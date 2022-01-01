Inch and Ounces imageView gallery

Inch and Ounces

400 clematis street unit 103

West Palm Beach, FL 33487

Popular Items

Noodle Soup
Bahn Mi Sandwich
Garlic Noodles

PHO

Noodle Soup

$10.95

BAHN MI

Bahn Mi Sandwich

$8.95

Bahn Mi Tacos

Bahn Mi Sliders

GARLIC NOODLES

Garlic Noodles

$10.95

SIDES

Side 8oz Broth

$1.95

Ms Vickis Chips

$1.50

Side 32oz Broth

$3.95

Side Protein

$3.95

Side Rice

$2.00

Breadstick

$1.00

FRESH ROLLS

1 FRESH ROLL

$2.99

3 FRESH ROLLS

$8.95

SALADS

VERMICELLI SALAD

$10.95

RICE BOWL

$10.95

SESAME QUINOA KALE SALAD

$10.95

COCONUT CURRY RICE BOWL

$10.95

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

Location

400 clematis street unit 103, West Palm Beach, FL 33487

Directions

Inch and Ounces image

Map
