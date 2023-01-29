Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

India Oven Sacramento

review star

No reviews yet

3511 truxel road #100

Sacramento, CA 95834

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Vegetable Samosa

Vegetable Samosa

$6.95
Vegetable Pakora

Vegetable Pakora

$6.95
Stuffed Paneer Pakora

Stuffed Paneer Pakora

$7.95
Aloo Tikki Chole

Aloo Tikki Chole

$7.95
Chaat Papdi

Chaat Papdi

$6.95Out of stock
Vegetable Platter

Vegetable Platter

$10.95
Meat Samosa

Meat Samosa

$7.95
Spiced Curry Leaf Chicken

Spiced Curry Leaf Chicken

$8.95
Amritsari Fish Pakora

Amritsari Fish Pakora

$9.95

TANDOORI OVEN

Paneer Tikka BBQ

Paneer Tikka BBQ

$15.95
Boti Kebab

Boti Kebab

$18.95
Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$15.95
Murgh Malai Tikka

Murgh Malai Tikka

$15.95
Spring Lamb Chops

Spring Lamb Chops

$21.95
Tandoori Salmon

Tandoori Salmon

$19.95
Zaffrani Jhinga

Zaffrani Jhinga

$17.95

VEGETARIAN

Aloo Gobi

Aloo Gobi

$13.95
Vegetable Jal Farozi

Vegetable Jal Farozi

$14.95
Navrattan Korma

Navrattan Korma

$14.95
Nawabi Malai Kofta

Nawabi Malai Kofta

$14.95
Daal Makhani

Daal Makhani

$13.95
Baingan Bhurtha

Baingan Bhurtha

$13.95
Paneer Saagwala

Paneer Saagwala

$14.95
Paneer Kadhai

Paneer Kadhai

$14.95
Shahi Paneer

Shahi Paneer

$14.95
Matar Paneer

Matar Paneer

$14.95
Bhindi Masala

Bhindi Masala

$14.95
Punjabi Chole

Punjabi Chole

$13.95
Aloo Matar

Aloo Matar

$13.95
Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.95

CHICKEN LAMB & SEAFOOD

Traditional Chicken Curry

Traditional Chicken Curry

$15.95
Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.95
Classic Butter Chicken

Classic Butter Chicken

$15.95
Chicken Vindaloo

Chicken Vindaloo

$15.95
Chicken Korma

Chicken Korma

$15.95
Chicken Saag Masala

Chicken Saag Masala

$15.95
Chicken Karahi (No Cream)

Chicken Karahi (No Cream)

$15.95
Mango Chicken

Mango Chicken

$15.95
Lamb Curry

Lamb Curry

$16.95
Lamb Vindaloo

Lamb Vindaloo

$16.95
Lamb Tikka Masala

Lamb Tikka Masala

$16.95
Lamb Rogan Josh

Lamb Rogan Josh

$16.95
Lamb Shahi Korma

Lamb Shahi Korma

$16.95
Lamb Saag

Lamb Saag

$16.95
Mango Lamb

Mango Lamb

$16.95
Shrimp Curry

Shrimp Curry

$16.95
Shrimp Tikka Masala

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$16.95
Shrimp Vindaloo

Shrimp Vindaloo

$16.95
Fish Curry

Fish Curry

$16.95
Punjabi Goat Curry

Punjabi Goat Curry

$17.95

Tikka Sauce

$10.00

BIRYANI

Lamb Biryani

Lamb Biryani

$16.95
Seasonal Vegetable Biryani

Seasonal Vegetable Biryani

$14.95
Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani

Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani

$15.95
Chicken Tikka Biryani

Chicken Tikka Biryani

$15.95

Shrimp Biryani

$16.95

BREADS

Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$3.50
Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$3.95
Onion Naan

Onion Naan

$4.95
Whole Wheat Roti

Whole Wheat Roti

$3.50
Aloo Paratha

Aloo Paratha

$4.95
Paneer Naan

Paneer Naan

$6.95
Goat Cheese Naan

Goat Cheese Naan

$6.95
Chef's Bread Basket

Chef's Bread Basket

$9.95

SIDES AND CONDIMENTS

Basmati Rice

Basmati Rice

$3.95
Raita

Raita

$3.95
Masala Fries

Masala Fries

$5.95
Mixed Pickles

Mixed Pickles

$2.95
Mango Chutney

Mango Chutney

$1.95
Papad

Papad

$2.95
Onions, Lemons Chillies

Onions, Lemons Chillies

$1.99

SPECIAL BEVERAGES

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$3.95
Jeera Lassi

Jeera Lassi

$3.95
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.99
Coke Products

Coke Products

$2.95

Mineral Water

$3.99

DESSERTS

Elaichi Kheer

Elaichi Kheer

$5.95
Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$5.95
Ras Malai

Ras Malai

$6.95
Carrot Halva

Carrot Halva

$6.95

Party Tray

Veg Samosa Tray

Veg Samosa Tray

$30.00+

A samosa is a fried or baked pastry with a savory filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, onions, and peas. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($30-$90)

Mix Veg Pakora Tray

Mix Veg Pakora Tray

$25.00+

Pakora is crispy fritters made with vegetables like onions, potatoes, gram flour, spices, and herbs. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($25-$75)

Aloo Tikki Tray

Aloo Tikki Tray

$35.00+

Deep-fried crisp turnover filled with mildly spiced potatoes and peas. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($35-$100)

Stuffed Paneer Pakora Tray

Stuffed Paneer Pakora Tray

$55.00+

A crispy outer layer of gram flour and soft and moist paneer from the inside. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Fish Amritsari Tray

Fish Amritsari Tray

$55.00+

It's a simple dish yet tastes amazing bursting flavors that come from the unique combo of spices and herbs used. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Lamb Samosas Tray

Lamb Samosas Tray

$60.00+

A Lamb samosa is a triangular-shaped snack that has a fried or baked crispy thin crust. It is filled with savory lamb or mutton keema filling that is loaded with spices, onions, and herbs. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Panner Tika

Panner Tika

$60.00+

An Indian dish made from chunks of paneer marinated in spices and grilled in a tandoor. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Saag Panner Tray

Saag Panner Tray

$165.00

Saag paneer is a classic Indian dish of cooked spinach studded with cubes of fried paneer cheese for a hearty, flavorful, and filling vegetarian meal. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Dal Makani Tray

Dal Makani Tray

$50.00+

Creamy and buttery Dal Makhani is one of India’s most loved dal! This dal has whole black lentils cooked with butter and cream and simmered on low heat for that unique flavor. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($50-$150)

Shahi Panner Tray

Shahi Panner Tray

$60.00+

Shahi Paneer is a delicious North Indian curry made with Paneer (cottage cheese) and tomato-based spicy gravy laced with Indian curry spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Panner Kadhai Tray

Panner Kadhai Tray

$60.00+

Kadhai paneer is a spicy, warming, flavorful, and super delicious dish made with paneer & bell pepper with authentic Indian spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Veg Biyani Tray

Veg Biyani Tray

$55.00+

This Veg Biryani is an authentic Indian vegetarian recipe packed full of your favorite rice, veggies, and spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Aloo Gobi Tray

Aloo Gobi Tray

$50.00+

it is healthy and delicious, and the combination of these two veggies makes for addictive alchemy. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($50-$150)

Tandori Chicken Tray

Tandori Chicken Tray

$60.00+

A dish of roasted chicken marinated in yogurt and generously spiced. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Malai Tikka Tray

Malai Tikka Tray

$60.00+

Boneless pieces of meat are marinated in spices and yogurt and cooked in a tandoor. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Butter Chicken Tray

Butter Chicken Tray

$75.00+

Butter Chicken simmers in a buttery tomato sauce and is punctuated by several special spices and herbs. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($65-$195)

Chicken Karahi Tray

Chicken Karahi Tray

$65.00+

Chicken karahi is a delicious, spicy & and flavorful dish made with chicken, onion, tomatoes, ginger-garlic, and authentic Indian spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($65-$195)

Chicken Saag Tray

Chicken Saag Tray

$65.00+

Saag is a classic Indian dish classically made with paneer