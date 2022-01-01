Restaurant header imageView gallery

INCHES TACO SHOP AND BAR

review star

No reviews yet

111 Harbor Town Square

Memphis, TN 38103

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Burrito
Queso w/Chips

Aperitivos

Nachos

Nachos

$14.95

house chips OR fries + choice of meat + black beans + pico de gallo + jalapeños + crema + shredded cheese + queso

Taquitos de Pollo

Taquitos de Pollo

$9.95

blue corn tortilla + chicken + cotija cheese + crema + pico de gallo

Guacamole w/Chips

Guacamole w/Chips

$7.95
Mango Salsa w/Chips

Mango Salsa w/Chips

$7.95
Queso w/Chips

Queso w/Chips

$7.95

Dip Trio

$14.95

Ensalada

Mango Jicama Ensalada

Mango Jicama Ensalada

$12.95

Tossed spring mix + romaine + choice of meat + mango + jicama + cilantro-lime dressing

Caesar de Pollo

$12.95

Tossed romaine lettuce + grilled chicken + cotija cheese + house caesar dressing or cilantro-lime dressing

Entradas

El Pipila

El Pipila

$18.95

Flight: one of each taco + side of mexican rice & black beans

Burrito

Burrito

$15.95

Flour tortilla + choice of meat + shredded cheese + black beans + rice + grilled onions & bell peppers + guac sauce + side of mexican rice or black beans

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$15.95

Queso smothered deep-fried burrito + choice of meat + side of mexican rice or black beans

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$15.95

Flour tortilla + choice of meat + shredded cheese + grilled onions & bell peppers + side of mexican rice or black beans

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.95

Tacos

Inches Tacos

Sides

Side of Mexican Rice

Side of Mexican Rice

$3.95
Side of Black Beans

Side of Black Beans

$3.95
Side of House Fries

Side of House Fries

$3.95

No Side

Ninas y Ninos

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Flour tortilla + shredded cheese + side of mexican rice or house fries

Ninos Taquitos (3)

Ninos Taquitos (3)

$6.95

Blue corn tortilla + chicken + side of mexican rice or house fries

Amigos Contentos

Amigos Contentos

$7.95

Chicken + cheese & rice

Extras

Cilantro-lime Dressing (2oz)

$0.95

Diced Tomatoes (2oz)

$0.95

Green Salsa (2oz)

$0.95

Guac Sauce (2oz)

$1.95

Guacamole (2oz)

$1.95

Jalapenos (2oz)

$0.95

Mango Salsa (2oz)

$1.95

Pico de Gallo (2oz)

$0.95

Queso Side (2oz)

$1.95

Red Salsa (2oz)

$0.95

Shredded Cheese (2oz)

$0.95

Sour Cream (2oz)

$0.95

Chipotle Dressing (2oz)

$1.95

Pepper & Onion (2oz)

$0.95

Postre

Churro Bites

Churro Bites

$5.95

tossed in cinnamon sugar + chocolate drizzle

Arroz Con Leche

Arroz Con Leche

$5.95

Creamy rice pudding topped with cinnamon sugar + raisins

Birria Lovers

Taco Birria

Taco Birria

$13.95

Quesa-Birria

$16.95

Burro-Birria

$16.95

Chimi-Birria

$16.95

Nacho Birria

$16.95

Bebidas

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Iced Water

Soda Water

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Inch-a-ritas

Blanco Inch-a-rita

$8.00

Reposado Inch-a-rita

$10.00

Primero Inch-a-rita

$12.00

Anejo Inch-a-rita

$12.00

Beer

Coronita

$4.50

Crosstown Traffic IPA

$6.00

Dos Equis

$5.50

Dos Equis 7oz

$2.50

Dos Equis Amber

$5.50

High Life

$2.50

Meddlesome 201 Hoplar

$6.00

Memphis Made Fireside

$6.00

Mich Ultra 12 oz

$5.00

Mich Ultra 8 oz

$2.50

Modelo (bottle)

$5.50

Modelo (can)

$5.50

Modelo Negra (bottle)

$5.50

Samuel Adams Oct Fest

$5.50

Twisted Tea

$6.00

Wiseacre Tiny Bomb

$6.00

Michelada

Michelada

$7.50

Wine

House Sangria

$10.00

Bev Pino Grigio

$8.00

Bev Rose

$8.00

Bev Pinot Noir

$8.00

Line39 Cabernet

$16.00

Line39 Pinot Noir

$16.00

Decoy Cabernet

$22.50

Decoy Pinot Noir

$22.50

BTL House Sangria

$35.00

Sangria Saturday

$25.00

Prosecco 187ml btl

$8.00

Gin

Empress 1908

$10.00

Rum

El Dorado 3Yr

$6.50

Zacapa

$12.50

Vodka

Titos

$8.00

Chopin

$8.50

Bourbon Whiskey

Bulleit

$9.50

Maker's Mark

$9.50

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

Knob Creek 9yr

$12.00

Blue Note

$13.00

OD: Memphis Toddy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Jack: Single Barrel

$14.00

Powers Gold Label

$8.50

Riverset Rye

$13.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$14.00

Mezcal

Reposado Se Busca

$12.00

Anejo Se Busca

$14.00

Crema Del Maguey

$12.00

Vida Del Maguey

$12.00

Chichicapa Del Maguey

$18.50

Las Milpas Del Maguey

$18.50

San Dom Alba Del Maguey

$18.50

San Luis Del Rio Del Maguey

$26.50

Minero Del Maguey

$35.00

Tequila

Blanco 123 Organic Tequila

$16.00

Reposado 123 Organic Tequila

$18.50

Anejo 123 Organic Tequila

$20.00

Flight 123

$35.00

Blanco Casamigos

$14.00

Reposado Casamigos

$16.00

Anejo Casamigos

$18.00

Flight Casamigos

$30.00

Blanco Cenote

$12.50

Reposado Cenote

$14.50

Anejo Cenote

$16.50

Flight Cenote

$28.50

Blanco Teremana

$12.00

Reposado Teremana

$12.50

Anejo Teremana

$14.50

Flight Teremana

$25.00

Blanco Lunazul

$8.00

Reposado Lunazul

$10.00

Primero Lunazul

$12.00

Anejo Lunazul

$12.00

Flight Lunazul

$18.00

Plata Clase Azul

$45.00

Reposado Clase Azul

$50.00

Gold Clase Azul

$85.00

Flight Clase Azul

$120.00

Avion Silver

$10.00

PM Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

DBL Old Fashioned

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Southside

$8.00

Vodka Gimlet

$8.00

Grand Marnier

Grand Marnier Single

$12.50

Seltzers

Spicy Ranch Water

$6.00

Grapefruit Ranch Water

$6.00

Ranch Water Topo Chico

$2.25

Tangy Lemon Lime Topo Chico

$2.25

Exotic Pineapple Topo Chico

$2.25

Strawberry Guava Topo Chico

$2.25

Tropical Mango Topo Chico

$2.25

Fruit Snacks Lime Memphis Made

$6.00Out of stock

Black Cherry High Noon

$4.50

Pineapple High Noon

$4.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Full-service restaurant & bar providing authentic Guanajuato-Mexican cuisine with fresh, never frozen, ingredients.

