Independence Brewing Co.

Pure Stoke - 6x12oz

$11.00

7% - Hazy IPA, When’s the last time you got stoked? You know that feeling of excitement and rush of emotion that accompanies the perfect moment? If you’re like us, you're probably stoked right now. In this hectic world, it’s easy to forget to stop and smell the spray. So while others are out blindly chasing the next big break, we invite you to kick back and soak it all in as we coast a wave of Pure Stoke, bouyed by the ebb and flow of tropical New Zealand hops. Time is an illusion and the future is hazy, so let’s ride the Stoke and sip-here-now.