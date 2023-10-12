- Home
- /
- Chelmsford
- /
- INDIA FOOD PALACE
INDIA FOOD PALACE
No reviews yet
313 LITTLETON RD
CHELMSFORD, MA 01824
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Soups
Lentil Soup
Lentil soup with Indian herb spices
Tomato Soup
Tomato Soup with Indian herb spices
Rasam Soup
Tomatoes cooked with tamarind sauce tempered with red chillies, onions and mustard seeds
Vegetable Manchow Soup
Indo-chinese hot and sour Vegetable soup
Chicken Manchow Soup
Indo-chinese hot and sour Chicken soup
Appetizers
Vegetable Samosa (2 pcs)
Minced potato onions and peas wrapped in pastry dough and fried
Samosa Chaat
Samosa with yogurt, channa, spices and tradional chutneys
Onion Pakora
Fresh sliced onions dipped in lentil batter and deep fried
Chilli Bhajji (5 pcs)
Green chillies covered with batter then deep fried stuffed with Indian spices
Cut Mirchi
Chilli Bajji cut, refried and garnished with onions
Aloo Bonda (3 pcs)
Deep fried boiled potato mixed with traditional spices and made with chickpea flour
Vegetarian Platter
Assortment of samosa, Onion pakora and chilli bajji
Pav Bhaji (2 pcs)
Vegetable curry with signature spices served with pav. Bread.
Vada Pav
Deep-fried boiled potato with signature spices served with pav. Bread.
Gobi 65
Marinated cauliflower florets browned to perfection
Gobi Manchurian
Cauliflower fritters fried and tossed in a tangy Chinese sauce with dash of Indian spices
Chilli Paneer
Cottage cheese sauteed with soya, onions, green chillies, herbs and exotic spices lies, herbs and exotic spices
Chicken Pakora
Tender pieces of chicken dipped in mildly spiced lentil batter and fried
Tilapia Fish Fry (10 pcs)
Tilapia fish marinated and deep fried
Apollo Fish
A True Hyderabadi Delight! Marinated Tilapia fish, fried curry leaves, onions and green chillies
Chicken 65
A true Hyderabadi Delight! Breast chicken cubes fried with curry leaves, green chillies, yogurt and spices
Chicken Manchurian
Cubes of chicken fried and tossed in a tangy Chinese sauce with dash of Indian spices
Chilli Shrimp
Well-cooked baby shrimp sauteed with soya sauce, onions, green chillies, herbs and exotic spices
South Indian Specialities
Rice Specialities "Biryani"
Vegetable Dum Ka Biryani
Mixed Vegetables with Basmati rice and traditional spices
Paneer Biryani
Indian cottage cheese cubes cooked with saffron basmati rice and traditional spices.
Egg Biryani
Boiled egg cooked with saffron basmati rice and traditional spices.
Hyderabadi Goat Dum Ka Biryani (with bone)
Saffron basmati rice steamed along with goat (with bones) marinated and cooked in traditional spices.
Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Ka Biryani (with bone)
Saffron Basmati rice steamed along with chicken (with bones) marinated and cooked in traditional spices
Chicken Boneless Biryani
Boneless chicken cooked with basmati rice and traditional spices.
Vijayawada Boneless Fried Chicken Biryani
Boneless deep-fried chicken cooked with saffron basmati rice and traditional spices.
Chicken 65 Biryani
Fried Boneless chicken 65 cooked with saffron basmati rice and traditional spices.
Lamb Biryani (boneless)
Juicy boneless lamb cooked with Basmati rice and traditional spices
Shrimp Biryani
Shrimp cooked with saffron basmati rice and traditional spices.
Fish Biryani
Fried fish fillet cooked with saffron basmati rice and traditional spices.
Gongura Goat Biryani (with bone)
Goat (with bone ) and gongura (red sorrel leaves) cooked with saffron basmati rice and traditional spices.
Gongura Boneless Chicken Biryani
Boneless chicken and gongura (red sorrel leaves) cooked with saffron basmati rice and traditional spices.
Indo-Chinese Specialities (Noodles and Fried Rice)
Vegetable Fried Rice
Aromatic rice stir-fried with mixed vegetables, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.
Egg Fried Rice
Aromatic rice stir-fried with scrambled egg, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.
Chicken Fried Rice
Aromatic rice stir-fried with boneless chicken, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Aromatic rice stir-fried with shrimp, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.
Szechuan Vegetable Fried Rice
Szechuan sauce based aromatic rice stir-fried with mixed vegetables, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.
Szechuan Egg Fried Rice
Szechuan sauce based aromatic rice stir-fried with scrambled egg, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.
Szechuan Chicken Fried Rice
Szechuan sauce based aromatic rice stir-fried with scrambled egg, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.
Szechuan Shrimp Fried Rice
Szechuan sauce based aromatic rice stir-fried with shrimp, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.
Vegetable Hakka Noodles
Noodles stir-fried with mixed vegetables, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.
Egg Hakka Noodles
Noodles stir-fried with scrambled egg, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.
Chicken Hakka Noodles
Noodles stir-fried with boneless chicken, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.
Shrimp Hakka Noodles
Noodles stir-fried with shrimp, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.
Szechuan Vegetable Noodles
Szechuan sauce based Noodles stir-fried with mixed vegetables, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.
Szechuan Egg Noodles
Szechuan sauce based Noodles stir-fried with scrambled egg, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.
Szechuan Chicken Noodles
Szechuan sauce based Noodles stir-fried with chicken, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.
Szechuan Shrimp Noodles
Szechuan sauce based Noodles stir-fried with shrimp, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.
Indo-Mexican Specialities (Quesadilla/Tacos/Rolls)
Vegetable Quesadilla
Mixed vegetables stuffed inside a crispy naan tortilla with cheese
Paneer Tikka Quesadilla
Indian cottage cheese or paneer stuffed inside a crispy naan tortilla
Chicken Tikka Quesadilla
Chicken tikka stuffed inside a crispy naan tortilla with cheese
Vegetable Tacos
Mixed vegetables stuffed inside crispy Tacos
Paneer Tikka Tacos
Indian cottage cheese or paneer with indian spices stuffed inside crispy Tacos
Chicken Tikka Tacos
chicken tikka with indian spices stuffed inside crispy Tacos
Vegetarian Specialties
Tadka Dal
Wholesome yellow lentil curry, tempered with butter, whole red chillies cumin and mustard seeds
Dal Makhani
A royal lentil dish cooked with fresh ginger,garlic and oninons with shredded butter garnish
Bhindi Masala
Okra cooked on a low flame with diced onions, tomatoes and traditional spices
Channa Masala
Chick-peas (Garbanzo beans) cooked in a special blend of traditional spices
Channa Saag
Chick peas cooked in creamy sauce with spinach
Masala Aloo Gobi
Cubed potatoes and cauliflower cooked with spices and herbs
Navratan Korma
Mixed vegetables cooked with mild creamy sauce
Vegetable Chettinad
Veggies cooked in dry roasted spices, coconut and coriander
Vegetable Jalfrezi
Mixed vegetables cooked with herbs and spices.
Vegetable Gongura
Mixed vegetables cooked in creamy sauce with gongura
Baingan Bharta (Mashed Eggplant)
A classic dish: Eggplant roasted over charcoal, blended and tempered with aromatic herbs and spices
Guthi Vankaya (Bagara Baingan)
Baby eggplant cooked in rich sesame and peanut sauce with herbs and spices
Mirchi Ka Salan
Long Green Chillies cooked in sesame seed gravy and tamarind sauce
Aloo Mutter
Potatoes and tender green peas cooked with spices and herbs
Aloo Palak
Spinach cooked with potatoes and spices with thick gravy sauce
Malai Kofta
A true Moghulai Delight! Vegetable balls simmered in a creamy sauce
Palak Paneer
Cottage cheese cubes cooked creamy gravy of spinach with spices
Paneer Butter Masala
Cottage cheese cubes and vegetables pan finished in special sauce and spices
Paneer Tikka Masala
Cottage cheese cubes cooked with green peppers and onions in a rich creamy gravy
Paneer Khurchan
Shredded cottage cheese cooked with onions, tomato, spices and herbs
Mutter Paneer
Cottage cheese cubes cooked with creamy sauce, tender green peas and spices
Gongura Paneer
Paneer cooked in creamy sauce with gongura
Egg Specialities
Egg Curry
Hard-boiled egg marinated and cooked in spicy curry sauce of fresh herbs and spices.
Egg Masala
Hard-boiled egg marinated and cooked in creamy tomato sauce, herbs and spices.
Egg Bhurji
Scrambled eggs with a fine mixture of Indian spices, onions and chili.
Egg Omelette
Egg omelet with onions, chillies and Indian spices.
Chicken Specialities
Andhra Chicken Curry
A speciality from coastal Andhra Pradesh! Boneless chicken cooked in special spicy curry sauce
Special Chicken Handi Curry
North Indian Style Chicken flavor made with juicy tender chicken pieces cooked in aromatic curry sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala
Tender pieces of chicken cooked in Tomato based cream gravy.
Butter Chicken
Breast chicken skewed in tandoor (clay oven) and sauteed in a rich creamy sauce
Chicken Shahi Korma
A Moghulai Delight! Sweet and spicy curried chicken in creamy sauce
Mughlai Chicken Curry
Mughlai boneless chicken marinated and cooked in creamy dark brown onion gravy, herbs, and spices.
Chicken Saag
Tender pieces of chicken sauteed with deliciously seasoned spinach and fresh herbs
Chicken Vindaloo
A South Indian favorite! Boneless chicken with potatoes in a spiced and tangy sauce
Chicken Do Pyaza
Tender pieces of chicken cooked with shredded onions, yogurt and special light creamy sauce
Chicken Chettinad
Marinated chicken cooked in dry roasted spices, coconut and coriander leaves
Kadai Chicken
Chicken, bell peppers, onion and tomatoes in kadai (skillet) with traditional spices and herbs
Ginger Chicken
Boneless chicken sauteed with special ginger sauce along with herbs and spices
Gongura Chicken
Boneless chicken with gongura (red sorrel leaves) cooked with special spicy curry sauce
Chicken Roast (Sukka)
Boneless chicken cooked with curry leaves, green chillies, onions and special spices on slow fire
Lamb and Goat Specialties
Lamb Curry
Tender lamb marinated and cooked in a curry sauce of fresh herbs and spices
Lamb Korma
Cardamoms flavored sweet, spicy lamb in creamy sauce
Lamb Saag
Tender pieces of lamb sautéed with deliciously seasoned spinach and fresh herbs
Lamb Rogan Josh
Juicy tender pieces of lamb cooked in traditional spice with yogurt
Lamb Vindaloo
For the one with true passion for spicy food: lamb and potatoes cooked in fiery red chilli and vinegar sauce
Lamb Do Pyaza
Tender pieces of lamb cooked with shredded onions, yogurt and special light creamy sauce
Lamb Gongura
Lamb with gongura (red sorrel leaves) cooked with special spicy curry sauce
Lamb Roast (Sukka)
Succulent pieces of lamb pan-roasted on low heat with traditional spices and curry leaves
Goat Curry (with bone)
Goat (with bone) marinated and cooked in curry sauce of fresh herbs and spices
Bhindi Ghost (with bone)
Goat (with bone) marinated and cooked with okra or bhindi, onion tomatoes and spices
Goat Gongura (with bone)
Goat with gongura (red sorrel leaves) cooked with special spicy curry sauce
Goat Roast (Sukka with bone)
Goat (with bone) pan roasted on low heat with special spices, curry leaves, green chillies and onion
Seafood Specialities
Andhra Fish Curry (Tilapia fish)
Pieces of Tilapia fish cooked slowly in spicy tamarind sauce with onions and curry leaves
Fish Masala (Salmon fish)
Pieces of Salmon fish cooked in a hearty blend of tangy tomatoes, onions with aromatic herbs and spices
Andhra Shrimp Curry
A specialty from coastal andhra Pradesh. Shrimp cooked in special spicy curry sauce
Shrimp Masala
Marinated shrimp cooked in yogurt, tomatoes and onions with mild creamy sauce
Kadai Shrimp
Stir-fried shrimp, bell peppers, onion and tomatoes in kadai (skillet) with traditional spices and herbs
Ginger Shrimp
Shrimp marinated with ginger, spices and then cooked with tomatoes and onions
Shrimp Vindaloo
South Indian favorite shrimp with potatoes in a spiced and tangy sauce
Gourmet Tandoor Delights
Tandoori Chicken (with bone)
Chicken with bones marinated in yogurt, fresh spices and lemon juices then barbecued in tandoor
Chicken Tikka (boneless)
Boneless chicken charbroiled to perfection in tandoor to bring out intricate flavor
Chicken Malai Kabab (boneless)
Cubes of chicken breast marinated in yogurt, herbs and spices then cooked on skewers in tandoor
Fish Tikka Kabab (Salmon fish)
Chunks of salmon marinated in yogurt, herbs and spices then barbecued in tandoor
Tandoori Shrimp
Shrimp marinated in freshly ground spices and grilled in tandoor
Breads
Naan
Unleavened white bread baked in tandoor clay oven
Tandoori Roti
Whole wheat bread, and baked in tandoor clay oven.
Garlic Naan
Unleavened white bread stuffed with fresh minced garlic and herbs, baked in tandoor clay oven
Onion Naan
Unleavened white bread stuffed with fresh minced onion and herbs, baked in tandoor clay oven
Kashmiri / Peshawari Naan
Unleavened white bread stuffed with paste of cashews, and raisin, baked in tandoor oven
Cheese Naan
Unleavened white bread stuffed with mozzarella cheese, baked in tandoor clay oven.
Lachha Paratha
Layered whole wheat bread, baked in tandoor day oven
Assorted Bread Basket
Combination of breads (naan, onion naan, garlic naan and laccha paratha)
Malabar Parotta (2 pcs)
Layered Kerala style bread cooked in griddle.
Aloo Paratha
Whole wheat bread stuffied with mashed potatoes and spices, baked in tandoor clay oven
Poori (1 pc)
One. Crispy, deep-fried puffy whole wheat bread
Chapathi (2 pcs)
Whole wheat bread cooked on a griddle
Bhatura (1 pc)
Fluffy, puffed, and deep-fried Indian bread
Pav Bread (2 pcs)
Small loaf of bread made with all purpose flour
Desserts
Gulab Jamun ( 3 pcs )
Deep fried plum colored dumplings of dried milk, refined flour soaked in sugar syrup
Rice Kheer
Traditional Indian rice pudding with sweetened milk
Gajar Ka Halwa
Carrot and milk pudding with nuts and served warm
Ras Malai ( 3 pcs )
Homemade cheese patties cooked in milk and served with pistachios
Kids Menu
Boneless Chicken Tenders and French Fries
Long piece of chicken strips that is breaded or battered, then deep-fried and served with deep-fried cut potato
Boneless Chicken Nuggets and French Fries
Small piece of deboned chicken meat that is breaded or battered, then deep-fried and served with deep-fried cut potato
Condiments
Basmati Rice
Long grain white rice commonly grown in the Himalayas
Extra Chutney
Jeera Papad (2 pcs)
Roasted lentil strip studded with indian spices
Plain Yogurt
Indian style plain yogurt
Raita
Yogurt with grated red onions and herbs.
Spicy Mango Pickle
Indian style spicy mango pickle.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
313 LITTLETON RD, CHELMSFORD, MA 01824