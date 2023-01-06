Inches Tacos 2 43W478 IL-72 Hampshire Il.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mexican Street Tacos!
Location
43W478 IL-72, Hampshire, IL 60140
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Maple and Hash Pingree Grove - 2401 U.S. 20, Unit 110
No Reviews
2401 U.S. 20, Unit 110 Hampshire, IL 60140
View restaurant