Restaurant header imageView gallery

Indarra - Anaheim 1560 S Lewis St

review star

No reviews yet

1560 S Lewis St

Anaheim, CA 92805

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

TODAY'S SPECIAL

Includes Punjabi Samosa (1 pc.), Choice of Signature Bowl, and Dessert Gulab jamun (1 pc.)
Today's Special

Today's Special

$13.99

includes Samosa (1 pc.), Choice of Signature Bowl, and dessert Gulab jamun (indian doughnut) (1 pc.)

FAMILY MEALS

Chef's Signature Bowls Pack

Chef's Signature Bowls Pack

$64.99

Serves 6: 2 Chicken Tikka Masala Bowls, 2 Kashmiri Lamb bowls, 2 chickpea mushroom bowls, 3 sides of masala fries, 3 chaat wala house salads

Bowls Meal Pack for Two (2)

Bowls Meal Pack for Two (2)

$37.99

Serves 2 Includes: Choice of 2 bowls | 2 Punjabi Samosas | Choice of Naan or Garlic Naan | 2 Gulab Jamun | Choice of 2 Drinks

DIY: BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

Artful combination of choice delicate grains, hearty proteins and fresh vegetables, robust sauces, accented with house-made condiments. Choose One grain, one protein, 2 vegetables, one sauce and top with unlimited chutneys & garnishes.
Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$10.99

Artful combination of choice delicate grains, hearty proteins and fresh vegetables, robust sauces, accented with house-made condiments. Choose One grain, one protein, 2 vegetables, one sauce and top with unlimited chutneys & garnishes.

CHEF CURATED SIGNATURE BOWLS

Butter Chicken Bowl

$11.50

Artful combination of house made basmati rice, butter chicken, green beans, turmeric roasted cauliflower, cilantro

Chicken Tikka Masala Bowl

Chicken Tikka Masala Bowl

$10.99

Artful combination of house made basmati rice, chicken, dairy free tikka masala sauce, green beans, turmeric roasted cauliflower, cilantro

Vegan Chickpea & Mushroom Bowl

Vegan Chickpea & Mushroom Bowl

$10.99

Artful combination of house made lemon quinoa, chickpea masala, mushrooms, fresh charred peppers & onions, accented with cilantro

Vegetarian Paneer Korma Bowl

Vegetarian Paneer Korma Bowl

$10.99

Artful combination of house made basmati rice, herbed paneer, coconut korma sauce, green beans, turmeric roasted cauliflower, cilantro

Saag (Spinach) Chicken Bowl

Saag (Spinach) Chicken Bowl

$10.99

Artful combination of house made basmati rice, chicken, dairy free spinach saag, charred peppers & onions, cilantro

Kashmiri Lamb Bowl

Kashmiri Lamb Bowl

$14.99

Artful combination of house made basmati rice, punjabi lamb, kashmiri sauce, bombay potatoes, cilantro

SMALL FUN BITES

Punjabi Samosas (1 pc)

Punjabi Samosas (1 pc)

$3.49

Served with your choice of house made chutneys

Samosa Chole Chaat

Samosa Chole Chaat

$5.49

Spiced samosa topped with chickpea, red onions, tomatoes, mint and tamarind chutneys, whole milk yogurt, shaved scallion & ginger, pickled beetroot, cilantro and our crunchy seed dal and spice mix

Aloo Chole Chaat

Aloo Chole Chaat

$5.49

Crispy natural-cut fries topped with chickpea (chole), chopped onions, tomato, chutneys, whole milk yoghurt and our crunchy seed, dal & spice mix

Masala Fries

Masala Fries

$4.49

Natural cut fries, tossed in a special blend of spices

Loaded Tikka Masala Fries

Loaded Tikka Masala Fries

$6.49

Natural cut fries, tikka sauce, cheese, tamarind-date chutney, tomatoes, and red onions

Loaded Spicy Vindaloo Fries

Loaded Spicy Vindaloo Fries

$6.49

Seasoned natural-cut fries topped with spicy vindaloo sauce, cheese blend, red chile, chopped tomato & red onion, fresh cilantro

Indarra Loaded Fries w/ Protein

Indarra Loaded Fries w/ Protein

$10.49

seasoned natural cut masala fries, topped with tikka sauce, cheese blend + choice of paneer, chicken or lamb

SOUPS & SALADS

Yellow Dal Lentil Soup

Yellow Dal Lentil Soup

$3.99

Vegetarian yellow dal lentil soup

Chaat Wala House Salad

Chaat Wala House Salad

$6.99

Fresh romaine with cucumber, cherry tomato and shaved red onion, topped with a crunchy indian seed dal mix, served with zesty chaat vinaigrette.

Arugula Salad

$6.99

Arugula leafs, cherry tomatoes, shredded paneer, roasted sesame, crunchy indian seed dal mix, served with balsamic vinaigrette

Delhi Spinach Salad

$6.99

Baby Spinach, mango cubes, paneer cubes, cherry tomato, cucumber, tikka vinaigrette, topped with indian crips

SIDES

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$1.99

Indian hot bread cooked in tandoor

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$1.99

Indian most loved hot bread topped with garlic and cilantro, cooked in tandoor

Side of Rice (8 oz)

$2.99

Side of Vegetables (8 oz)

Side of Sauces (8 oz)

$3.99

KIDS MENU

Kid's Plate

$6.99

Choice of protein: chicken, paneer, or lamb with side of fries or basmati white rice and drink options

DESSERTS

Gulab Jamun (1 PC)

Gulab Jamun (1 PC)

$1.99

Beloved Indian dessert consisting of fried balls of a dough made from milk solids and semolina, soaked with an aromatic syrup spiced with green cardamom, rose water, saffron! Should we call them "Glubes?"

UTENSILS

Add Utensils to My Order

Add Utensils to My Order

In an effort to be green, we will only provide utensils when requested. If you would like utensils included with your order, please add this item to your cart at no additional charge!

N/A BEVERAGES

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Housemade, mango, coconut milk smoothie

Turmeric-Tamarind Tonic (T3)

Turmeric-Tamarind Tonic (T3)

$3.99

IMMUNITY BOOSTER: House brewed, antioxidant, energy booster drink with turmeric, tamarind, and ginger

Hibiscus-Mint Cooler

Hibiscus-Mint Cooler

$3.99

REFRESHING Cooler! House brewed, refreshing hibiscus flowers and mint

Masala Chai Cold

$2.99
Water, 1/2 L Pellegrino, Sparkling

Water, 1/2 L Pellegrino, Sparkling

$4.00

Water, 1/2 L Still Bottled

$2.00
Limca (Indian lemon soda)

Limca (Indian lemon soda)

$2.99

lemon- and lime-flavoured carbonated soft drink

Thums Up (Indian cola soda)

Thums Up (Indian cola soda)

$2.99

Indian Cola Drink

Soft Drinks, Coke (Can)

Soft Drinks, Coke (Can)

$2.55
Soft Drinks, Diet Coke (Can)

Soft Drinks, Diet Coke (Can)

$2.55
Soft Drinks, Sprite (Can)

Soft Drinks, Sprite (Can)

$2.55
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1560 S Lewis St, Anaheim, CA 92805

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Village Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
1560 South Lewis Street Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Anytime Hawaiian BBQ & Local Food - Carson
orange starNo Reviews
1650 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Anaheim Plaza
orange star4.4 • 3,106
1700 S Harbor Blvd Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
Casa De Pancho Mexican Grill & Cantina - Anaheim - 400 Disney Way Suite 212
orange starNo Reviews
400 Disney Way Suite 212 Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
Rad Beer Company - Rad Beer
orange starNo Reviews
1301 South Lewis Street Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
DonerG - Anaheim
orange starNo Reviews
2139 East Ball Rd Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Anaheim

Umami Burger - Anaheim
orange star4.4 • 9,318
338 S. Anaheim Blvd. Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea
orange star4.4 • 3,742
880 W Lincoln Ave Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Reunion Kitchen + Drink - Anaheim
orange star4.3 • 3,725
5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road Anaheim, CA 92807
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Anaheim Plaza
orange star4.4 • 3,106
1700 S Harbor Blvd Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery - Anaheim
orange star4.0 • 3,044
2610 E Katella Ave Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurantnext
The Kroft Anaheim
orange star4.1 • 2,144
440 S Anaheim Blvd Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Anaheim
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Fullerton
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston