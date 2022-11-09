Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Incontro A Tavola

681 Reviews

$$

100 W Higgins Rd Suite H-20

South Barrington, IL 60010

Order Again

Dessert

Cannoli

$8.00
$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Rich, dark chocolate, served with a mixed berry drizzle. *Available Gluten-Free

Gelato

$5.00
$8.00

Limoncello Cake

$8.00

Lemon-infused sponge cake & mascarpone

Sorbetto

$5.00
$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Espresso, ladyfingers, mascarpone & cocoa

Caffe

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$8.00

Macchiato

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Mocha

$6.00

Caffe Corretto

$12.00

Caffe Speciale

$13.00

Affogato

$15.00

Port/Sherry/Madeira

Antonelli Passito 2oz

$15.00

Dow's 10 2oz

$12.00

Dow's 20 2oz

$20.00

Dow's 30 2oz

$28.00

Nitecaps

Affogato

$15.00

Scroppino

$15.00

Godfather

$15.00

Digestivi/Amari/Cordials

Meletti Sambuca 2oz

$9.00

Limoncello 2oz

$9.00

Cynar

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Mr Black Cold Brew

$12.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Baileys

$8.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Benedictine 2oz

$11.00

Pierre Ferand Cognac

$15.00

Baltamoro 2oz

$11.00

SIDES

1 Meatball $

$5.00

1 Scallop $

$5.00

1 Shrimp $

$3.00

2 Meatballs $

$10.00

3 Shrimp $

$8.00

4 Oz Filet $

$14.00

8 Oz Salmon $

$12.00

6 Oz Chicken $

$8.00

Side Asparagus $

$5.00

Side French Fries $

$4.00

Side Green Beans $

$4.00

Side Meat Sauce $

$4.00

Side Roasted Potatoes $

$4.00

Side Marinara

$2.00

Side Pasta $

$5.00

Side Risotto $

$5.00

Side Burrata $

$8.00

Side Bufala Mozzarella $

$6.00

Additional Bruschetta (1 Pc) $

$2.00

Chicos

Chico's

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

Intimate, scratch-Italian with hand-made pastas and sauces.

Website

Location

100 W Higgins Rd Suite H-20, South Barrington, IL 60010

Directions

Gallery
Incontro A Tavola image
Incontro A Tavola image
Incontro A Tavola image
Incontro A Tavola image

Map
