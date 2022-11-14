Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

India Oven Citrus Heights

514 Reviews

$$

6105 Sunrise Vista dr

Citrus Heights, CA 95610

Popular Items

GARLIC NAAN
VEGETABLE PAKORA
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

Party Trays

Vegetable Somosa

Vegetable Somosa

$30.00+

Fried with a savory filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, onions, and peas. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($30-$90)

Aloo Tiki Tray

Aloo Tiki Tray

$35.00+

Deep-fried crisp turnover filled with mildly spiced potatoes and peas. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($35-$100)

Stuffed Paneer Pakora Tray

Stuffed Paneer Pakora Tray

$55.00+

A crispy outer layer of gram flour and soft and moist paneer from the inside. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Lamb Samosas Tray

Lamb Samosas Tray

$60.00+

A Lamb samosa is a triangular-shaped snack that has a fried or baked crispy thin crust. It is filled with savory lamb or mutton keema filling that is loaded with spices, onions, and herbs. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Spiced Curry Leaf Chicken Tray

Spiced Curry Leaf Chicken Tray

$55.00+

Curry leaves crushed, spiced chicken with yogurt mint dipping sauce. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Amritsari Fish Tray

Amritsari Fish Tray

$55.00+

It's a simple dish yet tastes amazing bursting flavors that come from the unique combo of spices and herbs used. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Mix Veg Pakora Tray

Mix Veg Pakora Tray

$25.00+

Different type of deep fried Pakora made with vegetables like onions, potatoes, gram flour, spices and herbs. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($25-$75)

Aloo Gobi Tray

Aloo Gobi Tray

$50.00+

it is healthy and delicious, and the combination of these two veggies makes for addictive alchemy. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($50-$150)

Saag Panner Tray

Saag Panner Tray

$55.00+

Saag paneer is a classic Indian dish of cooked spinach studded with cubes of fried paneer cheese for a hearty, flavorful, and filling vegetarian meal. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Dal Makani Tray

Dal Makani Tray

$50.00+

Creamy and buttery Dal Makhani is one of India’s most loved dal! This dal has whole black lentils cooked with butter and cream and simmered on low heat for that unique flavor. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($50-$150)

Malai Kofta Tray

Malai Kofta Tray

$60.00+

Malai Kofta is a very popular Indian vegetarian dish where balls (kofta) made of potato and paneer are deep-fried and served with a creamy and spiced tomato-based curry. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Baingan Bhurtha Tray

Baingan Bhurtha Tray

$55.00+

Baingan Bharta is a popular North Indian Punjabi dish of smoky mashed eggplants in a sautéed, tangy, spiced base of onions, tomatoes, garlic, and spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Panner Kadhai Tray

Panner Kadhai Tray

$60.00+

Kadhai paneer is a spicy, warming, flavorful, and super delicious dish made with paneer & bell pepper with authentic Indian spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Shahi Panner Tray

Shahi Panner Tray

$60.00+

Shahi Paneer is a delicious North Indian curry made with Paneer (cottage cheese) and tomato-based spicy gravy laced with Indian curry spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Chole Tray

Chole Tray

$50.00+

Chickpeas are cooked to perfection with various spices, onions, tomatoes, and herbs. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($50-$150)

Veggie Korma Tray

Veggie Korma Tray

$55.00+

vegetable korma is made with potatoes, peas, carrots, French beans, onions, tomatoes, coconut or yogurt, nuts, and spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Veg Biyani Tray

Veg Biyani Tray

$55.00+

This Veg Biryani is an authentic Indian vegetarian recipe packed full of your favorite rice, veggies, and spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Chicken Curry Tray

Chicken Curry Tray

$65.00+

A typical curry from the Indian subcontinent consists of chicken stewed in an onion- and tomato-based sauce, flavored with ginger, garlic, tomato puree, chili peppers and a variety of spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($65-$195)

Butter Chicken Tray

Butter Chicken Tray

$65.00+

Butter Chicken simmers in a buttery tomato sauce and is punctuated by several special spices and herbs. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($65-$195)

Chicken Tikka Masala Tray

Chicken Tikka Masala Tray

$65.00+

Chicken tikka masala is a dish consisting of roasted marinated chicken chunks (chicken tikka) in spiced curry sauce. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($65-$195)

Chicken Saag Tray

Chicken Saag Tray

$65.00+

Saag is a classic Indian dish classically made with paneer or chicken covered in spinach, mustard leaves, kale or turnip greens and spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($65-$195)

Chicken Karahi Tray

Chicken Karahi Tray

$65.00+

Chicken karahi is a delicious, spicy & and flavorful dish made with chicken, onion, tomatoes, ginger-garlic, and authentic Indian spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($65-$195)

Chicken Biryani Tray

Chicken Biryani Tray

$60.00+

Chicken Biryani is a savory chicken and rice dish that includes layers of chicken, rice, and aromatics that are steamed together. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Goat Curry Tray

Goat Curry Tray

$75.00+

an amazing dish where the meat is cooked until succulent in flavourful spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($75-$225)

Lamb Curry Tray

Lamb Curry Tray

$75.00+

This authentic Indian lamb curry is made with lamb shoulder. It's simmered with fragrant spices, caramelized onions, and Greek yogurt. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($75-$225)

Lamb Biyani Tray

Lamb Biyani Tray

$65.00+

Hyderabadi lamb biryani is an amazingly delicious Indian dish with tender chunks of lamb in layers of fluffy rice, fragrant spices, and fried onions. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($65-$195)

Raita Tray

Raita Tray

$25.00+

An Indian side dish made of yogurt, usually diced cucumber, and seasonings. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($25-$75)

Garlic Naan Tray

Garlic Naan Tray

$30.00+

Garlic naan is Indian leavened flatbread made with wheat flours and spiced with garlic. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($30-$90)

Butter Naan Tray

Butter Naan Tray

$25.00+

Butter Naan is an Indian flatbread made up of all-purpose flour, oil, and milk. It is crisp from the outside and soft and pillowy from within. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($25-$75)

Roti Tray

Roti Tray

$37.50+

roti is a flatbread made with wholemeal wheat flour. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($37.50-$112.50)

STARTERS

VEGETABLE SAMOSA

VEGETABLE SAMOSA

$7.95
ALOO TIKKI CHAT

ALOO TIKKI CHAT

$7.95
STUFFED PANEER PAKORA

STUFFED PANEER PAKORA

$9.95
LAMB SAMOSA

LAMB SAMOSA

$9.95
SPICED CURRY LEAF CHICKEN

SPICED CURRY LEAF CHICKEN

$9.95
CRISPY PRAWNS KARAWARI

CRISPY PRAWNS KARAWARI

$11.95
FISH AMRITSARI

FISH AMRITSARI

$10.95

VEGETABLE PAKORA

$7.95

TANDOORI

PANEER TIKKA BBQ

PANEER TIKKA BBQ

$15.95
BOTI KEBAB

BOTI KEBAB

$20.95
TANDOORI CHICKEN

TANDOORI CHICKEN

$17.95
MURGH MALAI TIKKA

MURGH MALAI TIKKA

$17.95
SPRING LAMB CHOPS

SPRING LAMB CHOPS

$25.95
TANDOORI SALMON

TANDOORI SALMON

$21.95

ZAFFRANI JHINGA

$20.95

VEGETARIAN

ALOO GOBI

ALOO GOBI

$16.95
PANEER SAAGWALA

PANEER SAAGWALA

$16.95
DAL MAKHANI

DAL MAKHANI

$14.95

NAWABI MALAI KOFTHA

$16.95

BAINGAN BHURTHA

$16.95
KHADAI PANEER

KHADAI PANEER

$16.95
SHAHI PANEER

SHAHI PANEER

$16.95
PUNJABI CHOLE

PUNJABI CHOLE

$14.95

NAVRATAN KORMA

$16.95

PANEER TIKKA MASALA

$16.95

MIX VEG MASALA

$16.95

ALOO MATTAR

$14.95

CHICKEN, LAMB, SEAFOOD

TRADITIONAL CHICKEN CURRY

$17.95
CLASSIC BUTTER CHICKEN

CLASSIC BUTTER CHICKEN

$17.95

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$17.95

LAMB VINDALOO

$18.95

LAMB TIKKA MASALA

$18.95

LAMB ROGAN JOSH

$18.95

JHINGA MALAI CURRY

$19.95

PUNJABI GOAT CURRY

$18.95

CHICKEN SAAG MASALA

$17.95

LAMB SAAG

$18.95

CHICKEN VINDALOO

$17.95

LAMB CURRY

$18.95

LAMB SHAHI KORMA

$18.95

Chilean Sea Bass

$26.95

CHILEAN SEA BASS

$26.95

CHICKEN KORMA

$17.95

CHICKEN KADAHI

$17.95

BIRYANI

LAMB DUM BIRYANI

$18.95

SEASONAL VEGETATABLE BIRYANI

$16.95
HYDERABADI CHICKEN BIRYANI

HYDERABADI CHICKEN BIRYANI

$18.95

BASMATI RICE

$1.99

BREAD

BUTTER NAAN

BUTTER NAAN

$3.95
GARLIC NAAN

GARLIC NAAN

$3.95

WHOLE WHEAT ROTI

$4.00

SPICED GOAT CHEESE KULCHA

$6.95

CHEF'S BREAD BASKET

$10.95

Paneer nan

$4.95

Aloo prantha

$4.95

Onion Naan

$3.95

Laccha Paratha

$4.95

SIDES

BASMATI RICE

$1.99
CUCUMBER, MINT RAITA

CUCUMBER, MINT RAITA

$4.95

PAPAD

$1.99

MIXED PICKLE

$2.99

Masala Onions ,lemons Chillies

$1.99

MASALA FRIES

$6.95

Mango Chutney

$2.99

DESSERTS

ELAICHI KHEER

ELAICHI KHEER

$7.95
GULAB JAMUN

GULAB JAMUN

$6.95

Carrot Halva

$7.95

Rasmalai

$8.95

KIDS WEEKDAY

KIDS WEEKDAY 5 To 12

$7.95

ADULT WEEKEND

LUNCH BUFFET WEEKEND

$19.95

KIDS WEEKEND

KIDS WEEKEND 5 To 12

$8.95
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy Authentic Indian Food.

6105 Sunrise Vista dr, Citrus Heights, CA 95610

India Oven image
India Oven image
India Oven image

