- Home
- /
- Sacramento
- /
- Natomas
- /
- Indian
- /
- India Oven - Sacramento
India Oven Sacramento
No reviews yet
3511 truxel road #100
Sacramento, CA 95834
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS
TANDOORI OVEN
VEGETARIAN
CHICKEN LAMB & SEAFOOD
Traditional Chicken Curry
Chicken Tikka Masala
Classic Butter Chicken
Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken Korma
Chicken Saag Masala
Chicken Karahi (No Cream)
Mango Chicken
Lamb Curry
Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb Tikka Masala
Lamb Rogan Josh
Lamb Shahi Korma
Lamb Saag
Mango Lamb
Shrimp Curry
Shrimp Tikka Masala
Shrimp Vindaloo
Fish Curry
Punjabi Goat Curry
Tikka Sauce
BIRYANI
BREADS
SIDES AND CONDIMENTS
SPECIAL BEVERAGES
Party Tray
Veg Samosa Tray
A samosa is a fried or baked pastry with a savory filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, onions, and peas. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($30-$90)
Mix Veg Pakora Tray
Pakora is crispy fritters made with vegetables like onions, potatoes, gram flour, spices, and herbs. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($25-$75)
Aloo Tikki Tray
Deep-fried crisp turnover filled with mildly spiced potatoes and peas. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($35-$100)
Stuffed Paneer Pakora Tray
A crispy outer layer of gram flour and soft and moist paneer from the inside. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)
Fish Amritsari Tray
It's a simple dish yet tastes amazing bursting flavors that come from the unique combo of spices and herbs used. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)
Lamb Samosas Tray
A Lamb samosa is a triangular-shaped snack that has a fried or baked crispy thin crust. It is filled with savory lamb or mutton keema filling that is loaded with spices, onions, and herbs. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)
Panner Tika
An Indian dish made from chunks of paneer marinated in spices and grilled in a tandoor. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)
Saag Panner Tray
Saag paneer is a classic Indian dish of cooked spinach studded with cubes of fried paneer cheese for a hearty, flavorful, and filling vegetarian meal. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)
Dal Makani Tray
Creamy and buttery Dal Makhani is one of India’s most loved dal! This dal has whole black lentils cooked with butter and cream and simmered on low heat for that unique flavor. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($50-$150)
Shahi Panner Tray
Shahi Paneer is a delicious North Indian curry made with Paneer (cottage cheese) and tomato-based spicy gravy laced with Indian curry spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)
Panner Kadhai Tray
Kadhai paneer is a spicy, warming, flavorful, and super delicious dish made with paneer & bell pepper with authentic Indian spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)
Veg Biyani Tray
This Veg Biryani is an authentic Indian vegetarian recipe packed full of your favorite rice, veggies, and spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)
Aloo Gobi Tray
it is healthy and delicious, and the combination of these two veggies makes for addictive alchemy. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($50-$150)
Tandori Chicken Tray
A dish of roasted chicken marinated in yogurt and generously spiced. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)
Malai Tikka Tray
Boneless pieces of meat are marinated in spices and yogurt and cooked in a tandoor. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)
Butter Chicken Tray
Butter Chicken simmers in a buttery tomato sauce and is punctuated by several special spices and herbs. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($65-$195)
Chicken Karahi Tray
Chicken karahi is a delicious, spicy & and flavorful dish made with chicken, onion, tomatoes, ginger-garlic, and authentic Indian spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($65-$195)
Chicken Saag Tray
Saag is a classic Indian dish classically made with paneer