India Clay Oven 2005 W 76 Country Blvd

No reviews yet

2005 W 76 Country Blvd

Branson, MO 65616

Appetizers

01. Vegetable Samosa

$3.95

Crispy turnover with seasoned potatoes and green peas

02. Vegetable Pakora

$3.95

Crispy vegetable fritters in a gram flour batter

03. Aloo Tikki

$3.95

Spcy deep fried potato patties served with green and tamarind saue

04. Lasoni Gobi

$9.95

Batter fried cauliflower, garlic, onion, sauteed in a tangy sauce

05. Samosa chat

$6.95

Deep fried crispy samosa with robust flavor and ginger. Served on a bed of curried chickpeas and chutneys

06. Clay Oven Special Vegetable Platter

$8.95

Vegetable fritters, fried in a gram batter with samosa

07. Fish Pakora

$9.95

Deep fried fish with a blend of traditional spices

08. Chicken Tikka

$12.95

Tender pieces of chicken marinated in spices and yogurt, cooked on skewers in our Clay Oven and served with salad tray with green pepper, onion and pieces of lemon.

Soups, Salads, and Sides

09. Mulligatawny Soup

$3.95

Supreme blend of lentil and chicken cubes cooked to perfection and seasoned with cilantro.

10. Dal Soup

$3.95

Seasoned lentil soup, served hot with cilantro

11. Tomato Soup

$3.95

Soup made with tomatoes with a touch of Indian spices

12. Clay Oven Green Salad

$3.95

Healthy lettuce, cucumber, tomatoe, onion - Your choice of ranch or Italian

13. Healthy Raita

$2.50

Yogurt with cucumber, cumin seeds and fresh coriander

14. Sweet Mango Chutney

$2.50

15. Spicy Pickle Achar

$2.50

16. Pappadam

$1.95

Thin, crispy pappadam cooked with our Clay Oven

Bread Specialties

17. Butter Naan

$2.95

White flour bread cooked in our Clay Oven

18. Garlic Naan

$3.95

Bread topped with garlic

19. Onion Kulcha

$3.95

Onion stuffed bread cooked in our Clay Oven

20. Cheese Naan

$4.95

Bread stuffed with cheese

21. Chicken Tikka Naan

$4.95

Bread stuffed with chicken tikka

22. Lamb Keema Naan

$4.95

Bread stuffed with ground lamb, baked in our Clay Oven

23. Kabuli Naan

$4.95

Bread stuffed with cashews, pistachips, raisins, and cherries

24. Roti

$2.95

Whole wheat bread baked in our Clay Oven

25. Paratha

$3.95

Multi layered whole wheat bread baked in our Clay Oven

26. Aloo Paratha

$3.95

Potatoes stuffed inside baked whole wheat bread

27. Spinach Paratha

$4.95

Bread stuffed with spinach and herbs

Vegetable Specialties

28. Palak Paneer

$13.95

Homemade cheese cubes in mild spinach

29. Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.95

Homemade cheese in creamy tomato sauce

30. Dal Tadka

$12.95

Yellow lentils cooked with cumin seeds, tomato and garlic

31. Dal Makhani

$13.95

Black lentils slow cooked with aromatic herbs and spices

32. Channa Masaala

$12.95

Chickpeas and tomatoe in freshly ground spices

33. Aloo Mutter

$12.95

Potoates, green peas and spices in a creamy sauce

34. Aloo Gobi

$13.95

Potatoes, cauliflower, tomatoes and ginger

35. Jeera Aloo

$13.95

Potatoes, sauteed cumin seeds, with garlic and ginger

36. Malai Kofta

$14.95

Minced vegetable dumpling in creamy tomato, onion sauce

37. Mix Vegetable Curry

$13.95

Seasonal vegetables cooked with onion and tomato sauce

38. Mutter Paneer

$14.95

Homemade cheese cubes and green peas in creamy sauce

39. Paneer Karahi

$14.95

Fresh homemade cheese sauteed with onion, bell pepper, tomatoes and special spices

40. Baingan Bharta

$13.95

Smoked eggplant puree, green peas and ginger

41. Navaratan Korma

$14.95

Fresh vegetables cooked with creamy cashew sauce

42. Paneer Korma

$14.95

Paneer soaked in a special almond and saffron sauce

43. Aloo Saag

$12.95

Fresh potato cubes in mild spinach puree

Tandoori

44. Chicken Tandoori

$15.95

Chicken marinated with yogurt and spices

45. Chicken Tikka Kabob

$15.95

Chicken marinated with yogurt and mild spices

46. Seekh (Kabab)

$17.95

Minced lamb with aromatic herbs

47. Shrimp Tandoori

$17.96

Jumbo shrimp marinated in yogurt and mild spices

48. Clay oven Mix Grill

$25.95

Tandoori chicken, chicken tikka, sheekh kabob and shrimp tandoori

49. Fish Tikka

$18.95

Mahi-Mahi marinated in a mixture of aromatic herbs

50. Ginger Chicken

$15.95

Boneless chicken cubes marinated in fresh chopped ginger

Chicken Specialties

51. Chicken Curry

$14.95

Boneless chicken cooked with onion and tomato sauce

52. Chili Chicken

$16.95

Boneless chicken cooked with flavorful chilli

53. CHicken Tikka Masala

$15.95

Chicken Tikak chunks in thick tomato, onion and butter sauce

54. Chicken Karahi

$16.95

Boneless chicken sauteed with onion, bell peppers, tomatoes and special spices

55. Butter Chicken

$15.95

Red Meat of Tandooir Chicken in fenugreek leaves cooked with creamy tomato sauce

56. Chicken Vindaloo

$15.95

Chicken and potatoes in Goan style, hot and tangy sauce

57. Chicken Saag

$15.95

Chicken cooked in mild spinach puree

58. Chicken Jalfrezi

$16.95

Stir fried chicken sauteed with onion, belly peppers and tomatoes in a tangy sauce

59. Chicken Korma

$16.95

Chicken cooked with a creamy cashew sauce

60. Chicken Delhi Special Masala

$16.95

Garlic, chicken with tomatoes and green pepper spices and cooked in karahi sauce

Lamb Specialties

61. Lamb Rogan Joshn

$15.95

Aromatic lamb chunks cooked with yogurt, onion, tomato and mild spices

62. Lamb Tikka Masala

$16.95

Clay Oven grilled lamb cubes in creamy tomato sauce

63. Lamb Saag

$15.95

Lamb cooked with a mild spinach sauce

64. Keema Mutter

$16.95

Ground lamb with green peas seasoned with spices

65. Lamb Korma

$16.95

Lamb soaked in special almond and saffron sauce

66. Lamb Vindaloo

$16.95

Lamb and potatoes in Goan style, hot and tangy sauce

67. Lamb Karahi

$16.95

Lamb sauteed with onion, bell peppers, tomatoes and special spices

68. Dal Meat

$15.95

Lamb cooked in aromatic lentils and herbs.

Seafood Specialties

69. Shrimp Kabab Masala

$17.95

Clay oven grilled shrimp in a creamy tomato sauce

70. Balti Shrimp Curry

$16.95

Shrimp cooked in Indian spices, tomato and yogurt

71. Shrimp Korma

$17.95

Shrimp soaked ina special almond and saffron sauce

72. Shrimp Karahi

$16.95

Shrimp sauteed with onion, belly peppers, tomatoes and special spices

73. Shrimp Vindaloo

$16.95

Shrimp and potatoes Goan style, hot and tangy sauce

74. Shrimp Saag

$16.95

Shrimp cooked in a mild spinach sauce

75. Clay Oven Fish Cury

$18.95

Fish sauteed with mustard seeds, curry leaves and coconut and tomato sauce

76. Goan Fish Curry

$18.95

Goan style fish cooked in tangy tomato gravy, flavored with a touch of coconut milk

77. Fish Tikka Masala

$17.95

Clay oven grilled fish in a creamy tomato sauce

Basmati Khazana

78 Vegetable Biryani

$13.95

Biryani lucious recipes made with absmati rice, meat or vegetable and an array of spices served with Raita

79. Chicken Biryani

$14.95

Biryani lucious recipes made with absmati rice, meat or vegetable and an array of spices served with Raita

80. Lamb Biryani

$15.95

Biryani lucious recipes made with absmati rice, meat or vegetable and an array of spices served with Raita

81. Shrimp Biryani

$16.95

Biryani lucious recipes made with absmati rice, meat or vegetable and an array of spices served with Raita

House Special Desserts

82 Rasmali

$3.95

Sweet, spongy cottage cheese dumplings

83. Gulab Jamun

$3.95

Dry milk dumplings soaked in honey syrup

84. Kheer

$2.95

Rice pudding flavored with cardamon

85. Kulfi

$3.95

Traditional Indian ice cream (Pista and Mango)

Beverages N/A

86. Clay Oven Masala Tea

$2.95

Homemade Indian tea with cardamon, ginger and boiled with tea leaves

87. Coffee

$2.50

88. Clay Oven Indian Coffee

$3.95

Coffee boiled with milk and cardamon

89. Lasi

$3.95

90. Soft Drinks

$1.95

Coke, Diet Coke, Ice tea, Sprite, Lemonade, Fanta

91. Bottled Mineral Water

92. Sparkling Water

$4.00

Bar Beverages

ALAMOS CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$7.00+

BONTERRA MERLOT

$7.00+

CLINE ZINFANDEL

$6.00+

HOB NOB PINOT NOIR

$6.50+

JOSH CHARDONNAY

$6.50+

PLACIDO PINOT GRIGIO

$6.50+

CHATEAU STE. MICHELLE REISLING

$5.50+

MOVENDO MOSCATO

$6.50+

SOUL TREE SAUVIGNON BLANC

$7.00+

SOUL TREE CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$7.00+

ZONIN PROSECCO - GLASS

$7.00

CHANDON BRUT - BOTTLE

$30.00

NEPAL'S REAL GOLD 22oz

$9.95

LEGENDS 10000 22oz

$9.95

WOODPECKER 22oz

$9.95

KINGFISHER

$5.95

1947 LAGER

$5.95

MAHARAIA

$5.95

BIRA 91

$5.95

BLUE MOON

$3.95

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.95

SIERRA NEVADA PALE ALE

$3.95

CORONA

$3.95

Extra Meat

Extra Meat

$3.00

Extra Veggies

Extra Veggies

$3.00

Extra Rice

Extra rice

$2.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

2005 W 76 Country Blvd, Branson, MO 65616

Directions

