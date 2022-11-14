Indian
India Oven Citrus Heights
514 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy Authentic Indian Food.
Location
6105 Sunrise Vista dr, Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Curry Pizza House - Roseville
No Reviews
3984 Douglas Blvd (STE: 140) Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurant
More near Citrus Heights