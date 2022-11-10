  • Home
  • Grawn
  • Incredible Mo's - 1355 Silver Lake Crossings Blvd
Incredible Mo's 1355 Silver Lake Crossings Blvd

1355 Silver Lake Crossings Blvd

Grawn, MI 49637

Popular Items

BYO On A Bun
Crowd Pleaser
Cheddar Bacon Fries

Customize Your Own Pizza

10" Pizza

$12.99

14" Pizza

$16.99

12" Cauliflower Crust

$14.99

Artisan Specialty Pizzas

B.L.T

$16.99+

plenty of bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99+

chicken, bacon, red onion, cilantro, house bbq

Buffalo Chicken

$16.99+

buffalo chicken topped with a ranch swirl and a cajun crust

Cheeseburger

$16.99+

ground beef and our signature cheese blend topped with lettuce, tomato, 1000 island and house fries

Crowd Pleaser

$16.99+

artichoke truffle spread, chicken, bacon, artichoke heart, mushroom

Deluxe

$16.99+

pepperoni, ham, mushroom, roasted red pepper, onion, original red sauce

Fresh Veggie

$16.99+

roma tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, mushroom, black olives, original red sauce

Gourmet Veggie

$16.99+

artichoke heart, mushroom, kalamata olive, onion, roasted red pepper, goat cheese, spinach pesto

Hawaiian

$16.99+

ham, prosciutto, goat cheese, pineapple over red sauce and mozzarella

Loaded Potato

$16.99+

sliced potato, bacon, creamy white sauce, sour cream, scallion, white truffle oil

Margherita

$16.99+

fresh mozzarella, sliced roma tomato, fresh basil, original red sauce

Maui Wowie

$16.99+

pulled pork, pineapple, goat cheese, crispy onion, house bbq sauce

T-Rex

$16.99+

pepperoni, bacon, pulled pork, chicken, ground beef, original red sauce

The Italian

$16.99+

a full layer of salami and pepperoni over our signature cheese blend with ground beef and red sauce

White Pizza

$16.99+

creamy white sauce, topped with goat cheese, asiago cheese baked into the crust

Starters

Artichoke Truffle Dip

$7.99

Housemade artichoke truffle dip with tomato flat crisps

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

$9.99

Buffalo tossed chicken, Sauteed celery, pepper jack cheese, and blue cheese dressing to dip

Cheeseburger Eggrolls

$9.99

Ground beef, pickle, onion, american cheese, and our zesty sauce

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$9.99

Spicy sweet slaw, crispy wonton strips, sesame seeds and a hoisin ginger glaze

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Served with a side of house BBQ, sour cream, and black bean corn salsa

Chips & Salsa

$7.99

Homemade chips, served with fresh salsa

Hummus and Pita Chips

$6.99

Housemade hummus topped with kalamata olives served with toasted pita bread

Irish Eggrolls

$8.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing

Mozzarella Bread Bites

$9.99

Mozzarella Stuffed garlic loaf with original red sauce

Onion Rings

$8.99

Thick sliced Vidalia onions in a crunchy tempura batter

Parm Onion Ring

$9.99

Parmesan Breadsticks

$7.99+

Four soft breadsticks coated with butter and parmesan, served with a choice of ranch or original red sauce

Artisan Fries

Cajun Fries

$8.99

House blend of cajun seasoning and a hint of sugar, served with zesty sauce

Cheddar Bacon Fries

$9.99

your choice of fry, with a generous helping of cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, topped with fresh cut scallions

House Fries

$8.99

Tossed in salt and pepper

Parmesan Garlic Fries

$9.99

tossed in parmesan and served with artichoke truffle dip

Wings

6 Wings

$9.99

12 Wings

$17.99

Salads/Wraps

Antipasto Salad

$12.99

Romaine, pepperoni, ham, salami, olives, tomatoes, banana peppers, and mozzarella

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine, aged asiago cheese, and creamy caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Chicken, bacon, red onion, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, and scallions

House Salad

$10.99

Romaine, tomato, green pepper, red onion, mozzarella cheese, and choice of house dressing

Side Caesar

$4.99

Romaine, aged asiago cheese, and creamy caesar dressing

Side House

$4.99

Romaine, tomato, green pepper, red onion, mozzarella cheese, and choice of house dressing

On a Bun

SLC Chicken

$12.99

Specialty seasoned, lightly breaded, sharp cheddar, bacon, artichoke truffle spread, banana peppers and a side of House Fries

Pulled Pork

$10.99

Ebel's juicy pork marinated in our house bbq sauce with spicy sweet slaw on top served on a gourmet bun and a side of House Fries

BYO On A Bun

Kids Menu

K Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of two sides

K Grilled Cheese

$7.95

American Cheese on Texas Toast, toasted to perfection with your choice of two sides

K Little Monster

$7.95

One burger slider cooked to order with your choice of toppings and your choice of two sides

K Quesadilla

$7.95

Your choice of chicken or cheese, toasted between two tortilla shells and your choice of two sides

Dipping Sauces

1000 Island

$0.25+

A1

$0.25+

Artichoke Truffle

$0.25+

Balsamic Vinegar

$0.25+

Basil Pesto

$0.25+

BBQ

$0.25+

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.25+

Buffalo

$0.25+

Caesar Dressing

$0.25+

Garlic Butter

$0.25+

Italian Dressing

$0.25+

Ketchup

$0.25+

Liquid Cheese

$0.25+

Malt Vinegar

$0.25+

Mayo

$0.25+

Mustard

$0.25+

Ranch

$0.25+

Red Sauce

$0.25+

Sour Cream

$0.25+

Spicy Aioli

$0.25+

Sweet Chili

$0.25+

White Sauce

$0.25+

Zesty Sauce

$0.25+

Dessert

Fudge Brownie

$4.95Out of stock

One large, gooey chocolate brownie warmed up with a scoop of ice cream and a drizzle of chocolate sauce

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chunck Cookie

$4.95Out of stock

One large chocolate chip cookie warmed up with a scoop of ice cream and a drizzle of chocolate sauce

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.95

One scoop of vanilla ice cream with or without the chocolate sauce

Bread Pudding Varieties

$7.99

Og Cookie And Icecream

$10.99

Pepsi (20 oz) Singles

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Diet Mtn Dew

$2.50

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Aquafina Water

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50+

Ghost Energy

$3.00

Pepsi Product (4) packs

Create your own (4) pack

$8.00

Alcohol Beverages

Domestic Build your own (6) pack

$18.00

Imported Build your own (6) pack

$21.00

Craft Build your own (6) pack

$24.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Incredible Mo's is a 35,000 sq. ft. Entertainment Center featuring a first-class restaurant, bowling, arcade, laser tag, escape rooms and more. It's the perfect place for friends, families, companies and groups!

1355 Silver Lake Crossings Blvd, Grawn, MI 49637

