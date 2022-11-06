Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

Indarra Modern Indian Cuisine - Huntington Beach

review star

No reviews yet

301 Main Street #107

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Punjabi Samosas
Two (2) Entrée Meal (Curry)

TODAY'S SPECIAL

Mango Chicken Tikka Masala w/Rice

Mango Chicken Tikka Masala w/Rice

$17.00

Hit Summer with flavors of Mango in this curation for the famous Chicken Tikka Masala!

Mango Butter Chicken w/Rice

Mango Butter Chicken w/Rice

$17.00

Butter Chicken with summer mango flavors! The dish of the season!

Today's Special (Bowl Combo)

Today's Special (Bowl Combo)

$20.00

includes Samosa (1 pc.), Choice of Signature Bowl, and dessert Gulab jamun (indian doughnut) (1 pc.)

FAMILY MEALS

Two (2) Entrée Meal (Curry)

Two (2) Entrée Meal (Curry)

$30.00

Choose 2 Curry Entrees, comes with your choice of 1 Naan and 1 Rice order.

Two (2) Signature Bowls Meal

Two (2) Signature Bowls Meal

$30.00

Choose 2 Signature Bowls, comes with your choice of 1 Naan and choice of 1 Drink.

Four (4) Entrée Meal (Curry)

Four (4) Entrée Meal (Curry)

$55.00

Choose 4 Curry Entrees, comes with your choice of 2 Naan orders and 1 Rice order.

APPETIZERS

Punjabi Samosas

Punjabi Samosas

$6.00

Spiced potatoes, green peas and cashews in a tender pastry. Served with your choice of house made chutneys

Samosa Chole Chaat

Samosa Chole Chaat

$8.00

Spiced samosa topped with chickpea, red onions, tomatoes, mint and tamarind chutneys, whole milk yogurt, shaved scallion & ginger, pickled beetroot, cilantro and our crunchy seed dal and spice mix

Aloo Chole Chaat

Aloo Chole Chaat

$8.00

Crispy natural cut fries topped with chickpea, chopped red onions, tomatoes, mint chutney, tamarind-date chutney, whole milk yogurt, shaved scallion and ginger, pickled beetroot, cilantro and our crunchy seed dal and spice mix

Masala Papadum (Salsa) (1pc)

$4.00
Masala Fries

Masala Fries

$6.00

Super crispy natural cut fries with our special blend of spices served with your choice of tamarind-date chutney or tomato ketchup

Tikka Masala Fries

Tikka Masala Fries

$7.00

Seasoned natural cut fries topped with creamy tikka sauce, our special cheese blend, tamarind-date chutney, chopped tomatoes and red onions, shaved scallion & ginger and cilantro

Spicy Vindaloo Fries

Spicy Vindaloo Fries

$7.00

Seasoned natural cut fries topped with spicy vindaloo sauce, cheese blend, red chilli chutney, chopped tomatoes and red onions, shaved scallion & ginger and fresh cilantro

Naan Pizza

$8.00

SIGNATURE BOWLS

Make Your Own Bowl

Make Your Own Bowl

$12.00

Indarra's Signature Make Your Own Bowl: Choice of one Grain, one Protein, and two Vegetables. Choose One Sauce, and top with unlimited Chutneys & Garnishes.

Vegan Chickpea & Mushroom Bowl

Vegan Chickpea & Mushroom Bowl

$12.00

Lemon quinoa, chickpea masala, masala smashed ‘shrooms, charred peppers & onions, mint chutney, coconut yogurt, cucumber kachumber and fresh cilantro

Saag Chicken Bowl

Saag Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Basmati pulau (white rice), chicken tikka, spinach saag, charred peppers & onions, masala smashed ‘shrooms, mint chutney, jicama mango kachumber and fresh cilantro

Chicken Tikka Bowl

Chicken Tikka Bowl

$14.00

Basmati pulau (white rice), chicken tikka, tikka sauce, crispy green beans, roasted cauliflower, tamarind-date chutney, whole milk yogurt, pickled beetroot and carrot and fresh cilantro

Spicy Shrimp Bowl

Spicy Shrimp Bowl

$17.00

Herbed cauliflower couscous, goan shrimp, vindaloo sauce, schezwan eggplant, jicama mango kachumber, mint chutney and fresh cilantro

Kashmiri Lamb Bowl

Kashmiri Lamb Bowl

$17.00

Basmati pulau (white rice), punjabi lamb, kashmiri gravy, braised greens, bombay potatoes, whole milk yogurt, red chilli chutney, cucumber kachumber and fresh cilantro

Veg Paneer Korma Bowl

Veg Paneer Korma Bowl

$13.00

Basmati pulau (white rice), herbed Indian cheese, coconut korma sauce, crispy green beans, roasted cauliflower, mint chutney, jicama mango kachumber and fresh cilantro

Rockin' Fig Surf Bowl (Chicken)

Rockin' Fig Surf Bowl (Chicken)

$17.00

Basmati pulau (white rice), chicken tikka, tikka sauce, crispy green beans, roasted cauliflower, tamarind-date chutney, pickled beetroot and carrot and fresh cilantro

TANDOORI SIZZLERS

Shrimp marinated in fresh Indian herbs & spices, cooked in hot tandoori clay oven

Paneer Tikka Sizzlers

$11.00

Cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) marinated in fresh spices, cooked in hot tandoori clay oven

Chicken Tikka Sizzlers

$13.00

Boneless chicken breast marinated in fresh Indian herbs & spices, cooked in hot tandoori clay oven

Chicken Kabob

$14.00

Minced chicken spiced with Indian spices, ginger, herbs and onions, cooked in clay oven

Goan Shrimp Sizzlers

$16.00

Shrimp marinated in fresh Indian herbs & spices, cooked in hot tandoori clay oven

Lamb Kabob

$16.00

Minced lamb spiced with ginger, herbs & onions, cooked in hot tandoori clay oven

SALADS

Chaat Wala (CW) Salad

Chaat Wala (CW) Salad

$8.00

Fresh mixed greens and romaine with cucumbers, tomatoes, shaved red onions, topped with crunchy seed dal and spices mix, chaat viniagrette

CW Salad - Herb Paneer

CW Salad - Herb Paneer

$10.00

Fresh mixed greens and romaine with cucumbers, tomatoes, shaved red onions, topped with crunchy seed dal and spices mix, chaat viniagrette. Protein: Herb Paneer (Indian Cheese)

CW Salad - Chicken

CW Salad - Chicken

$11.00

Fresh mixed greens and romaine with cucumbers, tomatoes, shaved red onions, topped with crunchy seed dal and spices mix, chaat viniagrette Protein: Chicken

Chaat Wala Salad - Shrimp

Chaat Wala Salad - Shrimp

$13.00

Fresh mixed greens and romaine with cucumbers, tomatoes, shaved red onions, topped with crunchy seed dal and spices mix, chaat viniagrette Protein: Shrimp

Chaat Wala Salad - Lamb

Chaat Wala Salad - Lamb

$13.00

Fresh mixed greens and romaine with cucumbers, tomatoes, shaved red onions, topped with crunchy seed dal and spices mix, chaat viniagrette Protein: Lamb

CURRIES

Make Your Own Curry

Make Your Own Curry

$16.00

Chicken Tikka Masala, or any other Curry! Choose Protein, Indarra Signature Sauce and Finalize with Spice level! All curry dishes served with side of basmati white rice.

TRADITIONAL BIRYANI (RICE DISHES)

Biryani Chicken Boneless

Biryani Chicken Boneless

$17.00

A popular rice dish, boneless chicken biryani

Biryani Lamb

Biryani Lamb

$20.00

A popular rice dish, boneless lamb biryani

Biryani Veg Pulao

Biryani Veg Pulao

$16.00

A popular rice dish, vegetarian biryani

Biryani Tawa Shrimp

Biryani Tawa Shrimp

$20.00

A popular rice dish, tawa shrimp biryani

TRADITIONAL INDIAN

Chicken Tikka Masala w/Rice

Chicken Tikka Masala w/Rice

$17.00

World Famous Chicken Tikka Masala!

Chicken Butter Masala w/Rice

Chicken Butter Masala w/Rice

$17.00

Butter Chicken!

Mango Chicken Tikka Masala w/Rice

Mango Chicken Tikka Masala w/Rice

$17.00

Hit Summer with flavors of Mango in this curation for the famous Chicken Tikka Masala!

Mango Butter Chicken w/Rice

Mango Butter Chicken w/Rice

$17.00

Butter Chicken with summer mango flavors! The dish of the season!

Chicken Curry w/Rice

Chicken Curry w/Rice

$17.00

Selected dark chicken meat

Chicken Korma w/Rice

Chicken Korma w/Rice

$17.00
Chicken Vindaloo Spicy w/Rice

Chicken Vindaloo Spicy w/Rice

$17.00
Lamb Pasanda w/Rice

Lamb Pasanda w/Rice

$20.00

Most Favorite Lamb curry dish

Lamb Spinach Saag w/Rice

Lamb Spinach Saag w/Rice

$20.00
Lamb Vindaloo Spicy w/Rice

Lamb Vindaloo Spicy w/Rice

$20.00
Lamb Curry w/Rice

Lamb Curry w/Rice

$20.00
Lamb Potatoes Curry w/Rice

Lamb Potatoes Curry w/Rice

$20.00
Shrimp Curry w/Rice

Shrimp Curry w/Rice

$20.00
Shrimp Masala w/Rice

Shrimp Masala w/Rice

$20.00
Biryani Veg Pulao

Biryani Veg Pulao

$16.00

A popular rice dish, vegetarian biryani

Biryani Chicken Boneless

Biryani Chicken Boneless

$17.00

A popular rice dish, boneless chicken biryani

Biryani Lamb

Biryani Lamb

$20.00

A popular rice dish, boneless lamb biryani

Saag Paneer w/Rice

$16.00

Shahi Paneer w/Rice

$16.00

Yellow Dal Tadka w/Rice

$13.00

Aloo Gobhi (Potatoes Cauliflower Mix) w/Rice

$16.00

Vegetable Korma w/Rice

$16.00

Chana Masala (Chole) w/Rice

$16.00

Raita

$6.00

Butter Naan

$4.00

Papadum (Lentils, GF) (3 pcs)

$5.00

Mattar Paneer

$16.00

Spinach Saag Aloo

$16.00

Daal Makhni (Black Daal)

$16.00

KIDS MENU

Tiny Thali

$7.00

Chicken Tikka & Fries

$7.00

SIDES

Plain Naan

$3.00

Fresh hot Indian flour bread, cooked in hot tandoori clay oven

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$3.50

Fresh hot Indian flour bread topped with garlic, cooked in hot tandoori clay oven

Papadum (Lentils, GF) (3 pcs)

$5.00

Side of Shrimp (8 oz)

$6.00

Bullet Garlic Naan Spicy

$5.00

Bowl Of Lentil Soup (Yellow Daal)

$4.00+

Satisfying vegetarian lentil soup. Cup 4 / Bowl 7

Mini Cheese Pizza

Mini Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Plain naan (indian flour hot bread) base, topped with tikka sauce and mild cheese blend, cooked in hot tandoori clay oven

Side of Sauces (8 oz)

$4.00

Side of Grains (8 oz)

$4.00

Side of Veggies (Select 1) (8 oz)

$4.00

Side of Chicken (8 oz)

$5.00

Side of Paneer (8 oz)

$5.00

Side of Lamb (8 oz)

$6.00

Side of Shrimp 7 pcs

$7.00

SIGNATURE WRAPS

Make Your Own Wrap

Chickpea & Mushroom Wrap

$12.00

Paneer Korma Wrap

$13.00

Saag Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Tikka Wrap

$14.00

Spicy Shrimp Wrap

$17.00

Kashmiri Lamb Wrap

$17.00

DESSERTS

Kulfi

$5.00

Gulab Jamun (2 pcs)

$5.00

UTENSILS

Add Utensils to My Order

Add Utensils to My Order

In an effort to be green, we will only provide utensils when requested. If you would like utensils included with your order, please add this item to your cart at no additional charge!

N/A BEVERAGES

Water, 1/2 L Still Bottled

$2.00

Water, 250 ML Pellegrino, Sparkling

$2.00
SMART Water, Glaceau 20 oz

SMART Water, Glaceau 20 oz

$2.50

Glaceau Smartwater, 20 Fl Oz, Bottle

Water, 1/2 L Pellegrino, Sparkling

$4.00

Water, 1 L Aqua Panna Still

$5.00

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Hibiscus-Mint Cooler

$3.00

Tumeric-Tamarind Tonic (T3)

$3.00

Masala Chai

$3.00

Soft Drinks, Coke (Can)

$2.00

Soft Drinks, Diet Coke (Can)

$2.00

Soft Drinks, Sprite (Can)

$2.00

COCKTAILS

The Turmeric Tornado

$8.00

The Mango Mutiny

$9.00

Hibiscus Mint Mojjito

$10.00

Bombay Bloody Mary

$9.00

Classic Margarita

$10.00

Mango Margarita

$10.00

Raspberry Margarita

$10.00

Margarita Flight

$25.00

BEER

Taj Mahal Premium Lager

$9.00

Flying Horse Royal Lager

$9.00

Kingfisher Lager 330 ml

$5.00

Taj Small 330ml

$5.00

$5 Tap Beer Special

$5.00

House Blonde

$5.00

House IPA

$5.00

Boonte Amber Ale

$7.00

N.C. Scrimshaw Pilsner

$6.00

Bavik Super Pils

$6.00

Allagash White Ale

$7.00

Allagash Tripel

$9.00

Offshoot Relax Hazy IPA

$8.00

Einstok Toasted Porter

$8.00

Rotator

$8.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

White Claw Hard Seltzer (Cans)

$5.00

Allagash White Ale

$6.95+

Bruery Reukeller Helles Lager

$6.95+

Offshoot Relax Hazy IPA

$7.95+

BUDWEISER BUCKET (6) SPECIAL

$15.00

COORS LIGHT BUCKET (6) SPECIAL

$15.00

MICHELOB ULTRA BUCKET (6) SPECIAL

$15.00

Corona

$3.00

Modelo

$3.00

Pacifico

$3.00

WINE - 375ML (Half Bottle)

Chardonnay, Kendall-Jackson, Jackson Estate Sonoma (375 ML)

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Kendall-Jackson, Jackson Estate Sonoma (375 ML)

$12.00Out of stock

WINE

House Red, La Vieille Ferme, France

House Red, La Vieille Ferme, France

$6.00+

This is a richly fruity and supple French wine, ruby-purple colored, with aromas of cassis and herbs, flavors of plum and blackberry on the palate.

House White, La Vieille Ferme, France

$6.00+

Wine Flight - 3x3oz pours Cambria

$15.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Dry Creek, Sonoma

$8.00+

Pinot Grigio, Scarpetta, Fruili, Italy

$9.00+

Chardonnay, Cambria, Santa Maria (Women's Month)

$12.00+

Chardonnay, Cypress, Central Coast

$7.00+

Chardonnay, La Crema, Monterey

$10.00+

Prosecco, Benvolio, Veneto, Italy - split

$8.00

Prosecco, La Marca, Bottle

$25.00

Rosé, Cambria, Santa Maria Valley

$10.00+

Pinot Noir, Cambria, Santa Maria (Women's Month)

$15.00+

Pinot Noir, Kendall-Jackson, Central Coast

$10.00+

Pinot Noir, Old Soul, Lodi

$7.00+

Cabernet, Silver Palm, North Coast

$11.00+

Cabernet, Rabble, Paso Robles

$9.00+

Pinot Noir, Gran Morraine, Yamhill-Carlton, OR, Bottle

$66.00

Monastrell, Juan Gil Silver, Spain, Bottle

$45.00

Indarra Sangria

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Artful bowls and Indian curry with combinations of delicate grains, hearty proteins, fresh vegetables, robust sauces, accented with house-made condiments

Location

301 Main Street #107, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Indarra Modern Indian Cuisine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Longboard Restaurant & Pub on Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
217 Main Street Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
orange star4.3 • 493
210 Fifth St. Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Surf City Ale House
orange star4.4 • 5
301 Main St Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Jan's Health Bar - Huntington Beach
orange star4.2 • 795
501 Main St Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Duke's Huntington Beach
orange star4.5 • 11,376
317 pacific coast hwy Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
HQ Gastropub - Huntington Beach - 155 5th St
orange star4.2 • 1,430
155 5th St Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Huntington Beach

Duke's Huntington Beach
orange star4.5 • 11,376
317 pacific coast hwy Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Kabuki - Huntington Beach
orange star4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
The Olive Pit - Huntington Beach
orange star4.6 • 5,883
16365 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Slaters 50/50 (OLD) - Huntington Beach (OLD)
orange star4.0 • 3,619
17071 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
Johnny Rebs Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 2,341
4663 Long Beach Blvd Long Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Da Hawaiian Kitchen - HB
orange star4.6 • 1,573
9842 Adams ave Huntington Beach, CA 92646
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntington Beach
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston