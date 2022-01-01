INCHES TACO SHOP AND BAR
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Full-service restaurant & bar providing authentic Guanajuato-Mexican cuisine with fresh, never frozen, ingredients.
Location
111 Harbor Town Square, Memphis, TN 38103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Genre Memphis - 200 POPLAR AVE SUITE #105
No Reviews
200 POPLAR AVE SUITE #105 MEMPHIS, TN 38001
View restaurant
ALFRED'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - alfredsonbeale.com
3.4 • 669
197 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Memphis
Central BBQ - Midtown - 2249 Central Ave
4.4 • 7,518
2249 Central Ave Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurant
DYER'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - dyersonbeale.com
4.1 • 2,697
205 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurant