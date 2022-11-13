Restaurant header imageView gallery

India Oven - Roseville

review star

No reviews yet

1186 Roseville Parkway

Roseville, CA 95678

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

STARTERS

Vegetable Samosa

Vegetable Samosa

$8.95

Deep-fried crisp turnover filled with mildly spiced potatoes and peas

Aloo Tikki Chat

Aloo Tikki Chat

$8.95

Grilled seasoned potato medallions served with chana masala and chutney

Vegetable Pakora

Vegetable Pakora

$8.95

Fresh vegetables dipped in a special batter and fried to golden perfection

Chaat Papdi

Chaat Papdi

$8.95

Crispy wafers with onion, tomato, potato tamarind and mint chutney with a hint of yogurt

Stuffed Paneer Pakora

Stuffed Paneer Pakora

$9.95

Homemade Indian cheese cubes stuffed with Chef's special recipe and fried to golden perfection.

Lamb Samosa

Lamb Samosa

$10.95

Turnover stuffed with minced meat and spices, deep-fried

Spiced Curry Leaf Chicken

Spiced Curry Leaf Chicken

$9.95

Curry leaves crushed, spiced chicken with yogurt mint dipping sauce

Crispy Prawns Karawari

Crispy Prawns Karawari

$12.95

Medium spiced prawns | semolina crusted & fried | mint & tamarind chutneys

Fish Amritsari

Fish Amritsari

$11.95

Fish dipped in a special batter and fried to golden perfection

Namak Mirchi Kalamari

Namak Mirchi Kalamari

$12.95

Squid cooked in Indian Spices.

Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$9.95

class of Indian Chinese dishes made by roughly chopping and deep-frying cauliflower (gobi) and then sautéeing it in a sauce flavored with soy sauce.

Pani Puri

Pani Puri

$8.95

crispy-fried puffed ball that is filled with potato, chickpeas, onions, spices, and flavored water, usually tamarind or mint, and popped into one's mouth whole.

TANDOORI

Paneer Tikka BBQ

Paneer Tikka BBQ

$17.95

House-made cottage cheese | BBQ Masala

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$17.95

The’’ King of Kebabs’’ best known Indian delicacy & the tastiest way to barbeque chicken

Murgh Malai Tikka

Murgh Malai Tikka

$17.95

Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices

Spring Lamb Chops

Spring Lamb Chops

$25.95

Superior Farms lamb chops marinated in yogurt | herbs & spices

Tandoori Salmon

Tandoori Salmon

$21.95

Atlantic salmon, ginger, house-made garam masala, yogurt, chilies

Zaffrani Jhinga

Zaffrani Jhinga

$20.95

Prawns, saffron, yoghurt, Indian Oven spice blend

VEGETARIAN

Aloo Gobi

Aloo Gobi

$16.95

Cauliflower and Potatoes, Tossed in onion methi

Navratan Korma

Navratan Korma

$16.95

Nine fresh garden vegetables cooked in cashew nut creamy sauce and specially blended spices

Paneer Saagwala

Paneer Saagwala

$16.95

Homemade cottage cheese, Creamy garlic

Dal Makhani

Dal Makhani

$14.95

Black lentils, simmered overnight, finished with garlic tomato butter sauce

Nawabi Malai Koftha

Nawabi Malai Koftha

$16.95

Malai Kofta is a very popular Indian vegetarian dish where balls (kofta) made of potato and paneer are deep fried and served with a creamy and spiced tomato based curry.

Baingan Bhurtha

Baingan Bhurtha

$16.95

Tandoor Roasted Eggplant, English Peas Masala.

Khadai Paneer

Khadai Paneer

$16.95

Cottage cheese, Associated poppas, Garlic tomato sauce.

Shahi Paneer

Shahi Paneer

$16.95

House-made cottage cheese, Onions, Cashew nuts creams.

Kalonji Bhindi

Kalonji Bhindi

$16.95

Kalonji Bhindi (ladyfinger) is fried Bhindi with Indian spices.

Peshwari Channa

Peshwari Channa

$16.95

Peshawari Chana is a great Punjabi treat made with boiled chickpeas with pure ghee and Indian spices.

Panner Tikka Masala

Panner Tikka Masala

$16.95

Homemade cheese cubes cooked in a creamy butter sauce with fresh tomatoes.

Veg Tikka Masala

Veg Tikka Masala

$16.95

a mixture of vegetables like potatoes, carrots, peas and beans cooked with onions & tomatoes adding spices like garam masala powder, ginger and garlic powder.

Tikka Masala Sauce

Tikka Masala Sauce

$11.95

CHICKEN, LAMB, SEAFOOD

Turmeric Salmon

Turmeric Salmon

$23.95

Crisp pan-seared salmon is topped with warming spices like turmeric, cumin, and garlic.

Jhinga Malai Curry

Jhinga Malai Curry

$19.95

Tiger prawns, simmered in coconut & cream sauce.

Traditional Chicken Curry

Traditional Chicken Curry

$17.95

House-made chicken curry, onion, chilies, cilantro.

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.95

Tandoori chicken breast, creamy tomato sauce, fenugreek.

Classic Butter Chicken

Classic Butter Chicken

$17.95

Tandoori chicken, Creamy Tomato Fenugreek sauce.

Chicken Korma

Chicken Korma

$17.95

Boneless chicken cooked in creamy cashew nuts sauce.

Chicken Saag Masala

Chicken Saag Masala

$17.95

Boneless chicken cooked with spinach in a mild sauce.

Chicken Vindaloo

Chicken Vindaloo

$17.95

A true delicacy of Superior Chicken, hot chilies, tomato, and onion.

Lamb Vindaloo

Lamb Vindaloo

$18.95

Hot and spicy lamb cooked with pieces of potatoes fresh tomato and a touch of fresh lemon juice.

Lamb Tikka Masala

Lamb Tikka Masala

$18.95

Marinade sliced lamb grilled then cooked and creamy sauce.

Lamb Rogan Josh

Lamb Rogan Josh

$18.95

boneless lamb, ginger, onion, tomato.

Lamb Shahi Korma

Lamb Shahi Korma

$18.95

Lamb cooked in creamy cashew nut sauce.

Lamb Saag

Lamb Saag

$18.95

Tender pieces of lamb are prepared with fresh spinach and spices.

Punjabi Goat Curry

Punjabi Goat Curry

$19.95

Goat with bone cooked in yogurt and medium spices.

Lamb Curry

Lamb Curry

$18.95

Boneless pieces of lamb cooked in mild curry.

Khadai Goat Especail

$19.95

BIRYANI

India Oven Dum Biryani

India Oven Dum Biryani

$18.95

the meat is marinated and cooked along with short grain and fine rice.

Seasonal Vegetatable Biryani

Seasonal Vegetatable Biryani

$16.95

Basmati rice cooked with fresh vegetables, cashew nuts, and golden raisins.

Lamb Dum Biryani

Lamb Dum Biryani

$19.95

Basmati rice cooked with cubes of boneless lamb, cashew nuts and raisins

Goat Dum Biryani

Goat Dum Biryani

$20.95

marinated goat, basmati rice, herbs, saffron.

BREADS

Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$3.95

Traditional Punjabi style teardrop-shaped white bread baked on the sides of our tandoori oven.

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$3.95

Indian-style garlic bread baked on the sides of our tandoori oven.

Whole Wheat Roti

Whole Wheat Roti

$3.95

Whole wheat bread cooked in a clay oven.

Onion Kulcha

Onion Kulcha

$4.95

whole wheat leavened Indian bread stuffed with onions.

Aloo Paratha

Aloo Paratha

$4.95

Paratha bread stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes.

Spiced Goat Cheese Kulcha

Spiced Goat Cheese Kulcha

$6.95

Leavened refined flour bread with spiced goat cheese.

Chef's Bread Basket

Chef's Bread Basket

$10.95

Naan, garlic naan, and onion naan.

Butter Naan Rush

Butter Naan Rush

$3.95

Punjabi style teardrop-shaped white bread baked on the sides of our tandoori oven.

Garlic Naan Rush

$3.95

SIDES

Basmati Rice

Basmati Rice

$3.95

Basmati rice is cooked to perfect tenderness.

Cucumber, Mint Raita

Cucumber, Mint Raita

$4.95

Churned yogurt, English cucumber, fresh mint.

Masala Fries

Masala Fries

$6.95

Maggi sauce

Mixed Pickle

Mixed Pickle

$2.99

Vegetables and fruits pickled in Indian spices.

Backyard Vegetable Poriyal

Backyard Vegetable Poriyal

$9.95

Cabbage Kadamba curry is nothing but a mix of many vegetables like Cabbage, Beans, Carrot, and peas. So healthy and yummy Poriyal.

Masala Salad

Masala Salad

$6.95
Masala Onion,Lemon, Chillies

Masala Onion,Lemon, Chillies

$2.99

Pappdom

$2.50

an Indian flatbread made of lentil flour often topped with chutney or various dips or salsas.

HOT & COLD BEVERAGES

Masala Chai(Hot)

Masala Chai(Hot)

$2.99

(Hot) Brewed tea with aromatic spices, and milk.

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$4.95

Greek yogurt, mango puree.

San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.95

Sparkling water.

Coca Cola Products

Coca Cola Products

$3.49

Lemonde

$3.49

Fanta

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Root Beer

$3.49

Dr Pepper

$3.49

Ice Tea

$3.49

Coke

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

DESSERTS

Elaichi Kheer

Elaichi Kheer

$6.95

Creamy rice dessert, delicately flavored with cardamom, garnished with pistachio.

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$6.95

Cheese dumplings simmered in sugar syrup sauce & garnished with shredded coconut; served hot.

Ras Malai

Ras Malai

$8.95

Soft poached house-made cheese dumplings, in a reduced milk sauce, garnished with nuts.

Carrot halva

Carrot halva

$8.95

Milk, saffron, almonds, cashews, pistachios, raisins.

BUFFET

Adult Lunch Weekday

$17.95

Kids Buffet Weekday

$9.95

Adult Weekend Buffet

$19.95

Kids Weekend Buffet

$10.95

Adult Buffet 50%off

$8.97

Week Day Lunch Buffet 25%off

$13.50

Adult Weekend 25%

$15.00

Adult Week Buffet 20%

$14.50

Kids Week Buffet 20%

$7.50

PARTY TRAYS

Veg Samosa Tray

Veg Samosa Tray

$30.00+

A samosa is a fried or baked pastry with a savory filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, onions, and peas. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($30-$90)

Mix Veg Pakora Tray

Mix Veg Pakora Tray

$25.00+

Pakora is crispy fritters made with vegetables like onions, potatoes, gram flour, spices, and herbs. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($25-$75)

Aloo Tikki Tray

Aloo Tikki Tray

$35.00+

Deep-fried crisp turnover filled with mildly spiced potatoes and peas. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($35-$100)

Stuffed Paneer Pakora Tray

Stuffed Paneer Pakora Tray

$55.00+

A crispy outer layer of gram flour and soft and moist paneer from the inside. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Panner Tika BBQ Tray

$60.00+

Panner Chilli Tray

$55.00+

Paneer Chilli is a popular Indo-Chinese dish where cubes of fried crispy paneer are tossed in a spicy sauce made with soy sauce, vinegar, and chili sauce. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Lamb Samosas Tray

Lamb Samosas Tray

$60.00+

A Lamb samosa is a triangular-shaped snack that has a fried or baked crispy thin crust. It is filled with savory lamb or mutton keema filling that is loaded with spices, onions, and herbs. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Amritsari Fish Tray

Amritsari Fish Tray

$55.00+

It's a simple dish yet tastes amazing bursting flavors that come from the unique combo of spices and herbs used. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Malai Tikka Tray

Malai Tikka Tray

$60.00+

Boneless pieces of meat are marinated in spices and yogurt and cooked in a tandoor. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Tandori Chicken Tray

Tandori Chicken Tray

$60.00+

A dish of roasted chicken marinated in yogurt and generously spiced. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Spiced Curry Leaf Chicken Tray

Spiced Curry Leaf Chicken Tray

$55.00+

Curry leaves crushed, spiced chicken with yogurt mint dipping sauce. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Small Gobi Manchrian Tray

$55.00

Small Chilli Chicken Tray

$70.00

Veg Samosa Per Piece

$1.00
Aloo Gobi Tray

Aloo Gobi Tray

$50.00+

it is healthy and delicious, and the combination of these two veggies makes for addictive alchemy. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($50-$150)

Saag Panner Tray

Saag Panner Tray

$55.00+

Saag paneer is a classic Indian dish of cooked spinach studded with cubes of fried paneer cheese for a hearty, flavorful, and filling vegetarian meal. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Malai Kofta Tray

Malai Kofta Tray

$60.00+

Malai Kofta is a very popular Indian vegetarian dish where balls (kofta) made of potato and paneer are deep-fried and served with a creamy and spiced tomato-based curry. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Dal Makani Tray

Dal Makani Tray

$50.00+

Creamy and buttery Dal Makhani is one of India’s most loved dal! This dal has whole black lentils cooked with butter and cream and simmered on low heat for that unique flavor. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($50-$150)

Shahi Panner Tray

Shahi Panner Tray

$60.00+

Shahi Paneer is a delicious North Indian curry made with Paneer (cottage cheese) and tomato-based spicy gravy laced with Indian curry spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Chole Tray

Chole Tray

$50.00+

Chickpeas are cooked to perfection with various spices, onions, tomatoes, and herbs. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($50-$150)

Baingan Bhurtha Tray

Baingan Bhurtha Tray

$55.00+

Baingan Bharta is a popular North Indian Punjabi dish of smoky mashed eggplants in a sautéed, tangy, spiced base of onions, tomatoes, garlic, and spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Panner Kadhai Tray

Panner Kadhai Tray

$60.00+

Kadhai paneer is a spicy, warming, flavorful, and super delicious dish made with paneer & bell pepper with authentic Indian spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Navrattan Korma Tray

$55.00+

This super aromatic and delicious vegetable korma is made with potatoes, peas, carrots, French beans, onions, tomatoes, coconut or yogurt, nuts, and spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Kalonji Bhindi Tray

$60.00+

Kalonji Bhindi is stuffed bhindi. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Chicken Curry Tray

Chicken Curry Tray

$75.00+

A typical curry from the Indian subcontinent consists of chicken stewed in an onion- and tomato-based sauce, flavored with ginger, garlic, tomato puree, chili peppers and a variety of spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($65-$195)

Lamb Curry Tray

Lamb Curry Tray

$80.00+

This authentic Indian lamb curry is made with lamb shoulder. It's simmered with fragrant spices, caramelized onions, and Greek yogurt. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($75-$225)

Goat Curry Tray

Goat Curry Tray

$75.00+

An amazing dish where the meat is cooked until succulent in flavourful spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($75-$225)

Jhinga Malai Curry Tray

$100.00+
Rice Tray

Rice Tray

$20.00+

Basmati rice cooked to perfect tenderness. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($20-$60)

Veg Biyani Tray

Veg Biyani Tray

$55.00+

This Veg Biryani is an authentic Indian vegetarian recipe packed full of your favorite rice, veggies, and spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Chicken Biryani Tray

Chicken Biryani Tray

$60.00+

Chicken Biryani is a savory chicken and rice dish that includes layers of chicken, rice, and aromatics that are steamed together. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Lamb Biyani Tray

Lamb Biyani Tray

$65.00+

Hyderabadi lamb biryani is an amazingly delicious Indian dish with tender chunks of lamb in layers of fluffy rice, fragrant spices, and fried onions. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($65-$195)

Goat Biryani Tray

$80.00+

Goat biriyani is a royal dish with beautifully spiced and fragrant layers of biryani rice centered with juicy, tender meat. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($80-$240)

Butter Naan Tray

Butter Naan Tray

$25.00+

Butter Naan is an Indian flatbread made up of all-purpose flour, oil, and milk. It is crisp from the outside and soft and pillowy from within. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($25-$75)

Garlic Naan Tray

Garlic Naan Tray

$30.00+

Garlic naan is Indian leavened flatbread made with wheat flours and spiced with garlic. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($30-$90)

Roti Tray

Roti Tray

$30.00+

roti is a flatbread made with wholemeal wheat flour. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($37.50-$112.50)

Butter Naan Per Order

$2.50

Garlic Naan Per Order

$2.75

Roti Per Order

$2.50

Onion Kucha

$4.95
Gulab Jamun Tray

Gulab Jamun Tray

$25.00+

Gulab jamun is a beloved Indian dessert consisting of fried balls of a dough made from milk solids and semolina, soaked with an aromatic syrup spiced with green cardamom, rose water, saffron, and more. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($20-$75)

Rasmali Tray

Rasmali Tray

$35.00+

A rich cheese cake without a crust. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($35-$105)

Carrot Halwa Tray

Carrot Halwa Tray

$30.00+

A sweet Indian dish consisting of carrots or semolina boiled with milk, almonds, sugar, butter, and cardamom. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($30-$90)

Kheer Tray

$25.00+

Gulab Jamun Pieces

$1.00

Ras Malai Pieces

$1.25

Garden Salad Tray

$20.00+

Onion Lemon Chillies Tray

$15.00+
Raita Tray

Raita Tray

$25.00+

An Indian side dish made of yogurt, usually diced cucumber, and seasonings. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($25-$75)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1186 Roseville Parkway, Roseville, CA 95678

Directions

Gallery
India Oven - Roseville image
India Oven - Roseville image
India Oven - Roseville image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jacks Urban Eats
orange star4.4 • 139
1005 Galleria Blvd Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Zócalo - Roseville Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1182 Roseville Pkwy Ste 110 Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
West Coast Sourdough - Roseville - Galleria Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1228 Galleria Boulevard Suite #100 Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Chef's Dinner - at Roseville
orange starNo Reviews
1182 Roseville Pkwy Ste 110 Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Garden of Eat'n - Galleria
orange star4.7 • 5,212
1228 Galleria Blvd Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Raku Sushi Roseville
orange star4.4 • 5,766
6726 Stanford Ranch Rd. #7 Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Roseville

My Thai Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 20,975
1465 Eureka Rd, St-140 Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Jack's Urban Eats
orange star4.6 • 5,868
8620 Sierra College Blvd Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Raku Sushi Roseville
orange star4.4 • 5,766
6726 Stanford Ranch Rd. #7 Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Garden of Eat'n - Galleria
orange star4.7 • 5,212
1228 Galleria Blvd Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Jalisco Fresh Grill - Foothills Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,749
5180 Foothills Blvd Roseville, CA 95747
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki - Roseville
orange star4.5 • 2,993
3984 Douglas Blvd Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roseville
Rocklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Granite Bay
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Loomis
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston