Incredible Burger NorthEast

1101 Melbourne Road

Hurst, TX 76053

Popular Items

The Signature Incredible
The Flamin' Hot
Seasoned Fries

Burgers

The Signature Incredible

The Signature Incredible

$9.99

Our Most Popular burger, a Signature Classic Burger. Fresh, never frozen made from scratch patty, in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, melted American Cheese, and our popular Incredible Sauce!

The BBQ Bacon

The BBQ Bacon

$11.99

Love BBQ Sauce? Enjoy this satisfying gourmet fresh, never frozen made from scratch patty, in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, melted American Cheese, Beef Bacon & BBQ Sauce.

The Nacho Man

The Nacho Man

$10.99

The Coolio

$10.99

The Shroominator

$10.99
The Flamin' Hot

The Flamin' Hot

$10.99

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Combo Fries & Drink

$4.99

Cheese Fries Combo (+$1)

$5.99

Drinks & Dessert

Fountain Drink

$2.29

Bottled Water

$1.99

Can

$1.99

Soft Serve Ice Cream

$5.99Out of stock

Sauce Cups

Ranch Sauce Cup

$0.29

Incredible Sauce Cup

$0.39

Nacho Cheese Cup

$0.89

Hot Sauce Cup

$0.39

BBQ Sauce Cup

$0.59
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Incredible Burgers to enjoy at the mall!

1101 Melbourne Road, Hurst, TX 76053

