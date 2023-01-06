Restaurant header imageView gallery

Inches Tacos 2 43W478 IL-72 Hampshire Il.

review star

No reviews yet

43W478 IL-72

Hampshire, IL 60140

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos
Burrito
3 Taco Meal

Food

3 Birria Tacos & consume
Tacos

Tacos

$3.25
Burrito

Burrito

$9.50
Torta

Torta

$9.50
2 Taco Meal

2 Taco Meal

$9.99

3 Taco Meal

$11.99

3 Birria tacos & Consume

$9.99

Quesadilla With Meat

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

Nachos

$9.50
Elote

Elote

$3.99

Ceviche

$9.99

Guacamole N' Chips

$6.00

Queso Dip N' Chips

$7.00

Desallunos

$9.99

Side of Rice

$2.50

Side of Beans

$2.50

Chips n salsa

$2.00

Beverages

Jarritos

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Horchata

$3.00

Jamaica

$3.00Out of stock

Bottle Water

$1.50

Sidral

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Moster

$4.00

Horchata Grande

$4.00

Merchandise

T Shirt

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican Street Tacos!

Location

43W478 IL-72, Hampshire, IL 60140

Directions

Gallery
Inches Tacos 2 Hampshire image
Inches Tacos 2 Hampshire image
Inches Tacos 2 Hampshire image

Similar restaurants in your area

Niko's Tavern (Pingree Grove)
orange starNo Reviews
2401 W US-20 Pingree Grove, IL 60140
View restaurantnext
Hart's Garage
orange starNo Reviews
104 Pingree Grove 2401 US-20, IL 60140
View restaurantnext
Maple and Hash Pingree Grove - 2401 U.S. 20, Unit 110
orange starNo Reviews
2401 U.S. 20, Unit 110 Hampshire, IL 60140
View restaurantnext
Hampshire Social
orange starNo Reviews
124 S State St Hampshire, IL 60140
View restaurantnext
More Brewing CO. Huntley
orange starNo Reviews
13980 AUTOMALL DRIVE HUNTLEY, IL 60142
View restaurantnext
Beef Shack - Huntley
orange star3.9 • 499
12372 Princeton Dr Huntley, IL 60142
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Hampshire
Huntley
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Marengo
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Dundee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Algonquin
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Carpentersville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
South Elgin
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Crystal Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston