- Home
- /
- Austin
- /
- Southeast Austin
- /
- Independence Brewing Co.
Independence Brewing Co.
No reviews yet
3913 Todd Ln Ste 607
Austin, TX 78744
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
6 Packs
Austin Amber - 6x12oz
6% - Austin Amber is a true original with its blend of toasted and caramel malt flavors balanced by American hops. It's a smooth, laid-back beer that brings people together. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.
Stash IPA - 6x12oz
7.5% - Stash IPA is a dank and resinous, enlightening hop trip. Floral, citrus, and resinous hop flavors meld together in this classic IPA. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.
Power & Light - 6x12oz
5.3% - Power & Light is a crisp, hoppy and refreshing Session IPA. With just the right amount of grapefruity hop flavor, this 2016 World Beer Cup gold winner is easy drinking goodness. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.
Native Texan - 6x12oz
5.2% - Native Texan is a pilsner as German as the hill country, as bright as Friday night lights, as clear as a West Texas night sky, as clean as a steel guitar, and smoother than a Texan drawl. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.
Convict Hill - 6x12oz
8% - Convict Hill stout puts a deep obsidian black with a thick, creamy head. Flaked oats create a rich creamy body that tempers the bitter roasted flavor of this robust, heady ale. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.
Pure Stoke - 6x12oz
7% - Hazy IPA, When’s the last time you got stoked? You know that feeling of excitement and rush of emotion that accompanies the perfect moment? If you’re like us, you're probably stoked right now. In this hectic world, it’s easy to forget to stop and smell the spray. So while others are out blindly chasing the next big break, we invite you to kick back and soak it all in as we coast a wave of Pure Stoke, bouyed by the ebb and flow of tropical New Zealand hops. Time is an illusion and the future is hazy, so let’s ride the Stoke and sip-here-now.
Redbud: Pomegranate Lychee Tea - 6x12oz
4.9% - Travel the gustatory Silk Road with each sip of our newest Redbud rotational. Packed with old world fruits like pomegranate and lychee and steeped in green tea, this antioxidant rich tonic promotes mind and body health. Tart, tangy, and herbal with that unmistakable lychee flavor and slight green tea bitterness, this Berliner is not for the faint of palate.
Highboy - 6x12oz
9% - A resinous and fully juiced beast of a beer that's been double dry-hopped with loads of late addition hops like Strata and Mosaic, Amarillo Lupomax, and souped up with a CO2 hop extract. This baby roars like a pre-1977 Ford F-250, AKA the Highboy.
High Boy: Lotus - 6x19.2
9% - The Lotus hop variety was developed under Hopsteiner’s experimental breeding program. 10 years in the making, Lotus’ genetic origin spans the globe beginning with the Eastern Gold, a Japanese hop variety from the 1930s, crossbred with Apollo, Cascade, and a wild American hop developed at Wye College in England. This Highboy boasts waves of orange and vanilla followed by notes of candied grape and tropical fruit aromas. Observe the fasten seatbelt sign and don’t forget your passport!
Oklahoma Suks - 6x12oz
5.2% - Because Oklahoma Sucks
Twine Time - 6x12oz
5.3% - For nearly 40 years, “Twine Time” was Austin’s Saturday night soundtrack. Hosted by musician Paul Ray, the show featured vintage Rock ‘N’ Roll, R&B, Blues, Soul, and Rockabilly exclusively from the years 1945 to 1975. When Paul died in 2016 the show couldn’t go on without his encyclopedic knowledge and personal collection of more than 5,000 records. This complex and summery hazy pale is our tribute to Paul, packed with juicy tropical hops with sweet candy-like esters and creamy peach and banana lactones.
12 Packs
BYO6
32oz Crowlers
Austin Amber - 32oz Crowler
6% - Austin Amber is a true original with its blend of toasted and caramel malt flavors balanced by American hops. It's a smooth, laid-back beer that brings people together. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.
Stash IPA - 32oz Crowler
7.5% - Stash IPA is a dank and resinous, enlightening hop trip. Floral, citrus, and resinous hop flavors meld together in this classic IPA. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.
Power & Light - 32oz Crowler
5.3% - Power & Light is a crisp, hoppy and refreshing Session IPA. With just the right amount of grapefruity hop flavor, this 2016 World Beer Cup gold winner is easy drinking goodness. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.
Native Texan - 32oz Crowler
5.2% - Native Texan is a pilsner as German as the hill country, as bright as Friday night lights, as clear as a West Texas night sky, as clean as a steel guitar, and smoother than a Texan drawl. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.
Pure Stoke - 32oz Crowler
7% - Hazy IPA, When’s the last time you got stoked? You know that feeling of excitement and rush of emotion that accompanies the perfect moment? If you’re like us, you're probably stoked right now. In this hectic world, it’s easy to forget to stop and smell the spray. So while others are out blindly chasing the next big break, we invite you to kick back and soak it all in as we coast a wave of Pure Stoke, bouyed by the ebb and flow of tropical New Zealand hops. Time is an illusion and the future is hazy, so let’s ride the Stoke and sip-here-now.
Convict Hill - 32oz Crowler
8% - Convict Hill stout puts a deep obsidian black with a thick, creamy head. Flaked oats create a rich creamy body that tempers the bitter roasted flavor of this robust, heady ale. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.
High Boy - 32oz Crowler
9% - A resinous and fully juiced beast of a beer that's been double dry-hopped with loads of late addition hops like Strata and Mosaic, Amarillo Lupomax, and souped up with a CO2 hop extract. This baby roars like a pre-1977 Ford F-250, AKA the Highboy.
Finnlay - 32oz Crowler
5.5% - Chocolate Graham Cracker Porter
Murrin Märzen - 32oz Crowler
6% - Oktoberfest Lager
Be Rad - 32oz Crowler
5.6% - Vienna Lager
Calibur Hef- 32oz Crowler
4.9% - Hefeweizen
Sweet Berry Wime - 32oz Crowler
64oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Sealed Growlers
Austin Amber - 64oz Growler
6% - Austin Amber is a true original with its blend of toasted and caramel malt flavors balanced by American hops. It's a smooth, laid-back beer that brings people together. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.
Stash IPA - 64oz Growler
7.5% - Stash IPA is a dank and resinous, enlightening hop trip. Floral, citrus, and resinous hop flavors meld together in this classic IPA. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.
Power & Light - 64oz Growler
5.3% - Power & Light is a crisp, hoppy and refreshing Session IPA. With just the right amount of grapefruity hop flavor, this 2016 World Beer Cup gold winner is easy drinking goodness. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.
Native Texan - 64oz Growler
5.2% - Native Texan is a pilsner as German as the hill country, as bright as Friday night lights, as clear as a West Texas night sky, as clean as a steel guitar, and smoother than a Texan drawl. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.
Convict Hill - 64oz Growler
8% - Convict Hill stout puts a deep obsidian black with a thick, creamy head. Flaked oats create a rich creamy body that tempers the bitter roasted flavor of this robust, heady ale. *DISCLAIMER* According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, Sec. 12.052 Beer-To-Go sales are capped at 288 fl oz per person, per day.
Pure Stoke - 64oz Growler
7% - Hazy IPA, When’s the last time you got stoked? You know that feeling of excitement and rush of emotion that accompanies the perfect moment? If you’re like us, you're probably stoked right now. In this hectic world, it’s easy to forget to stop and smell the spray. So while others are out blindly chasing the next big break, we invite you to kick back and soak it all in as we coast a wave of Pure Stoke, bouyed by the ebb and flow of tropical New Zealand hops. Time is an illusion and the future is hazy, so let’s ride the Stoke and sip-here-now.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come and enjoy!
3913 Todd Ln Ste 607, Austin, TX 78744