITZ

$13.72Out of stock

LADIES MARGARITA*

$10.55

LATIN ICE*

$10.55

LLAMA SOURS

$12.66

LONG ISLAND

$11.61

MANGO SOUR

$12.66

MOJITO

$11.00

PASSION CHILCANO

$10.00

PASSION FLOWER

$11.61

PASSION SOUR

$12.66

PISCO SOUR

$11.00

PURPLE RAIN*

$8.44

ROSE SANGRIA*

$9.50

STRAWBERRY SOUR

$12.66

TUMI PUNCH

$12.66

BEVERAGE

PEPSI

$3.15

DIET PEPSI

$3.15

SPRITE

$3.15

GINGER ALE

$3.15

CLUB SODA

$3.15

INCA COLA

$3.17

INCA COLA BTL 20 oz

$3.96Out of stock

GINGER BEER

$3.17

CHICHA MORADA

$3.69

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.21

ORANGE JUICE

$4.21

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.21

MILK

$2.64

REDBULL

$6.33

COFFEE

$3.17

HOT TEA

$2.64

SWEET ICE TEA

$3.17

PASSION FRUIT (MARACUYA)

$4.21

LEMONADE

$4.21

SPARKLING WATER SAN PELLEGRINO BT

$3.15

BARRA CEVICHERA

CLASICO

CLASICO

$1.00

Ceviche is a seafood dish typically made from fresh raw fish cured in citrus juices served with cancha, corn, onions and sweet potato.

CEVICHE AJI AMARILLO

CEVICHE AJI AMARILLO

Ceviche is a seafood dish typically made from fresh raw fish cured in citrus juices served with cancha, corn, onions and sweet potato.

ROCOTTO CEVICHE

ROCOTTO CEVICHE

Ceviche is a seafood dish typically made from fresh raw fish cured in citrus juices served with cancha, corn, onions and sweet potato.

CEVICHE SAMPLER

CEVICHE SAMPLER

$22.00
CEVICHE CARRETILLERO

CEVICHE CARRETILLERO

$22.00

LECHE DE TIGRE

$4.00+
CAUSA CEVICHADA

CAUSA CEVICHADA

$14.00

LA PREVIA (Appetizers)

AGUADITO

AGUADITO

$16.00

Cilantro infused chicken soup, rice, potatoes and vegetables

ANTICUCHOS

ANTICUCHOS

$12.00

Grilled peruvian street style skewers with roasted potatoes, grilled corn and Chimichurri sauce.

CALAMARI

$9.00
CAUSAS

CAUSAS

Cold or lightly fried pillars of our lime and aji amarillo infused mashed potato with your choice of toppings

CHICHARRON

CHICHARRON

$10.50

Your choice of fried chicken or pork, served with our inca sauce, fried yuquitas and chalaca salad.

CHOROS A LA CHALACA

CHOROS A LA CHALACA

$12.50

5 Steamed mussels, covered with a Peruvian Pico de Gallo (Chalaca)

CHUPE DE CAMARON

CHUPE DE CAMARON

$20.00

Fresh shrimp cooked in a creamy broth with rice, peas, corn, cheese milk and topped with a perfect poached egg and herbs.

EMPANADAS

EMPANADAS

$8.00

Two empanadas served with Peruvian pico de gallo and our Inca sauce and your choice of: Aji de gallina or ground beef

INCA BALLS

INCA BALLS

$9.00

Our causa dough stuffed with your choice of cheese or ground beef, rolled into balls, breaded, flash fried and served with rocoto cream sauce.

TEQUEÑOS

TEQUEÑOS

$8.00

Queso fresco inside wonton wraps, flash fried served with our jalapeño tomatillo sauce.

WINGS

WINGS

$10.50

PAPA A LA HUANCAINA

$9.00

Thick cut potatoes boiled and smothered with our creamy huancaÍna sauce, topped with a boiled egg and a black olive

CHICKEN TAMAL

CHICKEN TAMAL

$8.00

CAMARONES EN MELCOCHA

$10.50

PLATO FUERTE

SALTADOS

SALTADOS

Protein stir fry with red onions, tomato wedges, our signature oyster and soy sauce, served with rice and fries or linguine pasta. Your choice of:

INCA CHICKEN

INCA CHICKEN

$18.00

Grilled chicken served with stir-fried quinoa with spring onion, red peppers, bean sprouts and soy sauce.

ARROZ CON POLLO

ARROZ CON POLLO

$18.00

“Rice & Chicken” simmered in cilantro, herbs and vegetables.

AJI DE GALLINA

AJI DE GALLINA

$17.00

Peruvian chicken stew, in a slightly spicy cream sauce made from Aji Amarillo, peppers mixed with potatoes and topped with a hard boiled egg, served with rice.

BISTEC A LA POBRE

BISTEC A LA POBRE

$22.00

Pan seared 8 oz tender steak, fried egg, white rice, fries, plantains and salsa criolla

CHAUFA AEROPUERTO

CHAUFA AEROPUERTO

$12.50

Stir-fried rice or quinoa and with spring onions, red peppers, , scrambled eggs, ginger and soy sauce. Your choice of:

TALLARIN VERDE

TALLARIN VERDE

$14.00

Peruvian style pesto, served with linguine pasta and Parmesan cheese.

ARROZ DE MARISCOS

ARROZ DE MARISCOS

$21.00

“Seafood rice”. Marinated in our seafood sauce, parmesan, filled with calamari, shrimp, mussels, octopus and salsa criolla

PESCADO A LO MACHO

PESCADO A LO MACHO

$22.00

Pan seared fish of the day, topped with calamari, shrimp, mussels, octopus, aji panca seafood sauce and white rice

JALEA

JALEA

$25.00

A mixture of assorted deep fried seafood accompanied with our delicious salsa criolla, fried yuca and corn that serves two

PULPO AL OLIVO

PULPO AL OLIVO

$18.00

Shaved tender pieces of spanish octopus over a Peruvian black olive aoli sauce and toasted bread

PULPO ANTICUCHERO

PULPO ANTICUCHERO

$21.00

Grilled tender octopus served over a bed of mixed greens and black olive aoli sauce, topped off with chimichurri

LOMO A LA HUANCAINA

$20.00

ARROZ CON POLLO+PAPA HUANCAINA

$20.50Out of stock
INCA TACU TACU

INCA TACU TACU

$19.50Out of stock

A pan fried bean and rice cake topped with thinly sliced stir fry steak saltado OR seafood a lo macho, red onion, and tomato wedges, in our signature oyster and soy sauce.

SALADS

EL CUZCO

EL CUZCO

$12.00

Avocado mashed quinoa mix with mango, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, red pepper and passion fruit lime vinaigrette.

MACHU PICCHU

MACHU PICCHU

$11.00

Avocado slices, mesclun lettuce, roasted corn and tomatoes, topped with passion fruit dressing.

SANDWICHES

INCA BURGER

INCA BURGER

$14.50

Our amazing home-made burger filled with Peruvian flavor, lettuce, onion, and avocado lime sauce

TUMI CHICKEN SANDWICH

TUMI CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.50

Fried chicken thigh tossed in our rocotto buffalo sauce, tomato, lettuce, onion, avocado sauce and mozzarella cheese.

NAZCA VEGGIE BURGER

$13.00

DESSERTS

TRES LECHES

TRES LECHES

$7.50

Ultra light cake, with homemade whipped cream and mango

FLANS

FLANS

$7.50

Custard dessert with clear caramel sauce

LUCUMA FLAN

$8.00
CHURROS

CHURROS

$7.50

Peruvian fritters, with Nutella cream sauce or Suspiro

D. OF THE DAY

$8.00
INCA SUSPIRO

INCA SUSPIRO

$7.50

Dulce de leche custard, Port meringue

ALFAJOR

$8.00

FAMILY STYLE

Thanksgiving Dinner (Serves 4 or more) Relax with a delicious Peruvian dinner in the comfort of your own home on Thanksgiving. We’ve got you covered with a complete meal from start to finish. Order ahead of time to received 15% OFF use promo code inca2022

LOMO SALTADO Family Style

$70.00

SERVE 4-5 PEOPLE Stir-fry tenderloin steak with red onions, tomato wedges, our signature oyster and soy sauce, served with rice and fries.

CHICKEN SALTADO Family Style

$60.00

SERVE 4-5 PEOPLE Stir-fry Chicken with red onions, tomato wedges, our signature oyster and soy sauce, served with rice and fries.

CEVICHE FISH (Pescado) Family Style

$53.00

SERVE 4-5 PEOPLE Ceviche is a seafood dish typically made from fresh raw fish cured in citrus juices served with cancha, corn, onions and sweet potato.

CEVICHE MIXTO Family Style

$61.00

INCA CHICKEN Family Style

$65.00

SERVE 4-5 PEOPLE Grilled chicken served with stir-fried quinoa with spring onion, red peppers, bean sprouts and soy sauce.

AJI DE GALLINA Family Style

$65.00

SERVE 4-5 PEOPLE Peruvian chicken stew, in a slightly spicy cream sauce made from Aji Amarillo, peppers mixed with potatoes and topped with a hard boiled egg, served with rice.

SECO DE RES Family Style

$72.00Out of stock

SERVE 4-5 PEOPLE Braised beef short rib, cilantro sauce, ají amarillo, canario beans, white rice and Salsa criolla.

PESCADO MACHO Family Style

$79.00

SERVE 4-5 PEOPLE Pan seared fish of the day, topped with calamari, shrimp, mussels, aji panca seafood sauce and white rice.

ARROZ CHAUFA Family Style

$42.00

SERVE 4-5 PEOPLE Stir-fried rice or quinoa, spring onions, scrambled eggs, red peppers, bean sprouts, and soy sauce.

ARROZ CHAUFA CHICKEN family style

$60.00

ARROZ CHAUFA STEAK family style

$65.00

ARROZ CHAUFA SEAFOOD family style

$68.00

ARROZ CON POLLO Family Style

$65.00

SERVE 4-5 PEOPLE “Rice & Chicken” simmered in cilantro, herbs and vegetables.

CHICKEN TAMAL Family Style (5 tamales)

$29.00Out of stock

SIDES

WHITE RICE

$4.00

SALAD CRIOLLA

$3.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

TOSTONES

$6.00

YUQUITAS

$6.00

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN CHICHARRON + FRIES

$7.00

KID'S PASTA

$7.00

Spaghetti with butter and parmesan cheese.

SALCHIPAPAS

$7.00

BRUNCH

EVERY WEEKEND 11-3 PM All brunch dishes are served with home potatoes and fresh fruit.

CHOCOLATE WAFFLE

$12.00

Our house-made waffle, topped off with chocolate and seasonal fruit. This item is only available for brunch Saturday and Sunday 11 am to 3 pm.

POLLO+ WAFFLES

$16.00

Fried chicken over our house-made waffle, maple syrup. This item is only available for brunch Saturday and Sunday 11 am to 3 pm.

LIMA OMELET

LIMA OMELET

$12.00

Sauteed garlic mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella, parmesan & feta cheese This item is only available for brunch Saturday and Sunday 11 am to 3 pm.

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.00

Multi-grain toast, avocado, roasted corn, pico de gallo, sunny side up egg. This item is only available for brunch Saturday and Sunday 11 am to 3 pm.

DULCE FRENCH TOAST

DULCE FRENCH TOAST

$13.00

Classic French toast stuffed with dulce de leche. This item is only available for brunch Saturday and Sunday 11 am to 3 pm.

INCA BREAKFAST

$17.00

Our authentic Peruvian chicken tamal, served with pork chicharron, sweet potato fries, ciabatta bread and salsa criolla This item is only available for brunch Saturday and Sunday 11 am to 3 pm.

SALMON BENEDICT

SALMON BENEDICT

$16.00

English muffins, smoked salmon, sauteed spinach, poached eggs and rocotto hollandaise sauce This item is only available for brunch Saturday and Sunday 11 am to 3 pm.

CHICHARRON BENEDICT

CHICHARRON BENEDICT

$16.00

English muffins, pork chicharrón, sweet potatoes, poached eggs and rocotto hollandaise sauce This item is only available for brunch Saturday and Sunday 11 am to 3 pm.

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Inca Social is a Peruvian Restaurant that brings food, friends and flavor together for an authentic experience. We offer a Social atmosphere with great cocktails and craft beer perfect for any get together with family and friends.

Website

Location

2670 Avenir pl Suite I, Vienna, VA 22180

Directions

