India Oven - Roseville
1186 Roseville Parkway
Roseville, CA 95678
STARTERS
Vegetable Samosa
Deep-fried crisp turnover filled with mildly spiced potatoes and peas
Aloo Tikki Chat
Grilled seasoned potato medallions served with chana masala and chutney
Vegetable Pakora
Fresh vegetables dipped in a special batter and fried to golden perfection
Chaat Papdi
Crispy wafers with onion, tomato, potato tamarind and mint chutney with a hint of yogurt
Stuffed Paneer Pakora
Homemade Indian cheese cubes stuffed with Chef's special recipe and fried to golden perfection.
Lamb Samosa
Turnover stuffed with minced meat and spices, deep-fried
Spiced Curry Leaf Chicken
Curry leaves crushed, spiced chicken with yogurt mint dipping sauce
Crispy Prawns Karawari
Medium spiced prawns | semolina crusted & fried | mint & tamarind chutneys
Fish Amritsari
Fish dipped in a special batter and fried to golden perfection
Namak Mirchi Kalamari
Squid cooked in Indian Spices.
Gobi Manchurian
class of Indian Chinese dishes made by roughly chopping and deep-frying cauliflower (gobi) and then sautéeing it in a sauce flavored with soy sauce.
Pani Puri
crispy-fried puffed ball that is filled with potato, chickpeas, onions, spices, and flavored water, usually tamarind or mint, and popped into one's mouth whole.
TANDOORI
Paneer Tikka BBQ
House-made cottage cheese | BBQ Masala
Tandoori Chicken
The’’ King of Kebabs’’ best known Indian delicacy & the tastiest way to barbeque chicken
Murgh Malai Tikka
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices
Spring Lamb Chops
Superior Farms lamb chops marinated in yogurt | herbs & spices
Tandoori Salmon
Atlantic salmon, ginger, house-made garam masala, yogurt, chilies
Zaffrani Jhinga
Prawns, saffron, yoghurt, Indian Oven spice blend
VEGETARIAN
Aloo Gobi
Cauliflower and Potatoes, Tossed in onion methi
Navratan Korma
Nine fresh garden vegetables cooked in cashew nut creamy sauce and specially blended spices
Paneer Saagwala
Homemade cottage cheese, Creamy garlic
Dal Makhani
Black lentils, simmered overnight, finished with garlic tomato butter sauce
Nawabi Malai Koftha
Malai Kofta is a very popular Indian vegetarian dish where balls (kofta) made of potato and paneer are deep fried and served with a creamy and spiced tomato based curry.
Baingan Bhurtha
Tandoor Roasted Eggplant, English Peas Masala.
Khadai Paneer
Cottage cheese, Associated poppas, Garlic tomato sauce.
Shahi Paneer
House-made cottage cheese, Onions, Cashew nuts creams.
Kalonji Bhindi
Kalonji Bhindi (ladyfinger) is fried Bhindi with Indian spices.
Peshwari Channa
Peshawari Chana is a great Punjabi treat made with boiled chickpeas with pure ghee and Indian spices.
Panner Tikka Masala
Homemade cheese cubes cooked in a creamy butter sauce with fresh tomatoes.
Veg Tikka Masala
a mixture of vegetables like potatoes, carrots, peas and beans cooked with onions & tomatoes adding spices like garam masala powder, ginger and garlic powder.
Tikka Masala Sauce
CHICKEN, LAMB, SEAFOOD
Turmeric Salmon
Crisp pan-seared salmon is topped with warming spices like turmeric, cumin, and garlic.
Jhinga Malai Curry
Tiger prawns, simmered in coconut & cream sauce.
Traditional Chicken Curry
House-made chicken curry, onion, chilies, cilantro.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Tandoori chicken breast, creamy tomato sauce, fenugreek.
Classic Butter Chicken
Tandoori chicken, Creamy Tomato Fenugreek sauce.
Chicken Korma
Boneless chicken cooked in creamy cashew nuts sauce.
Chicken Saag Masala
Boneless chicken cooked with spinach in a mild sauce.
Chicken Vindaloo
A true delicacy of Superior Chicken, hot chilies, tomato, and onion.
Lamb Vindaloo
Hot and spicy lamb cooked with pieces of potatoes fresh tomato and a touch of fresh lemon juice.
Lamb Tikka Masala
Marinade sliced lamb grilled then cooked and creamy sauce.
Lamb Rogan Josh
boneless lamb, ginger, onion, tomato.
Lamb Shahi Korma
Lamb cooked in creamy cashew nut sauce.
Lamb Saag
Tender pieces of lamb are prepared with fresh spinach and spices.
Punjabi Goat Curry
Goat with bone cooked in yogurt and medium spices.
Lamb Curry
Boneless pieces of lamb cooked in mild curry.
Khadai Goat Especail
BIRYANI
India Oven Dum Biryani
the meat is marinated and cooked along with short grain and fine rice.
Seasonal Vegetatable Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with fresh vegetables, cashew nuts, and golden raisins.
Lamb Dum Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with cubes of boneless lamb, cashew nuts and raisins
Goat Dum Biryani
marinated goat, basmati rice, herbs, saffron.
BREADS
Butter Naan
Traditional Punjabi style teardrop-shaped white bread baked on the sides of our tandoori oven.
Garlic Naan
Indian-style garlic bread baked on the sides of our tandoori oven.
Whole Wheat Roti
Whole wheat bread cooked in a clay oven.
Onion Kulcha
whole wheat leavened Indian bread stuffed with onions.
Aloo Paratha
Paratha bread stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes.
Spiced Goat Cheese Kulcha
Leavened refined flour bread with spiced goat cheese.
Chef's Bread Basket
Naan, garlic naan, and onion naan.
Butter Naan Rush
Punjabi style teardrop-shaped white bread baked on the sides of our tandoori oven.
Garlic Naan Rush
SIDES
Basmati Rice
Basmati rice is cooked to perfect tenderness.
Cucumber, Mint Raita
Churned yogurt, English cucumber, fresh mint.
Masala Fries
Maggi sauce
Mixed Pickle
Vegetables and fruits pickled in Indian spices.
Backyard Vegetable Poriyal
Cabbage Kadamba curry is nothing but a mix of many vegetables like Cabbage, Beans, Carrot, and peas. So healthy and yummy Poriyal.
Masala Salad
Masala Onion,Lemon, Chillies
Pappdom
an Indian flatbread made of lentil flour often topped with chutney or various dips or salsas.
HOT & COLD BEVERAGES
DESSERTS
Elaichi Kheer
Creamy rice dessert, delicately flavored with cardamom, garnished with pistachio.
Gulab Jamun
Cheese dumplings simmered in sugar syrup sauce & garnished with shredded coconut; served hot.
Ras Malai
Soft poached house-made cheese dumplings, in a reduced milk sauce, garnished with nuts.
Carrot halva
Milk, saffron, almonds, cashews, pistachios, raisins.
PARTY TRAYS
Veg Samosa Tray
A samosa is a fried or baked pastry with a savory filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, onions, and peas. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($30-$90)
Mix Veg Pakora Tray
Pakora is crispy fritters made with vegetables like onions, potatoes, gram flour, spices, and herbs. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($25-$75)
Aloo Tikki Tray
Deep-fried crisp turnover filled with mildly spiced potatoes and peas. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($35-$100)
Stuffed Paneer Pakora Tray
A crispy outer layer of gram flour and soft and moist paneer from the inside. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)
Panner Tika BBQ Tray
Panner Chilli Tray
Paneer Chilli is a popular Indo-Chinese dish where cubes of fried crispy paneer are tossed in a spicy sauce made with soy sauce, vinegar, and chili sauce. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)
Lamb Samosas Tray
A Lamb samosa is a triangular-shaped snack that has a fried or baked crispy thin crust. It is filled with savory lamb or mutton keema filling that is loaded with spices, onions, and herbs. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)
Amritsari Fish Tray
It's a simple dish yet tastes amazing bursting flavors that come from the unique combo of spices and herbs used. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)
Malai Tikka Tray
Boneless pieces of meat are marinated in spices and yogurt and cooked in a tandoor. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)
Tandori Chicken Tray
A dish of roasted chicken marinated in yogurt and generously spiced. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)
Spiced Curry Leaf Chicken Tray
Curry leaves crushed, spiced chicken with yogurt mint dipping sauce. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)
Small Gobi Manchrian Tray
Small Chilli Chicken Tray
Veg Samosa Per Piece
Aloo Gobi Tray
it is healthy and delicious, and the combination of these two veggies makes for addictive alchemy. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($50-$150)
Saag Panner Tray
Saag paneer is a classic Indian dish of cooked spinach studded with cubes of fried paneer cheese for a hearty, flavorful, and filling vegetarian meal. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)
Malai Kofta Tray
Malai Kofta is a very popular Indian vegetarian dish where balls (kofta) made of potato and paneer are deep-fried and served with a creamy and spiced tomato-based curry. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)
Dal Makani Tray
Creamy and buttery Dal Makhani is one of India’s most loved dal! This dal has whole black lentils cooked with butter and cream and simmered on low heat for that unique flavor. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($50-$150)
Shahi Panner Tray
Shahi Paneer is a delicious North Indian curry made with Paneer (cottage cheese) and tomato-based spicy gravy laced with Indian curry spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)
Chole Tray
Chickpeas are cooked to perfection with various spices, onions, tomatoes, and herbs. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($50-$150)
Baingan Bhurtha Tray
Baingan Bharta is a popular North Indian Punjabi dish of smoky mashed eggplants in a sautéed, tangy, spiced base of onions, tomatoes, garlic, and spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)
Panner Kadhai Tray
Kadhai paneer is a spicy, warming, flavorful, and super delicious dish made with paneer & bell pepper with authentic Indian spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)
Navrattan Korma Tray
This super aromatic and delicious vegetable korma is made with potatoes, peas, carrots, French beans, onions, tomatoes, coconut or yogurt, nuts, and spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)
Kalonji Bhindi Tray
Kalonji Bhindi is stuffed bhindi. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)
Chicken Curry Tray
A typical curry from the Indian subcontinent consists of chicken stewed in an onion- and tomato-based sauce, flavored with ginger, garlic, tomato puree, chili peppers and a variety of spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($65-$195)
Lamb Curry Tray
This authentic Indian lamb curry is made with lamb shoulder. It's simmered with fragrant spices, caramelized onions, and Greek yogurt. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($75-$225)
Goat Curry Tray
An amazing dish where the meat is cooked until succulent in flavourful spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($75-$225)
Jhinga Malai Curry Tray
Rice Tray
Basmati rice cooked to perfect tenderness. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($20-$60)
Veg Biyani Tray
This Veg Biryani is an authentic Indian vegetarian recipe packed full of your favorite rice, veggies, and spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)
Chicken Biryani Tray
Chicken Biryani is a savory chicken and rice dish that includes layers of chicken, rice, and aromatics that are steamed together. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)
Lamb Biyani Tray
Hyderabadi lamb biryani is an amazingly delicious Indian dish with tender chunks of lamb in layers of fluffy rice, fragrant spices, and fried onions. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($65-$195)
Goat Biryani Tray
Goat biriyani is a royal dish with beautifully spiced and fragrant layers of biryani rice centered with juicy, tender meat. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($80-$240)
Butter Naan Tray
Butter Naan is an Indian flatbread made up of all-purpose flour, oil, and milk. It is crisp from the outside and soft and pillowy from within. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($25-$75)
Garlic Naan Tray
Garlic naan is Indian leavened flatbread made with wheat flours and spiced with garlic. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($30-$90)
Roti Tray
roti is a flatbread made with wholemeal wheat flour. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($37.50-$112.50)
Butter Naan Per Order
Garlic Naan Per Order
Roti Per Order
Onion Kucha
Gulab Jamun Tray
Gulab jamun is a beloved Indian dessert consisting of fried balls of a dough made from milk solids and semolina, soaked with an aromatic syrup spiced with green cardamom, rose water, saffron, and more. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($20-$75)
Rasmali Tray
A rich cheese cake without a crust. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($35-$105)
Carrot Halwa Tray
A sweet Indian dish consisting of carrots or semolina boiled with milk, almonds, sugar, butter, and cardamom. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($30-$90)
Kheer Tray
Gulab Jamun Pieces
Ras Malai Pieces
Garden Salad Tray
Onion Lemon Chillies Tray
Raita Tray
An Indian side dish made of yogurt, usually diced cucumber, and seasonings. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($25-$75)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1186 Roseville Parkway, Roseville, CA 95678