Restaurant header imageView gallery

India House - Hoffman Estates 725 West Golf Road

review star

No reviews yet

721 Golf Road

Enter from Bombay Chopsticks

Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Naan
Lacha Paratha
Basmati White Rice

STARTERS

Masala Fries

$4.00

Masala Papad

$6.00

Samosa

$7.00

Palak Chaat

$7.00

Chili Pakora

$8.00

Paneer Jalapeno Cigar Rolls

$8.00

Paneer 65

$8.00

Mixed Pakoras

$9.00

Bhindi Amchur

$9.00

Chicken Pakora

$9.00

Chicken 65

$9.00

TANDOORI SPECIALS

Paneer Tikka

$17.00

Chicken Tikka

$18.00

Chicken Reshmi Kabab

$18.00

Tandoori Chicken

$15.00

Chicken Shikari

$18.00

Lamb Seekh Kabab

$23.00

Tandoori Shrimp

$27.00

ENTREES

Egg Bhurjee

$12.00

Egg Curry

$12.00

Dal Makhani

$14.00

Dal Banjara

$14.00

Chana Masala

$14.00

Jaipuri Aloo

$14.00

Aloo Gobi

$14.00

Bhindi Masala

$15.00

Masala Pasta

$15.00

Baingan Bharta

$15.00

Paneer Makhani

$17.00

Paneer Tikka Masala

$17.00

Palak Paneer

$17.00

Mattar Paneer

$17.00

Paneer Bhurjee

$17.00

Malai Kofta

$17.00

Chicken Makhani

$18.00

Chicken Tikka Masala

$18.00

Chicken Vindaloo

$18.00

Chicken Madras

$18.00

Chicken Palak

$18.00

Chicken Curry

$18.00

Chicken Badami

$18.00

Lamb Rogan Joshi

$21.00

Lamb Vindaloo

$21.00

Lamb Madras

$21.00

Lamb Palak

$21.00

Kadhai Lamb

$21.00

Punjabi Goat Curry

$21.00

Shrimp Masala

$20.00

Shrimp Vindaloo

$20.00

Kadhai Shrimp

$20.00

Goa Fish Curry

$20.00

BREADS

Naan

$4.00

Garlic Naan

$5.00

Masala Naan

$5.00

Kashmiri Naan

$6.00

Amul Cheese Naan

$6.00

Tandoori Roti

$4.00

Puri (two)

$5.00

Lacha Paratha

$5.00

Aloo Paratha

$5.00

Onion Kulcha

$6.00

RICE

Palak Rice

$5.00

Peas Pulao

$5.00

Jeera Rice

$5.00

Basmati White Rice

$5.00

BIRYANIS

Vegetable Biryani

$16.00

Chicken Biryani

$18.00

Lamb Biryani

$20.00

Goat Biryani

$20.00

Shrimp Biryani

$20.00

SIDES

Raita

$5.00

1/2 Raita

$3.00

Yogurt

$5.00

1/2 Yogurt

$3.00

IH Green Salad

$6.00

DESSERTS

Ras Malai

$5.00

Gulab Jamun (3pcs)

$5.00

Mango Kulfi

$5.00

Pista Kulfi

$5.00

Kheer

$5.00

Gajar Kalwa

$5.00

Masala Chai

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

721 Golf Road, Enter from Bombay Chopsticks, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

EggHolic - Schaumburg
orange starNo Reviews
829 West Higgins Road Schaumburg, IL 60195
View restaurantnext
Egg Mania - Schaumburg - Schaumburg
orange starNo Reviews
1135 North Salem Drive Schaumburg, IL 60194
View restaurantnext
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian - Hoffman
orange star3.9 • 651
721 W Golf Rd Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
View restaurantnext
Bombay Chopsticks Hoffman Estates
orange starNo Reviews
721 W Golf Road Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
View restaurantnext
92 Town Korean BBQ
orange star4.1 • 803
243 W GOLF RD SCHAUMBURG, IL 60195
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Los Juanes
orange star4.3 • 674
914 Bode Rd Schaumburg, IL 60194
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Hoffman Estates
Schaumburg
review star
Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)
Roselle
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Palatine
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Bartlett
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Arlington Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Barrington
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Mount Prospect
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston