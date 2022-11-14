- Home
- /
- Chicago
- /
- Near North Side
- /
- Indian
- /
- India House Chicago
India House Chicago
2,511 Reviews
$$
59 W Grand Ave
Chicago, IL 60654
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
STARTERS
BHELPURI
Rice crispy tossed with onions, tomatoes and chutneys.
CHEESE PAKORAS
Deep fried paneer in garbanzo flour with mild spices.
CHICKEN KEEMA SAMOSA
Deep fried pastry cone stuffed with minced chicken.
CHICKEN PAKORAS
Deep fried succulent chicken marinated in an exquisite blend of masala.
FISH KOLIWARA
Deep fried tilapia marinated in mild spices.
LAMB KEEMA SAMOSA
Deep fried pastry cone stuffed with minced Lamb.
MASALA FRENCH FRIES
French fries tossed in lemon and Indian spices.
MASALA PAPAD
Deep fried papadum topped with onions, chilies and tomatoes
MIXED PAKORAS VEGETARIAN
Mildly spiced vegetable fritters, made with garbanzo flour and deep fried.
ONION BHAJI
Finely chopped onion tossed in spices & deep fried.
PAPAD
Lentil chips Roasted in the clay oven
PAPDI CHAT
Crisps tossed with onions, tomatoes, chutneys and yogurt.
SAMOSA
Deep fried cone pastry filled with potatoes and green peas.
SAMOSA CHAT (4 SAMOSAS)
Samosas garnished with chickpea, onion, tomato, sauces & yogurt.
TANDOORI PESH KUSH
Assortment of grilled chicken, lamb and shrimp.
TAWA SHRIMP
Pan fried shrimp sauteed with onion, bell peppers and spices.
SOUP, SALAD & KIDS MENU
LENTIL SOUP
A perky clove flavored lentil soup garnished with green peas and rice
TOMATO SOUP
Cream of tomato soup infused with herbs and spices
SOUP OF THE DAY
HOUSE GARDEN SALAD
Fresh greens tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes and carrots served with house dressing
RAITA
Yogurt with grated carrot, cucumber and spices.
PLAIN YOGURT
KIDS TANDOORI CHX
Grilled boneless chicken marinated in a mild cashew nut paste.
KIDS CHX PAKODA
Deep fried boneless chicken strips in a mild blend of spices.
8 oz MAKHANI SAUCE
16 oz MAKHANI SAUCE
8 oz MINT CHUTNEY
8 oz TAMARIND CHUTNEY
8 oz ACHAR (PICKLES)
8 oz MANGO CHUTNEY
RAITA (HALF SIZE)
SMALL PLAIN YOGURT
VEGETARIAN MAINS
ALOO GOBI
Cauliflower and potato cooked in mild Indian spices.
ALOO PALAK
Potatoes cooked in garlic , onions , spinach and Indian herbs
BAINGAN BHARTHA
Fresh eggplant mashed and marinated in a rich blend of spices.
BHINDI MASALA
Okra cooked in an exotic blend of North Indian spices.
BHUNI GOBI
Cauliflower cooked in a blend of North Indian spices.
CHANA MASALA
Garbanzo beans, onions and tomatoes cooked in a sauce.
CHANNA PALAK
Chickpeas cooked with garlic , onion and spinach
Corn Methi MALAI
Sweet corn cooked with fenugreek, cashew sauce and Indian spices.
DAL BANJARA
Yellow Lentils cooked in a traditional Indian wok with herbs and spices.
DAL MAKHANI
Black lentils simmered on a slow fire with onions, ginger, garlic and tomatoes.
JAIPURI ALOO
Potatoes cooked to perfection with mild Indian spices.
JEERA ALOO
Potato sauteed with cumin seeds and spices.
KADHAI PANEER
Paneer tossed in tomato, bell pepper, onion, garlic and ginger.
MALAI KOFTA
Vegetable dumplings cooked in a creamy hot sauce with herbs and spices.
MATTAR PANEER
Indian milk-cheese cubes prepared with green peas.
NAVRATAN KORMA
Mixed vegetables cooked in a creamy almond and cashew sauce.
SAAG PANEER
Indian milk-cheese cubes cooked in a Spicy Spinach sauce.
PANEER BHURJEE
Indian milk-cheese grated and prepared with green peppers, tomatoes and onions.
PANEER MAKHANI
Indian milk-cheese cubes cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.
PANEER TIKKA MASALA
Indian cheese sauteed with bell peppers and onions in a creamy tomato sauce.
SAAG CORN
Spinach and corn cooked in a blend of spices.
SAAG ALOO
Spinach and potato cooked in a blend of spices.
SPICY HYDERABADI VEG CURRY
Mixed vegetables cooked in a spicy peanut sauce.
VEG JHALFREZI
Mixed vegetables cooked in a sweet and sour tomato sauce.
VEG THALI FOR ONE (SOUP, DAL, PLK PAN, CHANNA, NAAN, RICE, DESSERT)
Vegetarian meal for one consisting of Soup, Dal Makhani, Palak Paneer, Chana masala, Naan , Rice and a dessert.
HALF CHANA MASALA
HALF JAIPURI ALOO
CHICKEN
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
Chunks of chicken roasted in a clay oven and then folded into a cream sauce.
CHICKEN MAKHANI
Chicken strips roasted in a clay oven and folded in a creamy tomato sauce.
SPICY HYDERABADI CHICKEN CURRY (CONTAINS PEANUTS)
Chicken cooked in a spicy peanut sauce.
CHICKEN KORMA
Chicken cooked in a creamy cashew sauce.
CHICKEN BADAMI
Chicken cooked in a mild and creamy almond sauce.
CHICKEN CURRY
Chicken cooked in a delicately spiced curry sauce
CHICKEN CHILI MASALA
Chicken cooked in green chilies and hot spices
CHICKEN MADRAS
Chicken cooked in a blend of South Indian spices in a coconut flavored sauce.
CHICKEN PALAK
Chicken cooked in a spinach sauce.
CHICKEN VINDALOO
Chicken marinated in a blend of potatoes, vinegar, garlic and spices.
KADHAI CHICKEN
Chicken sautéed with tomato, bellpepper and onion.
SPICY MADRAS TAMARIND CHICKEN
Chicken cooked in Tamarind with a delicious hot and tangy hint of coconut
HALF CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
HALF CHICKEN MAKHANI
LAMB
LAMB ROGAN JOSH
Succulent pieces of lamb in a cardamom flavored sauce.
KADHAI LAMB
Lamb sautéed with tomato, bellpepper and onion.
KADAI LAMB CHOPS
Spicy lamb chops sauteed with tomatoes, bell peppers and onions.
LAMB VINDALOO
Lamb marinated in a blend of potatoes, vinegar, garlic and spices.
LAMB KHEEMA MATTER
Ground lamb cooked with green peas in aromatic spices.
LAMB BOTI KEBOB MASALA
Lamb kebobs cooked in a onion, tomato and ginger sauce.
LAMB MADRAS
Lamb cooked in a blend of South Indian spices in a coconut flavored sauce.
LAMB CHILLY MASALA
Lamb cooked in Tamarind with a delicious hot and tangy hint of coconut
LAMB PASANDA (CONTAINS CASHEWS)
Lamb cooked in a cashew sauce.
LAMB PALAK
Lamb cooked in a spinach sauce.
LAMB ACHARI
Lamb cooked in a pickled gravy.
SPICY HYDERABADI LAMB CURRY (CONTAINS PEANUTS)
Lamb cooked in Cinnamon, cardamom and fresh mint
HALF LAMB ROGAN JOSH
GOAT
SEAFOOD
GOA FISH CURRY
Seasoned fish cooked in grated coconut in a spicy sauce.
SALMON FISH CURRY
Salmon cooked in a tomato sauce with herbs and spices.
HYDERABADI FISH CURRY (CONTAINS PEANUTS)
Tilapia cooked in a spicy peanut sauce.
HYDERABADI SHRIMP CURRY (CONTAINS PEANUTS)
Shrimp cooked in a spicy peanut sauce.
KADHAI SHRIMP
Shrimp sautéed with tomato, bellpepper and onion.
SHRIMP MADRAS
Shrimp cooked in a blend of South Indian spices in a coconut flavored sauce.
SHRIMP MASALA
Shrimp cooked in a medley of exotic Indian herbs and spices.
SHRIMP VINDALOO
Shrimp cooked in a blend of potatoes, vinegar, garlic and spices.
SHRIMP LAZIZ (MAKHANI)
Shrimp cooked in the Makhani sauce with a hint of honey.
RICE
BASMATI WHITE RICE
BROWN RICE
SAFFRON RICE (VEGAN)
PEAS PULAO (VEGAN)
Rice tossed with green peas.
JEERA RICE
Rice tossed with cumin seeds.
PALAK RICE
Rice cooked with spinach.
UPGRADE TO BROWN RICE NO WHITE RICE
UPGRADE TO SAFFRON RICE NO WHITE RICE
ADD ONION, LEMON N CHILLY
MILD
SPICYY
ALL FOOD SPICYY
ALL FOOD MILD
NO DAIRY
NUT ALLERGY!!!
GLUTEN FREE
HURRY NO APT
BIRYANI
VEGETABLE BIRYANI
Basmati rice and mixed vegetables flavored with saffron, cooked on low heat with spices
CHICKEN BIRYANI
Basmati rice and chicken richly flavored with saffron and cooked with indian spicies on low heat
LAMB BIRYANI
Saffron flavored basmati rice and boneless pieces of lamb cooked with Indian spices on low heat
GOAT BIRYANI
Saffron flavored basmati rice and succulent pieces of goat cooked with Indian spices on low heat
SHRIMP BIRYANI
Saffron flavored basmati rice cooked with Shrimp in mild spices
HALF TRAY NON VEG
HALF TRAY VEG
TANDOORI ITEMS
LAMB SEEKH KEBAB
Minced Lamb marinated with a combination of herbs and spices.
CHICKEN TIKKA (BREAST)
Succulent cubes of boneless chicken marinated in yogurt and spice.
CHICKEN RESHMI KEBAB (BREAST)
Boneless pieces of white chicken, marinated in a cardamom and cashew nut paste.
CHICKEN SHIKARI (BONELESS DARK MEAT)
Boneless dark meat chicken marinated in yogurt mint and spices.
TANDOORI CHICKEN HALF
Chicken marinated in yogurt with a blend of Indian herbs and spices.
CHICKEN LAHSOONI KEBOB (BONELESS DARK MEAT)
Boneless dark meat chicken marinated in garlic and spices.
TANDOORI CHICKEN FULL
Chicken marinated in yogurt with a blend of Indian herbs and spices.
PANEER TIKKA
Cubes of homemade cottage cheese marinated in lightly spiced yogurt.
LAMB BOTI KEBOB
Boneless cubes of lamb, marinated with garlic, yogurt and ginger.
TANDOORI VEGETABLES
Garden fresh broccoli, cauliflower, bell pepper, onion and potato marinated in spices.
TANDOORI LAMB CHOPS (3 Pieces)
Lamb Chops marinated in ginger, garlic and spices.
TANDOORI SALMON
Grilled salmon marinated in exotic Tandoori spices.
TANDOORI MIX GRILL (GRILL, DAL,NAAN,RICE)
Grilled assortment of Chicken tikka, Chicken reshmi kebob, Lamb boti kebob, Tandoori shrimp and tandoori chicken, served with Dal Makhani, Rice and Naan.
LIGHT PLATTER (RESHMI & CK TIKKA, DAL,RICE,NAAN)
Grilled Chicken tikka and Chicken Reshmi kebob served with Dal makhani, Rice and Naan.
TANDOORI SHRIMP (4 SHRIMP)
Grilled shrimp marinated in ginger garlic and mild spices.
FEAST FOR TWO
Includes all Tandoori mix grilled items along with choice of chicken tikka masala or butter chicken.
NAAN
GARLIC NAAN
BREADS
AMUL CHEESE NAAN
CHILI CHEESE NAAN (HABANERO)
GARLIC NAAN
Leavened bread baked with garlic in clay oven
NAAN
Flat leavened bread baked in clay oven
TANDOORI ROTI (VEGAN)
Whole wheat bread baked in clay oven
PESHWARI NAAN
Flat leavened bread with sesame seeds
MASALA NAAN
Flat leavened bread stuffed with chopped onions and chilies
ONION KULCHA
Flat leaved bread stuffed with finely chopped onions
PANEER KULCHA
Flat leaved bread stuffed with paneer-Indian cheese
ALOO PARATHA
Whole wheat bread stuffed with spiced potatoes baked in clay oven
PUDINA PARATHA (MINT)
Whole wheat layered bread with mint and herbs.
LACHCHA PARATHA
Whole wheat layered bread baked in clay oven
LAMB KHEEMA NAAN
Naan bread stuffed with spiced ground Lamb.
KASHMIRI NAAN (CHERRY, PISTACHIOS, CASHEW)
Sweetened Naan with cherries and nuts.
POORI
Deep fried puffed whole wheat bread
NAAN/GARLIC NAAN/ONION KULCHA BASKET
ROTI/LACCHA/PUDINA PARATHA BASKET
BATURA
Deep fried white Bread.
KK
NUT ALLERGY!!!
GLUTEN FREE!!
ALL FOOD SPICY
DESSERTS
RASMALAI
Flat, round discs of Indian cottage cheese poached in milk.
GULAB JAMUN
Golden fried milk Balls soaked in a sweet saffron syrup.
GAJAR HALWA
Grated Carrot pudding, served hot.
MANGO KULFI
Mango Ice-cream
PISTA KULFI
Pistachio Ice-cream.
KHEER
Rice pudding served cold.