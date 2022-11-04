Restaurant header imageView gallery

Independence Brewing Co.

review star

No reviews yet

3913 Todd Ln Ste 607

Austin, TX 78744

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Oklahoma Suks - 6x12oz
Convict Hill - 6x12oz

6 Packs

Buy a six pack To-Go!
Austin Amber - 6x12oz

Austin Amber - 6x12oz

$9.00

6% - Austin Amber is a true original with its blend of toasted and caramel malt flavors balanced by American hops. It's a smooth, laid-back beer that brings people together. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.

Stash IPA - 6x12oz

Stash IPA - 6x12oz

$10.00

7.5% - Stash IPA is a dank and resinous, enlightening hop trip. Floral, citrus, and resinous hop flavors meld together in this classic IPA. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.

Power & Light - 6x12oz

Power & Light - 6x12oz

$9.00

5.3% - Power & Light is a crisp, hoppy and refreshing Session IPA. With just the right amount of grapefruity hop flavor, this 2016 World Beer Cup gold winner is easy drinking goodness. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.

Native Texan - 6x12oz

Native Texan - 6x12oz

$9.00

5.2% - Native Texan is a pilsner as German as the hill country, as bright as Friday night lights, as clear as a West Texas night sky, as clean as a steel guitar, and smoother than a Texan drawl. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.

Convict Hill - 6x12oz

Convict Hill - 6x12oz

$10.00

8% - Convict Hill stout puts a deep obsidian black with a thick, creamy head. Flaked oats create a rich creamy body that tempers the bitter roasted flavor of this robust, heady ale. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.

Pure Stoke - 6x12oz

Pure Stoke - 6x12oz

$11.00

7% - Hazy IPA, When’s the last time you got stoked? You know that feeling of excitement and rush of emotion that accompanies the perfect moment? If you’re like us, you're probably stoked right now. In this hectic world, it’s easy to forget to stop and smell the spray. So while others are out blindly chasing the next big break, we invite you to kick back and soak it all in as we coast a wave of Pure Stoke, bouyed by the ebb and flow of tropical New Zealand hops. Time is an illusion and the future is hazy, so let’s ride the Stoke and sip-here-now.

Redbud: Pomegranate Lychee Tea - 6x12oz

Redbud: Pomegranate Lychee Tea - 6x12oz

$10.00

4.9% - Travel the gustatory Silk Road with each sip of our newest Redbud rotational. Packed with old world fruits like pomegranate and lychee and steeped in green tea, this antioxidant rich tonic promotes mind and body health. Tart, tangy, and herbal with that unmistakable lychee flavor and slight green tea bitterness, this Berliner is not for the faint of palate.

Highboy - 6x12oz

Highboy - 6x12oz

$11.00

9% - A resinous and fully juiced beast of a beer that's been double dry-hopped with loads of late addition hops like Strata and Mosaic, Amarillo Lupomax, and souped up with a CO2 hop extract. This baby roars like a pre-1977 Ford F-250, AKA the Highboy.

High Boy: Lotus - 6x19.2

High Boy: Lotus - 6x19.2

$20.00

9% - The Lotus hop variety was developed under Hopsteiner’s experimental breeding program. 10 years in the making, Lotus’ genetic origin spans the globe beginning with the Eastern Gold, a Japanese hop variety from the 1930s, crossbred with Apollo, Cascade, and a wild American hop developed at Wye College in England. This Highboy boasts waves of orange and vanilla followed by notes of candied grape and tropical fruit aromas. Observe the fasten seatbelt sign and don’t forget your passport!

Oklahoma Suks - 6x12oz

$10.00

5.2% - Because Oklahoma Sucks

Twine Time - 6x12oz

Twine Time - 6x12oz

$10.00

5.3% - For nearly 40 years, “Twine Time” was Austin’s Saturday night soundtrack. Hosted by musician Paul Ray, the show featured vintage Rock ‘N’ Roll, R&B, Blues, Soul, and Rockabilly exclusively from the years 1945 to 1975. When Paul died in 2016 the show couldn’t go on without his encyclopedic knowledge and personal collection of more than 5,000 records. This complex and summery hazy pale is our tribute to Paul, packed with juicy tropical hops with sweet candy-like esters and creamy peach and banana lactones.

12 Packs

Hop Trip - IPA Sampler

Hop Trip - IPA Sampler

$16.00

Contains 3 cans of Stash, 3 cans of Power & Light, 3 cans of Pure Stoke, & 3 cans of Highboy.

BYO6

BYO6

$10.00

32oz Crowlers

Purchase any of our draft beers in a 32oz Crowler.
Austin Amber - 32oz Crowler

Austin Amber - 32oz Crowler

$10.00

6% - Austin Amber is a true original with its blend of toasted and caramel malt flavors balanced by American hops. It's a smooth, laid-back beer that brings people together. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.

Stash IPA - 32oz Crowler

Stash IPA - 32oz Crowler

$10.00

7.5% - Stash IPA is a dank and resinous, enlightening hop trip. Floral, citrus, and resinous hop flavors meld together in this classic IPA. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.

Power & Light - 32oz Crowler

Power & Light - 32oz Crowler

$10.00

5.3% - Power & Light is a crisp, hoppy and refreshing Session IPA. With just the right amount of grapefruity hop flavor, this 2016 World Beer Cup gold winner is easy drinking goodness. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.

Native Texan - 32oz Crowler

Native Texan - 32oz Crowler

$10.00

5.2% - Native Texan is a pilsner as German as the hill country, as bright as Friday night lights, as clear as a West Texas night sky, as clean as a steel guitar, and smoother than a Texan drawl. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.

Pure Stoke - 32oz Crowler

Pure Stoke - 32oz Crowler

$10.00

7% - Hazy IPA, When’s the last time you got stoked? You know that feeling of excitement and rush of emotion that accompanies the perfect moment? If you’re like us, you're probably stoked right now. In this hectic world, it’s easy to forget to stop and smell the spray. So while others are out blindly chasing the next big break, we invite you to kick back and soak it all in as we coast a wave of Pure Stoke, bouyed by the ebb and flow of tropical New Zealand hops. Time is an illusion and the future is hazy, so let’s ride the Stoke and sip-here-now.

Convict Hill - 32oz Crowler

Convict Hill - 32oz Crowler

$10.00

8% - Convict Hill stout puts a deep obsidian black with a thick, creamy head. Flaked oats create a rich creamy body that tempers the bitter roasted flavor of this robust, heady ale. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.

High Boy - 32oz Crowler

High Boy - 32oz Crowler

$14.00

9% - A resinous and fully juiced beast of a beer that's been double dry-hopped with loads of late addition hops like Strata and Mosaic, Amarillo Lupomax, and souped up with a CO2 hop extract. This baby roars like a pre-1977 Ford F-250, AKA the Highboy.

Finnlay - 32oz Crowler

Finnlay - 32oz Crowler

$10.00

5.5% - Chocolate Graham Cracker Porter

Murrin Märzen - 32oz Crowler

Murrin Märzen - 32oz Crowler

$10.00

6% - Oktoberfest Lager

Be Rad - 32oz Crowler

Be Rad - 32oz Crowler

$10.00

5.6% - Vienna Lager

Calibur Hef- 32oz Crowler

Calibur Hef- 32oz Crowler

$10.00

4.9% - Hefeweizen

Sweet Berry Wime - 32oz Crowler

$10.00

64oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Sealed Growlers

Austin Amber - 64oz Growler

Austin Amber - 64oz Growler

$45.00

6% - Austin Amber is a true original with its blend of toasted and caramel malt flavors balanced by American hops. It's a smooth, laid-back beer that brings people together. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.

Stash IPA - 64oz Growler

Stash IPA - 64oz Growler

$45.00

7.5% - Stash IPA is a dank and resinous, enlightening hop trip. Floral, citrus, and resinous hop flavors meld together in this classic IPA. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.

Power & Light - 64oz Growler

Power & Light - 64oz Growler

$45.00

5.3% - Power & Light is a crisp, hoppy and refreshing Session IPA. With just the right amount of grapefruity hop flavor, this 2016 World Beer Cup gold winner is easy drinking goodness. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.

Native Texan - 64oz Growler

Native Texan - 64oz Growler

$45.00

5.2% - Native Texan is a pilsner as German as the hill country, as bright as Friday night lights, as clear as a West Texas night sky, as clean as a steel guitar, and smoother than a Texan drawl. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.

Convict Hill - 64oz Growler

Convict Hill - 64oz Growler

$45.00

8% - Convict Hill stout puts a deep obsidian black with a thick, creamy head. Flaked oats create a rich creamy body that tempers the bitter roasted flavor of this robust, heady ale. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.

Pure Stoke - 64oz Growler

Pure Stoke - 64oz Growler

$45.00

7% - Hazy IPA, When’s the last time you got stoked? You know that feeling of excitement and rush of emotion that accompanies the perfect moment? If you’re like us, you're probably stoked right now. In this hectic world, it’s easy to forget to stop and smell the spray. So while others are out blindly chasing the next big break, we invite you to kick back and soak it all in as we coast a wave of Pure Stoke, bouyed by the ebb and flow of tropical New Zealand hops. Time is an illusion and the future is hazy, so let’s ride the Stoke and sip-here-now.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come and enjoy!

Website

Location

3913 Todd Ln Ste 607, Austin, TX 78744

Directions

Gallery
Independence Brewing Co. image
Independence Brewing Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hajima - at Independence
orange starNo Reviews
3913 Todd Lane Austin, TX 78744
View restaurantnext
Casa Moreno
orange star4.7 • 500
5001 E Ben White Blvd Austin, TX 78741
View restaurantnext
Pizza Leon- Austin - Austin Tx
orange star4.6 • 80
4749 E. Ben White Blvd Austin, TX 78741
View restaurantnext
G-Bob's Grill - 4749 E . Ben White blvd .
orange starNo Reviews
4749 E . Ben White blvd . Austin, TX 78741
View restaurantnext
Side Eye Pie
orange starNo Reviews
3901 Promontory Point Drive Austin, TX 78744
View restaurantnext
Meanwhile Brewing - 3901 Promontory Point Drive
orange starNo Reviews
3901 Promontory Point Drive Austin, TX 78744
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Casa Moreno
orange star4.7 • 500
5001 E Ben White Blvd Austin, TX 78741
View restaurantnext
Pizza Leon- Austin - Austin Tx
orange star4.6 • 80
4749 E. Ben White Blvd Austin, TX 78741
View restaurantnext
Pinthouse Brewing - Ben White
orange star5.0 • 4
2201 E Ben White Blvd Austin, TX 78741
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Circle C Ranch
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
West Campus
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Bouldin Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Market District
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Oltorf/East Riverside
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
East Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
78704 (South Austin)
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Rosedale
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston