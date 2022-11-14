Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian
Dessert & Ice Cream

India House Chicago

2,511 Reviews

$$

59 W Grand Ave

Chicago, IL 60654

GARLIC NAAN
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
NAAN

STARTERS

Contains nuts.

BHELPURI

$8.00

Rice crispy tossed with onions, tomatoes and chutneys.

CHEESE PAKORAS

$7.00

Deep fried paneer in garbanzo flour with mild spices.

CHICKEN KEEMA SAMOSA

$9.00

Deep fried pastry cone stuffed with minced chicken.

CHICKEN PAKORAS

$8.00

Deep fried succulent chicken marinated in an exquisite blend of masala.

FISH KOLIWARA

$16.00

Deep fried tilapia marinated in mild spices.

LAMB KEEMA SAMOSA

$9.00

Deep fried pastry cone stuffed with minced Lamb.

MASALA FRENCH FRIES

$7.00

French fries tossed in lemon and Indian spices.

MASALA PAPAD

$7.00

Deep fried papadum topped with onions, chilies and tomatoes

MIXED PAKORAS VEGETARIAN

$7.00

Mildly spiced vegetable fritters, made with garbanzo flour and deep fried.

ONION BHAJI

$7.00

Finely chopped onion tossed in spices & deep fried.

PAPAD

$4.00

Lentil chips Roasted in the clay oven

PAPDI CHAT

$8.00

Crisps tossed with onions, tomatoes, chutneys and yogurt.

SAMOSA

$7.00

Deep fried cone pastry filled with potatoes and green peas.

SAMOSA CHAT (4 SAMOSAS)

$9.00

Samosas garnished with chickpea, onion, tomato, sauces & yogurt.

TANDOORI PESH KUSH

$32.00

Assortment of grilled chicken, lamb and shrimp.

TAWA SHRIMP

$18.00

Pan fried shrimp sauteed with onion, bell peppers and spices.

SOUP, SALAD & KIDS MENU

LENTIL SOUP

$6.00

A perky clove flavored lentil soup garnished with green peas and rice

TOMATO SOUP

$6.00

Cream of tomato soup infused with herbs and spices

SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.00

HOUSE GARDEN SALAD

$8.00

Fresh greens tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes and carrots served with house dressing

RAITA

$6.00

Yogurt with grated carrot, cucumber and spices.

PLAIN YOGURT

$6.00

KIDS TANDOORI CHX

$19.00

Grilled boneless chicken marinated in a mild cashew nut paste.

KIDS CHX PAKODA

$16.00

Deep fried boneless chicken strips in a mild blend of spices.

8 oz MAKHANI SAUCE

$3.50

16 oz MAKHANI SAUCE

$7.00

8 oz MINT CHUTNEY

$3.00

8 oz TAMARIND CHUTNEY

$3.00

8 oz ACHAR (PICKLES)

$4.00

8 oz MANGO CHUTNEY

$4.00Out of stock

RAITA (HALF SIZE)

$3.00

SMALL PLAIN YOGURT

$3.00

VEGETARIAN MAINS

Paneer cooked in tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, garlic, cilantro & ginger.

ALOO GOBI

$21.00

Cauliflower and potato cooked in mild Indian spices.

ALOO PALAK

$21.00

Potatoes cooked in garlic , onions , spinach and Indian herbs

BAINGAN BHARTHA

$21.00

Fresh eggplant mashed and marinated in a rich blend of spices.

BHINDI MASALA

$22.00

Okra cooked in an exotic blend of North Indian spices.

BHUNI GOBI

$21.00

Cauliflower cooked in a blend of North Indian spices.

CHANA MASALA

$19.00

Garbanzo beans, onions and tomatoes cooked in a sauce.

CHANNA PALAK

$21.00

Chickpeas cooked with garlic , onion and spinach

Corn Methi MALAI

$21.00

Sweet corn cooked with fenugreek, cashew sauce and Indian spices.

DAL BANJARA

$18.00

Yellow Lentils cooked in a traditional Indian wok with herbs and spices.

DAL MAKHANI

$18.00

Black lentils simmered on a slow fire with onions, ginger, garlic and tomatoes.

JAIPURI ALOO

$20.00

Potatoes cooked to perfection with mild Indian spices.

JEERA ALOO

$20.00

Potato sauteed with cumin seeds and spices.

KADHAI PANEER

$21.00

Paneer tossed in tomato, bell pepper, onion, garlic and ginger.

MALAI KOFTA

$22.00

Vegetable dumplings cooked in a creamy hot sauce with herbs and spices.

MATTAR PANEER

$21.00

Indian milk-cheese cubes prepared with green peas.

NAVRATAN KORMA

$22.00

Mixed vegetables cooked in a creamy almond and cashew sauce.

SAAG PANEER

$21.00

Indian milk-cheese cubes cooked in a Spicy Spinach sauce.

PANEER BHURJEE

$21.00

Indian milk-cheese grated and prepared with green peppers, tomatoes and onions.

PANEER MAKHANI

$21.00

Indian milk-cheese cubes cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.

PANEER TIKKA MASALA

$21.00

Indian cheese sauteed with bell peppers and onions in a creamy tomato sauce.

SAAG CORN

$21.00

Spinach and corn cooked in a blend of spices.

SAAG ALOO

$21.00

Spinach and potato cooked in a blend of spices.

SPICY HYDERABADI VEG CURRY

$21.00

Mixed vegetables cooked in a spicy peanut sauce.

VEG JHALFREZI

$21.00

Mixed vegetables cooked in a sweet and sour tomato sauce.

VEG THALI FOR ONE (SOUP, DAL, PLK PAN, CHANNA, NAAN, RICE, DESSERT)

$29.00

Vegetarian meal for one consisting of Soup, Dal Makhani, Palak Paneer, Chana masala, Naan , Rice and a dessert.

HALF CHANA MASALA

$14.00

HALF JAIPURI ALOO

$14.00

CHICKEN

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$25.00

Chunks of chicken roasted in a clay oven and then folded into a cream sauce.

CHICKEN MAKHANI

$25.00

Chicken strips roasted in a clay oven and folded in a creamy tomato sauce.

SPICY HYDERABADI CHICKEN CURRY (CONTAINS PEANUTS)

$24.00

Chicken cooked in a spicy peanut sauce.

CHICKEN KORMA

$25.00

Chicken cooked in a creamy cashew sauce.

CHICKEN BADAMI

$24.00

Chicken cooked in a mild and creamy almond sauce.

CHICKEN CURRY

$23.00

Chicken cooked in a delicately spiced curry sauce

CHICKEN CHILI MASALA

$23.00

Chicken cooked in green chilies and hot spices

CHICKEN MADRAS

$23.00

Chicken cooked in a blend of South Indian spices in a coconut flavored sauce.

CHICKEN PALAK

$23.00

Chicken cooked in a spinach sauce.

CHICKEN VINDALOO

$23.00

Chicken marinated in a blend of potatoes, vinegar, garlic and spices.

KADHAI CHICKEN

$23.00

Chicken sautéed with tomato, bellpepper and onion.

SPICY MADRAS TAMARIND CHICKEN

$23.00

Chicken cooked in Tamarind with a delicious hot and tangy hint of coconut

HALF CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$16.00

HALF CHICKEN MAKHANI

$16.00

LAMB

LAMB ROGAN JOSH

$25.00

Succulent pieces of lamb in a cardamom flavored sauce.

KADHAI LAMB

$25.00

Lamb sautéed with tomato, bellpepper and onion.

KADAI LAMB CHOPS

$42.00

Spicy lamb chops sauteed with tomatoes, bell peppers and onions.

LAMB VINDALOO

$25.00

Lamb marinated in a blend of potatoes, vinegar, garlic and spices.

LAMB KHEEMA MATTER

$25.00

Ground lamb cooked with green peas in aromatic spices.

LAMB BOTI KEBOB MASALA

$25.00

Lamb kebobs cooked in a onion, tomato and ginger sauce.

LAMB MADRAS

$25.00

Lamb cooked in a blend of South Indian spices in a coconut flavored sauce.

LAMB CHILLY MASALA

$25.00

Lamb cooked in Tamarind with a delicious hot and tangy hint of coconut

LAMB PASANDA (CONTAINS CASHEWS)

$25.00

Lamb cooked in a cashew sauce.

LAMB PALAK

$25.00

Lamb cooked in a spinach sauce.

LAMB ACHARI

$25.00

Lamb cooked in a pickled gravy.

SPICY HYDERABADI LAMB CURRY (CONTAINS PEANUTS)

$25.00

Lamb cooked in Cinnamon, cardamom and fresh mint

HALF LAMB ROGAN JOSH

$17.00

GOAT

Home style goat curry cooked and served on the bone.

PUNJABI GOAT CURRY

$32.00

Home style goat curry cooked and served on the bone.

SEAFOOD

GOA FISH CURRY

$28.00

Seasoned fish cooked in grated coconut in a spicy sauce.

SALMON FISH CURRY

$31.00

Salmon cooked in a tomato sauce with herbs and spices.

HYDERABADI FISH CURRY (CONTAINS PEANUTS)

$29.00

Tilapia cooked in a spicy peanut sauce.

HYDERABADI SHRIMP CURRY (CONTAINS PEANUTS)

$30.00

Shrimp cooked in a spicy peanut sauce.

KADHAI SHRIMP

$29.00

Shrimp sautéed with tomato, bellpepper and onion.

SHRIMP MADRAS

$29.00

Shrimp cooked in a blend of South Indian spices in a coconut flavored sauce.

SHRIMP MASALA

$29.00

Shrimp cooked in a medley of exotic Indian herbs and spices.

SHRIMP VINDALOO

$29.00

Shrimp cooked in a blend of potatoes, vinegar, garlic and spices.

SHRIMP LAZIZ (MAKHANI)

$29.00

Shrimp cooked in the Makhani sauce with a hint of honey.

RICE

BASMATI WHITE RICE

$5.00

BROWN RICE

$7.00

SAFFRON RICE (VEGAN)

$6.00

PEAS PULAO (VEGAN)

$7.00

Rice tossed with green peas.

JEERA RICE

$6.00

Rice tossed with cumin seeds.

PALAK RICE

$9.00

Rice cooked with spinach.

UPGRADE TO BROWN RICE NO WHITE RICE

$3.00

UPGRADE TO SAFFRON RICE NO WHITE RICE

$2.00

BIRYANI

VEGETABLE BIRYANI

$19.00

Basmati rice and mixed vegetables flavored with saffron, cooked on low heat with spices

CHICKEN BIRYANI

$22.00

Basmati rice and chicken richly flavored with saffron and cooked with indian spicies on low heat

LAMB BIRYANI

$23.00

Saffron flavored basmati rice and boneless pieces of lamb cooked with Indian spices on low heat

GOAT BIRYANI

$28.00

Saffron flavored basmati rice and succulent pieces of goat cooked with Indian spices on low heat

SHRIMP BIRYANI

$26.00

Saffron flavored basmati rice cooked with Shrimp in mild spices

HALF TRAY NON VEG

$125.00

HALF TRAY VEG

$100.00

TANDOORI ITEMS

Contains Nuts, Gluten Free.

LAMB SEEKH KEBAB

$25.00

Minced Lamb marinated with a combination of herbs and spices.

CHICKEN TIKKA (BREAST)

$23.00

Succulent cubes of boneless chicken marinated in yogurt and spice.

CHICKEN RESHMI KEBAB (BREAST)

$24.00

Boneless pieces of white chicken, marinated in a cardamom and cashew nut paste.

CHICKEN SHIKARI (BONELESS DARK MEAT)

$23.00

Boneless dark meat chicken marinated in yogurt mint and spices.

TANDOORI CHICKEN HALF

$17.00

Chicken marinated in yogurt with a blend of Indian herbs and spices.

CHICKEN LAHSOONI KEBOB (BONELESS DARK MEAT)

$23.00

Boneless dark meat chicken marinated in garlic and spices.

TANDOORI CHICKEN FULL

$29.00

Chicken marinated in yogurt with a blend of Indian herbs and spices.

PANEER TIKKA

$23.00

Cubes of homemade cottage cheese marinated in lightly spiced yogurt.

LAMB BOTI KEBOB

$26.00

Boneless cubes of lamb, marinated with garlic, yogurt and ginger.

TANDOORI VEGETABLES

$23.00

Garden fresh broccoli, cauliflower, bell pepper, onion and potato marinated in spices.

TANDOORI LAMB CHOPS (3 Pieces)

$52.00

Lamb Chops marinated in ginger, garlic and spices.

TANDOORI SALMON

$42.00

Grilled salmon marinated in exotic Tandoori spices.

TANDOORI MIX GRILL (GRILL, DAL,NAAN,RICE)

$48.00

Grilled assortment of Chicken tikka, Chicken reshmi kebob, Lamb boti kebob, Tandoori shrimp and tandoori chicken, served with Dal Makhani, Rice and Naan.

LIGHT PLATTER (RESHMI & CK TIKKA, DAL,RICE,NAAN)

$45.00

Grilled Chicken tikka and Chicken Reshmi kebob served with Dal makhani, Rice and Naan.

TANDOORI SHRIMP (4 SHRIMP)

$36.00

Grilled shrimp marinated in ginger garlic and mild spices.

FEAST FOR TWO

$75.00

Includes all Tandoori mix grilled items along with choice of chicken tikka masala or butter chicken.

NAAN

$4.00

GARLIC NAAN

$5.00

BREADS

AMUL CHEESE NAAN

$7.00

CHILI CHEESE NAAN (HABANERO)

$7.00

GARLIC NAAN

$5.00

Leavened bread baked with garlic in clay oven

NAAN

$4.00

Flat leavened bread baked in clay oven

TANDOORI ROTI (VEGAN)

$4.00

Whole wheat bread baked in clay oven

PESHWARI NAAN

$6.00

Flat leavened bread with sesame seeds

MASALA NAAN

$6.00

Flat leavened bread stuffed with chopped onions and chilies

ONION KULCHA

$6.00

Flat leaved bread stuffed with finely chopped onions

PANEER KULCHA

$6.00

Flat leaved bread stuffed with paneer-Indian cheese

ALOO PARATHA

$6.00

Whole wheat bread stuffed with spiced potatoes baked in clay oven

PUDINA PARATHA (MINT)

$6.00

Whole wheat layered bread with mint and herbs.

LACHCHA PARATHA

$5.00

Whole wheat layered bread baked in clay oven

LAMB KHEEMA NAAN

$7.00

Naan bread stuffed with spiced ground Lamb.

KASHMIRI NAAN (CHERRY, PISTACHIOS, CASHEW)

$6.00

Sweetened Naan with cherries and nuts.

POORI

$5.00

Deep fried puffed whole wheat bread

NAAN/GARLIC NAAN/ONION KULCHA BASKET

$13.00

ROTI/LACCHA/PUDINA PARATHA BASKET

$13.00

BATURA

$6.00

Deep fried white Bread.

DESSERTS

Golden fried balls of milk pastry soaked in sweet saffron syrup. Served hot.

RASMALAI

$7.00

Flat, round discs of Indian cottage cheese poached in milk.

GULAB JAMUN

$7.00

Golden fried milk Balls soaked in a sweet saffron syrup.

GAJAR HALWA

$7.00

Grated Carrot pudding, served hot.

MANGO KULFI

$6.00

Mango Ice-cream

PISTA KULFI

$6.00

Pistachio Ice-cream.

KHEER

$7.00

Rice pudding served cold.

MASALA TEA

$5.00

COFFEE

$4.00

BLACK TEA

$3.00

GREEN TEA

$3.00

MILK

$4.00

SODA & WATER

ACQUA PANNA 16OZ

$6.00

BOTTLE WATER

$3.00

CLUB SODA

$3.00

COCA - COLA 473ML CANS

$4.00

COCA-COLA

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

FANTA

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$6.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

MANGO JUICE

$5.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$3.00Out of stock

ROOT BEER

$3.00Out of stock

SAN PELLAGRINO (SMALL)

$4.00

SAN PELLEGRINO (BIG)

$7.00

SPRITE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00Out of stock

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

FRESH LIME SODA

$7.00

FRESH YOUNG COCONUT

$7.00Out of stock

MANGO LASSI

$7.00

MANGO SHAKE

$6.00

MASALA LASSI

$7.00

SALTED LASSI

$7.00

SWEET LASSI

$7.00

MANGO JUICE

$5.00

NON ALCOHOLIC DRINK

$11.00

INDIAN BEERS

TAJ MAHAL 12oz

$8.00

TAJ MAHAL 22oz

$14.00

KINGFISHER

$8.00

FLYING HORSE

$14.00Out of stock

Haywards 5000 22oz

$15.00

CHAMPAGNE

Moet Imperial Brut, France (Split Bottle 187ml)

$19.00Out of stock

Mumm Cordon Rouge, France

$99.00

Moet Imperial Brut, France

$119.00Out of stock

Veuve Clicquot, Yellow Label, France

$119.00

Dom Perignon 03, France

$250.00Out of stock

Ruffino Brut, Prosecco Bottle, Italy

$40.00

Moet & Chandon

$129.00Out of stock

FROZEN MOCKTAILS (NON-ALCOHOLIC)

GINGER LIMEADE

$13.00

MOMOSA (NON ALCOHOLIC MIMOSA)

$13.00

HULA SHAKE

$13.00

SUMMER RAIN

$13.00

MINTY LEMONADE

$13.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC PINA COLADA

$13.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC MOJITO

$13.00

BERRY-LICIOUS (YOGURT N BERRIES)

$13.00

Yogurt blended with strawberry, blueberry and raspberry.

RED WINE BOTTLE

CORKAGE

$20.00

Cabernet J.Lohr Bottle

$56.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Mount Veeder Bottle

$89.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Newton skyside Bottle

$60.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Sycamore Lane Bottle

$44.00

Claret Red Blend Coppola Bottle

$48.00Out of stock

J.Lohr Petite Syrah Bottle

$60.00

Magnificat Meritage Napa Valley Bottle

$139.00Out of stock

Malbec Ruta 22

$56.00

Malbec Terrazas Altos Bottle

$56.00

Merlot Sycamore Lane Bottle

$40.00

Pinot Noir Josh Cellars

$60.00

Pinot Noir Napa Cellars Bottle

$60.00Out of stock

Ruffino Chianti D.O.C.G, Tuscany Bottle

$40.00

Ruffino Riserva Ducale Oro Bottle

$99.00Out of stock

Shiraz, Barossa Estate, Australia Bottle

$52.00

Tempranillo Numanthia Termes Toro Spain Bottle

$80.00

WHITE WINE BOTTLE

White Zinfandel, Sycamore Lane, CA Bottle

$40.00

Moscato Ruffino, Italy Bottle

$44.00

Riesling, Chateau St Michelle, WA Bottle

$44.00

Chardonnay Sycamore Lane Bottle

$40.00

Cave De Lugny Charmes,France Bottle

$52.00

Chenin Blanc ,Sula, India Bottle

$44.00

Pinot Grigio Lumina, Ruffino Italy Bottle

$44.00

Pinot Gris Folie a Deux, Sonoma Bottle

$44.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Oyster Bay, New Zealand, Bottle

$44.00

Sauvignon Blanc Brancott, New Zealand Bottle

$44.00

Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford ,New Zealand Bottle

$56.00

Gerard Bertrand,Rose ,France Bottle

$48.00

Saved Rose,CA 2018 Bottle

$44.00

PINOT GRIGIO SANTA MARGHERITA, ITALY Bottle

$75.00Out of stock

CHARDONNAY JORDAN SONOMA COUNTY Bottle

$139.00

MARTINIS

CHOC BUTTERSCOTCH MARTINI

$16.00

COCONUT CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$16.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$16.00

DIRTY MARTINI GIN

$16.00

DIRTY MARTINI VODKA

$16.00

FRENCH MARTINI

$16.00

GIN MARTINI

$16.00

LEMON DROP MARTINI

$16.00

LYCHEE MARTINI

$16.00

MANGO MARTINI

$16.00

POMEGRANATE MARTINI

$16.00

PUMPKIN-TINI

$15.00

SOUR APPLE MARTINI

$16.00

SPECIAL MARTINI

$16.00

TAMARIND MARTINI

$16.00

VODKA MARTINI

$16.00

ONION LEMON CHILLIES

Catering Half Tray Vegetarian

$110.00

Catering Half Tray Chicken

$130.00