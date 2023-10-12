Soups

Lentil Soup

$4.50

Lentil soup with Indian herb spices

Tomato Soup

$4.50

Tomato Soup with Indian herb spices

Rasam Soup

$4.50

Tomatoes cooked with tamarind sauce tempered with red chillies, onions and mustard seeds

Vegetable Manchow Soup

$4.50

Indo-chinese hot and sour Vegetable soup

Chicken Manchow Soup

$4.50

Indo-chinese hot and sour Chicken soup

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa (2 pcs)

$6.95

Minced potato onions and peas wrapped in pastry dough and fried

Samosa Chaat

$7.95

Samosa with yogurt, channa, spices and tradional chutneys

Onion Pakora

$6.95

Fresh sliced onions dipped in lentil batter and deep fried

Chilli Bhajji (5 pcs)

$7.95

Green chillies covered with batter then deep fried stuffed with Indian spices

Cut Mirchi

$7.95

Chilli Bajji cut, refried and garnished with onions

Aloo Bonda (3 pcs)

$7.95

Deep fried boiled potato mixed with traditional spices and made with chickpea flour

Vegetarian Platter

$10.95

Assortment of samosa, Onion pakora and chilli bajji

Pav Bhaji (2 pcs)

$11.95

Vegetable curry with signature spices served with pav. Bread.

Vada Pav

$6.95

Deep-fried boiled potato with signature spices served with pav. Bread.

Gobi 65

$12.95

Marinated cauliflower florets browned to perfection

Gobi Manchurian

$12.95

Cauliflower fritters fried and tossed in a tangy Chinese sauce with dash of Indian spices

Chilli Paneer

$13.95

Cottage cheese sauteed with soya, onions, green chillies, herbs and exotic spices lies, herbs and exotic spices

Chicken Pakora

$12.95

Tender pieces of chicken dipped in mildly spiced lentil batter and fried

Tilapia Fish Fry (10 pcs)

$12.95

Tilapia fish marinated and deep fried

Apollo Fish

$15.95

A True Hyderabadi Delight! Marinated Tilapia fish, fried curry leaves, onions and green chillies

Chicken 65

$13.95

A true Hyderabadi Delight! Breast chicken cubes fried with curry leaves, green chillies, yogurt and spices

Chicken Manchurian

$13.95

Cubes of chicken fried and tossed in a tangy Chinese sauce with dash of Indian spices

Chilli Shrimp

$17.95

Well-cooked baby shrimp sauteed with soya sauce, onions, green chillies, herbs and exotic spices

South Indian Specialities

Poori Masala

$12.95

Whole wheat fluffy bread served with potato masala

Chole Bhatura

$12.95

Fluffy fried bread served with chickpeas masala with onions, tomatoes, and spices

Rice Specialities "Biryani"

Vegetable Dum Ka Biryani

$14.99

Mixed Vegetables with Basmati rice and traditional spices

Paneer Biryani

$15.99

Indian cottage cheese cubes cooked with saffron basmati rice and traditional spices.

Egg Biryani

$15.99

Boiled egg cooked with saffron basmati rice and traditional spices.

Hyderabadi Goat Dum Ka Biryani (with bone)

$16.99

Saffron basmati rice steamed along with goat (with bones) marinated and cooked in traditional spices.

Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Ka Biryani (with bone)

$15.99

Saffron Basmati rice steamed along with chicken (with bones) marinated and cooked in traditional spices

Chicken Boneless Biryani

$15.99

Boneless chicken cooked with basmati rice and traditional spices.

Vijayawada Boneless Fried Chicken Biryani

$15.99

Boneless deep-fried chicken cooked with saffron basmati rice and traditional spices.

Chicken 65 Biryani

$15.99

Fried Boneless chicken 65 cooked with saffron basmati rice and traditional spices.

Lamb Biryani (boneless)

$15.99

Juicy boneless lamb cooked with Basmati rice and traditional spices

Shrimp Biryani

$16.99

Shrimp cooked with saffron basmati rice and traditional spices.

Fish Biryani

$16.99

Fried fish fillet cooked with saffron basmati rice and traditional spices.

Gongura Goat Biryani (with bone)

$16.99

Goat (with bone ) and gongura (red sorrel leaves) cooked with saffron basmati rice and traditional spices.

Gongura Boneless Chicken Biryani

$15.99

Boneless chicken and gongura (red sorrel leaves) cooked with saffron basmati rice and traditional spices.

Indo-Chinese Specialities (Noodles and Fried Rice)

Vegetable Fried Rice

$14.99

Aromatic rice stir-fried with mixed vegetables, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.

Egg Fried Rice

$15.99

Aromatic rice stir-fried with scrambled egg, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.99

Aromatic rice stir-fried with boneless chicken, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.99

Aromatic rice stir-fried with shrimp, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.

Szechuan Vegetable Fried Rice

$14.99

Szechuan sauce based aromatic rice stir-fried with mixed vegetables, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.

Szechuan Egg Fried Rice

$15.99

Szechuan sauce based aromatic rice stir-fried with scrambled egg, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.

Szechuan Chicken Fried Rice

$15.99

Szechuan sauce based aromatic rice stir-fried with scrambled egg, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.

Szechuan Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.99

Szechuan sauce based aromatic rice stir-fried with shrimp, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.

Vegetable Hakka Noodles

$14.99

Noodles stir-fried with mixed vegetables, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.

Egg Hakka Noodles

$15.99

Noodles stir-fried with scrambled egg, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$15.99

Noodles stir-fried with boneless chicken, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.

Shrimp Hakka Noodles

$16.99

Noodles stir-fried with shrimp, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.

Szechuan Vegetable Noodles

$14.99

Szechuan sauce based Noodles stir-fried with mixed vegetables, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.

Szechuan Egg Noodles

$15.99

Szechuan sauce based Noodles stir-fried with scrambled egg, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.

Szechuan Chicken Noodles

$15.99

Szechuan sauce based Noodles stir-fried with chicken, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.

Szechuan Shrimp Noodles

$16.99

Szechuan sauce based Noodles stir-fried with shrimp, cabbage, carrot, and bell peppers.

Indo-Mexican Specialities (Quesadilla/Tacos/Rolls)

Vegetable Quesadilla

$11.95

Mixed vegetables stuffed inside a crispy naan tortilla with cheese

Paneer Tikka Quesadilla

$12.95

Indian cottage cheese or paneer stuffed inside a crispy naan tortilla

Chicken Tikka Quesadilla

$12.95

Chicken tikka stuffed inside a crispy naan tortilla with cheese

Vegetable Tacos

$11.95

Mixed vegetables stuffed inside crispy Tacos

Paneer Tikka Tacos

$12.95

Indian cottage cheese or paneer with indian spices stuffed inside crispy Tacos

Chicken Tikka Tacos

$12.95

chicken tikka with indian spices stuffed inside crispy Tacos

Vegetarian Specialties

Tadka Dal

$14.95

Wholesome yellow lentil curry, tempered with butter, whole red chillies cumin and mustard seeds

Dal Makhani

$14.95

A royal lentil dish cooked with fresh ginger,garlic and oninons with shredded butter garnish

Bhindi Masala

$14.95

Okra cooked on a low flame with diced onions, tomatoes and traditional spices

Channa Masala

$14.95

Chick-peas (Garbanzo beans) cooked in a special blend of traditional spices

Channa Saag

$14.95

Chick peas cooked in creamy sauce with spinach

Masala Aloo Gobi

$14.95

Cubed potatoes and cauliflower cooked with spices and herbs

Navratan Korma

$14.95

Mixed vegetables cooked with mild creamy sauce

Vegetable Chettinad

$14.95

Veggies cooked in dry roasted spices, coconut and coriander

Vegetable Jalfrezi

$14.95

Mixed vegetables cooked with herbs and spices.

Vegetable Gongura

$14.95

Mixed vegetables cooked in creamy sauce with gongura

Baingan Bharta (Mashed Eggplant)

$14.95

A classic dish: Eggplant roasted over charcoal, blended and tempered with aromatic herbs and spices

Guthi Vankaya (Bagara Baingan)

$14.95

Baby eggplant cooked in rich sesame and peanut sauce with herbs and spices

Mirchi Ka Salan

$14.95

Long Green Chillies cooked in sesame seed gravy and tamarind sauce

Aloo Mutter

$14.95

Potatoes and tender green peas cooked with spices and herbs

Aloo Palak

$14.95

Spinach cooked with potatoes and spices with thick gravy sauce

Malai Kofta

$15.95

A true Moghulai Delight! Vegetable balls simmered in a creamy sauce

Palak Paneer

$15.95

Cottage cheese cubes cooked creamy gravy of spinach with spices

Paneer Butter Masala

$15.95

Cottage cheese cubes and vegetables pan finished in special sauce and spices

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.95

Cottage cheese cubes cooked with green peppers and onions in a rich creamy gravy

Paneer Khurchan

$15.95

Shredded cottage cheese cooked with onions, tomato, spices and herbs

Mutter Paneer

$15.95

Cottage cheese cubes cooked with creamy sauce, tender green peas and spices

Gongura Paneer

$15.95

Paneer cooked in creamy sauce with gongura

Egg Specialities

Egg Curry

$13.95

Hard-boiled egg marinated and cooked in spicy curry sauce of fresh herbs and spices.

Egg Masala

$13.95

Hard-boiled egg marinated and cooked in creamy tomato sauce, herbs and spices.

Egg Bhurji

$13.95

Scrambled eggs with a fine mixture of Indian spices, onions and chili.

Egg Omelette

$11.95

Egg omelet with onions, chillies and Indian spices.

Chicken Specialities

Andhra Chicken Curry

$15.95

A speciality from coastal Andhra Pradesh! Boneless chicken cooked in special spicy curry sauce

Special Chicken Handi Curry

$15.95

North Indian Style Chicken flavor made with juicy tender chicken pieces cooked in aromatic curry sauce

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.95

Tender pieces of chicken cooked in Tomato based cream gravy.

Butter Chicken

$16.95

Breast chicken skewed in tandoor (clay oven) and sauteed in a rich creamy sauce

Chicken Shahi Korma

$15.95

A Moghulai Delight! Sweet and spicy curried chicken in creamy sauce

Mughlai Chicken Curry

$15.95

Mughlai boneless chicken marinated and cooked in creamy dark brown onion gravy, herbs, and spices.

Chicken Saag

$15.95

Tender pieces of chicken sauteed with deliciously seasoned spinach and fresh herbs

Chicken Vindaloo

$15.95

A South Indian favorite! Boneless chicken with potatoes in a spiced and tangy sauce

Chicken Do Pyaza

$15.95

Tender pieces of chicken cooked with shredded onions, yogurt and special light creamy sauce

Chicken Chettinad

$15.95

Marinated chicken cooked in dry roasted spices, coconut and coriander leaves

Kadai Chicken

$15.95

Chicken, bell peppers, onion and tomatoes in kadai (skillet) with traditional spices and herbs

Ginger Chicken

$15.95

Boneless chicken sauteed with special ginger sauce along with herbs and spices

Gongura Chicken

$15.95

Boneless chicken with gongura (red sorrel leaves) cooked with special spicy curry sauce

Chicken Roast (Sukka)

$16.95

Boneless chicken cooked with curry leaves, green chillies, onions and special spices on slow fire

Lamb and Goat Specialties

Lamb Curry

$16.95

Tender lamb marinated and cooked in a curry sauce of fresh herbs and spices

Lamb Korma

$16.95

Cardamoms flavored sweet, spicy lamb in creamy sauce

Lamb Saag

$16.95

Tender pieces of lamb sautéed with deliciously seasoned spinach and fresh herbs

Lamb Rogan Josh

$16.95

Juicy tender pieces of lamb cooked in traditional spice with yogurt

Lamb Vindaloo

$16.95

For the one with true passion for spicy food: lamb and potatoes cooked in fiery red chilli and vinegar sauce

Lamb Do Pyaza

$16.95

Tender pieces of lamb cooked with shredded onions, yogurt and special light creamy sauce

Lamb Gongura

$16.95

Lamb with gongura (red sorrel leaves) cooked with special spicy curry sauce

Lamb Roast (Sukka)

$18.95

Succulent pieces of lamb pan-roasted on low heat with traditional spices and curry leaves

Goat Curry (with bone)

$17.95

Goat (with bone) marinated and cooked in curry sauce of fresh herbs and spices

Bhindi Ghost (with bone)

$17.95

Goat (with bone) marinated and cooked with okra or bhindi, onion tomatoes and spices

Goat Gongura (with bone)

$17.95

Goat with gongura (red sorrel leaves) cooked with special spicy curry sauce

Goat Roast (Sukka with bone)

$18.95

Goat (with bone) pan roasted on low heat with special spices, curry leaves, green chillies and onion

Seafood Specialities

Andhra Fish Curry (Tilapia fish)

$15.95

Pieces of Tilapia fish cooked slowly in spicy tamarind sauce with onions and curry leaves

Fish Masala (Salmon fish)

$17.95

Pieces of Salmon fish cooked in a hearty blend of tangy tomatoes, onions with aromatic herbs and spices

Andhra Shrimp Curry

$17.95

A specialty from coastal andhra Pradesh. Shrimp cooked in special spicy curry sauce

Shrimp Masala

$17.95

Marinated shrimp cooked in yogurt, tomatoes and onions with mild creamy sauce

Kadai Shrimp

$17.95

Stir-fried shrimp, bell peppers, onion and tomatoes in kadai (skillet) with traditional spices and herbs

Ginger Shrimp

$17.95

Shrimp marinated with ginger, spices and then cooked with tomatoes and onions

Shrimp Vindaloo

$17.95

South Indian favorite shrimp with potatoes in a spiced and tangy sauce

Gourmet Tandoor Delights

Tandoori Chicken (with bone)

$15.95

Chicken with bones marinated in yogurt, fresh spices and lemon juices then barbecued in tandoor

Chicken Tikka (boneless)

$15.95

Boneless chicken charbroiled to perfection in tandoor to bring out intricate flavor

Chicken Malai Kabab (boneless)

$15.95

Cubes of chicken breast marinated in yogurt, herbs and spices then cooked on skewers in tandoor

Fish Tikka Kabab (Salmon fish)

$17.95

Chunks of salmon marinated in yogurt, herbs and spices then barbecued in tandoor

Tandoori Shrimp

$17.95

Shrimp marinated in freshly ground spices and grilled in tandoor

Breads

Naan

$2.50

Unleavened white bread baked in tandoor clay oven

Tandoori Roti

$2.50

Whole wheat bread, and baked in tandoor clay oven.

Garlic Naan

$3.50

Unleavened white bread stuffed with fresh minced garlic and herbs, baked in tandoor clay oven

Onion Naan

$3.50

Unleavened white bread stuffed with fresh minced onion and herbs, baked in tandoor clay oven

Kashmiri / Peshawari Naan

$4.50

Unleavened white bread stuffed with paste of cashews, and raisin, baked in tandoor oven

Cheese Naan

$4.50

Unleavened white bread stuffed with mozzarella cheese, baked in tandoor clay oven.

Lachha Paratha

$3.50

Layered whole wheat bread, baked in tandoor day oven

Assorted Bread Basket

$11.95

Combination of breads (naan, onion naan, garlic naan and laccha paratha)

Malabar Parotta (2 pcs)

$3.50

Layered Kerala style bread cooked in griddle.

Aloo Paratha

$3.50

Whole wheat bread stuffied with mashed potatoes and spices, baked in tandoor clay oven

Poori (1 pc)

$3.50

One. Crispy, deep-fried puffy whole wheat bread

Chapathi (2 pcs)

$2.50

Whole wheat bread cooked on a griddle

Bhatura (1 pc)

$3.50

Fluffy, puffed, and deep-fried Indian bread

Pav Bread (2 pcs)

$2.50

Small loaf of bread made with all purpose flour

Desserts

Gulab Jamun ( 3 pcs )

$3.95

Deep fried plum colored dumplings of dried milk, refined flour soaked in sugar syrup

Rice Kheer

$3.95

Traditional Indian rice pudding with sweetened milk

Gajar Ka Halwa

$3.95

Carrot and milk pudding with nuts and served warm

Ras Malai ( 3 pcs )

$3.95

Homemade cheese patties cooked in milk and served with pistachios

Kids Menu

Boneless Chicken Tenders and French Fries

$7.95

Long piece of chicken strips that is breaded or battered, then deep-fried and served with deep-fried cut potato

Boneless Chicken Nuggets and French Fries

$7.95

Small piece of deboned chicken meat that is breaded or battered, then deep-fried and served with deep-fried cut potato

Condiments

Basmati Rice

$3.50

Long grain white rice commonly grown in the Himalayas

Extra Chutney

$2.00
Jeera Papad (2 pcs)

$3.00

Roasted lentil strip studded with indian spices

Plain Yogurt

$3.50

Indian style plain yogurt

Raita

$3.50

Yogurt with grated red onions and herbs.

Spicy Mango Pickle

$2.00

Indian style spicy mango pickle.

Beverages

Soda

$2.00

Can based soft drink

Mango Lassi

$3.50

Indian style yogurt based drink blended with sweetened mango pulp